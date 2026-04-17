The 10 Most Notable Restaurants Opening in New York City This April

April in New York is a study of contrasts: wet and dry, hot and cold. As such, perhaps it’s not surprising that this month’s new restaurants run the gamut, from fast-casual California imports to elevated French dining. But regardless of the type of opening, what’s true across the board is that there are a lot of them, as restaurateurs try to capture the crowds that have returned to the city post-winter, and hook them before some leave again for the summer.

We whittled this month’s list down to the proverbial top 10; in it, you’ll find not one, but two nouveau rotisserie spots, a massive complex run by the team behind Cote and Coqodaq and details on two rabidly anticipated arrivals: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen, and the Roman & Williams restaurant inside Sotheby’s, Marcel.

And if that’s still not enough to satisfy your hunger, we’d also like to call out a trio of new pizza spots opening up this month: for as many pies as we have currently, there is always room for more. Patsy’s has opened a downtown flagship at Freehand New York; Prince Street Pizza expanded into Brooklyn for the first time with a shop in Carroll Gardens; and Sama ‘Za, a new concept in Hell’s Kitchen, aims to capture the nostalgic vibes of ‘90s slice joints. Read on for the 10 best new restaurants to check out this April in New York.