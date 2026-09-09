Observer’s Fall Restaurant Preview: The Most Anticipated Openings of the Season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for anyone who loves dining out.Read More
Fall in New York City is often overshadowed by its flashier seasonal siblings—the glittering holiday lights of wintertime, the never-ending, late-night festivals of summer—but autumn has a propulsive, shiny energy (and by far the nicest weather) that makes it one of the best times of the year to visit. This sense of promise is due in no small part to the gargantuan number of new restaurants that open starting each September, many of which wait to throw their doors wide until the crowds of locals and tourists return from summer holidays.
The 2026 fall restaurant season is no different, with everything from Michelin-chef-led eateries to massive Midtown complexes opening starting next month. The hardest part (which, let’s be honest, is still pretty fun) is figuring out where to eat first. Luckily, we’ve been researching upcoming openings across the boroughs for weeks now: below, you’ll find details on the new spots that we’ve been tracking most feverishly—the places worth setting a reservation alert for months before their grand openings. Read on for details on the 15 spots we’re most excited to try, and look out later this fall for our regular guides for the best restaurant openings listed month by month.
The NYC Fall Restaurant Openings to Know
The Astor
- September
- 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10003
- Noho
James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini (Locanda Verde, The Dutch) revamps the restaurant inside The Public Theater this fall with the opening of The Astor. In a space designed by Serge Becker, the menu will feature elevated tavern fare paired with a cocktail list full of classic tipples. Pre-theater dining has never been so chic.
Brasserie Boulud
- September
- 1900 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
- Lincoln Square
One of Lincoln Center’s best pre-theater options returns this fall in new and improved form with the opening of Brasserie Boulud just across from the theater complex. Designed by Rockwell Group, the renovated all-day restaurant complex will encompass two floors, a 27-seat bar, multiple private dining rooms and a speakeasy. Menu-wise, you can expect French cuisine like only chef Daniel Boulud can do, with a menu that prides itself on seasonality and tradition.
Cafe Charmant
- September
- 340 Bleecker St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Catch Hospitality Group has opened some bangers in the last few years: The Corner Store, The Eighty Six and Or’esh, among them. Its latest addition, Cafe Charmant, is a brasserie focused on the food of the French coast—think steak frites and salade niçoise—from chef Jake Brodsky, along with a cocktail list curated by beverage director Lucas Robinson with a similar Gallic twist (we’re especially intrigued by the Provençal dirty martini).
Dante Elizabeth Street
- September
- 210 Elizabeth St., New York, NY 10012
- Nolita
Beloved cocktail bar Dante opens its largest space yet on Elizabeth Street in early fall, in a space that will encompass a wood-fired grill, pizza oven and an outdoor garden meant for sipping spritzes. And of course, a robust menu of Negronis, the drink for which Dante became famous, will be on offer.
Hommali
- September
- 28 7th Ave. S., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Eleven Madison Park-trained chef Chattchakorn "Benz" Khajornchaisan, along with partners Kritayanee "Air" Promsarin and Pichalak "Picha" Srigungvarl, will open Hommali next month, an ode to their native Thailand as seen through an elevated lens. Rice dishes will be a focal point of both the food and drink menus (hommali means “fragrant jasmine rice” in Thai), and the double-floor space will have areas for communal seating as well as a main dining room.
Straker's
- September
- 59 Grand St., New York, NY 10013
- Soho
London chef Thomas Straker trades Notting Hill for Soho with the September opening of Straker’s on Grand Street in Manhattan. Taking over the former Lucky Strike space, the New York outpost of his famed London restaurant will feature a similar seasonal menu stocked with plenty of fish and meats cooked over a wood-fired grill or inside a wood-fired oven.
One Bryant Park
- September
- 135 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036
- Bryant Park
One of the largest—by square footage—openings of the season is this Japanese complex at the base of the Bank of America Tower in Midtown. Concepts inside include a 60-seat kaiseki restaurant helmed by culinary director Tadaaki Ishizaki; the return of chef Chikara Sono’s Kappo Sono, a 16-seat sushi counter; and Kumiko Room, a 14-seat Edomae-style sushi counter under the direction of Michelin-starred chef Yoshihiko Kousaka.
Mythily
- September
- 129 Havemeyer St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
New York gains a Tamil restaurant this September with the opening of Mythily, courtesy of chef Rasika Venkatesa. The chef, who worked in Michelin-starred kitchens like The French Laundry, brings her classically trained technique to the food of her childhood—and if her previous pop-up in New York is any indication, the dishes will be as beautiful on the palate as they are to look at.
Cholapink
- October
- 32 Spring St., New York, NY 10012
- Nolita
World’s 50 Best chef Jaime Pesaque and musician Daddy Yankee join forces this fall to open Cholapink, a casual Peruvian spot whose menu centers on anticuchos or grilled meat skewers. Also on offer will be ceviche, arroz chaufa (fried rice) and classic Peruvian beverages.
Café Wands
- October
- 215 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Carroll Gardens
Justin Wands (Chez Fifi) of Magic Wands Hospitality brings a refined, all-day concept to Carroll Gardens this fall with the opening of Café Wands. Inspired by cafe culture in cities from Copenhagen to Tokyo, the Union Street spot will boast pour-overs with rare coffee beans and baked goods made in-house under the direction of celebrated pastry chef Camari Mick. We predict the buckwheat bun—a choux pastry topped with buckwheat craquelin and stuffed with a buckwheat-infused white chocolate whipped ganache—to be a fall favorite treat.
Pari
- November
- 138 N. 8th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg
Pari co-owners Max Aronson (Eleven Madison Park, Carbone) and chef Harrison Geller (Frenchie, Carbone) have quite the pedigree between them, which means this new French spot in Brooklyn is already building buzz months ahead of opening. So far, we know the menu will be seasonal, with much attention paid to classic technique, and will feature a wine program from Brad Nugent (formerly of Major Food Group), plus cocktails from Patty Dennison (Grand Army Bar).
Calabash
- Fall 2026
- 183 Christopher St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Camari Mick is busy with more than one project this fall: she’ll also open Calabash, an all-day, Afro-Caribbean cafe and bakery that blends ingredients and cooking techniques from West Africa, the Caribbean and the East Coast of the U.S. Swing by in the morning for laminated pastries, and coffee and teas sourced from West Africa; come back for lunch and dinner for a full menu of brasserie classics and a beverage program focusing on mocktails and adaptogenic drinks.
Bar Cosme
- Fall 2026
- 372 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012
- Noho
Beloved Atla transforms into Bar Cosme this fall, a cocktail spot that will also provide prix-fixe and à la carte dining menus. Food-wise, raw and slightly cooked dishes will reign supreme, along with a few heartier entrées, like meats cooked on an asador. Drinks, created by Sebastián Tollius (Clemente Bar), are sure to be as elevated and thoughtful as the food.
Coniglio's di Napoli
- Fall 2026
- 616 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
Chef Nino Coniglio has made a name for himself as a pizzaiolo (Lucky Charlie, Williamsburg Pizza), but his latest concept expands the menu offerings to classic red-sauce dishes. Coniglio’s di Napoli will feature entrées like a bone-in chicken parm as well as a full selection of coal-fired pizzas.
Dragonne
- Fall 2026
- 13 Barrow St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Anita Lo’s Annisa once occupied one of the West Village’s most romantic spaces, and happily, a new restaurant is moving in. Dragonne is a modern bistro from chef Mark Chou, who has worked in venerated kitchens like Le Bernardin and Eleven Madison Park. The tightly edited, shareable menu will launch with plates like grilled abalone and donko shiitake skewers, and cumin lamb ribs served with Medjool dates and Banyuls.