The 9 Best Restaurants Opening in New York City in August
Before the fall dining rush hits, August serves up a mix of classic steakhouses, budget ramen and major Brooklyn comebacks.Read More
Historically, August is a slower month across New York in every sector, which means restaurant openings are at more of a simmer before the boil of new concepts come fall. But this last full month of summer is still an excellent time to scope out new spots: with fewer people around, there’s more breathing room to snag tables. And fewer openings certainly doesn’t mean no openings: from tennis-themed cafes inside The Plaza to modern Mediterranean in Williamsburg, this month’s crop spans quite the gamut of cuisine and neighborhoods.
But even with this smaller group of restaurants, there are still certain trends emerging from the pack. Southern food, for one, is having a moment lately: not only is Philadelphia import Love & Honey Fried Chicken opening near the Barclays Center, but Ferguson’s Country, the newest concept from the team behind Baba Cool, lands in Williamsburg next month. Steakhouses are also on the upswing, though taking as many forms as there are cuts of beef: a classic interpretation arrives in Sutton Place with The Derby Club, while Indian flavors are at the forefront with Elder, a chophouse in Hudson Yards; and a Mediterranean spin is on the menu at Liba across the river in Brooklyn.
Figure out where your next reservation should be by reading our curated list below: Read on for the 9 best restaurants opening in New York this August.
The NYC Restaurant Openings to Know This Month
Le Café Lacoste
- 768 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019
- Central Park South
One of late summer’s most photogenic restaurant pop-ups is back: Le Café Lacoste inside the famed Palm Court at The Plaza hotel. This year’s menu—which is again inspired by both the fashion brand’s connection to tennis and the upcoming U.S. Open—features a French-inflected afternoon tea, complete with a brand-new pastry molded like Lacoste’s iconic polo shirt that’s filled with strawberry compote and cream cheese mousse. And bonus: Lacoste is also running a clothing pop-up in the hotel’s Edwardian Room, making this pop-up one of the only times you can wear your food and still look chic.
Cospa Ramen
- 36 W. 26th St., New York, NY 10010
- Nomad
Hand Hospitality (Atoboy, Lysée) opens up their most affordable concept this month: the fast-casual Cospa Ramen, serving up bowls starting at $9.99. But, obviously, microwaved noodles this is not: the main item on the menu is Nagahama ramen, a hearty and budget-friendly meal originally created for workers at a fish market. With thin noodles, a light tonkotsu broth and pork chashu, the dish is one hot soup we don’t mind eating in August (and ask for kaedama, or extra noodles, if you’re especially hungry).
The Derby Club
- 358 E. 57th St., New York, NY 10022
- Midtown East
Chef Ed Cotton (Jack & Charlie’s, Leonetta) opens his third concept this month, a Sutton Place spot that aims to recreate the excess and classic American dishes of New York in the 1980s, but with a contemporary spin. A chicken pot pie here comes in a puff pastry shell filled with poached chicken, root veggies and a chicken broth swirled with crème fraîche. And, of course, there will be plenty of steaks, from a dry-aged porterhouse to a London broil made with Hawaiian wagyu.
Elder
- 517 W. 38th St., New York, NY 10018
- Hudson Yards
New condo building Henry Hall welcomes its second restaurant this month with the opening of Elder, a British-Indian spot that joins Indienne. Both concepts come from chef Sujan Sarkar, but the newer pays homage to both London’s famed chophouses as well as Sarkar’s childhood in India (the restaurant is named after the elderflower, which is found in both British and Indian dishes). Elder’s menu focuses on prime cuts and seafood, all of which are enlivened by chutneys, herbs and spices popular on the Indian subcontinent. Think a Berkshire pork rib vindaloo masala, or a tellicherry peppercorn-crusted filet mignon. Wash it all down with an Elder Gibson: gin, sirka brine, dry vermouth, pearl onion and gooseberry.
Frenzie
- 129 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Brooklyn Heights
Brooklyn Heights’ restaurant scene continues its sneaky ascent from sleepy to sleeper hit with the debut of Frenzie, a wine bar and pizza spot from the Confidant team of Brendan Kelley and Daniel Grossman. Opening next door to its sister establishment, their new concept brings the chefs back to their roots—they originally met working at Roberta’s. Here, the menu focuses on New York-style pies on sourdough crust, paired with natural wines sourced by head bartender Charlie Szur. Grab a bunch of pies for the table, from the classic sausage and pepper to the vegan-friendly marinara topped with a kicky salsa verde.
Liba
- 107 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249
- Williamsburg
The team behind 12 Chairs Cafe opens their first new spot in more than two decades this month: Liba inside The William Vale hotel. A modern Mediterranean concept with chef Maayan Glass at the burners, much of the menu is built around the kitchen’s 800-degree brick oven and in-house dry-aging program—you won’t want to miss the kebab “Napoleon” which features skewered beef and lamb drizzled with tahini. The cocktail program takes its cues from the same geographical region, with drinks like the Carrot Sour mixing rye whiskey with carrot, bitters, egg white and smoked paprika.
Love & Honey Fried Chicken
- 229 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217
- Prospect Heights
One of Philadelphia’s favorite fast-casual spots heads north this month, with the opening of Love & Honey Fried Chicken just a few steps from the Barclays Center. Founded by Culinary Institute of America-trained chefs Laura and Todd Lyons, the signature dish here has won many fans: humanely raised, brined and buttermilk-fried birds which are finished with—you guessed it—a drizzle of honey. Don’t miss the banana pudding, whose classic combination of fresh whipped cream and Nilla wafers is one of the best renditions out there.
Monkey Thief
- 754 9th Ave., New York, NY 10019
- Hell’s Kitchen
Monkey Thief made a splash before abruptly closing in 2024, but the pan-Asian Hell’s Kitchen spot is now ready for a comeback. The new space on 9th Avenue includes three discrete spaces: The Court, inspired by Southeast Asian streets; The Train Car, an ode to travel by rail; and The Den, a more lounge-like space. Grab shared plates like Sichuan peppercorn fried chicken or beef tartare with Thai chili sauce and a quail egg, but save room to explore the cocktail menu for surprising flavor pairings like that of the Silk Road: cognac, lacto-fermented beet, corn milk and saffron.
Ugly Baby
- 364 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY 11211
- Williamsburg
The closure of Ugly Baby in 2024 was one of the New York food world’s most crushing losses. But happily, the Thai spot is being resurrected at the end of this month, still with chef Sirichai Sreparplarn attached. The new space, which is around double the size of the original in Carroll Gardens, will also come with a brand-new menu, though details on specifics are still under wraps. Our advice? Make a reservation now; this is sure to be one of the hardest tables to snag this fall.