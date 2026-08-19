The 9 Best Restaurants Opening in New York City in August

Historically, August is a slower month across New York in every sector, which means restaurant openings are at more of a simmer before the boil of new concepts come fall. But this last full month of summer is still an excellent time to scope out new spots: with fewer people around, there’s more breathing room to snag tables. And fewer openings certainly doesn’t mean no openings: from tennis-themed cafes inside The Plaza to modern Mediterranean in Williamsburg, this month’s crop spans quite the gamut of cuisine and neighborhoods.

But even with this smaller group of restaurants, there are still certain trends emerging from the pack. Southern food, for one, is having a moment lately: not only is Philadelphia import Love & Honey Fried Chicken opening near the Barclays Center, but Ferguson’s Country, the newest concept from the team behind Baba Cool, lands in Williamsburg next month. Steakhouses are also on the upswing, though taking as many forms as there are cuts of beef: a classic interpretation arrives in Sutton Place with The Derby Club, while Indian flavors are at the forefront with Elder, a chophouse in Hudson Yards; and a Mediterranean spin is on the menu at Liba across the river in Brooklyn.

Figure out where your next reservation should be by reading our curated list below: Read on for the 9 best restaurants opening in New York this August.