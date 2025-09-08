The Fall Preview: Observer’s Most Anticipated Restaurants of the Season
From a legendary Vegas steakhouse to a London Indian import, these are the most exciting New York City restaurant openings from September to November.Read More
New Yorkers will typically argue that every season is the city’s finest because, well, we like to argue. But when it comes to major restaurant openings, we can all—probably, shockingly— agree that nothing trumps the fall. More so than even January and the start of the year, this September to November time frame feels like a new beginning here in the five boroughs. Those lucky enough to have escaped the August heat have returned in full force; college kids are back in town; and from Fashion Week to the U.N.’s General Assembly, the city is teeming with promise (and lots of hungry people).
But you know all this. Now what you need is the lowdown on where to eat in between all the festivals, meetings and general chaos of the fall season. Luckily for you, we’ve been tracking the progress of the city’s hottest fall openings since the beginning of the summer. From the arrival of the sister restaurant of the impossible-to-book Corner Store, to the long-anticipated landing of one of London’s most beloved Indian restaurant groups, to the flashy entrance of a legendary Las Vegas steakhouse, we’ve got all the intel on the 10 biggest openings in New York this fall. Start planning your reservation tactics now.
The Most Exciting New York City Restaurants Openings Coming This Fall
Ambassador's Clubhouse
- 1245 Broadway, New York, NY 10004
- Nomad
- Anticipated opening: October
Chances are, if you have a food-obsessed friend who’s making a trip to London, they have at least one JKS Restaurants spot on their must-see list. But come October, you won’t need to cross the pond to try the group’s legendary cuisine: Ambassadors Clubhouse is opening in Nomad. With a menu inspired by the Punjab region (an area that spans both India and Pakistan), you can expect many of the original location’s dishes to appear in New York, like a chili-cheese pakode served with tamatar chutney, and barbecue-butter chicken chops.
Bar Ferdinando
- 151 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Carroll Gardens
- Anticipated opening: November
The 120-year-old Ferdinando’s Focacceria receives a facelift this fall with the opening of Bar Ferdinando. The latest project from chef and restaurateur Sal Lamboglia (Cafe Spaghetti), the all-day menu will resurrect many of the beloved spot’s classic dishes like Sicilian rice balls, octopus salad and the pane e panelle made with a recipe passed down to Lamboglia from the previous owner. Also look out for the cocktail program, led by bar manager Ricardo Echeverri: drinks will be inventive updates on classic tipples.
Barbuto Brooklyn
- 60 Furman St., Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Dumbo
- Anticipated opening: September
Honestly, you could open a Barbuto in every neighborhood of New York and each one would still probably be packed every night. But for now, we’ll celebrate the arrival of Barbuto Brooklyn, which arrives this month inside 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Chef Jonathan Waxman’s Italian-inflected, farm-to-table menu will feature many of the original West Village location’s greatest hits, plus new dishes inspired by the Dumbo neighborhood. And before the weather turns, make sure to swing by Barbuto Garden, the hotel’s outdoor experience with small bites, 16 beers on tap and more than 40 bottled and canned suds.
Babbo
- 110 Waverly Pl., New York, NY 10011
- Greenwich Village
- Anticipated opening: October
One of New York’s most revered temples to pasta is returning, but this time, thankfully, with new ownership (if you don’t know, consider yourself lucky). Babbo 2.0 will keep what worked last time—meticulously constructed pastas like goat cheese tortelloni and beef cheek ravioli—while bringing in a new team poised to usher the Italian spot into a new chapter. And technically, it’s a return for chef Mark Ladner, who opened Babbo and sister restaurant Lupa before leading the kitchen at the venerated Del Posto, which shuttered in 2021.
Danny's
- 46 West 22nd St., New York, NY 10010
- Flatiron
- Anticipated opening: October
In the grand tradition of media types opening restaurants (we’re looking at you, Graydon Carter), television host Dan Abrams is opening Danny’s this fall, an American spot serving classic dishes with a refined twist. Inspired by the elegant establishments that used to populate the Ladies’ Mile neighborhood in the early 20th century, Danny’s will have chef Ed Tinoco (Alinea) behind the burners, with bar direction by Alexis Belton Tinoco (Corner Store). And in a bold move, the wine list will feature only American producers, even featuring bottles from places like Texas and Michigan.
The Eighty Six
- 86 Bedford St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
- Anticipated opening: September
No restaurant this year has dealt with as much fascination or fury as the Corner Store, whose reservations seem to be perpetually booked (unless you’re engaged to Travis Kelce and named Taylor). But coming this month to the old Chumley’s space is its new little sister, The Eighty Six. Will it be easier to get into? Probably not at all, but you’ll want to try anyway, thanks to a classic steakhouse menu from chef Michael Vignola. Eat all the rib-eyes and porterhouses you can, but save room for dessert: rumor is the cheesecake might be worth the trip alone.
The Forty Eight
- 305 W 48th St., New York, NY
- Theater District
- Anticipated opening: November
In what might prove confusing for anyone who is numerically challenged, there is a second opening this season with a numbered name. But The Forty Eight’s concept is quite different: think old-school, New York bistro from the team behind Emmy Squared Pizza. Theater goers should be especially excited about this one, as its location (on 48th Street, get it?) means it’s ideal for a pre- or post-show meal, and in a neighborhood that’s not exactly known for destination dining. We’re especially excited to see the Rockwell Group-designed interiors, which are inspired by the many Broadway shows that surround the restaurant.
The Golden Steer
- 1 5th Ave., New York, NY 10003
- Greenwich Village
- Anticipated opening: November
It’s not uncommon for New York restaurants to wind up on the Strip, but it’s a little less likely for Las Vegas concepts to travel eastward. But coming late this fall is one of Sin City’s most famous steakhouses—one that gained a following back in the day by serving the Rat Pack and Elvis. The Golden Steer’s new location may be less flashy than its digs out West (it’s moving into 1 Fifth Avenue in the Village), but you can expect the same honed tableside service and prime steaks as the original.
Saga
- 70 Pine St., 63rd Floor, New York, NY 10005
- Financial District
- Anticipated opening: September
After the sudden death of chef James Kent in the summer of 2024, the fate of his restaurant, the Michelin-starred Saga, was unclear. But as of this month, the sky-high spot inside 70 Pine has found a worthy successor with chef Charlie Mitchell. The first Black chef to earn a Michelin star in New York City and the 2024 James Beard winner for Best Chef: New York, Mitchell’s new menu maintains the emphasis on modern fine dining, while injecting plenty of his own personality and expertise. Look out for dishes like a seared Hokkaido scallop served in consommé and with sweet potato, or the caviar and brown butter crémaux served with brioche.
Stars
- 139 East 12th St., New York, NY 10003
- East Village
- Anticipated opening: November
If we say the team behind Claud and Penny is opening a wine bar, we probably don’t even need to provide the other details. But humor us, because we’re as excited as you are. Stars, which is slated for late fall, represents the third collaboration between restaurateur Chase Sinzer and chef Joshua Pinsky. While it won’t be huge (12 seats), there will be over 1,000 selections on the wine list, with bottles sourced from all over the world, plus light bites to accompany.