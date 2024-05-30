The Coolest Wine Bars in New York
Wine bars—and wine in general—sometimes suffer a reputation for being stuffy and snooty. And sure, in some spots, that is still the case, but it’s becoming less so. Whether you're a wine aficionado or just starting to explore the world of vino, New York City boasts a fantastic selection of wine bars, welcoming and catering to all interests and palates. And more often than not, the staff is very willing to answer any questions you have and help guide you to the right bottle, if you’re interested in expanding your wine knowledge.
So, forget stuffy formalities. From cozy, intimate atmospheres with eclectic wine lists to lively spots perfect for socializing, we've got you covered with this roundup of 10 of the best wine bars in the city to check out right now.
Gem Wine
- 116 Forsyth Street, New York, NY 10002
Most of the spots on this list aren’t your typical wine bars, and that goes double for Gem. Hidden in the Lower East Side—just in that typical way that all the best spots in the LES are—Gem Wine effortlessly walks on a tightrope between relaxed and sophisticated. Gem Wine embraces a welcoming ambiance with exposed brick walls, warm lighting and communal cherry wood tables, putting forth an atmosphere where quality wines meet down-to-earth vibes. Whether you're catching up with friends or enjoying a solo glass after work, Gem Wine feels like an extension of your living room—just with a much better (and much larger) wine selection.
June
- 231 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
June has long been a staple on Court Street in Brooklyn's Cobble Hill neighborhood, and it has remained so thanks to its perfect balance of offering a top-notch selection while maintaining a decidedly relaxed atmosphere. June’s carefully curated list eschews mass-produced labels, showcasing the work of passionate small producers who prioritize sustainable and organic practices. June offers a small menu of shareable small plates to accompany your pairings, and this is definitely one place where you want to order the bread basket, courtesy of nearby Winner Bread in Park Slope.
And word to the wise: Always book reservations here—even when coming just for a glass of wine at a table for two—unless you are good with bar seating, which is usually available around opening each night. We actually recommend sitting at the bar—it’s a great spot for learning more from the bartenders. Just remember to let them do their jobs first, as it gets busy here after 7 p.m.
La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
- 249 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013
Situated on the edge of Soho in what is still trying to become known as “Little Paris” on one block of Centre Street is one of the best and leading wine bars in the city. While its name is a mouthful, even for French speakers, La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels has proven true staying power, having just celebrated its 10th anniversary. (Also, to make it easier, regulars just call it “La Compagnie.”) Boasting over 1,000 selections on its wine list, this is the vinous equivalent of the Louvre: it is said it is impossible to view all the museum’s art collection in one lifetime, and that must be the same for La Compagnie’s wine list. That said, there’s no reason to be overwhelmed here. Not only is the staff more than willing to help you out with narrowing down a decision, the list of wines by the glass is much shorter and less daunting. And if you’re feeling truly adventurous, there are always white and red “mystery wines” by the glass. If you guess the bottle correctly (it is somewhere on the general wine list), the entire bottle is yours. With additional locations in Paris and London, La Compagnie is also finally expanding in Manhattan, with a new location expected to open in Flatiron this year.
Lelabar
- 422 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
Easily one of the best long-serving neighborhood bars in West Village, Lelabar’s signature design detail is its large oval bar, serving as the heart of the venue. With a sophisticated yet approachable wine experience, Lelabar is ideal for individuals grabbing a drink after work, a catchup between a couple of friends, or even a first date. Lelabar’s vino list boasts over 200 wines, with a special focus on French wine, Italian wine and New World selections—notably American pinot noir from Oregon’s sublime Willamette Valley. Lelabar also hosts a solid happy hour, offering oysters for $3 each and snacks (cheese, charcuterie, olives, etc.) for $5. Happy hour wines by the glass are $12, but Lelabar offers the rare happy hour special on a bottle at $44 on pre-determined options before 6 p.m.
Parcelle
- 135 Division Street, New York, NY 10002
In the heart of Dimes Square, where the Lower East Side meets Chinatown, lies Parcelle Wine Bar. This establishment isn't just a bar; it's an extension of the popular online wine retailer of the same name, offering a brick-and-mortar space to explore and purchase exceptional and unique wines. And with its business model (not to mention petite size), Parcelle shuns the typical bar scene look. Forget rows of bottles lining the walls—instead, the focus is on discovery. Their curated selection features interesting finds and lesser-known varietals, with a strong emphasis on natural wines. And need a bottle to go? Access their full inventory and have it delivered straight to your door. This innovative approach makes Parcelle a one-stop wine shop for both on-site discovery and at-home enjoyment.
Place des Fêtes
- 212 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Place des Fêtes in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn is a wine bar that evokes a French flair with a few extra twists, primarily featuring Spanish and South American wines. The name and ambiance channel your typical Parisian wine bar but still retains some Brooklyn vibes, complete with exposed brick walls and ceilings. Food leans towards a snacking experience, with a menu of small plates that showcase fresh, locally sourced products. Think seafood options like sardine toast with smoked butter, alongside cured meats, cheeses and seasonal vegetables. Place des Fêtes also lives up to its name (essentially: “a place for parties and celebrations”) in both the layout and the diversity in menu options—the latter being that this wine bar does have several beverage choices for non-wine drinkers, including beer, cider and craft cocktails. The layout offers both communal tables and individual seating, catering to both larger social gatherings (up to 14 guests) as well as intimate evenings. There is even a four-course tasting menu designed to be shared family-style with beverage packages available upon request.
Rhodora
- 197 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Nestled in the heart of Fort Greene, just a few blocks east of the park, Rhodora is your picture-perfect, idyllic wine bar on a leafy green, shady corner of Brooklyn. This relaxed but chic natural wine bar is an ideal spot to spend a weekend afternoon while drinking a glass of Riesling (on tap!), whether it be inside the dining room or outside on the sidewalk seating during the summertime with a few friends and your pup.
Rhodora also stands out as a champion for sustainability in every aspect of its business, taking a zero-waste approach to everything they do. No single-use plastics here whatsoever. Rhodora is striving to be the first zero waste wine bar of its kind in the country by sourcing eco-friendly products, utilizing recyclable and compostable materials, and ensuring responsible waste disposal. This commitment extends to its partnerships—favoring small-farm, natural wine producers who share their environmental ethos. So, you won't find mass-produced labels on the wine list here. Additionally, Rhodora has a unique staffing model in which employees are cross trained at each position in the space to eliminate the traditional divide between front of house and back of house. The staff also receive 10 percent of profits on a quarterly basis.
Somm Time
- 254 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002
This is the ultimate friendly neighborhood wine bar. Somm Time prides itself on being an inclusive space—for both its patrons as well as the wine. This thoughtfully curated list offers a range of price points, ensuring there's something for every budget. And while of course you’ll find some great wine selections from the usual hotspots like California, Spain, Italy and France, Somm Time always has some special bottles to showcase up-and-coming, lesser-known wine regions, with previous and current selections from locales such as Morocco, Macedonia and Georgia (the country, not the state, also often referred to as “the birthplace of wine”). There are also lots of fun options to try, from skin contact (a.k.a. orange wines) to chilled reds and even a beer of the day.
Upbeat music and a friendly buzz make it a great spot for socializing with friends, to unwind after work, enjoy a casual date night, or gather for a fun and informative wine tasting event, as the bar regularly hosts educational events and workshops led by their knowledgeable staff and sommeliers. There’s also no shortage of seating here with plenty of bar seating inside , along with outdoor street seating on Broome Street. It’s a good place to drop in whenever you want—especially when so many other bars in the neighborhood get crowded easily and/or always require reservations.
Temperance
- 40 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014
Nestled on Carmine Street along one of the most charming blocks of the West Village, Temperance is a newer addition to the scene that stands out in a very customer-friendly way. The bar’s award-winning wine list boasts more than 100 selections—all of which can be made available by the glass. This allows patrons of all wine proficiency levels to really adventure and go wild in exploring a vast array of options without committing to a full bottle, which is an uncommon opportunity. And if you don’t know where to start—don’t be ashamed, it happens to everyone, even certified wine experts—the staff curates a much more palatable short list of recommendations. And for those eager to really learn more or out to celebrate and splurge (or all the above), Temperance’s wine list also has a special “Break the Bank'' subsection, which aren’t as expensive as you might assume but are rare finds and vintages, such as a 1991 Luis Pato Vinhas Velhas from Portugal or a 2020 Domaine de Beaurenard from France’s historic Châteauneuf-du-Pape region.
The Ten Bells
- 247 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002
Open since 2008, The Ten Bells is a fixture in the Lower East Side. And even if you haven’t been yet, it’s likely that someone you know has a special memory and feeling about the place, whether they’ve been there once or 100 times. While many of these wine bars could be the kinds of places where everyone knows your name, if you’ve been coming to the Ten Bells long enough, they definitely remember you. The dimly lit space, with its wraparound bar and high-top tables, exudes a very casual, almost divey vibe. It's the kind of place where you can easily settle in for a drink with friends after work or on the weekends, but also on a special date. And the wine list is anything but divey, with a renewed focus on natural wines, especially those produced using minimal intervention and with organic or biodynamic grapes. The Ten Bells has also almost always featured a Spanish-inspired, tapas-style menu for sharing light bites like empanadas, ham croquettes and boquerones (white anchovies) as well as charcuterie boards and cheese. Their famous $1 oyster happy hour is a perennial local favorite.