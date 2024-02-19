10 New York Restaurants Truman Capote’s Swans Would Dine at Today

In the pilot episode of Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Truman Capote (played by Tom Hollander) is lunching at La Côte Basque with his glamorous high society pals (the “swans”), when he is accosted by a furious Ann Woodward (Demi Moore), who throws a drink in his face. While wiping the wine off, he declares with a giggle, “I want dessert. And maybe let’s stay for dinner, too? I can’t bear the thought of returning to the real world.” Perhaps that is the sign of a truly good restaurant.

While there are elements of fiction woven into the series, which is based on true events, one aspect that didn’t require any exaggeration was the role of La Côte Basque and its comparable fashionable restaurants in this social circle.

The restaurants that Barbara “Babe” Paley, Nancy “Slim” Keith, Lucy Douglas “C.Z.” Guest and Lee Radziwill frequented in the 1960s and 1970s were more than just a place to eat—they were a sanctuary for the women who ruled over New York society. The Colony Club, Le Pavillon, Quo Vadis and La Côte Basque all gave these socialites a momentary break from their glamorous yet high-pressure lives.

As Capote revealed to the world in “La Côte Basque, 1965,” however, his swans’ lives were often far from ideal. For Capote, the restaurant and the women were the perfect source of fodder for his career revival, but after the short story was published in Esquire (it was the first chapter in his intended roman à clef, Unanswered Prayers, which was never finished), it cost him his friendships with this coveted clique.

But back to the restaurants! If you found yourself wondering about the modern-day equivalent of La Côte Basque, we’ve got you covered.

So, where would the swans go to dine today? Some of their last remaining haunts in New York City recently closed, including La Grenouille and The 21 Club. (La Côte Basque shut its doors in 2004, after 45 years of business.) There is, however, a select group of new restaurants (including some that would require the swans to venture below 52nd Street) that have opened over the past few years, and would be perfect for the ladies who lunch.