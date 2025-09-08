The Fall Preview: Observer’s Most Anticipated Restaurants of the Season

New Yorkers will typically argue that every season is the city’s finest because, well, we like to argue. But when it comes to major restaurant openings, we can all—probably, shockingly— agree that nothing trumps the fall. More so than even January and the start of the year, this September to November time frame feels like a new beginning here in the five boroughs. Those lucky enough to have escaped the August heat have returned in full force; college kids are back in town; and from Fashion Week to the U.N.’s General Assembly, the city is teeming with promise (and lots of hungry people).

But you know all this. Now what you need is the lowdown on where to eat in between all the festivals, meetings and general chaos of the fall season. Luckily for you, we’ve been tracking the progress of the city’s hottest fall openings since the beginning of the summer. From the arrival of the sister restaurant of the impossible-to-book Corner Store, to the long-anticipated landing of one of London’s most beloved Indian restaurant groups, to the flashy entrance of a legendary Las Vegas steakhouse, we’ve got all the intel on the 10 biggest openings in New York this fall. Start planning your reservation tactics now.

