The New York City Restaurants That Get Romance Right
From white-tablecloth French classics to buzzy downtown institutions, these are the New York restaurants that know how to set the mood.
With Valentine’s Day coming up, the search is on for the perfect place to celebrate. Do you opt for something new and hip—hard to snag a table at, but worth it for the atmosphere and the bonus points it earns with your partner—or a stalwart spot with a long-standing legacy that’s been delighting diners for decades?
If you’re looking in New York City, that’s already an advantage, because it is awash with romantic restaurants. Although romance, much like beauty, really is in the eye of the beholder, so it’s great to have options. That said, certain things are inherently seductive, such as dim lighting, bubbly when you sit down and desserts meant to be shared.
Whether your date is more likely to be wooed by a fancy French dinner—complete with white tablecloths, pâté, and a bottle of Château Margaux from before you were born—on the Upper East Side, or by a burger at a SoHo institution with history and enduring cachet, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic restaurants that reflects the breadth and depth of New York City’s dining scene. Of course, it’s worth noting that you don’t need a hallmark holiday to book in at these romantic spots—a special occasion (ahem, an anniversary or even a proposal) or a date night just because is reason enough to make a reservation.
Chez Fifi
- 140 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021
Tucked inside a townhouse on the Upper East Side, Chez Fifi is a haute date spot that channels the romance of Paris with old-world accents and delicious French fare. The intimate yet buzzy mahogany-and-mirror bistro sits on the street level, while the second-floor lounge is especially well-suited for extending romantic evenings. The perfect date? Sink into plush upholstered banquettes and start with foie gras terrine and steak tartare, then sample splurge-worthy entrées like poulet rôti and Dover sole, before heading upstairs to the cocktail bar for after-dinner drinks.
Crevette
- 10 Downing St, New York, NY 10014
Some Manhattan restaurants rely on dim lighting and moody hues to conjure romance. Others, like Crevette, master unfussy elegance, creating an atmosphere that’s at once refined yet relaxed, with a soft ambient glow and round booths so you can sit close to your dinner date. The best dates begin with a seafood plateau and a bottle of bubbly, move on to à la carte shared plates of crab agnolotti and whole fish and finish with a dark chocolate torte.
Torrisi
- 275 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012
Set inside the iconic Puck Building in Nolita, Torrisi is ideal for a romantic rendezvous—provided you’re able to score a coveted reservation. Once the work of landing a table at the Michelin-starred restaurant is accomplished, you’re in for an evening sure to ignite a spark. The Italian restaurant’s grand dining room glows with warm light and large-scale artwork, setting the scene for a menu of classics and nightly specials. Share a bottle of wine, linger over capellini Cantonese with lobster, and cap off the dining experience with almond cheesecake and amaro. The restaurant is adults-only, so there's no need to worry about any screaming kids ruining the vibe.
Le Coucou
- 138 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10013
There are plenty of atmospheric French restaurants in New York City, but few match the romantic reputation or critical acclaim of standout Le Coucou. Scoring a table at this SoHo fine dining hotspot is no small feat, so you’re guaranteed to earn some points right off the bat. The ambiance—pressed white linens, flickering candles and sparkling chandeliers—pairs beautifully with Chef Daniel Rose’s masterful French cuisine. To truly impress someone special, opt for the prix fixe menu with wine pairings.
Cosme
- 35 E 21st St, New York, NY 10010
With its low-lit, intimate interiors and contemporary Mexican cuisine, Cosme has been a date-night mainstay for over a decade. The recipe for romance at chef Enrique Olvera’s renowned Flatiron District restaurant? Begin the evening with margaritas or mezcal at the lively bar before moving into the dining room to share dishes like uni tostada, duck carnitas, mole de la casa and scallops al pastor. Don’t leave without ordering the corn husk meringue for dessert.
Bartolo
- 310-312 W 4th St, New York, NY 10014
When you’re not in the mood for a heavy meal, but would rather pick at pintxos, split a delectable braised rabbit and sip Vino de Pasto while staring longingly at your dining companion, snag a reservation at Bartolo, the new West Village nod to a Spanish taverna from the team behind Ernesto. Couples can opt for the snug front bar or tuck into one of the cozy banquettes. In addition to deliciously shareable small plates, such as croquettes and fried salt cod, there’s also an excellent selection of wine and cocktails.
King
- 18 King St, New York, NY 10014
One visit to King and it’s likely to become your go-to date-night spot. Thanks to its seasonally-driven menu that changes daily, every visit is an opportunity to savor a fresh lineup of flavorful dishes, ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to try (yes, even when you inevitably become a regular). It’s not just the good food that makes for a memorable evening. The snug space, filled with natural light and florals, creates a warm, inviting ambiance. The wine flows, and the cocktails are exceptional.
Le Veau d’Or
- 129 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr recently revived New York’s oldest operating French bistro, restoring not just a neighborhood institution but a place steeped in decades of romance for countless pairs—Grace Kelly and Oleg Cassini once linked up at the legendary haunt. Couples can once again make memories at this Upper East Side stalwart, where classics are best enjoyed slowly and with someone special. The wine list provides plenty of liquid courage to ease first-date jitters or spark a connection over a new bottle.
Teruko
- 222 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011
A pin-drop quiet omakase isn’t always the ideal venue for chatting up a prospective partner or fawning over a long-term flame. But at Teruko, the subterranean Japanese restaurant tucked beneath Hotel Chelsea, diners don’t need to talk in hushed tones—unless the mood to whisper sweet nothings arises. The moody new dining concept mixes antique limestone flooring, velvet booths and art by former resident Teruko Yokoi. Signature dishes, such as Edomae-style sushi and robata grilled Ozaki Wagyu, are delicious and very shareable.
Lilia
- 567 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
If handmade pasta is your love language, you’ll fall hard for Lilia. Of course, this award-winning Italian eatery in Williamsburg, with views of the Manhattan skyline, promises more than just sheep’s milk cheese agnolotti and ricotta gnocchi that all but guarantee a second date. Chef Missy Robbins puts her spin on cacio e pepe (spoiler alert: it’s a frittelle) and whips up an amour-inducing black bass with salsa verde for two at her open-kitchen concept restaurant. Sure, it’s tough to get a table during the prime dinner rush, but that just means eating early and taking in a movie.