Discover the Gilded Charm and Seaside Glamour of Newport, Rhode Island’s Finest Hotels

Though Newport’s reputation as an exclusive summer playground for the East Coast elite goes as far back as the early 18th century, it’s more accessible to outsiders than you might imagine. The Rhode Island city has expanded its offerings for visitors in recent years, with new bars, eateries and elevated accommodations to appeal to discerning travelers. And Newport’s appeal as a weekend getaway continues to grow immensely, as the offspring of some of these storied Newport families open boutique hotels catering to the discerning traveler.

Another draw to Newport as a weekend destination is the relative ease of travel—unlike other ritzy New England resort towns like Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, Newport is reachable by bridge. (Some residents were reportedly upset when the Pell Bridge connected Aquidneck Island to the mainland in 1969, forever making last-minute travel far easier.)

Another plus? The coastal city is only two hours’ drive from Boston or four from New York, depending on Route 95 traffic—we suggest departing at dawn. And once you arrive in Newport, the options for where to stay are endless. As someone who’s visited Newport every summer and holiday since birth, I’m here to share the inside scoop. To pretend you’re an extra in The Gilded Age, reserve a room of one’s own in one of the historic homes and 19th-century Newport mansions that have been converted to charming inns and bed and breakfasts. Travelers seeking a bit more privacy should consider a cottage overlooking the Atlantic, hidden among the dunes of a secluded beach.

While the Rhode Island resort town is most famous as a summer destination beloved by the likes of Edith Wharton and Henry James, there’s much to explore in the off-season, as well. So even if you can’t book your trip before Labor Day, fear not—autumn is gorgeous in Newport, with its foliage and late September beach days, while the Bellevue Avenue mansions come alive with extravagant period decorations during the Christmas season. Whether you’re after quaint colonial architecture or modern coastal-chic decor, waterfront views or manicured gardens, we’ve rounded up the most opulent and luxurious accommodations on Aquidneck Island. Read on for an insider’s guide to the best hotels in Newport, Rhode Island.