The Nolita Guide: A Local’s Map to the Best Restaurants, Bars and Shops
The downtown neighborhood that fashion built, the Italians never left and the rest of us keep trying to crack—here’s where to eat, drink and shop in Nolita.Read More
Six blocks wide, four blocks tall, written in a typography all its own: Nolita is a neighborhood anomaly that ignores Manhattan's grid system and is better for it. Named streets—Mulberry, Mott, Elizabeth—replace numbers between Houston and Kenmare, Bowery and Lafayette. Federal-era row houses lean into narrow tenements with their original cornices still bolted on, while stunted London planes throw shade onto sidewalks barely wide enough to pass a stroller.
Despite its storied roots, the name itself is a 1990s real estate fabrication. Brokers stitched "NOrth of Little ITAly" together in the mid-’90s to describe the wedge that had drifted from the old immigrant neighborhood after Italian families moved to Bensonhurst and Long Island, and Chinatown pushed north. The Times documented the moniker in November 1996, calling it Nabokovian, and by 1998, the rebrand was already moving prices.
What the rebrand didn't cover up was four centuries of accumulated weight. Joseph-François Mangin—the same architect who drew City Hall—designed the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in 1809, 50 years before the Fifth Avenue version got commissioned. Martin Scorsese grew up in a third-floor walk-up on Elizabeth Street and once described the cathedral roof as "God's point of view." Sicilian and Neapolitan immigrants packed Mulberry tenements in the 1880s. The Puck Building rose in 1885 with two gilded statues of Shakespeare's sprite still scolding pedestrians from the corners. The 1909 Beaux-Arts Police Headquarters at 240 Centre Street processed every NYPD officer in the city until 1973, then became the address where Calvin Klein and Cindy Crawford kept apartments.
Today, the neighborhood is at a détente. Fourth-generation butchers work blocks from Korean noodle bars opening this May. Michelin-starred kitchens hide behind Mulberry storefronts you'd walk past. The Feast of San Gennaro turns 100 this September. Elizabeth Street Garden survived a decade-long eviction fight last fall and entered a new political phase under the incoming mayor in January. McNally Jackson's flagship moved to SoHo in 2023 (it was really just a six-block move west on Prince Street, but still). Café Gitane and its infamous avocado toast—a paragon of early aughts food Instagrams—shuttered in December after 30 years, with no warning. None of this has dulled the place. It's still one of the few corners of Manhattan where you can stumble onto a Prohibition tunnel, a fourth-generation cheesemonger handing you a number or a hidden courtyard you didn't know you were looking for, even when you're following a guide.
An Insider's Guide to Nolita
- Estela
- The Musket Room
- Rubirosa
- Café Habana
- Boni & Mott
- Jeju Noodle Bar
- The Mulberry
- La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
- Spring Lounge
- Mother's Ruin
- Onieal's Grand Street
- Aimé Leon Dore
- Madhappy
- Brain Dead
- Albanese Meats & Poultry
- Goods for the Study
- Di Palo's Fine Foods
- Visit Elizabeth Street Garden
- Tour the Catacombs at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral
- See the New Museum's New Wing
- Stop by Storefront for Art and Architecture
Where to Eat
Estela
- 47 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10012
Ignacio Mattos has held the star and the room for a decade-plus, which in downtown years is a small geological era. The endive salad with walnuts and Ubriaco rosso is the kind of dish you order without consulting the menu. Same for the ricotta dumplings under raw mushroom and the burrata toast that launched a thousand imitations. Late-night at the bar is when the room turns over to industry—the people on the stools beside you are usually working dinner shifts elsewhere.
The Musket Room
- 265 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
Owner Jennifer Vitagliano runs a Michelin-starred Elizabeth Street townhouse with a creative team composed entirely of women: chef Mary Attea and pastry chef Camari Mick, both named Food & Wine Best New Chefs in 2024. The omnivore tasting is the destination; the vegan tasting is the one critics have admitted they prefer. The bar takes walk-ins, which is where Pete Wells once observed the actual energy radiates from. Best back garden in Nolita, and that's not damning by faint praise.
Rubirosa
- 235 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
The Pappalardos have run this corner since 2009. AJ opened it as a tribute to his father Joe's Staten Island pizzeria, Joe & Pat's. After AJ died unexpectedly in 2015, his sister Maria stepped in beside their father and chef Albert Di Meglio, and the place has somehow gotten better—a sentence that should be impossible to write about a room that turns this many tables. Order the Tie-Dye pizza: vodka, marinara and pesto on a thin crust from a 57-year-old family recipe. Then the vodka rigatoni. Then a Negroni and the chocolate budino, in that order, even though no one asked.
Café Habana
- 17 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
Sean Meenan opened this Cuban-Mexican corner in 1998 in a former Dominican diner. Twenty-eight years later, the grilled corn—slicked with cotija, mayo, lime and chili—has not budged from the top of the order list, and neither has the Cubano, which arrives pressed flat enough to slip under a door.
Boni & Mott
- 238 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
Algeria-born Mehdi Mokrani opened this Mediterranean spot with his brother, Foued and cousin, Salim Ben, in 2024. Menu standouts include citrus-glazed lamb chops with amba marinade, half chicken under ras el hanout and mussels with green apple and chorizo, which sounds like a dare and lands like a thesis. The wallpaper, by neighborhood artist Pili Weeber, is a hand-drawn catalog of local landmarks: Katz's, Elizabeth Street Garden, Thai Diner.
Jeju Noodle Bar
- 204 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
Douglas Kim's West Village original was the first noodle restaurant in America to win a Michelin star—a sentence that aged better than most 2019 sentences. The Nolita version opens in May 2026 with a Korean comfort menu built around ramyun and a handful of dishes you won't find at the original. Walking past the construction this spring, the buildout looks more ambitious than the West Village space ever was.
Where to Drink
The Mulberry
- 240 Mulberry Street, Lower Level, New York, NY 10012
The basement under Rubirosa, opened in 2023 by Phil Meynell, Leo Jacob and Justin Sievers, has filled the see-and-be-seen vacancy that Pravda left when it shuttered. Come for caviar service, dirty martinis with the brine pulled forward and murals by Emelie Törling. The DJ booth that runs past midnight will keep you there.
La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
- 249 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013
The New York outpost of the Paris original opened in 2015 and is perhaps downtown's most serious wine room, offering a thousand-plus bottles and about 30 by the glass, and a toad-in-the-hole locals order without looking up. Experimental Cocktail Club reopened directly below it in 2025, which means you can ladder from a serious wine room to a serious cocktail room without crossing a sidewalk.
Spring Lounge
- 48 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
Known to its lifers as the Shark Bar—fiberglass sharks bolted to the walls, 1920s growler-shop bones, 12 craft taps. Free hot dogs on Wednesdays at 5 p.m; free bagels on Sunday afternoons. The doors swing at 8 a.m. and don't shut until 4 a.m. The morning shift feels uniquely New York City: contractors before site, off-shift bartenders before bed, the occasional novelist before deadline.
Mother's Ruin
- 18 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
Mother’s Ruin is open 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., every day. A frozen-cocktail slushie machine churns whatever the bar program is feeling. Menu items include a French onion soup grilled cheese and a Bronx No Resolutions that has outlasted three vodka trends. The kitchen runs until 11:30 p.m., which is why this is where the industry actually ends up after the industry's official afterparty.
Onieal's Grand Street
- 174 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
Chris Onieal opened this 19th-century building as a cocktail bar in 1995. The Tammany Hall-era Prohibition tunnel that once connected the basement to the old Police Headquarters across Centre Street is now the wine cellar—not a metaphor, an actual brick passage with a key. Aiden and Steve's "Scout Bar" in Sex and the City, for the small percentage of you who needed that note.
Where to Shop
Aimé Leon Dore
- 224 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
Teddy Santis founded ALD in 2014, opened the original Mott store in 2016 and turned this Mulberry flagship into the gravitational center of modern Nolita after the 2023 renovation. The vintage Porsche 356 inside has its own Instagram following, which is a sentence that says something about either the car or the audience or both. Café Leon Dore next door pours an espresso the staff calls the "two one four."
Madhappy
- 207 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
The L.A. mental-health-forward label opened its first New York flagship late last year, debuting 1,800 square feet across two floors of blue-dyed concrete and Douglas fir, designed by PlayLab Inc. The ground-floor café, the Pantry, partners with Hotel Drugs for Japanese coffee, Sofreh for Persian baked goods and Tom's Juice. NYC-exclusive merch leans Yankees, Mets and Lucali—a trifecta that implies a brand strategist who rides the train.
Brain Dead
- 202 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
Kyle Ng and Ed Davis opened the L.A. collective's first New York store in May 2025. The hippo sculpture inside is a sibling to the one at their Dover Street Market L.A. outpost—make of that what you will. Streetwear with graphics sharper than ALD's prep aesthetic and a customer base that overlaps less than the block radius would suggest.
Albanese Meats & Poultry
- 238 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
Vincenzo and Mary Albanese opened this butcher shop in 1923. Coppola installed the now-faded red sign as set dressing for The Godfather Part III, and the family kept it, because of course they did. Longtime owner Moe Albanese died in 2020, but his granddaughter, Jennifer Prezioso, runs it solo now, Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Original 1940s tile floor, original butcher block, original methods. Prezioso got married inside Elizabeth Street Garden in 2024—locals call her the unofficial mayor of the block.
Goods for the Study
- 234 and 236 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
Sarah Mcnally's stationery spinoff sprawls across two adjacent storefronts: one for paper and desk goods, one for pens and inks, both open noon to 8 p.m. daily. The McNally Jackson flagship that defined Nolita literary life moved to SoHo in 2023 after a 136 percent rent hike—a number worth pausing on—which makes Goods for the Study the under-the-radar standard-bearer for the neighborhood's bookish identity. Pick up a Blackwing 602 and a Midori notebook and pretend you've been writing all along.
Di Palo's Fine Foods
- 200 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
The Di Palos have been selling cheese on this corner since 1925, with origins in a 1910 latteria a few doors down. Lou, Marie and Sal Di Palo run the front, while the fifth generation runs the Enoteca next door. Lou flies to Italy multiple times a year to source, and will tell you why the pecorino he just got off a plane is the one you want, in a soliloquy that's worth the wait, whether you're buying or not.
What to Do
Visit Elizabeth Street Garden
- 209 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
The one-acre L-shaped sculpture garden between Prince and Spring is open and saved—for now. The late Allan Reiver built it; his son Joseph runs the nonprofit. After a decade of legal trench warfare over a proposed senior-housing project, the Adams administration designated the lot as official city parkland in November 2025. The developers sued. Mayor Mamdani took office in January, conceded that housing on the site is "nearly impossible," and his Open New York allies have pledged to undo the parkland designation this year. Open daily, free, with 150-plus public events annually. Patti Smith performed "People Have the Power" at the Olmsted Brothers gazebo last April.
Tour the Catacombs at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral
- 263 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
Mangin's 1815 Gothic Revival cathedral—designed by the same architect who drew City Hall—served as the seat of the Archdiocese of New York until the Fifth Avenue successor opened in 1879. The 1866 fire gutted the interior; the rebuild added the cast-iron columns still in place. Pope Benedict Xvi designated it a minor basilica in 2010. The catacombs underneath—35 family crypts and five clerical vaults holding Delmonicos, a Civil War general and the Tammany boss "Honest John" Kelly—opened to public tours run by Tommy's New York.
See the New Museum's New Wing
- 235 Bowery, New York, NY 10002
The contemporary-art institution on Nolita's eastern edge reopened in March after a two-year closure, and the OMA-designed seven-story expansion is the biggest cultural news the neighborhood has had in a decade. Shohei Shigematsu and Rem Koolhaas designed the 60,000-square-foot annex with executive architect Cooper Robertson; the laminated-glass façade with metal-mesh interlayer roughly doubles gallery space. Tschabalala Self's four-story relief Art Lovers anchors the "kiss point" between buildings, while the inaugural show, New Humans: Memories of the Future, runs through summer with 150-plus artists.
Stop by Storefront for Art and Architecture
- 97 Kenmare Street, New York, NY 10012
The 1993 Steven Holl and Vito Acconci pivoting-panel façade is a contemporary architectural landmark in its own right—nearly 100 feet of tapering triangular space whose hinged walls swing open onto Kenmare like a Calder mobile that someone learned to weld. Founded in 1982 by Kyong Park, Storefront has been a launching pad for downtown architectural thinking for over four decades. Pair with a New Museum visit; it's a five-minute walk and a useful palate cleanser between the two scales of building.