The Essentials With Nicky Hilton: Kids’ Menus, Chanel and Holiday Dressing

Growing up living in New York City’s Waldorf Astoria, Nicky Hilton’s day-to-day was like a real-life version of the beloved children’s book series, Eloise. “The people-watching there was next level,” Hilton tells Observer. “You’d be going up in the elevator with a pop star, a president or an Academy Award actor—there was just always someone or something interesting going on there. Paris and I used to love to slip into the ballroom and see what events were going on,” she says of the holiday season, which has maintained its magic for the hotel heiress, who herself is now married and raising three children in New York City.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year to dress up because you can be festive and have fun with sparkles,” says Hilton, who collaborated with Australian designer Rebecca Vallance on a capsule collection of embellished dresses (and one jumpsuit) that pull double duty as accessories. “Some of the pieces are like jewelry because of the sequins, and crystals, and bows,” she continues, adding with a laugh, “I have not had to purchase one holiday dress this entire season.

While she’ll be packing up a few of her favorite designs as she heads to Los Angeles to join the rest of her family for Christmas (including the diamanté bow-adorned Leyla minidress), there are still a few holiday activities on her list in NYC. “One of my favorite traditions is going to Doubles for the Christmas lunch,” she says of the private dining club. “My mom used to take me when I was little, and now I take my kids—it’s just the most magical, festive place in the world.”

God's Love We Deliver Hilton works with God's Love We Deliver every holiday season.

Another treasured holiday tradition for Hilton is preparing for the annual children’s event that she hosts as a board member for God’s Love We Deliver. The non-profit, which provides meals to New Yorkers who are too sick to shop or prepare food for themselves, will hold its Friends Fest event at the Museum of Ice Cream on January 28. “I started the Friends Fest with God’s Love three years ago,” explains Hilton, who helped the organization serve its 40 millionth meal shortly before our call. “This year, my sister Paris will be co-hosting with me and DJing. It’s the most incredible day, and the kids go crazy, and we raise a lot of critical funds for God’s Love.”

In the midst of holiday festivities, Observer chatted with Hilton about her essentials—from the skincare products she’s never without (yes, even when she’s traveling) to the ultimate room service order.