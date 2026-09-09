Observer’s Fall Restaurant Preview: The Most Anticipated Openings of the Season

Fall in New York City is often overshadowed by its flashier seasonal siblings—the glittering holiday lights of wintertime, the never-ending, late-night festivals of summer—but autumn has a propulsive, shiny energy (and by far the nicest weather) that makes it one of the best times of the year to visit. This sense of promise is due in no small part to the gargantuan number of new restaurants that open starting each September, many of which wait to throw their doors wide until the crowds of locals and tourists return from summer holidays.

The 2026 fall restaurant season is no different, with everything from Michelin-chef-led eateries to massive Midtown complexes opening starting next month. The hardest part (which, let’s be honest, is still pretty fun) is figuring out where to eat first. Luckily, we’ve been researching upcoming openings across the boroughs for weeks now: below, you’ll find details on the new spots that we’ve been tracking most feverishly—the places worth setting a reservation alert for months before their grand openings. Read on for details on the 15 spots we’re most excited to try, and look out later this fall for our regular guides for the best restaurant openings listed month by month.