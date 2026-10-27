2026 Nightlife & Dining Power List

Despite what the gossip sites and tabloids and, on occasion, this publication would have you believe, power in dining and nightlife is not measured by where Taylor Swift eats. (Several operators on this year’s list know her order. The point is that she wants the same tables as everyone else, refreshing a reservation app at 10 a.m.) Power in this business is the ability to decide where people go and what they eat and drink, and how far that control extends. A few honorees still hold it the old-fashioned way, by controlling the door. Most hold it through distance: their food, formats and brands now turn up in places they didn’t five years ago. Simon Kim debuted a gimbap stall at the U.S. Open, while Jihan Lee took gimbap from a West Village pop-up to Citi Field. The Corner Store, the SoHo room Eugene Remm and Tilman Fertitta turned into one of New York’s hardest reservations, opens at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in November.

To build this list, we measured honorees against the same seven markers. They are: who controls access to the rooms people want into, and whether that demand outlasted the opening year; how far their food, drink and formats travel beyond their own four walls; the scale and quality of their portfolios; the formats they invented and who copied them; the talent they trained who now run rooms of their own; the capital they direct; and their momentum over the next 12 to 24 months. Every honoree had to show real evidence of access or reach, and every case rests on what happened in the past year. A legacy is not a qualification. Awards and Michelin stars count as evidence, never as credentials. Follower counts don’t count at all.

This is also, by design, an American list. The majority of operators here are based in the U.S., and the international names who made it did so by opening here. JKS Restaurants, the London group behind Gymkhana, is on it for Gymkhana Las Vegas and Ambassadors Clubhouse in NoMad, not for Mayfair.

A word on who isn't here. Several operators who have appeared on this list for years are still opening restaurants at a pace most of the industry would envy, and their absence is not a demotion. But a list that ran the same names with the same blurbs every year would tell you very little about who is changing the business, and we suspect you'd stop reading it. So we held legacy operators to the same test as everyone else: what did they do in the past 12 months that they hadn't done before? Another location of a proven concept, however well run, didn't clear the bar. A new format, a new kind of market or a real reinvention did. That's why Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten are here. Boulud folded three Lincoln Center restaurants into Brasserie Boulud, his first brasserie in New York, and took Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Box Café to California. Vongerichten merged his three Flatiron restaurants into ABC Kitchens, a format built to travel, and brought it to Dumbo for his first restaurant in Brooklyn, with Kuala Lumpur opening later this month. Houston, Texas and Vancouver will be next.

Some of the most consequential players rarely appear on a menu. Johann Moonesinghe and Andrew Harris have raised more than $1.2 billion for inKind, which finances restaurants and steers diners to more than 10,000 of them through its rewards app. Moonesinghe’s RDM Hospitality also launched the Guest House at Turn 20 for Austin’s Formula 1 race.

At the top, nobody does just one thing. Shake Shack, which Danny Meyer founded, signed a licensing deal for South America. Meyer’s private-equity fund put $17 million into the workforce platform Shake Shack runs on, and he leased a prime space in Brooklyn Heights’ former Hotel Bossert for Union Square Hospitality Group’s first sit-down restaurant in the borough. Meyer also published a business book. Major Food Group continues to run impossible-to-book restaurants and private clubs while betting big on jarred sauce and branching out into real estate and branded residences. Tao Group Hospitality plays to the masses with its expanded Omnia in Las Vegas and to the few at the members-only part of Crane Club. Exclusivity and accessibility are not competing strategies for the industry’s most powerful operators.

The best brands also travel well beyond the room. David Grutman’s year included a bestselling book, a Netflix series and a turn in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. Sarri Harper reopened Carnegie Deli on Seventh Avenue in September, though in a sense it never left. She kept the pastrami moving through nationwide shipping and stands at Madison Square Garden and the Belmont Stakes.

The four walls are where influence starts. This list measures how far it travels.