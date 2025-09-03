This Fall’s Must-See Gallery Shows in New York

Swivel Gallery, New York

September 10 - October 4, 2025

For centuries, Catholicism has dominated Western art, serving both as a narrative tool and as a system of values, with subtle erotic allusions often repressed or sublimated in religious stories to diminish the significance of earthly flesh in favor of higher spiritual realms. Coming from two distinct parts of the world—South Korea and Italy—both long shaped and often controlled by Catholicism, Filippo Cegani and Dew Kim offer a timely reflection on the fractured afterlife of Christian iconography in the post-digital age. In a cultural landscape where sacred imagery is now more likely to appear as an emoji, meme or K-pop stage design than in a church or chapel, Kim and Cegani trace the migration of the divine into the digital unconscious and its expressions, raising the question of what happens when symbols of martyrdom, grace, sacrifice and ecstasy are stripped of spiritual grounding and repurposed within the spectacle economy of late capitalism and social media virality. Cegani’s paintings render classical religious figures in high-gloss, hyperreal surfaces built through layered brushwork and airbrushing, while Kim’s multimedia practice explores the collision of Catholic symbolism with the idols of K-pop and K-movie celebrity. This fusion generates a new spectacularization of the idol and an aesthetic of transgression that creates space for queer experiences even within hyper-traditional societies. Together, Kim and Cegani present a haunting vision of how contemporary visual culture metabolizes religious legacy: ecstasy, pain and sacrifice are not suppressed but everywhere, repackaged as content, drifting across screens, drained of context yet still potent as universal symbols.

