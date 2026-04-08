Gifts for the Mother Who Has Heard ‘We Didn’t Know What to Get You’ One Too Many Times

BonBon Swedish Candy

For the Mother Who Deserves Something Completely Frivolous

Not every gift needs to be a statement. The BonBon Sour Mix—one pound of the top-selling sour candies from New York City's cult Swedish candy shop—is a gift that makes a statement anyway: you know this person well enough to know she'd rather have this than a candle. BonBon was founded in 2017 by three Swedish friends who correctly identified that American candy culture had a gap in it, and that the gap was shaped like a Swedish gummy. All the candy is imported directly from Sweden, which matters not for the provenance story but for the actual texture and flavor: the sourness here is genuine and architectural, arriving in waves rather than all at once. The sour skulls alone are chewy, intensely fruity, with a coating that has no American equivalent and have been known to convert people who previously considered themselves indifferent to candy. That the mix varies bag to bag is either a design flaw or a feature, depending on your relationship with predictability. At well under $30 for a pound of something genuinely delightful, it is a gift that requires no justification and produces immediate results. For the mother whose children have eaten her out of house and home all year: this one is just for her.

From $18 | Shop Now