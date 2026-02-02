The New York City Restaurants That Get Romance Right

With Valentine’s Day coming up, the search is on for the perfect place to celebrate. Do you opt for something new and hip—hard to snag a table at, but worth it for the atmosphere and the bonus points it earns with your partner—or a stalwart spot with a long-standing legacy that’s been delighting diners for decades?

If you’re looking in New York City, that’s already an advantage, because it is awash with romantic restaurants. Although romance, much like beauty, really is in the eye of the beholder, so it’s great to have options. That said, certain things are inherently seductive, such as dim lighting, bubbly when you sit down and desserts meant to be shared.

Whether your date is more likely to be wooed by a fancy French dinner—complete with white tablecloths, pâté, and a bottle of Château Margaux from before you were born—on the Upper East Side, or by a burger at a SoHo institution with history and enduring cachet, we’ve compiled a list of the most romantic restaurants that reflects the breadth and depth of New York City’s dining scene. Of course, it’s worth noting that you don’t need a hallmark holiday to book in at these romantic spots—a special occasion (ahem, an anniversary or even a proposal) or a date night just because is reason enough to make a reservation.