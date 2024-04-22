The Best Restaurants in Newport Beach
Between the sandy and surf-heavy beaches and the iconic Balboa Island, Newport Beach is quintessentially California. Even if you’re not an advanced surfer or swimmer, simply lounging on the wide stretches of beach is enough to make you fall in love with the laid-back lifestyle in this affluent coastal community. From shopping at Fashion Island to strolling along the three-mile bustling boardwalk, locals and nearby O.C. residents flock to the pristine strip of coastline for a plethora of activities and experiences. The dining scene in Newport Beach is also quite impressive, boasting an array of seafood-forward and seasonal menus that feature chef-driven creations and craft cocktails.
Newport Beach’s culinary scene is thriving, whether you’re seeking a picturesque and upscale establishment with sweeping ocean views at sunset or a modern pizza joint that originally made headlines in Los Angeles. Though the majority of the eateries in the community-oriented town remain pretty laid-back and casual, a handful of restaurants pull out all of the stops to create an upscale ambiance worthy of a special occasion. From oceanside sushi to locally-sourced American cuisine, these are the best restaurants in Newport Beach.
The Pelican Grill
- 22800 S Pelican Hill Rd, Newport Coast, CA 92657
Boasting some of the best restaurant views in all of Newport Beach, the Pelican Grill at the Resort at Pelican Hill serves California-fresh cuisine in a Mediterranean-inspired setting. The terrace is draped in greenery, providing guests with uninterrupted and panoramic Pacific Ocean views. Order a bottle of sancerre for the table and start with the Ahi tuna crudo, caviar and fries and crispy octopus. The Chilean sea bass is a signature staple that is served in a creamy coconut beurre blanc, but the forest mushroom risotto is a show-stopping dish worth trying, served tableside in a giant wheel of rich Parmigiano.
The Mayor’s Table
- 3300 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Located at the boutique and nautical-inspired Lido House, the Mayor’s Table is a chef-driven establishment that serves seasonally-focused cuisine that uses fresh and locally sourced ingredients. The patterned booths, intricate lighting fixtures and eye-catching open kitchen create a lively atmosphere that makes the Mayor’s Table a hotspot for couples and groups throughout the week. For appetizers, order the roasted beets and burrata or fresh oysters, before indulging in the Wagyu flat iron steak alongside the crispy French fries. The craft cocktails are worth exploring, but you’ll also find an impressive selection of wines. Do your best to save room for the deconstructed cheesecake.
Nobu Newport Beach
- 3450 Via Oporto #101, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Nobu Newport Beach is a waterfront restaurant that has a more nautical and laid-back charm than its Los Angeles counterpart. Though Nobu is a classic dinner spot, the Newport Beach outpost is also open for lunch on Mondays, allowing you to get your fix of Nobu favorites in the middle of your work day. Sushi is, of course, the star of the show, but the Nobu-style beef toban-yaki blends Japanese and Peruvian flavors in a rich and smoky steak dish. Don’t miss out on some of the most iconic dishes like the Wagyu tacos, tuna crispy rice and tempura rock shrimp.
Set Steak & Sushi
- 690 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Located at the Pendry Newport Beach, Set Steak & Sushi is home to one of Newport's prettiest patios. The ambient lanterns and candle-lit tables create a romantic and cozy atmosphere where patrons can indulge in sustainable seafood and refreshing drinks amid a gentle breeze. The cucumber and gin Green Flash cocktail pairs perfectly with the creative sushi rolls, but the specialty nigiri flights and chilled shellfish platters are the definition of fresh. If you prefer cooked cuisine, opt for the dry-aged New York strip or splurge on the Wagyu ribeye cap.
Pizzeria Mozza
- 800 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Created by the legendary chef Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza is an L.A. original that has mastered the art of pizza-making. The chewy crust of each wood-fired pie is perfectly charred, and with more than 10 different pizzas to choose from, there is something for everyone. Keep things classic with the timeless Margherita or branch out with the leek and bacon-topped goat cheese pizza. Other can’t-miss menu items include the tender meatballs, Mozza caprese and cacio e pepe.
Marché Moderne
- 7862 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92657
When it comes to French cuisine in Newport Beach, Marché Moderne reigns supreme. This fine-dining establishment has been around since 2007, serving rustic French fare with a modern twist. Since Marché Moderne prioritizes seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, the menus change regularly. Though you have the option to order à la carte, the five-course tasting menu and accompanying wine pairing offer a robust dining experience that proves why Marché Moderne is a Newport Beach staple for foodies.
Starfish Newport
- 191 Riverside Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92659
Starfish Newport is an Asian-fusion eatery that locals can’t seem to get enough of. Whether you’re in the mood for sushi, curry or noodles, Starfish serves it all. The restaurant is consistently busy in the evenings, but you can also visit for a laid-back lunch of Korean tacos, wok-fired mussels and shrimp dumplings on their patio. Those craving sushi can get their fix with one of the many innovative rolls, with a couple of top picks being the Aloha Poké roll and Lobster Macadamia roll.
Joey Newport Beach
- 453 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Between the sleek leather booths and abstract artwork, Joey Newport Beach is one of the coolest spots for a date night on Fashion Island. With more than 9,000 square feet of space, Joey features an open patio and outdoor bar in addition to the design-forward dining room. The Joey Martini is served with three stuffed olives, but if you prefer sweeter libations, the signature sangria is a great choice. For food, start with the lobster and prawn sushi tacos, seared salmon sushi and Szechuan chicken lettuce wraps before enjoying the Joey classic steak or sake-glazed Chilean sea bass for your main course.