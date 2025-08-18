Discover the Gilded Charm and Seaside Glamour of Newport, Rhode Island’s Finest Hotels
Though Newport’s reputation as an exclusive summer playground for the East Coast elite goes as far back as the early 18th century, it’s more accessible to outsiders than you might imagine. The Rhode Island city has expanded its offerings for visitors in recent years, with new bars, eateries and elevated accommodations to appeal to discerning travelers. And Newport’s appeal as a weekend getaway continues to grow immensely, as the offspring of some of these storied Newport families open boutique hotels catering to the discerning traveler.
Another draw to Newport as a weekend destination is the relative ease of travel—unlike other ritzy New England resort towns like Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, Newport is reachable by bridge. (Some residents were reportedly upset when the Pell Bridge connected Aquidneck Island to the mainland in 1969, forever making last-minute travel far easier.)
Another plus? The coastal city is only two hours’ drive from Boston or four from New York, depending on Route 95 traffic—we suggest departing at dawn. And once you arrive in Newport, the options for where to stay are endless. As someone who’s visited Newport every summer and holiday since birth, I’m here to share the inside scoop. To pretend you’re an extra in The Gilded Age, reserve a room of one’s own in one of the historic homes and 19th-century Newport mansions that have been converted to charming inns and bed and breakfasts. Travelers seeking a bit more privacy should consider a cottage overlooking the Atlantic, hidden among the dunes of a secluded beach.
While the Rhode Island resort town is most famous as a summer destination beloved by the likes of Edith Wharton and Henry James, there’s much to explore in the off-season, as well. So even if you can’t book your trip before Labor Day, fear not—autumn is gorgeous in Newport, with its foliage and late September beach days, while the Bellevue Avenue mansions come alive with extravagant period decorations during the Christmas season. Whether you’re after quaint colonial architecture or modern coastal-chic decor, waterfront views or manicured gardens, we’ve rounded up the most opulent and luxurious accommodations on Aquidneck Island. Read on for an insider’s guide to the best hotels in Newport, Rhode Island.
The Best Newport Hotels for Your Next Trip to the Rhode Island Resort Town
Gardiner House
- 24 Lee’s Wharf, Newport, Rhode Island 02840
The splashiest new hotel to arrive on the scene in recent years, Gardiner House opened its doors on Lee’s Wharf in fall 2023. The 21-room property features a fine dining restaurant, Flora, which transforms into a dance party on weekend nights, and the bamboo-paneled Studio Bar, perfect for a nightcap or pre-dinner aperitif. Expect both spots to be buzzing, even in the off-season. The boutique hotel’s success is unsurprising, given it was founded by two locals, Howard Cushing and Wirt Blaffer, who brought their Newport knowledge and expertise to every element of the hotel. The large-scale, two-story mural surrounding the lobby’s central staircase is reminiscent of the grand entryways of a Bellevue mansion, as is the whimsical, sophisticated decor, from the rattan furniture to the pastel color palette. This, of course, is by design—Cushing was inspired by his nearby family home, The Ledges. The result is a stylish, inviting atmosphere that enables guests to feel they, too, have summered in Newport for generations.
Hotel Viking
- 1 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840
From one of Newport’s newest hotels to one of its oldest: the Viking opened downtown in 1926, just before the Great Depression. The concept for the hotel originated from a group of Newport residents, including William H. Vanderbilt, looking to capitalize on the town’s newfound popularity. Their idea proved fruitful, as tourists then, and now, flock to the “City by the Sea” to observe the spectacular scale of the summer estates and swim in the brisk Atlantic. Former guests include Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Ella Fitzgerald, who roamed the halls during the early years of the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals. Today, although the Viking rightly belongs to the Historic Hotels of America, it offers distinctly modern amenities in its 232 rooms and 24 suites, with gilded furnishings accompanied by Egyptian cotton sheets and marble baths. Check out the Balinese services at the Spa Fjör and order sunset cocktails at the Top of Newport rooftop bar, which boasts panoramic views of the city.
Castle Hill Inn
- 590 Ocean Drive, Newport, Rhode Island 02840
There’s no better place to watch the ships go by in the sailing capital of the world than the lawn at Castle Hill, with the Pell Bridge in the distance. This 40-acre Relais & Châteaux property is located on a scenic bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the Narragansett Bay on the western tip of Newport. Situated within a 1875 summer home, the waterfront hotel comprises 33 rooms, suites and villas, all of which are furnished with Victorian details and Gilded Age glamour—think cedar shingles, hardwood floors and opulent hues of gold, dusty rose and seafoam. The Beach Cottages, perched upon the dunes of the historic property’s private beach, are sublimely secluded, offering an ideal retreat for couples, families or groups. The on-site dining is varied and uniformly delicious, from the wood-paneled dining room of Aurelia to the al fresco tables and Adirondack Chairs of the Lawn Terrace. Bike along the scenic Ocean Drive, or set out to sea on one of the morning mimosa cruises or sunset sails on the water.
The Chanler
- 117 Memorial Blvd, Newport, RI 02840
Gilded Age glamour awaits at The Chanler, a majestic waterfront mansion overlooking the bay at Easton’s Beach. Visitors will join the legion of illustrious guests who have stepped through these doors, including poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and President Theodore Roosevelt. The ocean view mansion was originally built in 1873 as the summer cottage for New York Congressman John Winthrop Chanler and his wife, Margaret Astor Ward. It subsequently operated as a private girls’ school and a bishop’s summer retreat, before opening to the public as a hotel in 2003. The boutique property features 20 guest rooms designed to convey different historical periods, and three on-site dining options—Cara’s European cuisine is five-star, while the Chef’s Reserve Caviar in the Living Room is worth the splurge. Though the beauty of the hotel and its varied activities is more than enough to keep you on the property during your stay, we recommend heading out on the Cliff Walk, a historic pathway along the water that offers stunning, unobstructed views of the mansions, including the Breakers, Marble House, Rosecliff and the Elms, that are more difficult to spot from the road. (These historic estates predate the Newport Pell Bridge and were therefore designed to face the sea.)
The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection
- 41 Mary St, Newport, RI 02840
Step into another Gilded Age mansion at The Vanderbilt, named after its famed former summer residents. Today, the 33-key property maintains much of the stylish turn-of-the-century flair envisioned by Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt when he built his family’s summer residence in 1909. Old world eccentricity abounds throughout the downtown property, with sumptuous interiors and secret bars tucked amidst the Doris Duke-inspired parlor. The sunny, green-and-white striped Conservatory is idyllic for lunch or breakfast, while summer days call for cocktails in the Garden or the Roof Deck, and later nights are ideal for whiskey tastings in the Reserve Room. The Vanderbilt is located within walking distance of the bars and restaurants along Bannister’s Wharf, perfect for guests looking to enjoy the nightlife during their historic stay downtown.
The Brenton Hotel
- 31 America’s Cup Avenue, Newport, RI 02840
A newer addition to Aquidneck Island’s luxury hotel portfolio, the Brenton opened in the summer of 2020 with panoramic Newport Harbor views. The 57 rooms and suites are furnished in a coastal contemporary style, with nautical accents and floor-to-ceiling windows capitalizing on the property’s waterfront views. The balconies evoke widow's walks, and the shiplap and mullioned windows contribute to the feeling that you’re out to sea (and aboard a very chic vessel, at that). To paraphrase Newport Folk Festival alum Carly Simon: when you walk into the lobby, you may very well feel like you’re walking onto a yacht. Ideally located in downtown Newport, this Preferred Hotels property also offers exclusive packages, such as excursions to idyllic Jamestown (the island residence of Carly Simon’s ex, and fellow Newport Folk performer, James Taylor), and a custom-curated library of beach reads for Brenton Point.
The Francis Malbone House
- 392 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840
Newport is home to an abundance of inns that were once the personal summer retreats of socialites and titans of industry, and The Francis Malbone House is a gorgeous example of this type of stay. Visitors feel like they’ve stepped back in time from the moment they check in at the three-story historic abode, first built in the 1760s by Francis Malbone, a local Rhode Island politician and merchant. The Georgian architecture is well preserved, with Ionic doorways, Palladian windows, and a lush courtyard in the center of the inn. The 18 guest rooms and suites are accented with period pieces and feature working fireplaces, creating a cozy atmosphere. Plus, the location on Thames Street is perfect for nights on the town; Bannister’s Wharf is just north along the main downtown thoroughfare.
Forty 1° North
- 351 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840
Visitors looking to stay in the heart of Newport’s scenic downtown should reserve a room at Forty 1° North, a modern and elegant waterfront property overlooking the harbor. The 28-key boutique property maintains a nautical theme befitting its coastal environs, but is slightly more laid-back and contemporary than previous selections on our list. Guests looking for longer stays should consider garone of the airy lofts or cottages equipped with private kitchens. The Dutch colonial building is right on Bowen’s Wharf along Thames Street, and you needn’t leave the hotel to enjoy the local nightlife, as tourists and locals alike flock to the al fresco environs of the ever-popular Pavilion Bar, located right atop Newport Harbor, on summer evenings.