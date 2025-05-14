Observer Expert Insights: Contributor Guidelines

FAQ

Can a single Expert Insights column feature more than one byline? Yes, and this is not uncommon. Many contributors collaborate with industry peers on their Observer columns.



Does Observer work with PR firms, comms agencies, or publicists representing contributors? All the time! We love our PR friends, and these relationships are among our most valuable because the agencies develop deep understandings of how we work and what we look for. We also regularly work with book publicists seeking to promote new releases; nonfiction authors are welcome here.



How often can I contribute? We welcome recurring contributions from leading voices across industries. Some experts contribute weekly, others monthly and some quarterly. One-offs are also fine. We are completely flexible; we know this isn't your main gig.



Will I get an author page or profile? Yes. Every byline has an author page with a headshot, a short bio and links to your website and social media handles. You may also include an email address if you want readers to be able to contact you.



Can I see a list of all Observer contributors? Unfortunately, we don't share such a list publicly. The best way to see who contributes to Observer is to follow what's published under Expert Insights.



Does Observer pay contributors? No. We reserve these resources to pay our freelance reporters—people who write for a living. Our contributors benefit from publishing with Observer in many other, non-monetary ways. More on that below.



Do contributors pay Observer? No. This preserves the editorial integrity of our Expert Insights.



Can my company sponsor an Expert Insights column? If your company wants to sponsor an Expert Insights series, we'll connect you with our sales team. Sponsored content is marked as such, and sponsored content's focus/topic selection is subject to editorial review/approval.



Can contributors accept third-party payment for the Expert Insights they publish with Observer? No, contributors may not accept third-party payments or gifts in exchange for publishing Expert Insights with Observer. While rare, we have encountered this in the past. Please let us know if a company or individual offers you compensation in exchange for coverage.



Where/how does Observer promote Expert Insights? All Expert Insights columns are featured in our newsletters and social media platforms. We pitch Expert Insights for pickup to third parties and link back to Expert Insights in other articles whenever possible.



What are the perks of being an Observer contributor? The main benefit to sharing Expert Insights is professional credibility and association with one of New York’s most enduring media brands. Beyond that, Observer invites our network of experts to events in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and other major metropolitan areas. We tap our experts for speaking opportunities and for quotes in reported articles. We provide post-publication insights and data, and do everything possible to increase the visibility of our contributors.



Can I republish my Expert Insights column on my company's website? Yes, you're welcome to republish your column on your company website, but only if you include a backend canonical tag that identifies Observer as the original publisher, as well as a frontend link to the original Observer URL with anchor text that informs the reader that it was first published here.



Can I send my Expert Insights column for publication with another media company? We do not allow other publications to republish our Expert Insights columns in full, but they may cite them if they link back to the original article. If a pitch was declined, you are welcome to send it elsewhere. But as for live columns, the answer is no, they cannot be sent to other publishers.



Can I republish my Expert Insights column in my newsletter? Yes, but we strongly prefer our contributors tease the column (publishing only ~200 words) and link to Observer rather than republishing in full. The more views your column gets on Observer, the greater your subject-matter expertise will likely rank in search. We want our contributors to see visible boosts by association, and search visibility/domain authority is a critical component of that.