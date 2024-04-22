Between the sandy and surf-heavy beaches and the iconic Balboa Island, Newport Beach is quintessentially California. Even if you’re not an advanced surfer or swimmer, simply lounging on the wide stretches of beach is enough to make you fall in love with the laid-back lifestyle in this affluent coastal community. From shopping at Fashion Island to strolling along the three-mile bustling boardwalk, locals and nearby O.C. residents flock to the pristine strip of coastline for a plethora of activities and experiences. The dining scene in Newport Beach is also quite impressive, boasting an array of seafood-forward and seasonal menus that feature chef-driven creations and craft cocktails.

Newport Beach’s culinary scene is thriving, whether you’re seeking a picturesque and upscale establishment with sweeping ocean views at sunset or a modern pizza joint that originally made headlines in Los Angeles. Though the majority of the eateries in the community-oriented town remain pretty laid-back and casual, a handful of restaurants pull out all of the stops to create an upscale ambiance worthy of a special occasion. From oceanside sushi to locally-sourced American cuisine, these are the best restaurants in Newport Beach.