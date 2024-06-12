Enjoy a Northern California Summer at These Serene Hotel Pools

While Southern California tends to get all of the attention for its sunny weather, warm temperatures and pristine beaches, Northern California has plenty to offer during the summer. The diverse landscape ranges from the dramatic bluffs of Big Sur to the rolling vineyards of wine country, ensuring that there is just as much, if not more, to see and do. You’ll also find plenty of high-end hotels that offer more space and privacy, as open land is easier to come by in NorCal. Though wine tasting, hiking and sightseeing might take up most of your time while exploring California’s northern coast, being able to lounge poolside is a necessary summer activity.

Although NorCal has a reputation for being colder and cloudier than its southern counterpart, places like Napa Valley, Sonoma and Lake Tahoe get pretty toasty in the summer, with temperatures reaching as high as the mid-90s. Most luxury hotels, however, have heated pools, allowing you to swim even in cooler temps and bypass the whole indoor pool situation. Whether you’re hoping to lounge poolside with a good book while surrounded by towering pine trees or want infinity-edge Pacific Ocean views, these are the most serene hotel pools for your next getaway in Northern California.