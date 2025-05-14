Observer Expert Insights: Contributor Guidelines
Observer is a publication for the influential and the informed—read by executives, investors and tastemakers across media, tech, finance, entertainment and the arts. Our audience is affluent, educated and urban. They don’t want fluff or jargon. They want perspective, which Observer contributors share as Expert Insights.
Observer chronicles the powerful people behind the most important ideas, companies and trends.
POWER, INNOVATION & POLICY are the three forces that shape how industries evolve, who gains influence and what the future holds. Focusing on the intersection of regulation, disruption and control, we surface the stories defining modern ambition and the players driving it.
MEDIA, TECH, FINANCE & ART are where influence is manufactured, wealth is concentrated and culture is shaped. For our affluent, educated readership, these industries represent not only arenas of personal investment and interest but also barometers of where power is moving next. Covering them with depth and discernment isn’t just relevant—it’s essential.
Who Contributes to Observer?
- Observer Contributors are respected insiders who decode the shifting landscape of power, innovation and policy.
They bring a deep understanding of their industry’s inner workings—how it got here, where it's heading and who’s pulling the levers. They’re not just experts; they’re interpreters of influence, able to distill complexity with clarity and deliver sharp, forward-looking insight to an audience that expects to be both informed and intrigued.
We publish sharp, timely columns that explain where the market is going and who’s steering it.
Contributors are not paid, and there is no fee to contribute. This preserves editorial integrity and ensures contributions are selected on the merit of expertise, not access.
Who Reads Observer?
- Observer reaches an elite, highly engaged audience. They are affluent, educated and culturally savvy readers. They are founders, patrons and perennial insiders. They move in invitation-only circles and make long bets on culture, capital and influence.
49% Male / 51% Female
20% have Graduate Degrees
30% hold C-Suite Positions
40% sit on Boards
68% work in Senior Management
Our Readers Are
2.3x more likely to have a current home value over $1 million
2.7x more likely to have net assets of over $5 million
4x more likely to have $200k+ annual discretionary income
Our Reach
7.5 million+ annual visitors
96.1 million annual impressions
55.5% engagement rate
237k+ newsletter subscribers
What We Look For
- Our audience expects sharp analysis, not surface-level commentary. Expert Insights must always be:
Timely — Connected to current events, emerging trends, policies or visible shifts in your industry’s trajectory.
Strategic — Focused on business strategy, market movement, or the competitive landscape. What are the real power plays being made, and by whom?
Insightful — Forward-looking, with a perspective only an insider could have. This can include insights on market opportunities (Where is capital flowing, and where should readers be looking?) and industry trends (How are consumer behaviors and global dynamics shifting your industry's future?).
Concrete — Contains data, research and case studies linked to credible sources that ground your insights.
Valuable — Actionable with clear takeaways and analysis that help readers think or act differently.
What We Don't Publish
- Our focus is on what moves the world forward: the innovation reshaping industries, the emerging power dynamics and the players making it happen.
We are in the business of perspective. Our coverage is directional, and Observer is a haven for intellectuals and ambitious minds to reflect, learn and be inspired. Our Expert Insights show readers where the future is built and who’s building it.
A short list of off-limits content:
No promotional content or brand storytelling
No basic how-tos, self-help advice or listicles
No previously published work or AI-generated drafts
No fluff: Work must be grounded in data and analysis
No first-person narratives
No self-promotion and product mentions
No jargon, platitudes or TED Talk-isms
Areas of Expertise
- Most of our contributors cover the following industries. If your expertise falls outside these industries, but you believe you offer something valuable, reach out—we’re always open to a strong pitch.
Tech — A.I., Big Data, Biotech, Semiconductors, VC, Cybersecurity, Space, Tech Policy, Data Privacy, National Security
Media & Entertainment — Streaming, Creator Economy, Platforms, Publishing, New Media, Media Policy, Film, TV, Music, Labor, IP, Franchise Strategy, Hollywood
Finance — Banking, Private Equity, Crypto, Alt-Assets, Regulation, FinTech, National & Global Economies, Interest Rates, Inflation
Energy — Climate Change, Renewables, Oil & Gas, Energy Policy, Climate Policy, Energy Storage, Sustainability, Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Alternative Fuels, Nuclear Energy
Art Market — Auctions, Galleries, Blockchain, Institutional Power, Collecting, Museum & Gallery Operations
Tech Industry Experts
Ideal Contributors
A.I. researchers or policy advisors
Cybersecurity executives
VC partners
Big Tech policy leads
Biotech founders in clinical-stage growth
Semiconductor execs or analysts
Focus Areas
A.I. regulation and ethics
Antitrust and Big Tech
Data privacy frameworks
Semiconductor power struggles
Green tech and climate innovation
Media & Entertainment Industry Experts
Ideal Contributors
Media startup founders
Digital rights experts
Content moderation leads
Analysts on streaming economics and creator monetization
Studio executives
Talent agency partners
Guild leaders
IP lawyers with entertainment portfolios
Cultural critics with industry access
Focus Areas
Streaming royalties and economics
A.I. actors and digital likeness rights
Labor negotiations and talent power shifts
Franchise building and IP control
Emerging platforms for direct-to-fan engagement
TikTok regulation and platform bans
AI-generated content and copyright
Decentralized publishing and monetization models
EU content and privacy policy shifts
Journalism funding models
Finance Industry Experts
Ideal Contributors
Hedge fund strategists
Fintech CEOs or product leads
Federal Reserve or SEC alumni
Blockchain/crypto innovators
Partners in private equity or VC
Focus Areas
A.I. in trading and portfolio management
Crypto ETFs and SEC regulation
Alternative Investing
Macro trends and Fed policy insight
Growth-stage venture activity and risk management
Art Market Experts
Ideal Contributors
Art advisors and consultants
Mega-gallery directors
Art fund managers
Collectors with public profiles
Museum curators and acquisition leads
Blockchain provenance startups
Focus Areas
Regulation and transparency in the art market
Rise of fractional and tokenized ownership
Institutional influence on valuation
Blue-chip artist estate management
Economics of art fairs and private sales
Writing & Submission Guidelines
- Contributors are welcome to pitch multiple ideas at once. If your pitch is time-sensitive, note that in the subject line.
Pitch Guidelines — Every pitch should include a working headline or title, a paragraph explaining why the topic is timely, your angle and insight, relevant links to prior work, and any research or data you plan to cite. If you have a deadline in mind, let us know.
Email Address — Send initial outreach to experts@observer.com. Once contact is established, you'll communicate directly with your editor.
Word Count — The sweet spot for Expert Insights columns is typically 800–1,200 words (but clarity and depth matter more than word count).
Submitting Drafts — Use Google Docs for submissions. This allows us to comment, collaborate and ensure we're all working from the same draft/version.
Author Page Assets — Before your first Expert Insights column goes live, we must set up your author page. To do so, we need a headshot, a 2-3 sentence bio, your social media handles (if public), and for you to confirm whether you want your email address available for readers to contact you directly.
Editorial Style — We don't bog contributors down with our full style guidelines. Follow these basics, and you're golden:
- We are Observer, not The Observer—never italicized
- Hyperlink any cited data or statistics
- A.I., not AI
- No Oxford commas unless necessary for clarity
- U.S., U.K. and E.U.
- Cryptocurrencies are lowercase: bitcoin, ether
- Spell out percent, do not use the % symbol
Style & Tone
- Observer's editorial DNA is sharp, intelligent and a touch irreverent—especially in the Expert Insights column.
What to Do — Write for a savvy, affluent, urban reader. Speak as an expert but with the reader in mind, assuming intelligence, not prior knowledge. Write with clarity and authority. Lead with insight, not autobiography. Understand and communicate the stakes and the subtleties. The tone should remain boardroom-smart with cocktail-party wit.
What to Avoid — Avoid first-person narratives, self-promotion and product mentions. Avoid anything that veers into self-help. Avoid jargon, platitudes, or TED Talk-isms. Do not send recycled or previously published content; all pieces must be original and exclusive to Observer. If it’s been published elsewhere, we can’t run it.
Editorial Process
We aim to respond to all Expert Insights pitches within five business days. We'll share feedback on the topic selection and ideas to incorporate/consider.
If edits are minimal, we may publish without returning it to you for approval. Minimal edits could include: removing Oxford commas, consolidating repetitive text, removing first-person and/or references to oneself or one's company, adding links to sources that support data/statements, and adding subheaders to break up longer works.
If we need further clarification or restructuring, we’ll send it back with comments. Submissions may be returned if they use so much first-person that it's impossible to remove without restructuring, if there's not enough data to back up claims, if they are self-promotional, or if they are too vague or challenging to follow/understand.
Post-publication, we’ll send a live link and share any notable updates regarding performance, shares and reach. Your piece will be featured in at least one Observer newsletter and on social media. We'll let you know if your column is picked up or cited elsewhere. While we aim for precision, if you spot errors post-publication, let us know—we’ll fix them.
FAQ
Can a single Expert Insights column feature more than one byline? Yes, and this is not uncommon. Many contributors collaborate with industry peers on their Observer columns.
Does Observer work with PR firms, comms agencies, or publicists representing contributors? All the time! We love our PR friends, and these relationships are among our most valuable because the agencies develop deep understandings of how we work and what we look for. We also regularly work with book publicists seeking to promote new releases; nonfiction authors are welcome here.
How often can I contribute? We welcome recurring contributions from leading voices across industries. Some experts contribute weekly, others monthly and some quarterly. One-offs are also fine. We are completely flexible; we know this isn't your main gig.
Will I get an author page or profile? Yes. Every byline has an author page with a headshot, a short bio and links to your website and social media handles. You may also include an email address if you want readers to be able to contact you.
Can I see a list of all Observer contributors? Unfortunately, we don't share such a list publicly. The best way to see who contributes to Observer is to follow what's published under Expert Insights.
Does Observer pay contributors? No. We reserve these resources to pay our freelance reporters—people who write for a living. Our contributors benefit from publishing with Observer in many other, non-monetary ways. More on that below.
Do contributors pay Observer? No. This preserves the editorial integrity of our Expert Insights.
Can my company sponsor an Expert Insights column? If your company wants to sponsor an Expert Insights series, we'll connect you with our sales team. Sponsored content is marked as such, and sponsored content's focus/topic selection is subject to editorial review/approval.
Can contributors accept third-party payment for the Expert Insights they publish with Observer? No, contributors may not accept third-party payments or gifts in exchange for publishing Expert Insights with Observer. While rare, we have encountered this in the past. Please let us know if a company or individual offers you compensation in exchange for coverage.
Where/how does Observer promote Expert Insights? All Expert Insights columns are featured in our newsletters and social media platforms. We pitch Expert Insights for pickup to third parties and link back to Expert Insights in other articles whenever possible.
What are the perks of being an Observer contributor? The main benefit to sharing Expert Insights is professional credibility and association with one of New York’s most enduring media brands. Beyond that, Observer invites our network of experts to events in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and other major metropolitan areas. We tap our experts for speaking opportunities and for quotes in reported articles. We provide post-publication insights and data, and do everything possible to increase the visibility of our contributors.
Can I republish my Expert Insights column on my company's website? Yes, you're welcome to republish your column on your company website, but only if you include a backend canonical tag that identifies Observer as the original publisher, as well as a frontend link to the original Observer URL with anchor text that informs the reader that it was first published here.
Can I send my Expert Insights column for publication with another media company? We do not allow other publications to republish our Expert Insights columns in full, but they may cite them if they link back to the original article. If a pitch was declined, you are welcome to send it elsewhere. But as for live columns, the answer is no, they cannot be sent to other publishers.
Can I republish my Expert Insights column in my newsletter? Yes, but we strongly prefer our contributors tease the column (publishing only ~200 words) and link to Observer rather than republishing in full. The more views your column gets on Observer, the greater your subject-matter expertise will likely rank in search. We want our contributors to see visible boosts by association, and search visibility/domain authority is a critical component of that.
About Observer
- "Observer was meant to diagnose power. It was meant to be tremendous fun." — Peter Kaplan, legendary editor of The New York Observer
When The New York Observer launched in 1987, Manhattan was the undisputed seat of power. Its streets dictated the movements of the moneyed and the mighty, and influence rarely ventured beyond the townhouse-lined avenues of the Upper East Side. New York was power.
In 2025, and power is a different beast entirely. It’s migratory, dispersed, less dependent on an address than a well-timed private charter. The billionaire class flits from Aspen to Abu Dhabi, Miami to Milan, their loyalties tied less to zip codes than to opportunity. The industries shaping the future—A.I., crypto, biotech—aren’t tethered to Manhattan. New York is still a stage, but the real play unfolds globally.
And yet, through all this, Observer remains exactly what it set out to be: the sharp-eyed chronicler of power in all its forms. We’ve never been interested in geography—we’re interested in influence. Who holds it. How they wield it. The world they shape.
Our global team delivers incisive reporting and commentary on the intersection of business, culture and society—where policy meets wealth, where ambition collides with reality. In an age dominated by A.I. and algorithmic decision-making, Observer remains a platform for the powerful, tracking the shifting tides of influence with unflinching clarity.
Observer serves the educated, urban elite. To do so, we see the world not just as it is, but as it operates—through the lens of power.
Contact Information
- experts@observer.com
Observer
1 Whitehall Street, Floor 7
New York, NY 10004