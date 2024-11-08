An Insider’s Guide to Notting Hill 

Notting Hill tends to be associated with a certain Julia Roberts-Hugh Grant movie from the ‘90s, but the west London neighborhood is far more exciting and diverse than a rom-com might let on, with lots of new restaurants and bars emerging in the area as of late. Notting Hill is central enough to be close to tourist attractions, but still local enough to feel like a place Londoners actually live and hang out. Despite the weekend crowds, it can make for a peaceful spot to explore. Notting Hill, which includes the famed Portobello Road and its surrounding areas, is known for its shopping, including antiques, its colorful houses and its cool, bougie aesthetic.

Notting Hill tends to attract a variety of both visitors and locals thanks to its distinct neighborhood vibe. It's also the site of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, which celebrates Caribbean culture in London and takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Although Notting Hill is a fairly high-end neighborhood just north of Kensington, it has an odd lack of hotel options, with smaller boutiques as the best bet. That will change with the opening of Six Senses London, a new luxury hotel and spa set to debut in 2025, but for now, visitors can embrace the local feel of the area. And, of course, if you are a movie fan, there’s a lot to seek out, from Notting Hill’s iconic blue door to film locations from Love, Actually (the pink house in St. Luke’s Mews) and Paddington. Here are the best places to stay, where to eat and drink and what to do when visiting Notting Hill.