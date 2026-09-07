The Sartorial Rise of Nicholas Galitzine, From Sundance Unknown to Fendi’s Front Row
As his career leapt from indie dramas to blockbuster franchises, the actor quietly built one of Hollywood’s most compelling menswear wardrobes.Read More
A torn shoulder is a strange place for a fashion story to begin, but Nicholas Galitzine's begins there. Hammersmith, September 1994: a City financier's son and a Greek-American mother, raised Greek Orthodox under a surname borrowed from the Russian princely House of Golitsyn—borrowed being the word, since the documented paternal line is stubbornly British and the royal bit is more pub legend than parish record. He was a Dulwich College rugby boy, county standard, the Harlequins academy in his sights, until a run of rotator-cuff tears took the sport off the table around 17. He taught himself guitar and turned to acting instead. For a decade, he stayed the one you half-recognized and couldn't place: opposite Luke Perry in The Beat Beneath My Feet, a violinist in High Strung, a closeted rugby player in Handsome Devil, a prince in Cinderella.
Then the climb went vertical. Purple Hearts (2022) became the most-watched film on Netflix that year; a year on, Red, White & Royal Blue topped charts in countries he'd never set foot in. By 2024, between Mary & George and The Idea of You, the name finally stuck. Fashion kept pace, starting when Fendi made him its first global menswear ambassador in 2023. Emporio Armani followed with a fragrance deal in 2024. And stylist Felicity Kay, the mastermind behind Paul Mescal's fashion evolution, took the carpets in hand on a premise that sounds plainer than it plays: classic menswear, one thing knocked off true. An odd shoe. A bloom embroidered somewhere a bloom has no business being.
The latest chapter rebuilt him from the frame out. To play He-Man in this year's Masters of the Universe, Galitzine put himself under David Kingsbury—the trainer who's bulked Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds for their superhero turns—for the better part of a year: 4,000 to 5,000 calories a day, three-hour weight sessions done fasted and then straight onto the stunt floor, until the director, Travis Knight, pronounced the man in front of him "a totally different dude." He isn't pausing to admire it. A Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is moving, and he's booked opposite Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson in Amazon MGM's Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective. What follows is the wardrobe that tracked the whole improbable climb, from a Sundance step-and-repeat to Fendi's front row, frame by frame.
Nicholas Galitzine's Style Evolution
- 24th Annual Movieguide Awards
- Premiere of High Strung
- Giffoni Film Festival
- Free Dance Paris Premiere
- Share Premiere, Sundance Film Festival
- “Them That Follow” Party at DIRECTV Lodge at Sundance Film Festival
- Netflix's Chambers Premiere
- Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon's Cinderella
- Fendi Fall/Winter 2023 Show
- Fendi Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Show
- 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala
- Fendi Men's Fall 2024 Show
- Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- The Idea of You World Premiere at SXSW
- Los Angeles Premiere of Mary & George
- Prime Video's The Idea of You New York Premiere
- The 2024 Met Gala, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"
- Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco
- Fendi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show
- Emporio Armani Show
- "Masters of the Universe" German Premiere
- "Masters of the Universe" New York Screening
- On the Street
24th Annual Movieguide Awards
- Universal City, 2016
In one of his first public appearances, Galitzine sports a slim electric-blue suit, white shirt and skinny charcoal tie—the going uniform for a rising actor circa 2016. None of it looks expensive or especially interesting, but the fit is sharp and the blue pops on a red carpet.
Premiere of High Strung
- Los Angeles, 2016
Two months later, he enters the full plaid-blazer-and-knit-tie routine, wearing a gray-and-black check wool jacket over a white shirt, with a burgundy tie and oxblood monk straps to match. It is Savile Row by way of a rental shop, earnest and a little fusty, the look of someone who Googled "how to dress for a premiere" and, to be fair, mostly nailed it.
Giffoni Film Festival
- Giffoni Valle Piana, 2016
At Italy's Giffoni youth film festival that July, the blazer-and-Converse “smart casual” compromise—a navy jacket over a plain white tee, cuffed jeans and battered Chuck Taylors, a single red pocket square thrown in for credibility.
Free Dance Paris Premiere
- Paris, 2016
Same film, different country (High Strung went out as Free Dance in Europe), as he shows up in the tie-with-distressed-denim thing. This was peak 2016, the sartorial equivalent of a side-swept fringe, and he commits to it completely.
Share Premiere, Sundance Film Festival
- Park City, 2019
Three years on, at the Sundance premiere of Share, the snow-festival starter pack—a navy ribbed rollneck, dark jeans and lace-up duck boots. It is dressed down on purpose and completely sensible.
“Them That Follow” Party at DIRECTV Lodge at Sundance Film Festival
- Park City, 2019
Parked in the Sundance Festival's Pizza Hut portrait lounge, the actor shows off in a black leather biker jacket over a cobalt-blue rollneck. No stylist nor a fashion house yet, just a good leather jacket and the time-honored hope that wearing one makes you look a little like James Dean.
Netflix's Chambers Premiere
- New York, 2019
At the New York premiere of the Netflix horror series Chambers, Galitzine arrives in a camel overcoat over an oatmeal knit, navy trousers and brown Chelsea boots. It is the most grown-up outfit in his arsenal so far, tonal and faintly professorial, an early sketch of the direction he'd take another five years to fully trust.
Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon's Cinderella
- Los Angeles, 2021
For the 2021 Cinderella premiere, in which he played the prince, the actor wore a fire-engine-red ribbed blazer over a black satin shirt and black trousers from Saint Laurent. Two years before Fendi came calling, this is Galitzine going for impact the obvious way—with color—and mostly getting there.
Fendi Fall/Winter 2023 Show
- Milan, 2023
His first real Fendi moment, at the house's Milan men's show—the soft-launch before they made it official with the ambassador title later in 2023. They put him in an oversized black leather biker jacket over a gray shirt and tie, with a brown bag slung on the hip, the whole thing big and glossy and clearly the start of a courtship.
Fendi Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Show
- Florence, 2023
That June, at Fendi's SS24 men's show in the gardens of its Florence factory, a matching denim co-ord printed all over with a cracked, tile-like FF motif. Sneakers and wraparound shades keep it loose, the ambassador era figuring out how to do daylight.
3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala
- Los Angeles, 2023
For the Academy Museum Gala, a custom Fendi black-tie look scattered with paillettes and finished with a frayed, raw hem. All black on black, the sparkle catching light only when he moved—about as close as his classic-menswear streak comes to a disco ball.
Fendi Men's Fall 2024 Show
- Milan, 2024
At Fendi's fall 2024 men's show—he was fronting the campaign by then—a gray suede safari jacket with a belt-loop collar over a plain white tee, black FF-monogram trousers and pointed boots.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- Beverly Hills, 2024
Black tie with one liberty taken—the jacket's lapel sweeps across the chest in a single curve where a notch should be. Everything else stays standard-issue (white shirt, slim black tie, patent shoes and a rectangular watch), which is why the curve is the first thing you clock.
The Idea of You World Premiere at SXSW
- Austin, 2024
For the SXSW premiere of his romance film co-starring Anne Hathaway, it was an oatmeal pinstripe Giorgio Armani double-breasted suit, soft in the shoulder, over a black shirt left open halfway down the chest. The undone collar keeps a boardroom cut from looking fresh from a stakeholders meeting.
Los Angeles Premiere of Mary & George
- Los Angeles, 2024
For the Mary & George premiere, he went for an enormous Coach tuxedo jacket with duchess-satin lapels, worn open and unbuttoned over a pale green shirt, with a silver brooch pinned at the chest. The proportions run big—long sleeves, dropped shoulders, trousers pooling at the shoe—louche in a way that suits a series about court seduction.
Prime Video's The Idea of You New York Premiere
- New York, 2024
For the New York leg of the same press tour, he opted for a custom Fendi charcoal flannel double-breasted suit over a pale blue shirt, collar open, no tie.
The 2024 Met Gala, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"
- New York, 2024
For the Met's garden theme, he arrived in a custom Fendi black tuxedo with tonal floral embroidery climbing the satin lapel and jacket front: the dress code answered without shouting. Black pointed boots instead of dress shoes are the one off-note in an otherwise classic tux.
Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco
- Monte Carlo, 2024
Galitzine turned up to motorsport's glossiest weekend—Charles LeClerc's home race, the one the Monégasque would go on to win from pole—dressed like he was headed to a beach-club lunch instead, in a washed chambray shirt, cream pleated shorts and suede Birkenstock clogs that frankly had no business anywhere near an F1 paddock.
Fendi Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show
- Milan, 2024
By the Fendi men's show, he'd gone platinum blond, and he wore the label's oversized indigo denim overshirt—contrast topstitching and all—over a white shirt and a green-and-orange striped tie. The denim-and-tie thing splits the difference between prep and workwear; navy trousers and silver-buckled black loafers do the rest, but honestly, the hair is more striking than the clothes.
Emporio Armani Show
- Milan, 2026
Two years on, the paddock nonchalance has hardened into something almost monkish. He fronts the Emporio Armani fragrance now, and he came to the show in head-to-toe Armani greige—a collarless ribbed jacket buttoned right to the throat, matching wide-leg trousers and chunky black loafers, all of it tonal enough that he nearly dissolves into the concrete wall behind him. It's the Armani idea of tailoring in miniature, soft-shouldered and a little ascetic, the opposite of a logo.
"Masters of the Universe" German Premiere
- Berlin, 2026
The promo tour swaps the monastery for the matinee. The heavy lifting goes to a black leather blouson in archival Giorgio Armani: shirt collar, knit cuffs, all zipped down to a snug waistband, with the leather every leading man comes around to eventually, worn over pale gray pleated trousers and polished black shoes.
"Masters of the Universe" New York Screening
- New York, 2026
For the New York screening, Galitzine reaches back to the 1980s trading floor. It's a charcoal chalk-stripe double-breasted with peak lapels and six buttons, pure mergers-and-acquisitions—Gordon Gekko sent out to promote a toy franchise. The bedhead hair gives him away, though—the kid who lost rugby is still in there somewhere, under all that grown-up tailoring.
On the Street
- New York, 2026
Off the carpet, the styling still doesn't switch off. Galitzine sticks with tonal navy top to bottom—an Armani cropped zip blouson over high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that puddle onto black derbies—a silhouette that belongs on a 1950s studio backlot more than a Manhattan sidewalk.