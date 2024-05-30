The Coolest Wine Bars in New York

249 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013

Situated on the edge of Soho in what is still trying to become known as “Little Paris” on one block of Centre Street is one of the best and leading wine bars in the city. While its name is a mouthful, even for French speakers, La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels has proven true staying power, having just celebrated its 10th anniversary. (Also, to make it easier, regulars just call it “La Compagnie.”) Boasting over 1,000 selections on its wine list, this is the vinous equivalent of the Louvre: it is said it is impossible to view all the museum’s art collection in one lifetime, and that must be the same for La Compagnie’s wine list. That said, there’s no reason to be overwhelmed here. Not only is the staff more than willing to help you out with narrowing down a decision, the list of wines by the glass is much shorter and less daunting. And if you’re feeling truly adventurous, there are always white and red “mystery wines” by the glass. If you guess the bottle correctly (it is somewhere on the general wine list), the entire bottle is yours. With additional locations in Paris and London, La Compagnie is also finally expanding in Manhattan, with a new location expected to open in Flatiron this year.