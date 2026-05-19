The 12 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in New York City This May
New York’s restaurant scene is getting Tokyo-imported pizza, an old-school soda shop and much more.Read More
There’s a noticeable shift in atmosphere when May arrives in New York, and we don’t just mean weather fronts. The stretching of daylight hours, the blossoming of flowers, the gradual warming of temperatures—it all contributes to a population that’s nearly dizzy with happiness (and maybe some spritzes, too). Capitalizing on this citywide explosion of joy, May has, historically, also been a booming month for new restaurants. And this year is no exception, with many projects that were delayed due to the brutal winter now finally ready to welcome guests. When you add in the spots that were already planning for a May opening, we’ve got a proper bumper crop of places to explore.
But if you’re feeling overwhelmed at where to start, we can help with that: we’ve been tracking May’s best new openings for months now, and have chosen our favorite dozen. It’s an especially fruitful time for imports, whether you’re interested in checking out one of Chicago’s most famed Indian spots, or Tokyo’s take on Neapolitan pizza (it turns out New York isn’t the only place that can sling a pie). And old-school American also seems to be trending, both in bar and soda shop form, just in time for our country’s 250th birthday.
Read on for the 12 best new restaurants to try in New York this May.
The Most Noteworthy NYC Restaurant Openings for May 2026
Bar Susanne
- 6 River St., Brooklyn, NY, 11249
- Williamsburg
Just in time to take advantage of warm, late spring nights comes Bar Susanne, a new cocktail and raw bar with a menu focused on items from local waterways. Seafood, obviously, is what you want to order here: the menu, crafted by executive chef Jackie Carnesi, includes everything from classics like a shrimp cocktail with an intriguing roasted shrimp shell aioli, to cheekier offerings like the sour cream and onion caviar service—served with fried onion petals and chive sour cream, naturally. Drinks-wise, the beverage program, created by Milos Zica (Employees Only), is heavy on martinis, but is also notable for its selection of agave and New York wines. Our pick for a cocktail? The Talented Miss Ripley: olive oil fat-washed gin, oregano, vermouth, lemon, coriander and an oil pearl.
Botequim at Birdee
- 316 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11249
- Williamsburg
A new wine bar from one of the city’s most in-demand pastry chefs? We’re pretty much sold right there, but we’ll supply the details so you can be the first to tell your friends. Opening on the 23rd is Botequim at Birdee, an evening concept inside the popular bakery that will be in operation Thursday through Saturday nights. The menu, created by chef Renata Ameni, will consist of share plates mostly inspired by Brazilian cuisine, like pão de queijo with roasted garlic aioli or palmito pupunha: roasted heart of palm topped with chimichurri. Apart from a sizable wine by the glass list, there’s also a small selection of playful cocktails like the Tropicale, made with sherry, pineapple and green tea cordial.
Cafe Bar J.F.
- 50 Withers St., Brooklyn, NY, 11211
- Williamsburg
Dearly departed Llama Inn rises again (kind of) with the opening of Cafe Bar J.F. in its former space. The new tenant is a South American tavern concept from the restaurateur behind the original Llama Inn, Juan Correa (also of Llama San and Papa San), alongside chef Francisco Castillo. But the menu here skews more pan-continental, with influences not only from Peru, but Chile and Argentina, as well. Standouts include a grilled swordfish with yellow-eyed beans as well as a decadent tres leches cake flavored with tonka bean and white chocolate. And of course, don’t leave without trying a pisco sour, which is based on Correa’s mother’s own recipe.
Hed NYC
- 461 W. 23rd St., New York, NY, 10011
- Chelsea
One of San Francisco’s most venerated Thai restaurant groups makes their New York debut this month with the opening of Hed NYC. East West Cuisine Hospitality, which operates Hed 11 and Hed Verythai, has reimagined its menu for a New York audience; however, expect a seasonally changing tasting menu, with each one highlighting a different region of Thailand. Southern Thai is up first for summer, with a seven-course feast emphasizing seafood like oysters, scallops and lobster. Wine pairings span the globe, with bottles ranging from Loire Valley pét-nats to Burgundian chardonnays.
Indienne New York
- 515 W. 38th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10018
- Hudson Yards
Another famed import, this one from Chicago, also makes a much-anticipated appearance this month. Indienne New York is an offshoot of Michelin-starred Indienne, one of the most lauded Indian restaurants in the country. For the Manhattan location, which will live inside Hudson Yards' Henry Hall development, chef Sujan Sarkar is focusing on a nine-course seasonal tasting menu that blends traditional Indian flavors with classic European technique. An optional wine pairing is available, as is a spirit-free variation. But Sarkar’s New York plans don’t end here: look out for Apas, a cocktail bar, and Elder, a London-style chophouse, to open in the same complex this summer.
Kinda Nice
- 168 Borinquen Pl., Brooklyn, NY, 11211
- East Williamsburg
Old-school Americana is the theme of this new cocktail bar, which opened in Williamsburg at the top of the month. The creation of two Grand Army bar veterans—Patty Dennison and Ally Marrone—you can think of Kinda Nice as part dive bar and part diner, but where the food and drinks are actually good. Come here for hot chicken and waffles, stay for a banana pancake Old Fashioned. Later this year, the space will also welcome Shenanigans, a basement watering hole that’s sort of like the naughty little sister to the upstairs bar. Expect ice-cold beers and tunes blasting on the jukebox.
Love Thy Neighbor
- 55 Christopher St., New York, NY, 10014
- West Village
Just when you thought New York already boasted every restaurant concept imaginable, you learn of something new. Love Thy Neighbor is a new all-day bar and restaurant on Christopher Street, but it’s also themed under the direction of “no straight lines.” What does that mean? Well, in a literal sense, the space is curvilinear, but owners Shigefumi Kabashima (ROKC, NR) and chef Elyas Popa (Oti) have also created a menu that swerves. Think a pastrami tartare and drinks like the Wagyu Coke, made with wagyu fat-washed bourbon, house cola syrup and clarified black cherry purée. The space will launch with evening service, but look out for their day program and weekend brunch to roll out soon.
Oyatte
- 125 E. 39th St, New York, NY, 10016
- Murray Hill
Is Murray Hill growing up? If the neighborhood’s latest high-profile opening is any indication, it certainly seems that way. Oyatte, a fine-dining spot from chef Hasung Lee, offers a contemporary, eight-course tasting menu, notable for building the entire concept around the products from a single farm (Crown Daisy Farm) in upstate New York. Lee, who worked in kitchens including The French Laundry, Gramercy Tavern and Atomix, has a serious pedigree, which is on display in dishes like a fermented carrot “donut” filled with carrot tartare and saffron raisin mostarda served atop caramelized carrot foam, and a Maine scallop marinated in mirin and wrapped in savoy cabbage.
Pizza Studio Tamaki
- 123 St. Marks Pl., New York, NY, 10009
- East Village
Although it’s only been open for a handful of weeks, Pizza Studio Tamaki has already become one of downtown’s hardest reservations to snag. And, considering how much superb pizza this city already has and that this spot is an international import, that’s really saying something. But chef Tsubasa Tamaki’s Tokyo-style Neapolitan pies are famous for a reason: they’re made from a 30-hour-fermented dough and baked in a custom oven that includes a fire stoked with Japanese cedar shavings. We recommend trying the signature Tamaki pizza: cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, pecorino romano and basil, and washing it down after with a Japanese citrus lager.
Selene
- 23 Grand St., New York, NY, 10013
- Soho
Travel to the Greek Isles by way of Soho this month, thanks to the opening of Selene, a lively new three-floor restaurant that includes both a garden terrace and a roof atrium. Coastal dishes from the Aegean form the bulk of chef Christos Bisiotis' menu: think simply grilled whole fish, shellfish and octopus or citrus-spritzed crudo. And, in true downtown fashion, the restaurant morphs into more of a nightlife space as the night lengthens, making it an ideal spot to spend your entire night out.
Sono
- 176 First Ave., New York, NY, 10009
- East Village
New York is no stranger to fusion cuisine, but a new concept opening this month in the East Village is one that we don’t see very often. Sono, from Sechul Yang (Gramercy Tavern, Maialino), is a Korean-Italian kitchen, focusing primarily on the pasta intersection of both cuisines. His handmade noodles will be paired with fermented sauces and pickled vegetables, and shine in dishes like the Bottarga Pasta, which is made with butter and saffron, as well as Korean zucchini, pollock roe, nori and bottarga. Don’t leave without trying the house-made infused soju, with flavors inspired by Italian digestivi.
The Standard Soda Shop
- 848 Washington St., New York, NY, 10014
- Meatpacking District
As made famous in Grease, who doesn’t love “those summer niiights”? But to channel even more of that ‘50s vibe, head to the Standard, High Line for this long-term, seasonal pop-up, which includes an 18-foot retro, circular bar. The Standard Soda Shop will be serving all of your diner classics this summer, including Moonburger patties, rotating pies of the day, and even a full menu for your dog, including a yogurt and berry “barkfait.” There’s also a classic soda machine stocked with housemade blends, including a s’mores flavor made with toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate and cinnamon.