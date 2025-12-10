2025 Nightlife & Dining Power Index
During this moment of A.I. and automation and bots and everything changing all at once, the hospitality business is still about human creativity and having the right people in the right place at the right time. If anything, the people on Observer’s Nightlife & Dining Power List are traveling more than ever as they build empires spanning multiple continents. Consider JP and Ellia Park, who run North America’s highest-ranked restaurant, Atomix. In October, they returned to Seoul (where they lived before moving to New York) as de facto culinary ambassadors for the Hansik Conference. Then they came back to Seoul in November for the opening of their first restaurant in Korea, the eponymous JP at Louis Vuitton.
Mario Carbone had the wildest span of his life this year, as he and his core team embarked on what they called the Rigatoni World Tour, opening restaurants in London, Dubai and Las Vegas in back-to-back-to-back months. Elizabeth Blau, who first made her name in Las Vegas, has her eyes on the Middle East as she continues to work on restaurant development for clients like Wynn. Thanks to the curation of Blau, Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates will boast a dining and nightlife collection including an Alain Ducasse steakhouse and an outpost of Delilah.
Las Vegas, of course, has long been driven by this kind of curation. The goal is bringing in the strongest global brands, including New York’s Cote (at the Venetian) and London’s Gymkhana (at Aria), to create razzle-dazzle experiences powered by luxury dining with elements of nightlife (like the DJ booth and VIP skyboxes at the Las Vegas Cote).
Las Vegas is also where best-in-class operators that focus on accessible dining can flourish. Scarr’s Pizza, which recently opened at the Venetian’s food hall, is a slice joint. But pizzaiolo Scarr Pimentel used to mill his own flour in his New York basement before he found organic flour up to his standards. Din Tai Fung, a Taiwanese soup-dumpling powerhouse that dates back to 1958, now thrives in California, Las Vegas and New York with its open kitchens where guests can see chefs hand-fold dumplings.
There are clearly trend-setters on this list, but one refreshing thing about the top tier of hospitality is that it’s anti-trend. The future of dining and nightlife isn’t ghost kitchens or superfoods or avatar DJs or Instagram-friendly presentations. What’s moving the industry forward is a desire to create new paths. And hospitality, as always, is about the resilience of human beings.
In Los Angeles, where everything from Hollywood strikes to devastating fires to Ozempic to the rise in minimum wage has hobbled the restaurant industry and led to many closures, adept operators continue to cautiously grow. For prolific restaurateur Jerry Greenberg, this means working to debut two locations of spinoff restaurant Cheesesteaks by Matū in L.A. while also planning the expansion of Uovo to New York. Uovo, not incidentally, has become a sensation by serving pasta that’s hand-crafted in Bologna. The human touch clearly still matters a lot.
Across the industry, leaders are grappling with a persistent labor shortage that is reshaping how restaurants and bars operate. As Cherif Mbodji notes, "The biggest challenge remains labor—finding, developing and retaining great people." This sentiment is echoed by Jihan Lee, who cites "finding team members who understand the pace and discipline the industry demands” as a major hurdle. “Younger workers enter with different expectations around balance and commitment, which creates tension in a field built on consistency and resilience,” Lee says. The path forward, many suggest, lies in deeper investment in training, mentorship and treating hospitality as a long-term career. Roni Mazumdar frames it as a fundamental shift in mindset: "Hospitality should be treated as a skilled, sustainable profession, not a passion project held together by burnout." Part of the problem, according to Gavin Kaysen, is that hospitality is a craft that cannot be taught quickly. “It is something you learn over time and with a great amount of practice. We need to meet the generation coming into this profession with empathy, as they are growing up in different times than we did. It does not make our time or their time worse or better, just different.” To do that, JP Park wants the industry to push frameworks that prioritize education, well-being and collaboration among restaurants, producers and cultural institutions. “Many talented individuals are leaving this industry because the system doesn’t support long-term balance or growth,” Park tells Observer. “The future of hospitality will depend on how sincerely we invest in people.”
Hospitality at the highest level, of course, is about creating multiple successful businesses. So whether you’re Strategic Hospitality (the group that has the only three Nashville restaurants with Michelin stars) or MML Hospitality (a dominant force in Austin that recently hired April Bloomfield, expanded Clark’s Oyster Bar all over California and purchased New York’s Nine Orchard hotel) or the New York team behind critical darlings Claud and Penny as well as a forthcoming wine bar, the goal is to always keep things moving at every moment.
In New Orleans, Emeril’s is the only restaurant with two Michelin stars. E.J. Lagasse, the 22-year-old son of the iconic, 66-year-old Emeril Lagasse, is running the kitchen and has turned this restaurant into a next-generation tasting-menu destination. Beyond becoming the youngest chef to helm a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in November (when the first Michelin stars for the American South were awarded), E.J. has had a spectacular year with a glowing New York Times review in October and a spot on the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in September. Sometimes, having the right person in the right place at the right time is as simple as looking within your own family.
Another significant trend is the shift away from alcohol consumption, which is changing beverage programs and business models across the industry. Lisa Limb notes that this has "opened up a whole new avenue for the beverage world" and brought a surge of creativity around spirit-free drinks. But it's also impacting revenue, as Aaron Bludorn points out: "Seeing our revenues decline for many reasons: lower alcohol sales, people spending less in general and dining out less." For an industry traditionally reliant on alcohol sales, adapting to this new reality is a challenge. “Rents are going up, the price of goods is going up, salaries are going up,” Eugene Remm says. “You have to do more with less.” Yet, challenges are also opportunities to innovate. “We need systems that support fair wages, reasonable hours and accessible pathways to ownership, while also encouraging innovation in sourcing, waste reduction, and energy use,” Fidel Caballero says.
Beyond these operational pressures, a growing number of consumers are seeking deeper meaning and story behind their dining experiences. Sofia Ostos captures this shift: “People want to understand why something is on the plate, not just how it tastes.” JP Park wasn’t the only honoree to echo this sentiment, nearly verbatim, noting that diners "want to understand the 'why' behind what's on the plate." In an era of transparency and values-driven consumption, restaurants are being pushed to communicate more sincerely and design experiences that, in Dominique Crenn's words, "feel personal and emotionally textured." Or, as Vijaya Kumar puts it: “Real stories, real flavors and places that feel human.”
1. Ellia & Junghyun Park
- NA:EUN Hospitality | CEO & Owner, Chef
Ellia and Junghyun 'JP' Park, the visionary co-founders of NA:EUN Hospitality Group, have been instrumental in introducing Korean fine dining to the United States. Their journey began with the opening of Atoboy in July 2016, a restaurant inspired by the concept of banchan, the small side dishes that accompany every Korean meal. The couple's follow-up venture, Atomix, opened in 2018, and their empire expanded with the opening of Naro in Rockefeller Center in 2022 and Seoul Salon in Koreatown in 2023. This year, Atomix was honored with the James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality, named the best restaurant in North America and ranked 12th on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. In fact, it was the only restaurant in the U.S. to make the World’s 50 Best list. The Parks also just debuted their first restaurant in Seoul, JP at Louis Vuitton. Looking ahead, they are set to make their mark on the European stage with the upcoming launch of Kiji, an elevated Korean barbecue experience at the luxury development 60 Curzon in Mayfair, London, next year.
What JP wants in 2026: “I hope 2026 will be a year where the hospitality industry rediscovers sincerity, a return to genuine purpose and craft. For my team and our restaurants, I want to continue building spaces that represent hospitality with depth and emotion, while providing experiences that bring people together across borders. Ultimately, I want our work to contribute to a more thoughtful and balanced global dining landscape.”
If Ellia could time-travel for an epic night out: “I would love to go back to Japan’s Edo period. Not only because I love Japanese cuisine, but also because it was the time when sushi culture and the foundations of modern kaiseki cuisine were developing. I’d like to witness and learn from the evolution of their food culture during that era.”
2. Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi & Jeff Zalaznick
- Major Food Group | Co-Founders
Last month, Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick debuted Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. October saw the introduction of No. 1 Steak, a glitzy prix-fixe steakhouse concept nestled within Sadelle's in Dallas, and the grand opening of Carbone in Dubai at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal. In September, the trio opened Carbone in London. The most recent venture by Major Food Group, announced this week, is a 15,000-square-foot, three-story penthouse in Villa Miami, a 56-story waterfront residential tower slated to open its doors in late 2027. Villa Miami, a collaborative effort with Terra (David Martin) and One Thousand Group (Kevin Venger, Louis Birdman, Michael Konig) marks Major Food Group’s inaugural foray into branded residential towers. The crown jewel of the tower will be The Copper Club, a three-level private club and the group’s first private club conceptualized exclusively for residents. On the ground floor of Villa Miami, Major Food Group will open a waterfront restaurant.
Carbone’s year in three words: “Over the top.”
What Zalaznick wants in 2026: “Charting new territory in vertically integrated hospitality and shifting the paradigm of what is possible.”
What inspired Torrisi this year: “Marrying my wife.”
3. Lois Freedman & Jean-Georges Vongerichten
- Jean-Georges Restaurants | President/Co-CEO & Chef/Proprietor
Lois Freedman, the unsung hero behind Jean-Georges Vongerichten's restaurant empire, has been a driving force in the group's operations and creative direction for four decades. Throughout their enduring partnership, Freedman has played a pivotal role in bringing to life some of the most ambitious projects in the group's portfolio, such as the market- and food hall-inspired Tin Building at New York's historic Seaport and the much-anticipated ABC Kitchens in Dumbo this October—which marked Vongerichten's first foray into Brooklyn. The duo's collaborative efforts have yielded an impressive 60 restaurants worldwide, 14 of which are located in New York City, including the flagship crown jewel, Jean-Georges, the acclaimed farm-to-table ABC Kitchen, ABC Cocina and ABCV. Freedman's influence extends to the group's private clubs, including the perpetually popular Chez Margeaux, which opened last year in New York. As the restaurant group continues to expand, Vongerichten has announced plans to open ABC Kitchen within the upcoming Miami Tropic Residences, a 48-story luxury residential tower in the Design District, set to open in 2028.
What inspired Freeman this year: “To be able to design a restaurant on my own without compromise and have my vision come to life as I imagined it. I approached ABC Kitchens in Dumbo as if designing my home, filling it with objects, furniture and lighting that I've collected over the years. Investing this much of myself personally has been an unexpectedly rewarding experience.”
If Vongerichten could time-travel for an epic night out: “I would love to travel back to France during the days of Louis XIV and be part of one of the grand feasts. Like the movie Vatel but without the tragedy.”
4. Sam Bakhshandehpour & José Andrés
- José Andrés Group | CEO & Founder/Chef
With José Andrés Group (JAG) CEO Sam Bakhshandehpour, José Andrés expanded his empire this year, with the fall opening of Bazaar Meat at The Venetian and Zaytinya in the Bay Area. JAG is set to launch multiple new dining experiences at the W Hotel in Nashville in early 2026, including Zaytinya, Bar Mar and Butterfly—adding to the company’s 40 existing bars and restaurants.
Chef Andrés on his biggest kitchen disaster: “When I was a much, much younger cook, I worked in a restaurant in the small seaside town of Roses on the Costa Brava of Spain. One day, we had a big order from a well-known family in town for a large tray of canelones, a filled pasta that’s often eaten for holidays. I put a huge amount of work into those canelones, making the béchamel and the filling, boiling the pasta, and broiling it all perfectly with cheese. When the family was ready to pick it up, I insisted on presenting the large, heavy tray alone, instead of taking help from a server who had offered. As I walked out the kitchen door, it swung right back … and hit me and the hot, heavy tray out of my hands—and into the restaurant’s fish tank, right in front of the hungry customers, sizzling all the way down! I went straight back into the kitchen and did it again—noodles, bechamel, filling, cheese, and back out in 25 minutes…but learned that I should always, always accept help when it’s offered.”
What Bakhshandehour wants for JAG in 2026: “I aim to prove that the future of hospitality belongs to hotels built around exceptional F&B experiences. We’re eager to showcase a unified food and beverage platform that delivers margin, culture and brand heat better than fragmented partners. It drives both guest emotion and asset value.”
Chef Andrés’ 2025 in three words: “Hello (to new friends and new restaurants) / Goodbye (to my friend Jane Goodall) / Empathy (to build longer tables, not higher walls).”
5. Simon Kim
- Gracious Hospitality Management | Founder & CEO
This year, Simon Kim opened Cote at The Venetian. In 2026, Gracious Hospitality will open its newest project, at 550 Madison, a three-restaurant endeavor which Kim calls “a masterpiece” he’s been developing for four years, “the longest and most meticulous development process we’ve ever undertaken…We’re collaborating with the very best craftsmen—the Olayan Group, David Rockwell, chef Masahiro Yoshitake—and I couldn’t be more excited to finally share what we’ve been building.”
If Kim could time-travel to any era or city in history for one epic night out: “I’d go back to the earliest days of humankind, to understand the most primal ways of eating and drinking. Think: The Jurassic ages, dinosaurs and primates. I’ve always been curious about humankind and how we began celebrating. I’d want to experience sitting around a fire—the original version of dining that civilization didn’t alter.”
If he could switch places with any other leader in dining for 24 hours, it would be: “Thomas Keller—the hallmark of excellence in this industry, truly the barometer and the north star for what exceptional hospitality looks like…The first thing I’d do is visit The French Laundry as him, not just as a guest, but as the owner, and enjoy a dinner while seeing the restaurant through his eyes.”
6. Chintan Pandya, Roni Mazumdar & Vijaya Kumar
- Unapologetic Foods | Executive Chef/Partner & CEO & Executive Chef/Partner
In June, Chintan Pandya, Roni Mazumdar and Vijaya Kumar’s Semma was crowned the #1 eatery in New York by The Times, and co-owner and executive chef Kumar was honored with the Best Chef: New York State title at the 2025 James Beard Awards. Semma has consistently held a Michelin Star since 2022, a testament to its exceptional cuisine. Unapologetic Foods, led by Pandya and Mazumdar, saw continued success with the relocation of Adda to the East Village in May, following the closure of its Long Island City location. They also announced plans to open another Adda outpost in Philadelphia later this year. Adda, which first opened in 2018, has been instrumental in the rise of Unapologetic Foods' burgeoning empire, which now also encompasses Semma and the critically acclaimed Dhamaka, Naks and Masalawala & Sons.
What Pandya wants in 2026: “For Indian food to keep pushing forward and make it mainstream—more ambition, more respect and no dilution of identity.”
Mazumdar on the biggest shift in consumer preferences: “People want to understand why a dish exists, not just how it tastes. That shift rewards businesses that operate with clarity of purpose, and it’s pushing the industry toward more thoughtful, identity-driven cooking. I want 2026 to be the year the industry fully embraces cultural honesty in food. Not trend-chasing, not watered-down narratives — but real, rooted, personal expressions from chefs and restaurateurs.”
What inspired Kumar this year: “The farmers and producers who keep showing up, no matter how chaotic the world gets.”
7. Eric Ripert & Maguy Le Coze
- Le Bernardin | Co-Owners
As expected, Eric Ripert and Maguy Le Coze’s Le Bernardin maintained its status atop the prestigious La Liste survey in 2026, sharing its impressive 99.5 score with only one other American establishment, SingleThread in Healdsburg, California. This recognition followed the restaurant's retention of its coveted three-star rating from the Michelin Guide. Le Bernardin also secured the 9th spot on the 2025 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. As the establishment approaches its 40th anniversary in 2026, Ripert and Le Coze reflect on the enduring legacy of their culinary vision, which began with the original Paris-based Le Bernardin, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Ripert's influence reaches far beyond the streets of Manhattan, as evidenced by the 20th anniversary of his Caribbean outpost, Blue, at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman in 2025—an occasion marked by the unveiling of a stunning redesign by the acclaimed Champalimaud Design firm.
Ripert on the biggest shift in consumer preferences: “What we see this year is a shift, especially in Gen Z. We have never seen this many customers ordering the tasting menu and wine pairing, especially our younger guests. This generation really wants an overall experience. They are very engaging with our team, asking questions that our staff have never even heard before.”
If Ripert could switch places with another hospitality leader, it would be: “Nobu Matsuhisa. He’s extremely talented. I admire what he has created and that he has been able to mix Japanese sushi culture with Peruvian culture. He has made sushi restaurants sexy. If I were in his shoes, I would take more vacations.”
8. Eugene Remm & Tilman J. Fertitta
- Catch Hospitality | Partner
- Fertitta Entertainment | Owner
Yesterday, Eugene Remm and Tilman Fertitta revealed their plans to bring The Corner Store to a luxury casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip in 2026. Since opening in 2024, The Corner Store has remained one of New York’s most popular restaurants. In February, Remm and Fertitta unveiled plans for a 75-seat Mediterranean dining establishment in Soho, slated to welcome patrons in early 2026 under the direction of executive chef Nadav Greenberg, previously associated with the Michelin-starred Israeli restaurant Shmoné. September witnessed the grand opening of The Eighty Six, a cozy 35-seat steakhouse nestled in the West Village, alongside the inauguration of Rockwell Group-designed Catch Scottsdale, the seventh outpost from the esteemed hospitality brand.
Remm on the greatest shift in consumer preferences: “The most significant shift, in my opinion, has been that there is no middle. If you are not creating extreme experiences or extreme conveniences—either fast casual on the convenience side or the kind of elevated experience like what we are creating—people are no longer accepting just a nice, normal meal at a normal restaurant.”
What inspired Fertitta this year: “As the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, I have certainly been influenced by the country’s culture and hospitality. Experiencing their restaurants first-hand and seeing their passion for food at every meal has inspired me the most.”
9. Johann Moonesinghe & Andrew Harris
- inKind | Co-Founders
To date, inKind and its co-founders Johann Moonesinghe and Andrew Harris have provided over $500 million in funding to more than 5,000 restaurants, including destinations from operators like José Andrés Group and Mina Group, as well as 20 Michelin-starred destinations and 50 James Beard Award nominees. The company's innovative financing model gives restaurants funding in exchange for food and beverage credits, rather than equity or debt, enabling restaurants to cover operational costs and maintain profit margins. In 2025, inKind closed an impressive $450 million in capital to accelerate its platform growth, with plans to expand to an additional 10,000 U.S. restaurants over the next year. The fundraiser was led by Magnetar and included prominent backers such as Jay-Z's MarcyPen Capital Ventures, Värde Partners, Alpha Wave Global and even all four members of the band Metallica. The company's success is evident in its consistent growth, with an over 100 percent increase in gross order volume (GOV) for four consecutive years (2020-2024) and a projected $350 million in 2025. In October, Moonesinghe and Harris announced a groundbreaking partnership to implement Dogecoin (DOGE) as the first cryptocurrency accepted across inKind's extensive nationwide restaurant network, which boasts over 3 million app users. Moonesinghe’s separate hospitality group, RDM, provided funding for Guest House in Austin, which expanded to Vegas under the leadership of RDM founder Raj Kumar last year.
Moonesinghe on the inspiration behind inKind: “Restaurants are the heart of our communities, and they deserve partners who understand the unique support they need to thrive. Traditional restaurant financing models can drain equity, cash flow and long-term viability. We created inKind to change that—offering a smarter, more sustainable way to fund restaurants without the burdens. Our model helps operators maintain cash flow, access capital quickly and build more resilient businesses, and thanks to our partners that led the funding we’re able to amplify those efforts on a massive scale of up to 10,000 additional restaurants. We’re proud to support thousands of locally owned restaurants nationwide, not just with funding, but as true partners in their success.”
10. Kwame Onwuachi
- Tatiana, Dōgon & Patty Place | Chef, Author & Restaurateur
By the end of the year, James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi is set to open Maroon, a modern Caribbean steakhouse, at the Sahara in Las Vegas. This venture follows the success of his acclaimed restaurants Tatiana in New York City and Dōgon in Washington, D.C., the latter earning a spot on the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Onwuachi has recently expanded his reach with Patty Place locations at Citi Field and the Barclays Center, as well as joining the team at Las' Lap's new Miami Beach outpost at the Daydrift hotel. In September, he signed with the prestigious William Morris Agency, further cementing his position as a trailblazer in the culinary world.
If he could switch places with another hospitality leader for 24 hours, he’d choose: “Simon Kim, because he leads a very thrilling life and is a fun person to be around. First thing I would do is eat unlimited galbi.”
On the industry’s biggest challenge: “The biggest challenge is figuring out profitability. Fixed costs eliminate the ability to turn a profit in a way that other industries don't face. We as an industry need to band together to look for tax breaks and advocate for our rights, which will lead to a better industry.”
11. Albert Yang
- Din Tai Fung North America | CEO
Din Tai Fung North America is experiencing rapid expansion, with 18 locations in North America out of 165 restaurants worldwide, serving over 7 million customers annually. The chain's average annual sales per location reached $27 million last year, more than double that of The Cheesecake Factory and the highest among 1,500 restaurant chains tracked by Technomic. In October, the company announced plans for a second East Coast location in New York, set to open in 2027, 27 years since its first U.S. restaurant opened in California. Aaron Yang has transitioned to the board, leaving Albert Yang as the sole CEO. “Asian dining is one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry,” Albert tells Observer. “Authentic dining is now more relevant than ever and becoming truly mainstream, and Din Tai Fung is very proud to be a part of this shift.”
What inspired him this year: My car mechanic told me he saw me on TV for our grand opening in Santa Monica and had his whole family come over to watch with him. He told me, “You make me proud to be Taiwanese,” and that inspires me to do better every day.
His biggest kitchen “fail”: Trying to reformulate the recipe for the chocolate in our chocolate xiao long bao. I remember having about 20 different types of cacao sitting on my desk and wasting countless hours trying different recipes. I think I made the right decision by giving up. Today’s recipe is our #1 dessert and a top menu item overall.
12. Nobu Matsuhisa
- Nobu Restaurant Group | Co-Founder & Chef
In November, Nobu Matsuhisa debuted Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Roma in collaboration with longtime partner Robert De Niro, while January saw the launch of Nobu Hotel Caesars New Orleans, designed by Rockwell Group. Maui welcomed its first Nobu restaurant, the second in Hawaii, in April at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. May brought the opening of Nobu Del Coronado at the historic Hotel del Coronado, followed by the unveiling of the Nobu Hotel in Toronto in June. The Nobu Hotel Madrid is slated to open its doors in early 2026, while the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences in Abu Dhabi are expected to be completed in 2027. Matsuhisa has also announced plans to establish a Nobu Hotel in Nashville. The original Tribeca Nobu opened in 1994, and there’s a 2025 documentary, simply titled Nobu, about that restaurant and the empire that grew out of it.
13. Stephen Starr
- Starr Restaurant Group | Founder & CEO
In August, Stephen Starr opened his largest Philadelphia restaurant yet: Borromini, a $20 million, 15,000-square-foot colossus in Rittenhouse Square. Though Starr is credited with transforming Philadelphia's dining scene from the 1990s through the early 2010s, his expansion over the last 15 years has established him as a major national player. Barromini joins a roster of 40-plus establishments operated by Starr Restaurants, spanning Philadelphia, New York City (including Pastis and the recent revamp of Babbo), Washington, D.C. and South Florida. After exiting in 2020, Starr returned to Atlantic City this summer, with the opening of two concepts, Sunny’s and Chez Frites, at the Ocean Casino Resort.
14. Michael Mina
- The Mina Group | Chef & Owner
The Mina Group, led by Michael Mina, has experienced significant growth and expansion over the past year, with a focus on portfolio acceleration and geographical diversification. The group opened several new restaurants in 2025, including two in San Francisco's Westin St. Francis (Bourbon Steak San Francisco and The Eighth Rule, a collaboration with Steph Curry—the basketball star’s first hospitality partnership), Bourbon Steak locations in Delray Beach, Florida, Orlando and Charlotte, North Carolina (set to open in fall 2026), Taleed by Michael Mina in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, The Beach House on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht, and a new Italian concept, Acqua Bistecca, in Washington, D.C.—with plans to expand the latter to Estero Bay, Florida in February 2026.
What inspired Mina this year: “This was a major growth year for us, and that alone was incredibly inspiring. The projects we were fortunate to take on—The Eighth Rule, Bourbon Steak San Francisco and Beach House on board The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest vessel, Luminara—really energized our entire team. The unity we’ve built coming out of the pandemic has been something special. A lot of the vision and direction we set years ago truly came together this year, and seeing the team bring it to life across these openings has been the most inspiring part for me.”
His advice for industry hopefuls: “Seek leaders who teach systems, not just dishes. Learn the bar, the pass, the floor and the business. Your edge will be curiosity, humility and follow-through: show up, solve problems, and maintain standards when the room is full and the clock is against you. Finally, invest in relationships. Mentors and peers are the network that sustains a career measured in decades, not moments.”
15. Scott Sartiano
- Zero Bond Hospitality | Founder
This year, Scott Sartiano announced plans to open Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse at the Wynn, next to his Vegas outpost of Zero Bond, which debuts in February. The NY-based private club is frequented by many an A-Lister (most recently, America’s most overexposed lovebirds). “As we enter Las Vegas, I want to bring what makes Zero Bond and Sartiano’s special—the sense of community, attention to detail and genuine connection—into a new market with its own character and rhythm.”
What inspired Sartiano this year? “The renovation of Zero Bond for its fifth anniversary and our work with The Mercer both reinforced how spaces can evolve to meet people’s changing needs while staying true to their essence. That balance between growth and authenticity continues to guide everything we do.”
If he had to eat at the same restaurant for 30 days straight? His own. “Sartiano’s. I’ve actually done it. By day 30, I’m still ordering the veal chop Parmigiana. It never gets old.”
16. Dominique Crenn
- Crenn Dining Group | Founder & Chef
In September, Dominique Crenn’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Atelier Crenn, secured the 46th spot on North America's 50 Best Restaurants list and further solidified its status by earning a coveted three-star rating from the New York Times. Shortly thereafter, in October, chef Crenn unveiled Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn in Beverly Hills, marking the first restaurant outside of Paris for the prestigious House of Dior. Looking ahead, Crenn has announced a partnership with Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country, where she will oversee the development of the signature restaurant at the highly anticipated resort, slated to open in 2027. Crenn's achievements are nothing short of remarkable, as she became the first female chef in the United States to earn three Michelin stars in 2018. Crenn is featured in HexClad's "Open to Close" docuseries, which premiered on December 1st and showcases the brand's Culinary Council members, offering an intimate look at the passion and dedication required to operate top-tier restaurants.
What excites her the most: “The blurring of boundaries. Dining is no longer confined to the table; it is a living conversation between many disciplines, all speaking to one another (fashion, film, design and nature). Guests today crave emotion as part of their dining experiences, whether as a memory, a shimmer of beauty, or a moment that lingers. Weaving these disciplines together creates that experience.”
Her advice for industry hopefuls: “For those beginning their journey, remember that a dish is never just a dish, and a restaurant is never merely a restaurant. They are vessels for emotion, memory and imagination. Allow yourself to think beyond the plate, and beyond what you believe a space or a menu should be. Seek out mentors who challenge you to see differently and expand your sense of what is possible. The most important skill you can cultivate is the ability to stay open—to observe, to feel and to be moved. The future of this industry will belong to those who create experiences that invite people into a story, not just a dining room.”
17. Chris Shepherd
- Southern Smoke Foundation | Founding Director
- Eat Like a Local | Host
Chris Shepherd, the culinary powerhouse behind a celebrated restaurant empire in Houston, has also emerged as one of the most significant humanitarians in the food industry. Through Southern Smoke Foundation, Shepherd has made an indelible impact on the lives of countless individuals working in the hospitality sector. The Foundation's annual food and beverage fundraising event, held in Houston this past October, shattered records by raising an astonishing $1.7 million—the highest amount ever generated from a single fundraising event for the organization. The funds will directly support those employed in the hospitality industry through the Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund and its mental health initiative, Behind You. Since its inception, the Southern Smoke Foundation has distributed more than $15 million in grants to food and beverage workers. Moreover, since 2020, the Foundation has provided over 9,000 no-cost counseling sessions to food and beverage workers across 13 states, including California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
What he wants in 2026: “I would like to see the continual growth and awareness of Southern Smoke Foundation. Specifically, I would love to see the Behind You program expand into more states and for more industry professionals to start coalition programs in their states to support free access to mental health care programs. It’s getting harder and harder for owners to take care of their staff. For many reasons, margins are even thinner, which makes it harder for owners to provide living wages, health insurance and access to benefits like mental healthcare. I believe that Southern Smoke Foundation, with our crisis relief grants and access to no-cost counseling, can help, but we really need to see significant policy changes for the industry to see a real difference. I always say that our goal is for the industry to evolve so much that Southern Smoke is no longer needed, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.”
What inspired him this year: “On a professional level, having the opportunity to work with the Southern Smoke team and to watch the magic that they do to literally save the food and beverage industry. On Eat Like a Local, I am inspired by the drive of restaurant owners and chefs, and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to tell their stories of community through food. I don’t take that opportunity lightly. On a personal level, I am inspired by my wife, Lindsey Brown, as she battles breast cancer. She is diligent and clear-eyed on what needs to happen in this fight. She is focused on the finish line as she goes through her weekly treatments with power and resilience. I am in awe of her daily.”
18. Larry McGuire
- MML Hospitality | Managing Partner & Co-Founder
As the head of Austin-based McGuire Moorman Lambert (MML) Hospitality, Larry McGuire boasts an impressive portfolio of over 30 restaurants, all of which have remained open, and a growing collection of hotels. In June, McGuire announced that renowned chef April Bloomfield would join MML as executive chef, bringing her culinary expertise to the group's ongoing projects and future ventures. One of McGuire’s most significant moves this year took place in August when MML purchased the Nine Orchard hotel in New York City, along with its restaurant/bar spaces—Corner Bar, Swan Room and Blue Room—in a $92 million deal, marking the group's first project in the Big Apple. Additionally, MML embarked on a $100 million renovation and restoration of the historic Mountain Chalet in downtown Aspen this summer, with plans for a grand opening in the summer of 2027. The group has also been expanding its presence in California, with the opening of Clark's Oyster Bar in Montecito, Menlo Park and Malibu within the past year. MML is also working on Austin’s Herzog & de Meuron-designed Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development, set to open in 2027.
McGuire on the industry’s biggest challenge today: “It’s become increasingly hard to attract young people to the industry, and current immigration policies are not doing our industry and the downstream supply from farmers, ranchers and wine growers any favors. We have to become really good employers that create meaningful careers for people so they stay or are attracted to the industry.”
What inspired him this year: “The public’s recognition and elevation of landmark style restaurants and hotels—the classic places we enjoy and try to build seem to be coming back into fashion.”
19. Jerry Greenberg
- Sushi Nozawa Group | Co-Founder
Jerry Greenberg’s latest venture, Cheesesteaks by Matū, is set to open two locations—one on Pasadena's East Colorado Boulevard and another at The Commons at Calabasas in the winter. These new outposts will share space with Greenberg’s next location of HiHo Cheeseburger, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year. Greenberg's restaurant empire also includes the renowned Nozawa Bar, Sugarfish, KazuNori and Uovo. Uovo, which first opened in Santa Monica in 2017 and now boasts five Los Angeles locations, is poised to make its New York debut in spring 2026 in NoMad. This expansion comes on the heels of the opening of the eighth KazuNori location in Pasadena this fall.
What inspired him this year: “The same thing that inspires me every year. Seeing people come back week after week just for our food. It may seem like a simple thing, but that’s what it’s all about for us.”
If he could time-travel to any era or city in history for one epic night out: “I’d travel back 100 years to the Rite Spot in Pasadena to have the original cheeseburger—that’s top-of-mind as we celebrate HiHo’s 10th anniversary. And I would go to Rome/Amatrice for the original versions of cacio e pepe and amatriciana. Then cap it off and experience the origins of our sushi in Edo (Tokyo).”
20. Andrew Carmellini, Josh Pickard & Luke Ostrom
- Noho Hospitality | Co-Founders
Andrew Carmellini, Luke Ostrom and Joshua Pickard’s Café Carmellini, which opened its doors in 2023 at the Fifth Avenue Hotel, secured the 39th spot on this year’s North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The hotel's Portrait Bar, another NoHo Hospitality venture, also made its mark by being included in the 51-100 extended list of North America's 50 Best Bars in 2025. The Fifth Avenue Hotel itself earned a place on the World's 50 Best extended list of the best hotels around the world. The fact that Café Carmellini, The Portrait Bar and The Fifth Avenue Hotel achieved this feat less than three years after opening is a testament to the exceptional quality and innovation offered by NoHo Hospitality. In April, Carmellini expanded his culinary empire with the opening of Little Fino ("until the next" in Italian) at the William Vale hotel in Brooklyn. The establishment joins NoHo Hospitality's impressive roster of restaurants across New York, which includes Lafayette, Bar Primi, Locanda Verde and the Dutch.
Carmellini’s year in three words: “Unsure what happened.”
Pickard on the most significant shift in consumer preferences: “There has been a shift to an earlier dining scene, which is now often the main social event of a night, requiring it to be equally welcoming, tasty and entertaining. This shift has also helped fuel the popularity of member dining clubs in NYC.”
If Ostrom could time-travel for an epic night out: “I think I’d choose my birth year and travel back to NYC in 1977. Dinner at Maxwell’s Plum, drinks at Elaine’s, midnight at CBGB and late night at Studio 54.”
21. Ahmass Fakahany
- Altamarea Group | Founder & CEO
Undeterred by the challenges presented by the L.A. fires, Altamarea Group visionary Ahmass Fakahany successfully opened Marea in Beverly Hills in January, marking the first West Coast expansion for the prominent restaurant group. Marea has been a standout in the culinary world since its opening on Central Park South in 2009. The Beverly Hills location, one of the most anticipated openings of 2025, is set to be followed by another outpost at The Snow Lodge within The St. Regis Aspen Resort later this month. The Altamarea Group boasts a portfolio of over 25 restaurants worldwide. The group's flagship restaurant concepts encompass Marea, Ai Fiori—Wine Spectator’s 2025 Grand Award Winner—53, Morini Brands and Nicoletta Brands. On the international stage, Altamarea's offerings are punctuated by the Michelin-starred grill concept 11 Woodfire, Mohalla Indian Cuisine, Tezukuri Japanese, SoBo 20 and the highly anticipated Scarpa.
If he had to eat at the same restaurant for 30 days straight: “Honestly, and I may not be alone here, it is likely Hillstone. It is consistent, comfortable and delicious with a range of salads, meats and fish. By day 30, I would opt for their rainbow sushi Roll, which ranks in my view.”
On the biggest challenge facing the industry: “It is harder to find capital to grow from traditional sources. Also, there has been a talent withdrawal from the industry that has to be rejuvenated. This and other challenges have made this the era of bringing heads together, just as in other industries, through joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations. This can be with hotels, developers, sponsors or like-minded operators.”
22. Mashama Bailey & Johno Morisano
- The Grey | Chef/Partner & Co-Founder/Managing Partner
Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano, the visionary team behind The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, marked their eleventh year in the culinary industry in 2025. Known for elevating Savannah's dining scene and credited with making the southern city a culinary destination, the duo recently ventured into the international market with the July launch of L'Arrêt by The Grey in Paris. “Opening the Paris restaurant has been so inspiring!” Bailey tells Observer, noting their goal is to maintain the location's community-centric atmosphere while presenting a unique French menu inspired by subtle influences from Port City Southern fare. “Shopping for Southern ingredients in the City of Light has introduced me to neighborhoods I don't normally visit while in Paris.” In May, Bailey showcased her commitment to her local community by creating a special dish for Savannah's Meals on Wheels program in honor of its 65th anniversary. In September, Bailey penned the Time 100's World's Most Influential Rising Stars entry for Ashleigh Shanti, praising Shanti's voice and the importance of reflecting, researching, serving and inspiring through Black food stories.
The most significant shift Bailey has noticed: “For The Grey, there has been a shift in eating pork. We cooked a lot of pork at The Grey 10 years ago and began to get a lot of feedback about it from our guests. Now, we are super aware of balancing our menus so they are not heavy in pork, beef or gluten. Today, we have more vegetables, seafood and whole grains.”
Morisano on the industry’s greatest challenge: “Building a team—by far. Those of us in the industry need to be kind to each other. This is a young business. Young folks ain’t always kind. I’m 58, so I've been there, done that. But it’s an ecosystem; a small one. Savannah, Paris, NYC. All of it. Both micro and macro. We must be kind to each other.”
23. Michael Cimarusti
- Providence | Chef-Owner
Chef Michael Cimarusti's acclaimed seafood-focused Los Angeles restaurant, Providence, has reached new heights in its 20th anniversary year. The esteemed establishment was awarded three Michelin stars and retained its green star in the 2025 Michelin Guide, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable fine dining for the third year in a row. Providence also made it on the inaugural North America's 50 Best Restaurants list at #47, with chef Cimarusti receiving the prestigious Chef's Choice Award. The restaurant continues to innovate, with sous chef Danielle Peterson developing a fermentation program that repurposes ingredients into unique flavors, while the rooftop garden has become a Certified Wildlife Habitat. Pastry chef Mac Daniel Dimla has introduced a zero-waste chocolate program, and the bar team has crafted a refined zero-proof pairing experience alongside a tableside cocktail program featuring rare spirits.
Cimarusti on the biggest challenge the industry faces: “The labor market is shrinking and becoming ever more competitive. It is harder and harder to find talented individuals. We are investing heavily in developing talent, trying to create an environment where even relatively inexperienced people can be trained to execute at a very high level. This is only possible if you have a culture that welcomes and embraces new team members and actively participates in their training.”
The meal he could eat for 30 days straight: “The wood-roasted Belon oysters, Edna’s corn bread and the steak with bone marrow at Dunsmoor in Glassell Park.”
24. David Rockwell
- Rockwell Group | Founder & President
David Rockwell and his firm, Rockwell Group, have left an indelible mark on the global hospitality industry over the past four decades. With an impressive portfolio encompassing nearly 1,000 restaurants across more than 200 cities and six continents, Rockwell Group has showcased its versatility and innovation in design. Notable projects in recent years include New York’s 450-seat Din Tai Fung, Catch Hospitality's The Corner Store and Catch Scottsdale, Simon Kim's Coqodaq and highly anticipated Cote Las Vegas, which has been hailed as one of the hottest openings of the year. Rockwell Group's long-standing partnership with Nobu has resulted in the design of more than 30 hotels and restaurants across 28 cities, further cementing their reputation as a leading force in the world of hospitality design.
If he could time-travel for an epic night out: “Having spent part of my childhood in Mexico, I’d go to Mexico City in the 1920s. It was a moment when art, music and political imagination were sparking off one another. I’d invite Frida Kahlo, of course, but also the painter José Clemente Orozco, photographer Tina Modotti and a young Cantinflas (an actor and director known as the Mexican Charlie Chaplin). We’d start with dinner at Sanborns, one of the first soda fountains and lunch counters in Mexico City, and we’d wander through a mural-filled plaza, and end up in a smoky cabaret.”
What inspired him this year: “Traveling to Mexico City, Japan, Rome, Milan, Chicago, and Las Vegas for recent project openings and family trips reminded me how local culture, ritual and craft can transform spaces and experiences into something emotionally resonant. There’s really nothing like walking into a room and seeing strangers form an instant community because of their collective experience.”
25. Elizabeth Blau
- Blau + Associates | Founder & CEO
Renowned for transforming Las Vegas into a world-class culinary destination, Elizabeth Blau continues to shape the international food scene by bringing acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs to mixed-use real estate projects and luxury resort developments. She spearheaded the launch of the Wynn Las Vegas Revelry food festival in 2024 and introduced the Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference at Wynn this year. Blau also played a pivotal role in bringing the World's 50 Best to Las Vegas and is collaborating with Wynn to curate all food and beverage offerings at the Wynn Marjan Island property in the United Arab Emirates, including partnerships with Alain Ducasse and Delilah. As Blau and Wynn prepared to revive Revelry in late summer with fresh food and mixology programming, she remained on the lookout for emerging talent. With one of her business partners, Hunt Realty, involved in the massive Fields development in Frisco, Texas, Blau may expand her presence in the Lone Star State. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Blau was honored with the prestigious Augie award from the Culinary Institute of America in May.
If she had to eat at the same restaurant for 30 days: “I’d choose Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas, where chef Sarah Thompson creates some truly extraordinary coastal Mexican cuisine. On day one, I’d order her ceviche, which is fresh, vibrant, balanced and full of life. And on day 30? I’d still be ordering the exact same thing. Some dishes never lose their magic.”
What she wants in 2026: “If I could choose one word for 2026, it would be stability. The hospitality industry has weathered nearly a decade of disruption from the pandemic to supply chain issues, staffing shortages and shifting guest expectations. Restaurants are built on rhythm and consistency, and my hope is that 2026 is finally the year we regain steady ground, rebuild stronger systems and focus less on surviving and more on thriving.”
26. Aaron Bludorn, Cherif Mbodji & Victoria Pappas Bludorn
- Bludorn Hospitality Group | Partners
Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Bludorn and Cherif Mbodji, the dynamic trio behind the Bludorn Hospitality Group in Houston, have made significant strides in 2025. In January, they launched Perseid, a modern French bistro located in the luxurious Hotel Saint Augustine, showcasing chef Aaron Bludorn's culinary expertise. The group also announced a partnership with Howard Hughes in August, revealing plans for Bar Bludorn at The Woodlands, set to open in summer 2026. This expansion marks chef Bludorn's first venture outside central Houston, offering a unique twist on the original Bar Bludorn's contemporary American bistro menu infused with Texas flavors.
Bludorn’s year in three words: “Planting tomorrow’s trees.”
What Mbodji wants in 2026: “I’d love to see 2026 become a year of renewed balance where restaurants can operate sustainably without compromising creativity, and where hospitality groups collaborate more intentionally across cities. For our business, I want continued growth that feels purposeful: expanding concepts, elevating our teams and strengthening our presence in Houston while staying true to who we are.”
27. Michael Stillman
- Quality Branded | Founder & President
In September, Michael Stillman unveiled Limusina, a Mexican eatery in Hudson Yards. Earlier this year, in March, he announced plans to bring Bad Roman to Beverly Hills (in 2026), marking the restaurant’s inaugural venture on the West Coast. Twin Tails, Stillman’s bold foray into Asian cuisine, opened its doors at The Shops at Columbus Circle in 2024. Despite a mixed reception during its initial launch last fall, the Thai restaurant has since garnered praise, with some even comparing it to the iconic Indochine. Quality Branded’s diverse portfolio includes an array of establishments: Don Angie, Smith & Wollensky, Zou Zou’s, San Sabino and Quality Meats, to name a few.
Stillman’s year in three words: “Sevens, not sixes.”
If he had to eat the same meal for 30 days: “Elio’s on the Upper East Side. Risotto Milanese.”
28. Gavin Kaysen
- Soigné Hospitality Group | Chef & Owner
Gavin Kaysen, the culinary mastermind at the helm of Soigné Hospitality Group, has been a driving force in transforming the gastronomic scene of Minneapolis, Minnesota. His celebrated establishments, which include Spoon and Stable, Demi, Mara Restaurant and Bar and two outposts of his latest venture, Bellecour, have garnered widespread acclaim since his homecoming to the Midwest in 2014. Kaysen's dedication to fostering the next wave of culinary artists shines through his position as president of Mentor’s Team USA, where he collaborates with his esteemed mentor, chef Daniel Boulud, and also Thomas Keller. This week, the two-time James Beard Award laureate ventured beyond the borders of Minnesota for the first time with the unveiling of The Merchant Room, a New American Brasserie, at the newly launched Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort. Earlier this month, Kaysen revealed the debut of Bellecour in Minneapolis, his first opening in three years, his most intimate undertaking to date and his inaugural French bistro concept. This fall, Kaysen promoted Alexandra Motz, one of the founding members of Soigné Hospitality Group, to oversee the pastry program for Spoon and Stable, Demi and Bellecour. Zachary Byers, previously associated with Denver's acclaimed The Wolf's Tailor and Beckon, has taken on the role of head sommelier, bringing a fresh perspective to elevate the wine offerings across the restaurant group.
What he wants in 2026: “For my business, I want to continue to show that mentorship, positive leadership and growth are some of the most important attributes for success. I want our profession to own the dialogue of how we can collectively become better by way of teaching the next generation, while not dismissing or forgetting the generation that led us here.”
What he sees as the most significant shift in consumer behavior: “At the end of the day, what seems to stay consistent is that people enjoy the experience of the meal by way of restoration through the food and the hospitality we provide. I see that coming back even stronger in the years to come. We are losing the connection of person-to-person, and I know that as hospitalitarians, we can provide that personal touch.”
29. Michael Solomonov & Steven Cook
- CookNSolo Restaurants | Co-Founders
Philadelphia Israeli-food powerhouses Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook expanded their CookNSolo portfolio this year. In March, they opened Aviv at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. Since debuting their first restaurant, Zahav in Philadelphia, in 2008, Solomonov and Cook have built a culinary empire that includes Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Laser Wolf and Goldie. Beyond their restaurant ventures, the duo have also made a significant impact in the CPG market with their brand, Zahav Foods. In June, their signature Zahav hummus debuted in 485 Target stores across 20 East Coast states, following a successful 2024 launch at Whole Foods, where it quickly became the region's top-selling hummus brand.
Cook on the most significant shift in consumer behavior: “The home is becoming more and more the center of where people eat with delivery and ghost kitchen options, which means restaurants need to double down on creating a memorable and celebratory experience of eating communally in a restaurant.”
Solomonov on the industry’s biggest challenge: “The cost of goods and labor continues to rise as more and more excellent restaurants come online, which has meant that we are constantly hyper-focusing on the product and how we differentiate and get a little bit better each day.”
What they want for 2026: “We would love people to start eating later again, for the cost of goods to stabilize, and for immigrants who are the backbone of the industry to have the opportunity to feel safe.”
30. Lisa Limb, Takahiro Sakaeda & Jihan Lee
- Launchpad Hospitality | Managing Partner & Chef Partners
Lisa Limb, Taka Sakaeda and Jihan Lee, the dynamic trio behind Launchpad Hospitality, have taken the culinary world by storm since opening their first Nami Nori restaurant in 2019. Drawing on their shared experience working under the tutelage of Masa Takayama, the team has cultivated a thriving portfolio of establishments that embody the Japanese art of gracious hospitality, or "omotenashi." Their signature open-style temaki, which sparked a global sensation following the success of Nami Nori in New York City's West Village, has been the driving force behind the group's expansion to New Jersey, Miami and Virginia Beach. Alongside their temaki restaurants, Launchpad Hospitality introduced the Japanese bakery Postcard in New York in 2024 and the omakase counter and lounge Matsuyoi in Miami. The team's innovative approach and engaging community have led to collaborations with renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Auberge Resorts. With partner Pharrell Williams, who advises on creative growth strategy, the group launched two new ventures, Nami Nori and Matsuyoi, in Miami’s Design District in the last year and brought Nami Nori to Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach in the fall.
What inspired Limb this year: “The Atlantic Park development in Virginia Beach where we opened our new Nami Nori location in October is a $350 million project that started out as a dream, and has been 20 years in the making. It was the architecture school thesis of Alec Yuzhbabenko, a local architect who conceived of building an entire neighborhood centered on a surf park. Seeing it come to life from the ground up shows us what is possible when vision meets commitment and community. We are honored to be a part of it.”
If Sakaeda could time-travel for an epic night out: “New York City, circa 1975, before I was born and right around the time my parents emigrated to America. I'd love to see the city through my parents’ eyes. I’d invite Siddhartha Gautama, Marcus Aurelius and Lao Tzu. A night with that mix of curiosity, discipline and stillness would be unforgettable.”
If Lee had to eat at the same restaurant every day for a month: “I’d pick Atomix without even thinking. They’ve had over 150 different tasting menus since opening, so honestly I could go for 30 days straight and still try something new every time. And then on day thirty, after a whole month of the most refined Korean food ever, I’d look at them and say, ‘Can you make me a cheeseburger?’ Because as much as I love fancy food, I was born in America—and sometimes you just crave a good burger.”
31. Lindsay & Michael Tusk
- Quince & Co. | Co-Founders
Lindsay and Michael Tusk’s flagship San Francisco restaurant, Quince, not only earned a spot on North America's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2025 but also boasts three Michelin stars and attracts high-profile patrons, including former President Barack Obama. In October, the Tusks further elevated Quince's dining experience by hiring Davide Franco as the new hospitality director, bringing nearly 20 years of expertise from Michelin-starred establishments in Italy and London. Looking ahead, the Tusks announced their latest venture, Bar Coto, an all-day Italian café set to open in the spring of 2026. Inspired by the vibrant cafés of Milan, such as Bar Basso, and the acclaimed Bar Pisellino in New York City, Bar Coto promises to be a welcome addition to the couple's impressive portfolio of Jackson Square establishments. This includes Quince, the ever-popular Cotogna and the recently revived French-inspired wine bar Verjus, all of which have earned a place on the San Francisco Chronicle's list of the 100 best restaurants in the Bay Area.
What inspired Michael this year: “The redesign at Quince, and moving within the space. I wanted the food to reflect the natural materials—working with knifemakers, glassblowers, artisans of all kinds. Getting rid of the electric rotisserie and putting in fire. Gentle nuances of smoke and dehydration.”
Lindsay on the most significant shift in consumer preferences: “The rise of non-alcoholic beverages and increased demand for private dining.”
32. Joshua Pinsky & Chase Sinzer
- Penny, Stars & Claud | Chef-Partner & Restaurateur
Chase Sinzer and Joshua Pinsky, the duo behind the acclaimed East Village establishments Claud and Penny, are set to unveil their latest venture, Stars wine bar, at 139 East 12th Street. Slated to open its doors this month, the intimate 12-seat space will feature an impressive selection of over 1,000 wines from around the world. Sinzer and Pinsky's existing restaurants have garnered significant praise, with Claud, which debuted in 2022, and Penny, a raw bar that opened upstairs in 2024, both earning coveted three-star ratings from former Times food critic Pete Wells in their respective opening years. The pair's culinary prowess was further recognized in 2025, as both Claud and Penny secured spots on The Times' list of the best restaurants in New York City, with Penny impressively claiming the 7th position. Additionally, Penny's acclaim extended beyond the city, as it earned the 40th spot on the 2025 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list.
If Sinzer had to eat the same meal for 30 days straight: “Cervo's chicken and fries.”
Pinsky on the greatest shift in consumer preferences: “Experience > price. Being true to your intentions and being transparent really hits with guests and our industry."
33. Gregory Gourdet
- Printemps US | Culinary Director
Gregory Gourdet, Portland’s most renowned chef, made waves with the opening of his first restaurant, Kann, in 2022 at the age of 46. The establishment quickly garnered national recognition, earning a spot on the New York Times’ 2022 list of America’s Best Restaurants. In 2023, Kann was awarded the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, and the following year, Gourdet himself won the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific award. Gourdet currently serves as the culinary director for all five restaurants at the first U.S. location of Printemps, which opened in New York in March. The restaurants under his direction at Printemps at One Wall Street include fine dining stunner Maison Passerelle, Café Jalu, Salon Vert, Red Room Bar and Champagne Bar, all of which showcase French-style offerings infused with influences from Gourdet’s Haitian heritage. Prior to his success as a restaurateur, Gordet honed his skills under the tutelage of Jean-Georges Vongerichten, working his way up to the position of chef de cuisine over the course of nearly seven years.
If Gourdet could time-travel to any era for an epic night out: “‘Haiti’s golden era, from the 1940s to the 1960s. Haiti was beaming as a hub for global travelers. It was one of the most vibrant, artistic and electric scenes in the Caribbean. People came for art, music, fashion and the beaches.”
What he sees as the biggest challenge facing the industry today: “We are living in a TikTok attention-span world with endless options at our fingertips. The hospitality industry, at its core, isn’t based on that. It takes years to hone your craft, often years for a restaurant to turn a profit, and decades of experience to truly see it all. I think better mutual understanding within teams—slow and steady and together—is the most sustainable way.”
34. E.J. Lagasse
- Emeril’s | Chef/Co-Owner
- The Emeril Group | Vice President
E.J. Lagasse, the prodigious son of Emeril Lagasse, has taken the gastronomic world by storm at the tender age of 22. Following his return to New Orleans three years ago to assume the role of chef and co-owner at his father's eponymous restaurant, Emeril's, which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, E.J. has garnered unprecedented attention and accolades. In October, he guided Emeril's to a prestigious three-star rating from the New York Times, and just a month later, he became the youngest chef in history to helm a kitchen with two Michelin stars. E.J.'s remarkable achievements are underpinned by his extensive training at some of the world's most esteemed establishments, including the three-Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, Core by Clare Smyth and Frantzén, as well as Café Boulud.
The dish he could eat for 30 days straight: “Le Bernadin’s tuna carpaccio.”
What inspired him this year: “How the restaurant community in the U.S. continues to grow with chefs collaborating with each other, learning from each other and working together to push things forward.”
35. Greg Galy
- Riviera Dining Group | Founder & CEO
Gregory Galy, the driving force behind Riviera Dining Group (RDG), has achieved a remarkable feat with the group's flagship restaurant, Mila Miami, which has been recognized as the highest-grossing independent restaurant in the United States, generating an impressive $51,115,747 in sales for the 2025 list. This achievement marks a steady rise for Mila, which ranked #5 in 2022 and 2023, and climbed to #2 in 2024 with $49,088,032 in sales. Mila now stands alongside renowned establishments such as Pastis in New York City, Le Diplomate in Washington, D.C. and Joe's Stone Crab in Miami. Beyond the main restaurant, Mila houses three distinct concepts: the exclusive 10-seat Mila Omakase, one of Miami's most luxurious sushi counters; Mila Lounge, a sought-after nightlife venue redefining the city's after-dinner scene; and Mila MM, a members-only destination that has expanded to four locations across RDG's portfolio. Galy's culinary empire continues to grow, with the February opening of Claudie, a French-Mediterranean restaurant in Brickell, helmed by chef Michaël Michaelidis. Last month, RDG also unveiled a second outpost of AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove, following the success of the first location in Winter Park.
What inspired Galy this year: “Seeing Miami emerge as a true global city. The energy, creativity and ambition shaping Miami right now are extraordinary. It has become one of the world’s most influential lifestyle destinations.”
What Galy sees as the biggest shift in consumer behavior: “Guests are craving experiences over status; they want to feel a sense of belonging, wellness and purpose. We see a growing shift toward daytime celebrations, lighter drinking and more health-conscious choices while dining out—without compromising on taste expectations.”
36. Sam Fox
- Author & Edit Hospitality | Founder
- Fox Restaurant Concepts | Founder
Sam Fox continues to make waves in the culinary and entertainment world with the announcement of a second location of The Twelve Thirty Club, a collaboration with Justin Timberlake. Set to open in Austin, Texas, in 2027, the $30 million project will transform a historic three-story limestone building, once a U.S. Post Office, into a nearly 35,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination designed by the renowned AvroKO studio. This expansion follows the resounding success of the original The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, which has become a must-visit spot for locals and tourists alike. Closer to home, Fox (an Arizona-based hospitality mogul whose foray into hotels with the top-tier Global Ambassador in Phoenix has been spectacular) has partnered with the Arizona Cardinals to elevate the premium seating experience at State Farm Stadium with the launch of Casa Roja at The Fifty. Developed, designed and curated by Fox, Casa Roja is an exclusive club featuring 500 seats clustered around the stadium's East-side 50-yard line with membership priced from $15,000 to $17,000.
What Fox wants in 2026: “Honestly? More profit. This is a tough industry to be financially successful in, and I want to see the restaurant and hospitality industry thrive. That means investing in our people, our places and creating experiences that remain with our guests long after they leave. If someone walks away feeling like they had an experience they're excited to share, we've done our job.”
What inspired him this year: “London. The food and hotel scene there is on another level. Maison Estelle really stood out, a reminder of how much design, energy and atmosphere really shape creating an unforgettable experience.”
37. Yavuz Pehlivanlar
- Hakkasan Group | CEO
In October, Yavuz Pehlivanlar was appointed CEO of Mohari Hospitality’s newly established Hakkasan Group, which Pehlivanlar tells Observer is “a privilege and a responsibility.” Pehlivanlar oversees the Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Ling Ling and Sake No Hana brands—which include several restaurants opened by Tao Hospitality Group, which Mohari previously acquired. Pehlivanlar previously served as chief operating officer of Caprice Holdings Ltd., helming a portfolio that included Balthazar, Sexy Fish and Scott’s Mayfair. His experience spans several other executive roles at 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, Zuma and Mina Group.
What Pehlivanlar wants in 2026: “A return to human hospitality. As leaders, we can’t rely on dashboards alone—we need to invest in culture, creativity and the teams who bring personality into a room. I want to see experiences that feel personal, memorable and full of character.”
If he had to eat the same meal for 30 days straight: “Le Bernardin. The lobster roll from the lounge menu, and a glass of Chassagne.”
38. Bee Emmott
- Artfarm | CEO
Bee Emmott assumed the role of CEO at Artfarm hospitality group on January 1, succeeding Ewan Venters. Emmott, who joined Artfarm in 2018 as chief of staff and later transitioned to the creative director position, has been instrumental in overseeing the development of the group's expanding portfolio alongside founders Iwan and Manuela Wirth. Artfarm's recent ventures include the opening of Chesa Marchetta, a historic 16th-century guesthouse turned 13-room hotel in Sils Maria, Switzerland, and the second Manuela restaurant in Soho, New York, which boasts a seasonal American menu and an impressive collection of artworks by Hauser & Wirth artists. The group also launched a second outpost of Fish Shop in Washington, D.C., following the success of the first location in Ballater, Scotland, which received a Bib Gourmand award and a visit from King Charles III. Emmott's appointment comes as Artfarm prepares for international growth and the opening of the first Groucho private members' club outside of London in Yorkshire in 2026.
Emmott’s year in three words: “NY, D.C., Switzerland.”
If she could time-travel for one epic night out, she’d visit: “Braemar, in Scotland, in the early 1940s, when Francis Farquharson moved there following her marriage to the Laird of Invercauld. A Vogue contributor and ex-editor of Harper's Bazaar, Francis was a colorful and creative force in the fashion world. Having spent last weekend in Braemar at our hotel, The Fife Arms, attending our Festival of Fashion, I learnt about Elsa Schiaparelli’s deeply personal relationship with Francis. Cocktails with the two of them, I’m sure, would be a blast!”
39. Pavan Pardasani
- JKS Restaurants | Global CEO
Pavan Pardasani, a seasoned hospitality executive with an impressive background working for Tao, Hakkasan and Catch, was appointed as global CEO of London's esteemed JKS Restaurants in September. In his new role, Pardasani oversees the group's Indian-food portfolio, which includes renowned establishments such as Trishna, Gymkhana, Brigadiers and Ambassadors Clubhouse, across various global markets. His leadership commences at a crucial juncture, as JKS Restaurants embarks on its expansion into the United States with two highly anticipated openings: Ambassadors Clubhouse, a restaurant inspired by the culinary traditions of India's Punjab region, is set to open in New York City this winter, while Gymkhana, the group's two Michelin-starred London flagship, recently made its debut at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, marking the first Indian fine dining restaurant on the Strip.
Pardasani on the biggest shift in consumer behavior: “I would say discovery. Guests seem to rate recommendations from strangers on social media based on how their content hits over traditional trusted sources. Very few operators can survive at scale without playing the game to some degree.”
What inspired him this year: “Watching the city of Los Angeles rally around the Pacific Palisades and Altadena after the fires was remarkable. Those communities and the city as a whole are still suffering, but the spirit of Angelenos remains strong. I often see the best in people when tragedy strikes."
40. Thomas McNaughton & Ryan Pollnow
- Flour + Water Hospitality Group | Co-Founder/CEO/Co-Chef & COO/Co-Chef
Ryan Pollnow and Thomas McNaughton’s Flour + Water Hospitality Group (FWHG) has been steadily expanding its culinary empire in the San Francisco Bay Area. The group is working on the opening of their first Oakland restaurant, which will be the third location of their popular Flour + Water Pizza Shop. This new outpost will join their current portfolio, which includes the flagship Flour + Water restaurant, Penny Roma, Flour + Water Pasta Shop, Flour + Water Pizzeria and a partnership in Trick Dog. Flour + Water, the group's first restaurant, opened its doors in 2009 and has become a staple in the Mission District. Flour + Water Pasta Shop, which supplies homemade sauces and over 12 shapes of pasta to both Flour + Water and Penny Roma, has been instrumental in the group's success. FWHG ventured beyond the Mission District with the opening of Flour + Water Pizzeria in North Beach. In August, Pollnow and McNaughton further expanded their offerings by launching a frozen pizza line, adding to their growing selection of restaurant-quality CPG products. All restaurants within the FWHG family are members of Zero Foodprint, an organization that funds grants for farmers transitioning to regenerative practices.
What McNaughton wants in 2026: “I want 2026 to be the year we prove that growth and sustainability can coexist. For Flour + Water Hospitality Group, it means scaling our Pizza Shops with integrity through an all-electric, hub-and-spoke model that raises the bar for consistency, creativity and environmental responsibility. For the industry, I hope we move toward valuing people as deeply as we value product. In practice, this means developing real career pathways with work-life balance, and investing in every individual who makes hospitality possible.”
What inspired Pollnow this year: “While one of my words for this past year is ‘terrifying,’ the moments when I felt humbled by the enormity of what we’re trying to accomplish were countered by the confidence I have in our people. They are why I feel excited about where we are as a group today, and where we’re headed tomorrow. With every challenge (learning how to produce retail frozen pizza, scale a Pizza Shop and operate a commissary), I’ve continuously found my ground in every individual on our team who is growing and learning alongside us.”
41. Jeffrey Bell
- One Cornelia | Founder
Jeff Bell, the mastermind behind the iconic speakeasy PDT, has been making waves in the culinary and mixology scenes. This year, he spearheaded PDT's first significant expansion in nearly two decades, introducing a multifaceted space at One Cornelia Street that houses the East Coast debut of L.A.'s beloved Tacos 1986 and Mixteca, an agave bar helmed by his longtime PDT bartender Victor Lopez. Simultaneously, Bell has juggled multiple projects, including overseeing the cocktail program at the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria revival, crafting a special menu for a collaboration between Kith Treats and Katz's Delicatessen, bringing PDT to Barclays Center, and making pop-up appearances at Coachella. In January 2026, Bell is set to unveil his subterranean cocktail bar, Kees, at One Cornelia Street, the third and final concept within his West Village space.
The industry trend that excites him the most: “More variety in the cocktail space and the movement toward broader nonalcoholic selections at dedicated bars, not just restaurants.”
His key to success: “The answer always comes back to the customers and the team. Earning and maintaining one's customers' loyalty helps, despite the uncertainty of our industry. My team, whether they're from the original PDT or completely new to the world of One Cornelia, helps me stay the course with humor, hospitality and an almost frenetic drive to deliver fresh and engaging cocktail experiences.”
42. Benjamin & Max Goldberg
- Strategic Hospitality | Co-Owners
Strategic Hospitality, the Nashville-based company founded by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg in 2006, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026. The company's diverse portfolio includes renowned establishments such as The Patterson House, The Catbird Seat, The Band Box, The Country Club at First Horizon Park, Bastion, Henrietta Red, Locust, Kisser and multiple venues at Nashville International Airport. In August 2023, chef Josh Habiger joined as a partner, and the company opened Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, owned by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, in November 2023. Spring 2025 saw the opening of Babychan, a Japanese-influenced all-day bakery and café in Germantown, from chefs Brian Lea and Leina Horii. The Goldberg brothers have been nominated for the James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurateur award multiple times, with chef Habiger also being recognized in the 2025 nomination. Bastion, Locust and The Catbird Seat became the first Nashville restaurants to earn Michelin stars in 2026, and The Catbird Seat was bestowed two stars.
The meal Max could eat for 30 days straight: “Katz's pastrami sandwich with spicy mustard, pickles, and extra crispy fries. Similar to taxes and death, that sandwich is undefeated.”
If Ben could time-travel for one epic night out, he’d visit: “Nashville in 2003—the year I opened my first bar, Bar Twenty3. I’d go right back to that moment. The city was buzzing, we were young and threw ourselves into it, not knowing what we were doing, but in the thick of it with so many incredible people doing really cool things. I’d bring together all the folks we hung out with seven nights a week back then and relive that experience."
43. David Nayfeld
- Back Home Hospitality | Co-Founder & Executive Chef
David Nayfeld, a Bay Area native and co-owner of Back Home Hospitality, has established himself as a culinary force in San Francisco. With an impressive background working alongside renowned chefs like Joël Robuchon and Daniel Humm, Nayfeld has garnered numerous accolades for his restaurants, including Che Fico, Che Fico Pizzeria, Che Fico Parco Menlo. In June, he opened fast-casual Jewish-inspired dining concept Bubbelah in Menlo Park. In September, he returned to fine dining with the opening of Via Aurelia. Nayfeld has been a vocal advocate for the restaurant industry, co-founding the Independent Restaurant Coalition and securing substantial financial support for vulnerable establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Nayfeld published his first cookbook, Dad, What's for Dinner?, which was named Bon Appétit’s best cookbook of 2025.
What inspired him this year: “Reentering the fine dining pantheon after a decade away. It feels different this time. More personal. I’m not chasing anyone else’s style. I'm just trying to find my own voice in this cuisine. One that reflects who I’ve become as a chef, and as a person.”
If he had 24 hours to experience the industry as another nightlife and dining leader, he’d choose: “Stephen Starr, so I could see how the machine works.”
44. Fidel Caballero & Sofia Ostos
- Corima | Partners
Fidel Caballero and Sofia Ostos, the husband-and-wife team behind Corima, have made a significant impact on New York's culinary scene with their contemporary Mexican fine dining. Corima, their Lower East Side restaurant that opened last year, quickly earned a Michelin star and retained it in 2025, while also securing a spot on the 2025 North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, ranking 36th. Caballero, now regarded as the new king of modern Mexican cuisine in New York, boasts an impressive background, having worked at the three-Michelin-starred Martín Berasategui in Spain, as well as serving as sous chef at the one-Michelin-starred Contra and later at the team's Peoples wine bar. In November, Caballero and Ostos expanded their culinary empire with the opening of Vato in Park Slope. The new establishment, whose name is derived from the Chicano slang term for "homie," functions as a burrito spot, daytime tortilleria and bakery, while transforming into a neighborhood restaurant with Basque and Northern Mexican influences in the evening.
What Caballero wants in 2026: “A shift toward true sustainability—not just environmentally but human and financial. We need a future where great ingredients, fair labor and thoughtful cooking can coexist with affordability, so more people can experience food that is made with care.”
What inspired Ostos this year: “The people around me. Our team, who show up every day with heart and discipline. Our collaborators, who pushed creativity forward in ways that felt generous and exciting. Our guests, who trust us with their celebrations, let us tell the stories behind our food. And most of all, my husband Fidel—watching his dedication, curiosity and resilience this year has been one of my biggest sources of inspiration. His passion grounds me and reminds me why we do this.”
45. Ronn Nicolli
- The Meruelo Group | CMO & CXO
In November, Ronn Nicolli, the CMO instrumental in shaping Resorts World Las Vegas over the past four years, announced his transition to a new role as chief marketing officer and chief experience officer for The Meruelo Group. In what he tells Observer is “one of the most exciting and motivating opportunities of my career,” Nicolli will oversee the marketing and guest experience strategies across the group's diverse portfolio, including the recently renovated Sahara Las Vegas (where Kwame Onwuachi is opening a steakhouse) and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, which is currently undergoing significant enhancements, including the addition of a new arena. Nicolli's expertise will also extend to the group's radio and TV stations, leveraging these media assets to engage both the Latin community and the broader regional audience. Nicolli will leverage his experience working with other casinos, including his tenure with Wynn, the Fertitta organization, and most recently, the Lim family at Resorts World Las Vegas, to build upon the success of The Meruelo Group—run by a family with whom he has been friends for nearly 20 years.
Nicolli on the biggest challenge facing the industry today: “Disposable income looks different now, and people are more selective about what they’ll spend money on. The value proposition must be clear. As hospitality leaders, we have to go back to the roots of making people feel good and delivering authentic, meaningful experiences. We’re also competing with global travel more than ever. European summers, for example, were a major competitor to Las Vegas this year. We need to re-ignite excitement for this city—still, in my mind, the greatest city in the world—by showcasing new adventures, new moments and new ways to connect. But above all, our engagement must be authentic. Reacting only when negative feedback forces us to isn’t leadership. We need to rebuild the connective tissue with our guests and provide value that feels genuine, consistent and intentional.”
What inspired Nicolli this year: “Change. The need for it, the willingness to embrace it and the excitement that comes with new beginnings. The ability to create, evolve and step into what’s next has been a major source of inspiration for me.”
46. Nur Khan
- Maison Nur | Owner
Nur Khan, a trailblazer in New York City's nightlife scene, has been setting the standard for social destinations that embody the essence of the city's after-hours culture since 1995, when he opened Wax, the city's first "ultra-VIP" lounge. Khan's portfolio includes Sway (1996), a Spring Street speakeasy adorned with Moroccan decor; Hiro Ballroom (2003); Rose Bar (2006) at the Gramercy Park Hotel; Kenmare (2009), a restaurant and lounge concept; Don Hill's, a renovated rock and roll hotspot; Electric Room (2011) at the Dream Downtown; and Tao Downtown Lounge (2013), where he served as creative director. In 2019, Khan partnered with John Mcdonald to open Butterfly Soho, a lounge in the Sixty Soho Hotel, featuring artworks contributed by Damien Hirst and Sante D'Orazio. Last year, Khan collaborated with hotelier and Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager to open Two Fifteen, a vibrant and intriguing downtown NYC venue inspired by their previous collaboration at Rose Barl. In June, Khan unveiled Maison Nur, located at 217 Bowery on the Lower East Side. The restaurant features the culinary expertise of executive chef Richard Farnabe, a Paris native who has worked in acclaimed New York kitchens such as Daniel, Jean-Georges, Picholine and Petrossian before cooking at Zero Bond. Given this is Khan, there’s also the posh Studio nightclub underneath Maison Nur.
Khan on the greatest challenges facing the industry today: “The rising costs of ingredients, labor and rent. It would be great if the government could help with rent relief, provide more tax deductions, reduce regulations and offer incentives for food waste minimization. Moreover, it would be helpful if the local government could invest more in promoting NYC as the world-class dining and drinks destination that it truly is to attract more tourists, both domestic and international.”
If he could switch places with another industry leader for 24 hours: “I march to the beat of my own drum, so I have no desire to switch places with anyone. I like my own shoes, thank you very much! Maison Nur is completely my own vision, and I execute it without any compromises because I have no partners in the restaurant.”
47. Giancarlo Pagani
- Pagani Projects | Founder
- Mother Wolf Group | Managing Partner
Giancarlo Pagani, the operator behind the Mother Wolf Group, is making significant impact on the Los Angeles culinary scene with an impressive lineup of ventures. The busy operator is helming the highly anticipated 2026 launch of Mott 32, a sprawling Chinese dining establishment situated above Evan Funke and Pagani’s acclaimed Mother Wolf restaurant in Hollywood. This year, Pagani opened Miznon, a pita spot by Tel Aviv chef Eyal Shani, at Grand Central Market, and Bar Avoja, a Roman-inspired cocktail lounge created with Funke, whom Pagani told Observer is “a true pasta Jedi.”
What inspired him this year: “I was inspired this year by the resilience of the Los Angeles hospitality community. In the aftermath of the January fires, I watched chefs, operators, business owners and neighbors come together with a level of determination and collaboration that reminded me why this city is so special. Teams rebuilt overnight, supported one another’s staff, shared resources and found creative ways to keep serving their communities. Seeing an entire industry unite in the face of devastation and still find ways to create connection, comfort and joy was the most inspiring part of the year.”
What he wants in 2026: “I want to see a more intentional, values-driven evolution of hospitality—one where creativity and operational discipline coexist. For my own business, that means continuing to build chef-driven, culturally resonant restaurants that feel essential to their cities. For the industry, I hope that we collectively invest in leadership development, sustainable growth models and environments where teams can build real careers, not just jobs. When operators thrive, the entire ecosystem, from chefs to purveyors to communities, rises with them.”
48. Eddy Buckingham
- Tuxedo Hospitality | Co-Founder & Operating Partner
Originally hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Eddy Buckingham's career has taken him from the lively atmosphere of Australian pubs to the exclusive role of personal mixologist for Justin Timberlake. In 2016, he launched Chinese Tuxedo, which rapidly garnered a loyal following, attracting the likes of the Kardashians and Drake. Buckingham's portfolio continued to grow with the introduction of The Tyger in 2020, followed by the recent openings of Soso's, a nostalgic Soho tavern, and Old Mates, an Australian-inspired pub that launched in February near South Street Seaport backed by a star-studded lineup of Australian owners, including Hugh Jackman, comedic duo Hamish and Andy, NBA player Patty Mills, surfer Mick Fanning and Bluestone Lane founders Nick and Andy Stone. Buckingham's latest venture, Opera House, which debuted in October, is a subterranean bar situated beneath Chinese Tuxedo, occupying the former Peachy's space at 5 Doyers Street and paying tribute to the location's history as New York's pioneering Chinese theater.
On the biggest challenge facing the industry today: “The existential threat to the hospitality industry is the same it’s been for over a decade, and that is the smartphone. Meal times and nightlife are at their heart about bringing people together and celebrating our shared experiences. From the dive bar to haute dining, human connection is the most important part of the mission, and it is more important now than ever. The best solution is to be intentionally analog in your dining choices. Plan a group dinner: pick a venue on the basis of a friend’s personal recommendation, order based on the server's advice rather than TikTok, go dancing afterwards and leave your phone on Do Not Disturb throughout. Take a disposable camera if you must; the photos will be much more special when you get tactile, hard copies back from the developers in a week’s time.”
What he hopes for in 2026: “To solidify and deepen the roots of our venues—both old and new. After opening three new venues in 12 months (SoSo’s Dining Room, Old Mates and Opera House respectively) in 2026, Chinese Tuxedo will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Opening Old Mates was my most personal project to date, and developing Opera House felt like the fitting and final culmination of Chinese Tuxedo’s journey on Doyers Street. In the short term, the focus and intention will be on ensuring these new venues have the same character, quality of execution and soul necessary to ensure they enjoy success for the next decade and beyond.”
49. Joel Montaniel
- SevenRooms | Co-Founder & CEO
In June, Joel Montaniel's SevenRooms, a trailblazing restaurant booking and customer relationship management (CRM) platform, was acquired by DoorDash in a $1.2 billion all-cash transaction. Montaniel co-founded the company in 2011 with Allison Page and Kinesh Patel, and quickly established a commanding presence in the hospitality industry, catering to over 13,000 diverse venues worldwide, including prominent brands such as Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina and Union Square Hospitality Group. The acquisition serves as a resounding testament to SevenRooms' accomplishments and potential, while also paving the way for the company's continued expansion and global reach.
Montaniel on the beauty of the industry: “Hospitality should be a sanctuary. Restaurants are a sanctuary and a place that can remind us all that we are all human. I really love that concept.”
Montaniel’s inspiration behind SevenRooms: “We talked to all these operators, and we asked them, ‘How do you decide who to give the reservation to? How do people get in touch with you?’ The systems they were using had no customer data in them. So a restaurant is thinking about where to open up their next location by understanding the customer demographic, how much they spend, how many turns you can get in. Looking at the existing data is really helpful to them as they think about, ‘Should I open up in Miami or L.A.? Or should I go to Dubai or London?’ Most restaurateurs in the past would get there through gut feel. Now, they’re able to get there a lot faster because they can really look at the data.”
50. Scarr Pimentel
- Scarr's Pizza | Founder & Owner
Scarr Pimentel has been making waves in the pizza world since opening his Lower East Side shop, Scarr's Pizza, in 2016. This year marked a significant milestone for Pimentel with the release of his first cookbook, The Scarr's Pizza Cookbook. In March, Time Out named Scarr's Pizza the second-best in the world, trailing only Naples' Pizzeria da Attilio, a third-generation establishment that has been serving slices since 1938. In August, Scarr's Pizza expanded its reach by opening an outpost in the new food hall at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. The brand's popularity has also led to international recognition, with Scarr's hosting a pop-up in Sydney this fall. Pimentel's New York pizza haven has evolved into a go-to hangout for watch dealers and collectors, as well as celebrities like Tyler, the Creator and the late DJ Clark Kent (who has a slice named after him at the pizzeria). The latter's camaraderie with Pimentel sparked a 2019 Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration, which reemerged this year with a sleek black iteration, unveiled by Pimentel at Complex's Family Style Food Festival. In May, the shop joined forces with Glass Cypress to introduce a four-piece capsule epitomizing the quintessential chef's attire.