The Most Beautiful NorCal Hotels for a Holiday Escape
Unlike its SoCal counterpart, Northern California is known for having more seasonal weather, chilly temperatures and holiday charm. While places like Lake Tahoe pile on the snow during winter, California’s snowless towns get in the spirit with towering Christmas trees, twinkling holiday lights and plenty of hot cocoa. Though many prefer to stay home for the holidays, escaping to a five-star hotel puts a lavish twist on tradition and helps take stress out of the season. In addition to enjoying Michelin-worthy meals and 24-hour concierge service, many hotels offer seasonal specials that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Plus, nothing beats enjoying mulled wine and fresh-baked cookies in a plush robe and hotel slippers.
From Napa Valley’s premier wine country to the snowy mountains of Lake Tahoe, several NorCal towns are home to luxury hotels that celebrate the season with glamorous decor, festive food and beverage offerings and the coziest accommodations. Whether you’re seeking a quiet retreat in Sonoma or a coastal getaway in Half Moon Bay, these are the best NorCal hotels for a festive holiday escape in the Golden State.
The Best Hotels in Northern California for the Holiday Season
Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
- 1 Miramontes Point Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Perched atop a dramatic oceanside bluff, the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay creates a coastal Christmas scene with ocean-inspired ornaments, festive displays and a huge tree on the ocean-facing lawn. Those hoping to make their hotel room feel like home can have their suite decorated with their own tree and stockings, and during the entire month of December, guests can sip a decadent cup of hot chocolate on the resort's Ocean Terrace. In celebration of the season, the signature restaurant Navio will host a seven-course Christmas Eve dinner and a buffet-style Christmas Day brunch—expect seasonal-inspired dishes created by two Michelin-starred chef de cuisine Francisco Simón, all while taking in Pacific Ocean views.
Carneros Resort and Spa
- 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559
Carneros Resort and Spa is a Michelin-recommended hotel in the heart of Napa, surrounded by rolling hills of vineyards and sweeping fields. Expect towering Christmas trees both inside the lobby and outside on the main lawn, along with handmade gingerbread houses and festive wreaths on every window. The hotel’s Hilltop Pool is putting a holiday twist on their cozy cabanas, allowing guests to book a Warm Winter Hideaway complete with complimentary sparkling wine, fire pits with s’mores kits, plush blankets and pillows and a festive food and cocktail menu featuring mulled ciders, spiked cacao and more. From December 1 to December 7, Carneros will also host Jingle and Mingle in the Square, where you can enjoy live music, holiday-inspired bites and trunk show shopping.
Montage Healdsburg
- 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Enjoy an immersive wine country escape when you book one of Montage Healdsburg’s bungalow-style suites. Given Healdsburg’s tight-knit community, most of the small town's restaurants and wineries are participating in the inaugural Season to Sparkle, and the Montage is no exception. The five-star hotel's signature Scout Field Bar will serve festive bites and beverages such as a Mistletoe Sparkle cocktail and chef Jason Pringle’s signature Pringles and caviar spread. Other holiday dining experiences include the Celebration of Cheese, where patrons can indulge in everything from fondue to raclette specials, along with Christmas Eve and Day feasts at Hazel Hill, the Montage’s signature on-site restaurant. From December 25 to January 2, Hanukkah celebrators can also partake in a meaningful Menorah lighting and dreidel decorating.
Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa
- 100 Boyes Blvd, Sonoma, CA 95476
The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa is transporting guests to Switzerland with their debut après-ski Swiss Chalets. Enjoy comforting dishes like cheese fondue and German Flammkuchen, or tarte flambée, while sipping mulled wine in these twinkle-light adorned, fur-lined wooden chalets at the inn in Sonoma County. The Fairmont’s legendary Sycamore tree, which is lit on December 5, will also be dressed to the nines, providing the perfect backdrop for a festive family photo. Not interested in dealing with the stress of holiday cooking? On-site restaurant Santé takes care of your Christmas Day feast with a four-course dinner complete with a sharable seafood tower and dishes like roasted chestnut soup and smoked ham.
The St. Regis San Francisco
- 125 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Located in the city’s SOMA District, The St. Regis San Francisco is hosting a plethora of holiday activations ranging from a holiday-inspired afternoon tea to an expertly crafted Christmas Brunch. Starting on December 13, The St. Regis Bar will feature 12 days of festive cocktails, showcasing winter-esque libations like the Poinsettia Champagne Cocktail and a Spiced Maple Bourbon Fizz. Another St. Regis Bar highlight is the 12 days of sabering, where a different Champagne house will be celebrated every evening at 6 p.m. Enjoy bubbles from Schramsberg, Moët & Chandon and more before returning to your suite for a night of rest.
Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
- 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Ct, Truckee, CA 96161
Looking to enjoy a white Christmas in California? The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the perfect destination for skiers, snowboarders and certified hot-tub enthusiasts hoping for a holiday celebration surrounded by snow. From roasting marshmallows at the private firepits to unwinding with a Chocolate Winter Mint Facial at the spa, the festivities are never-ending in this Winter Wonderland. At sundown on December 25, partake in a beautiful menorah lighting ceremony at Café Blue after filling up on fresh seafood, prime rib and artisan cheeses at the afternoon Christmas Buffet. If you want a further dose of holiday cheer, head to the nearby Village at Northstar and partake in winter activities, including an ice skating rink.
Bernardus Lodge and Spa
- 415 W Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924
Sprawling 28 acres of premium Carmel Valley land, Bernardus Lodge and Spa is a quiet and relaxing retreat near the Monterey Coast. During the winter, the lodge’s stone exterior and mountainous backdrop are enhanced by a lobby Christmas tree that is adorned with nature-inspired ornaments and lights. In addition to classic holiday activities like Christmas movie screenings in the ballroom, the resort, just minutes from the charming town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, is offering a unique Winter Solstice Celebration at the spa. Available only on December 21, enjoy your choice of a tarot card reading, yoga or a starlight swim when you book a treatment to celebrate the start of the solar year. The signature restaurant, Lucia Restaurant & Bar, will also host a Christmas dinner curated by chef Christian Ojeda, using produce from the property’s on-site organic garden.
Meadowood Napa Valley
- 900 Meadowood Ln, St Helena, CA 94574
Located in the heart of St. Helena, Meadowood Napa Valley offers a Making Merriment package for travelers seeking holiday cheer away from home. Available on bookings from November 17 to January 5, this special package includes a $750 estate credit that can be used across the luxury resort. The lodge-style accommodations provide a cozy retreat for in-between and after activities, but no visit to Meadowood is complete without a trip to the spa. The Peppermint Wonderland spa treatment is a seasonal wellness experience that includes a peppermint foot and leg scrub, peppermint lavender massage and milk bath, followed by a cup of peppermint cocoa by the fireplace. When you return to your guest room each night, expect holiday-inspired treats and the sweetest dreams.
Four Seasons Napa Valley
- 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515
From gourmet s’mores to a cozy Cabernet Camper, the Four Seasons Napa Valley hosts an array of culinary happenings during the holiday season. In addition to the Cabernet Camper at Truss, where you can indulge in mulled cabernet and themed bites, you’ll also find the chicest chalets with modern firepits, dusted pine trees and glimmering garland. Spend any evening sipping artisanal cocktails under the stars, or for a more traditional dining option, book a reservation at Truss on Christmas Eve for a three-course feast and local wine tasting pairing. If you book the Home for the Holidays package, celebrate in your cozy suite with a decorated Christmas tree, hanging stockings and plenty of outdoor holiday decor.