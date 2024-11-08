An Insider’s Guide to Notting Hill
Notting Hill tends to be associated with a certain Julia Roberts-Hugh Grant movie from the ‘90s, but the west London neighborhood is far more exciting and diverse than a rom-com might let on, with lots of new restaurants and bars emerging in the area as of late. Notting Hill is central enough to be close to tourist attractions, but still local enough to feel like a place Londoners actually live and hang out. Despite the weekend crowds, it can make for a peaceful spot to explore. Notting Hill, which includes the famed Portobello Road and its surrounding areas, is known for its shopping, including antiques, its colorful houses and its cool, bougie aesthetic.
Notting Hill tends to attract a variety of both visitors and locals thanks to its distinct neighborhood vibe. It's also the site of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, which celebrates Caribbean culture in London and takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Although Notting Hill is a fairly high-end neighborhood just north of Kensington, it has an odd lack of hotel options, with smaller boutiques as the best bet. That will change with the opening of Six Senses London, a new luxury hotel and spa set to debut in 2025, but for now, visitors can embrace the local feel of the area. And, of course, if you are a movie fan, there’s a lot to seek out, from Notting Hill’s iconic blue door to film locations from Love, Actually (the pink house in St. Luke’s Mews) and Paddington. Here are the best places to stay, where to eat and drink and what to do when visiting Notting Hill.
The Ultimate Notting Hill, London Travel Guide
Where to Stay
The Portobello Hotel
- 22 Stanley Gardens, London W11 2NG
Tucked around the corner from Notting Hill’s most famous street, Portobello Road, discerning travelers will discover The Portobello Hotel, part of the Curious Hotels brand. The luxury boutique property is charming and vibrant, with 21 rooms uniquely decorated with maximalist wallpaper and antique furnishings. Guests can select from a variety of room types, but you should go with the so-called Best Room, which boasts a round bed and an opulent Victorian bathtub that was famously once filled with champagne by Kate Moss. There’s also an honesty bar, a well-appointed breakfast and a comfortable communal sitting room. Amenities include turn-down service, Green & Spring toiletries and robes you won’t want to leave behind.
The Princess Royal
- 47 Hereford Rd, London W2 5AH
The Princess Royal is both a pub and a boutique hotel, with four uniquely-designed bedrooms for travelers to claim as their own. The rooms have an upscale chic vibe, with modern décor and surprisingly large beds for a London property. Amenities include 100 Acres toiletries, Bluetooth radios and, of course, easy access to the pub itself. The location situates guests between Notting Hill and Bayswater, an ideal homebase for exploring both the neighborhood and nearby Hyde Park. Each room is fittingly named after a different princess, so you can feel royal during your stay.
The Laslett
- 8 Pembridge Gardens, London W2 4DU
Found around the corner from Notting Hill Gate, The Laslett offers a peaceful respite from the busy surrounding area. The boutique hotel has modern, high-end rooms and suites that feature local artwork and vintage curiosities from Notting Hill’s own antiques dealer, Jerome Dodd of Les Couilles Du Chien. Although there are luxury elements, including Nespresso machines and Penguin Classic books in every room, The Laslett prides itself on its personalized service and charm. It’s also a good pick for families, with rollaway beds available for a small charge. Inside the hotel, you’ll find a spa with Oskia products and popular neighborhood joint the Henderson Bar & Kitchen.
Where to Eat and Drink
The Ledbury
- 127 Ledbury Rd, London W11 2AQ
The Ledbury is at the top of the list of must-experience fine dining restaurants in London. The three Michelin-starred spot, which closed during the pandemic and recently reopened to great fanfare, offers a tasting menu for lunch and dinner, along with wine pairings (note that they do not cater to vegan diners). On the menu, chef Brett Graham showcases the absolute best of British produce and ingredients, which are cultivated through close relationships with The Ledbury’s high-end suppliers. It’s perfect for a special occasion, although you’ll want to claim a table at least a few weeks in advance.
Belvedere Restaurant
- Holland Park, Abbotsbury Rd, London W8 6LU
Nestled in the midst of Holland Park, Belvedere Restaurant has recently established itself as the go-to spot for west Londoners. The Italian eatery, from chef Lello Favuzzi, is lively and trendy, boasting two floors of dining spaces and an outdoor terrace that overlooks the park. The food, served in generous portions, is seasonal and flavorful, with an emphasis on indulgent favorites like bluefin tuna tartare, whole lobster linguine and wild sea bass fillet. There is plenty of pasta and pizza to go around, but it’s the cuts of steak, from British purveyors, that will please the table. Don’t skip dessert and be sure to try one of the restaurant’s non-alcoholic cocktails, which are just as good as anything alcoholic.
Holy Carrot
- 156 Portobello Rd, London W11 2EB
Holy Carrot is a new addition to the Notting Hill dining scene, but has already captivated locals and visitors alike with its vegetable-forward approach to food. The restaurant, from founder Irina Linovich and chef Daniel Watkins, emphasizes low waste and sustainability and uses seasonal ingredients on its sharing-focused menu. Diners can expect dishes that showcase produce like grilled pumpkin, forged wild mushrooms and, of course, carrots. The wine and dessert menus are equally compelling, as are the cocktails, which were created by East London cocktail bar A Bar with Shapes for a Name. Reservations are available for lunch and dinner, but aren’t necessarily to score a table.
Zēphyr
- 100 Portobello Rd, London W11 2QD, United Kingdom
The best of Greek cuisine is on display at Zēphyr, a modern restaurant with an effortlessly cool atmosphere and a downstairs agave bar dubbed Naked & Famous. The menu centers on chargrilled meat and fish dishes, with options for a tasting menu or à la carte at lunch and dinner. It’s best to dine in a couple or a group where you can create a shared feast of the plates, and there are plenty of choices for any plant-based diners. Tables tend to book up quickly, especially on weekend evenings, but those craving Greek food can also hit up the company’s newest addition, Bottarga, located on King’s Road in Chelsea.
Dorian
- 105-107 Talbot Rd, London W11 2AT
A self-proclaimed “bistro for locals,” Dorian has become one of Notting Hill’s most beloved eateries since opening a few years ago. It has one Michelin star and an upscale casual brasserie vibe that will appeal to those who prefer not to get overly dressed up for dinner. The menu, helmed by chef Max Coen, is discerning and satisfying in equal measure with an emphasis on favorites like turbot, ribeye and pork chops. It’s probably not the right pick for vegan diners, but everyone else will enjoy the high-end approach to classics, as well as the popular desserts. Book ahead online or by phone.
The Pelican
- 45 All Saints Rd, London W11 1HE
Although London is filled to the brim with corner pubs, a truly great pub is hard to find. That’s probably why Londoners have flocked to The Pelican, a rustic community pub that serves top-notch food created with ingredients from local suppliers and farms, just a short walk from the Westbourne Park tube station. The menu is short and sweet, emphasizing shared plates that highlight British cuisine, including smoked trout and whole roasted brill. There are also bar snacks for those who aren’t dining, and the drinks menu has beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic options that are notably delicious. It’s a good idea to book a table in advance, especially on a weekend, although you can always try your luck on the day of.
Kuro
- 3 Hillgate St, London W8 7SP
Kuro is part coffee shop, part cafe and part bakery, located over three separate storefronts. The coffee shop is one of Notting Hill’s best places to grab a latte or pastry, while the cafe, known as Kuro Eatery, serves up breakfast and brunch with an artful flair. If you enjoy the food, Kuro’s bakery, located near Notting Hill Gate, sells bread and pastries that can be grabbed on the go. The cafe takes reservations, which are recommended if it’s a weekend morning.
What to Do
Electric Cinema
- 191 Portobello Rd, London W11 2ED
Electric Cinema is one of England’s oldest movie theaters, first opened in 1910. Now owned by Soho House, it remains one of the best places to see a movie in London, thanks to the comfortable seats and top-notch concessions. The theater plays new releases as well as old favorites, and the screenings calendar is always changing, with lots to see for both adults and kids. It’s best to book online in advance—visitors can choose their seats when booking— and if you’re feeling extra indulgent, there are beds and sofas that can be shared by two. If you’re hungry, there’s a full menu to order from, which is useful as the neighboring Electric Diner is now only for Soho House members.
The Notting Hill Bookshop
- 13 Blenheim Crescent, London W11 2EE
Fans of Notting Hill likely associate the neighborhood with a travel bookshop, thanks to Hugh Grant’s character’s job. While Notting Hill Bookshop is not, in fact, in the film, its interior was replicated for the production and it has since been associated with the beloved rom-com. Fans can shop all kinds of books, stationery and gifts, including items that invoke the Notting Hill movie itself. It’s a block away from the famous blue door, which did appear in the movie, so you can make a full Notting Hill walking tour based on the classic film.
Portobello Market
- London W11 1LJ, United Kingdom
Notting Hill’s famous Portobello Road is home to an ongoing street market, best known for antiques and vintage clothing, as well as stalls selling food and gifts. Portobello Road Market is open every day, spanning from Westbourne Grove up to Golborne Road, although what’s available from the hundreds of vendors can vary. Fridays and Saturdays tend to be the busiest; some of the antiques arcades are only open on Saturdays, and there is less available on Sundays (it’s best to check online to find the best day for what you want to buy). It can be great fun to explore and take in the charming, pastel-hued homes in Notting Hill, especially on your first trip to London, but go early to avoid crowds. Don’t miss Alice’s Antiques, an iconic corner shop that has appeared in movies like Paddington.
Coronet Theatre
- 103 Notting Hill Gate, London W8 7TA
One of London’s most beautiful historic theaters can be found in Notting Hill. The Coronet Theatre, a Grade II-listed building, showcases both British and global art, including plays, film, dance, poetry and visual arts. There are two primary performance spaces, the 195-seat main auditorium and the 90-seat studio space known as The Print Room, and the theater also hosts a richly decorated, intimate bar for visitors. The events calendar is eclectic and interesting, with plenty to see during a given week at shockingly affordable prices. Events can sell out, so it’s best to book in advance.
Portobello Road Distillery
- 171 Portobello Rd, London W11 2DY
England loves gin, so it makes sense that Notting Hill is home to its very own gin distillery. Portobello Road Distillery has been open since 2011, and offers visitors an opportunity to blend their own spirit at The Ginstitute, which now takes place down the street at the Portobello Star pub. During the two-hour session, guests will learn about the history of gin and how to select botanical distillates to create a bespoke bottle. Not only do you get to take it home, your recipe is saved in case you want to order more. It’s a fun thing to do when visiting the Notting Hill area, especially if you’re curious about London’s favorite booze.
Museum of Brands
- 111-117 Lancaster Rd, London W11 1QT
Consumerism is on display at the Museum of Brands, a collection of products that dates back 200 years. The museum, right on Lancaster Road, showcases how our love of shopping and buying has evolved since Victorian times, and often has special exhibitions and events on offer for visitors. You don’t need to book in advance—just walk up and buy a ticket on the day. The gift shop is especially fun, with throwbacks to products and candy of the past, and there is also a nice cafe with outdoor tables. If you’d prefer a pub vibe, head over to the Elgin on Ladbroke Grove, less than a five-minute walk away.