Jet Set: Must-Have Travel Accessories from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back, and this year, it included plenty of travel accessories perfect for the jet-setter. Early access to the sale began on July 9, but it opened up to everyone on July 15, and will run through August 4. There's still plenty of time to scoop up all the discounted travel essentials from the sale, but we do recommend acting sooner rather than later, if there's a particular item you're set on—the most coveted pieces tend to sell out fast. From a luxurious carry-on suitcase and sleek water bottle to a chic leather passport case and neoprene duffle these are the best travel pieces from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that we're loving and coveting right now.
The Top Travel Pieces from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Duffle Bag
Dagne Dover's neoprene bags are worth the investment; this particular duffle is ideal for a weekend getaway or to use as your personal bag on a flight. The exterior snap-down gussets will expand for even more space, though the interior is already plenty roomy. The water-resistant bag even offers special slots for your laptop and water bottle, and comes with a dust bag, shoe bag and removable mesh zippered pouch.
Hydroflask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Flex Straw Cap Water Bottle
A quality water bottle is a must for any traveler, and this large blue option features TempShield insulation to keep your hot liquids hot and cold drinks cold. The collapsible, foldable straw is ideal for making sure there's no spillage, while still ensuring your stay hydrated while on the go.
Monos 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On
This Monos polycarbonate carry-on suitcase is ideal for those that tend to be a bit rough on their luggage, thanks to its ultra-strong shell. It comes with a TSA-approved lock and a telescopic handle with four different height settings. Inside, there are separate zippered mesh pockets and a compression pad, plus antimicrobial lining—a major plus when you have to bring back all your laundry en route home.
Béis Commuter Duffle Bag
Cult-favorite travel braid Béis' signature roomy duffle bag is included in the Nordstrom sale this year, in a cheerful blush pink hue. The oversized duffle is outfitted with top handles and an adjustable, removable crossbody strap, plus a luggage strap for if and when you want to slide it onto your suitcase. There are exterior side and front pockets, while plenty of interior compartments help you stay organized.
Maison de Sabré Leather Passport Holder
Upgrade your travel game with a sleek leather passport holder; this particular case is fitted with four card slots and a spot for your boarding pass, too.
Tumi V4 Collection International Expandable Spinner Carry-On
If you've been coveting one of Tumi's timeless, ultra-durable suitcases, now's your chance to score one at a discount. This Nordstrom-exclusive, lightweight expandable carry-on is equipped with TSA-approved locks and protective bumpers, plus a three-stage telescoping handle and a monogrammable front match for extra customization. The interior is conveniently configured with dual compartments and compression straps.