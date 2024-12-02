The Most Important People in Nightlife & Dining

Andy Wang

Andy Wang might be the most influential person in hospitality you've never heard of. After decades of chronicling the restaurant world, he's transformed from an observer to a power broker with Industry Only, a series of (mostly) invite-only events that have become hospitality's most exclusive deal-making playground. What began two years ago as an impromptu 50-person fundraiser has evolved into a bi-coastal phenomenon, drawing hospitality's heaviest hitters to gatherings where deals get done before the caviar runs dry. His Vegas debut during World's 50 Best Week turned Resorts World into a culinary United Nations, while his New York launch at Major Food Group's ZZ's proved that even Manhattan's most jaded restaurateurs will clear their calendars for a Wang invite. Why? "Andy connects everybody," Pijja Palace's Avish Naran tells Observer, “He never gatekeeps." Naran speaks from firsthand experience. Wang’s Industry Only events have become such powerful incubators that participating venues—including Naran’s Pijja Palace—regularly secure major investments.



“Hospitality can be soul-crushing, but the reward is knowing that you’ve changed the culture and created something that makes people feel more alive,” Wang tells Observer. It shouldn’t be shameful to “sell out,” he says. “I believe the reward should be financial. I want the people on lists like this to make bank, build legacies, own the buildings they occupy and take care of their teams. I want them to find investors and partners and sponsorship deals that allow this to happen. I want the people who’ve already done this to mentor the ones who are just getting started.”



Over 75 restaurants have received funding via connections they made at Industry Only events, receiving checks ranging from $100,000 to over $1 million. Resy, OpenTable and Dorsia have all but clamored to partner with Wang, banking on Industry Only event sponsorships to recruit new restaurants for their reservation platforms. Fundraisers and more significant events—like the recent F1-adjacent food festival at Resorts World, attended by over 700 guests—are open to the public, with tickets around $450.



"He's helping so many chefs and restaurants," tech entrepreneur Shu Chowdhury tells Observer. "Andy’s created a place where Michelin-starred chefs and up-and-comers meet with authenticity. They let their guards down and talk to each other—and that's where the real stuff happens." This year saw Wang expand his influence with "Industry Only at the Cheese Store," a podcast where hospitality's biggest names spill their secrets in Beverly Hills' most prestigious tasting room. In an industry where everyone claims to be connected, Wang has built something more valuable: a community that shows up.