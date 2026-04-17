The 10 Most Notable Restaurants Opening in New York City This April
From a multi-venue Midtown complex to the rebirth of a famed focaccia spot, these are New York’s most exciting openings this month.Read More
April in New York is a study of contrasts: wet and dry, hot and cold. As such, perhaps it’s not surprising that this month’s new restaurants run the gamut, from fast-casual California imports to elevated French dining. But regardless of the type of opening, what’s true across the board is that there are a lot of them, as restaurateurs try to capture the crowds that have returned to the city post-winter, and hook them before some leave again for the summer.
We whittled this month’s list down to the proverbial top 10; in it, you’ll find not one, but two nouveau rotisserie spots, a massive complex run by the team behind Cote and Coqodaq and details on two rabidly anticipated arrivals: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen, and the Roman & Williams restaurant inside Sotheby’s, Marcel.
And if that’s still not enough to satisfy your hunger, we’d also like to call out a trio of new pizza spots opening up this month: for as many pies as we have currently, there is always room for more. Patsy’s has opened a downtown flagship at Freehand New York; Prince Street Pizza expanded into Brooklyn for the first time with a shop in Carroll Gardens; and Sama ‘Za, a new concept in Hell’s Kitchen, aims to capture the nostalgic vibes of ‘90s slice joints. Read on for the 10 best new restaurants to check out this April in New York.
New York's 10 Most Noteworthy Restaurant Openings: April 2026
550 Madison
- 550 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022
- Midtown East
Simon Kim's Gracious Hospitality, the team behind the perennially packed Cote and Coqodaq, is back with its most expansive project to date: 550 Madison, a multi-level concept encompassing three different venues, all designed by Rockwell Group. Inside the Midtown East hub, you’ll find a second location of elevated Korean barbecue spot Cote; Sushi Yoshitake, an omakase bar run by Michelin three-star chef Masahiro Yoshitake; and Bar Chimera, which is actually three bars with three distinct menus, focusing on martinis, whiskey and wine, respectively. Did Midtown just get … cool?
After Eden
- 162 Orchard St., New York, NY 10002
- Lower East Side
This new all-day bar and cafe imagines, as its name implies, what happens as paradise evolves. But what does that entail for food and beverage? In this case, a daytime program featuring trendy Vietnamese coffee drinks like cà phê phin and bánh mì sandwiches made by chef Nancy Nguyen (formerly of Eleven Madison Park), and an evening shift to cocktails from founder and beverage director Gelo Honrade. We’re particularly intrigued by the savory-forward drinks on the menu, like the Pho-Tini made with sotol and aged scotch steeped in a vegan pho vermouth reduction, and finished, cheekily, with a beef chip.
Arthur
- 132 Franklin St., Brooklyn, NY 11222
- Greenpoint
Taking over the former Fulgurances space is this bistro, helmed by chef Kevin Finch, formerly the chef de cuisine at San Francisco’s Michelin three-star Atelier Crenn. As such, expectations for Finch’s artistry in the kitchen were high—and if the lack of reservations in these first few weeks is any indication, early diners seem to be having them met. The menu here is an ode to the bounty of the Northeast: witness a tartare made with New York state beef and black garlic or brioche served with house-cultured butter and blue cheese. That airy French bread also inspired the most unusual cocktail on the menu: the brioche martini, which is made with butter-washed gin and a splash of barley tea to mimic a toasty flavor.
Bar Ferdinando
- 151 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Carroll Gardens
Ferdinando’s Focacceria rises again, this time with alcohol, thanks to chef Sal Lamboglia, who opened a new concept in the space on April 15. In its latest iteration, the Union Street shop has been transformed into an all-day bar and cafe, serving classic Italian pastries like vanilla crema bomboloni and espresso maritozzi, as well as classic cocktails from martinis to spritzes, plus NA drinks like the (literally) buzzy Brooklyn Buzz Special, a house-made espresso soda. As for heartier dishes, the famed focaccia will live on in sandwiches stuffed with prosciutto or caponata, as well as the pane e panelle, a favorite bite from the former location, which is still made using the original recipe.
Bar Hugo
- 525 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10013
- SoHo
Inspired by Venice’s legion of old-school-cool hotel bars, this new rooftop space above Hotel Hugo SoHo has potential to be one of the spring’s breakout stars. Opening on April 30, the bar is notable for a few reasons: its postcard-perfect views of the river, interior design by Basil New York and Elizabeth Rose Jackson, and, of course, the cocktail menu, which is inspired by the daily sunset panorama outside. Sips range from light to complex, but our favorites are those that channel Italian Riviera vibes, like the Sunset Chaser, an Aperol spritz made with strawberry and hibiscus. Pair it with equally coastal-themed snacks, like the lobster rolls made with Japanese mayo and served on mini brioche buns.
Cleo
- 621 Hudson St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
We didn’t imagine rotisserie chicken having a moment on our 2026 bingo card, but here we are. If you don’t believe us, head to Cleo, the new restaurant from Halley Chambers and Kip Gleize of Three Top Hospitality (Margot), that opened on the 17th on Hudson Street. But, as you might expect from a spot in the heart of the West Village, boring white meat preparations, this is not. Instead, you’ll find birds marinated for 24 hours in a secret house-blend of spices, basted with citrus butter, and served with multiple sauces, like labneh ranch. Leave room for the sides as well, including innovative takes on picnic classics like corn ribs seasoned with za’atar. And, just in time for summer, the restaurant also plans to open up a takeout window.
Gigi’s
- 138 Franklin St., Brooklyn, NY 11222
- Greenpoint
In other avant-garde rotisserie news, the team behind Fulgurances has opened this rotisserie/wine bar, which, to our knowledge, may be the only one of its kind in New York. The food menu here is small but mighty, focusing on the aforementioned chicken in half or whole portions, plus simple sides like rice with drippings and consommé. (The $40 half chicken has already garnered quite a bit of talk.) As for wine, expect all the French heavy hitters here; around 4,000 bottles were shipped over from Paris from the original Fulgurances.
Goop Kitchen
- 245 W 46th St., New York, NY 10036
- Midtown West
Gwyneth Paltrow fans, rejoice: the patron saint of mindful eating is finally opening an outpost of her restaurant outside of California, and it’s landing in our fair city on April 20. And while the concept is fast casual, you won’t find any sad desk salads here: instead, ingredients in dishes have been optimized to taste just as fresh after delivery. On the spring menu, look out for seasonal salads with ingredients like asparagus, snap peas and mint; and rice bowls topped with blackened seared salmon, everything bagel seasoning and pesto vinaigrette.
Marcel
- 945 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10021
- Upper East Side
One of this season’s most hotly anticipated arrivals is in a rather surprising location. Auction houses, after all, aren’t exactly known for their food and beverage programs (unless we’re talking about vintage wine sales). But then again, Sotheby’s is no simple auction house, nor is the brutalist Breuer building in which it’s housed. As such, Marcel, which opened on April 16 and is operated by renowned design firm Roman & Williams (which also owns La Mercerie downtown), fits right in. But aside from the digs, the classic French food here, envisioned by chef Marie-Aude Rose, is also worth the trip. Grab a sourdough tartine with French ham and comté for a snack, or tuck into the lobster, served with roasted pineapple and turmeric-ginger cream, for something richer. Look out for lunch starting in early May.
Sadie's
- 19 Fulton St., New York, NY 10038
- Seaport
Just in time for al fresco season, Sadie’s will open one of the city’s largest outdoor spaces when it starts serving customers on April 30. Aside from the 200-seat Garden Bar, there will also be a full-service dining room and spacious outdoor patio—ideal for catching the sunset on the water. Menu-wise, think classic American: burgers, wedge salads and ice cream sundaes, plus a drink menu heavy on innovative margaritas and spritzes.