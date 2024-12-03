The Most Beautiful NorCal Hotels for a Holiday Escape

Unlike its SoCal counterpart, Northern California is known for having more seasonal weather, chilly temperatures and holiday charm. While places like Lake Tahoe pile on the snow during winter, California’s snowless towns get in the spirit with towering Christmas trees, twinkling holiday lights and plenty of hot cocoa. Though many prefer to stay home for the holidays, escaping to a five-star hotel puts a lavish twist on tradition and helps take stress out of the season. In addition to enjoying Michelin-worthy meals and 24-hour concierge service, many hotels offer seasonal specials that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Plus, nothing beats enjoying mulled wine and fresh-baked cookies in a plush robe and hotel slippers.

From Napa Valley’s premier wine country to the snowy mountains of Lake Tahoe, several NorCal towns are home to luxury hotels that celebrate the season with glamorous decor, festive food and beverage offerings and the coziest accommodations. Whether you’re seeking a quiet retreat in Sonoma or a coastal getaway in Half Moon Bay, these are the best NorCal hotels for a festive holiday escape in the Golden State.