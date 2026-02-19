Observer New Media Power List: Call for Submissions

Observer’s inaugural New Media Power List recognizes the individuals who are defining how information, influence and capital move in the digital age. This is not a list about celebrity or follower counts alone, but a rigorous assessment of who holds real power in the new media ecosystem: the creators building loyal audiences outside traditional structures, the builders designing the infrastructure everyone else depends on, and the intelligence leaders whose tools determine where billions of advertising and PR dollars flow.

Honorees will be profiled in a landmark Observer feature and celebrated across our digital and events platforms, reaching our core audience of executives, investors, cultural leaders and decision-makers.

Who we're looking for

Nominations are open across three categories

Creators — Individuals who have built significant, monetizable audiences independent of legacy media, through video, podcasts, newsletters, social platforms or cross-platform brands. We are looking for people whose influence measurably shapes capital, culture, behavior or discourse.

How honorees are evaluated

Observer will assess nominees across two primary dimensions

Capital Influence — evidence that the nominee has moved money

Paid subscribers, platform revenue or audience monetization at scale

Brand deals, licensing, merchandise, courses, or media extensions

Investment activity: funds launched, companies founded or backed, funding raised

Platform GMV, creator earnings facilitated, or ad spend directed

Conversation Influence — evidence that the nominee has moved minds

Ideas, frameworks, or phrases that have entered broader cultural or industry discourse

Media citation frequency and cross-platform reach

Demonstrated behavior change at scale or shifts in how an industry operates

Thought leadership that has influenced peers, policymakers, or competitors

Trajectory, originality and leverage—how many other powerful people’s decisions flow through this person—will also factor into the final selection.

What to include in your nomination

Full name, title and organization or platform

Category: Creator, Builder or Intelligence Leader

A brief biography that explains the nominee's ascent

Quantitative metrics demonstrating the nominee's capital influence Reach Monthly active users & unique visitors Total pageviews & time on site App downloads & active users Social media following & growth rates Video views & watch time Podcast listens & downloads Newsletter subscribers & open rates Community engagement Growth Annual revenue & profitability Subscription & membership growth Advertising revenue Creator economy earnings Brand collaborations & sponsorships Venture capital & private investment

Examples of how the nominee has influenced culture and conversations Influence Viral moments created Number of viral stories & social shares Memes & challenges originated Crossover into mainstream media Number of citations in traditional media Influence on public policy & discourse Impact on celebrity & entertainment trends The nominee's role in breaking news Influence on purchasing decisions Platform dependence (do they own audience data, or are they at the mercy of algorithms?)

A statement explaining why the nominee belongs on the list now (what makes their influence timely and significant) and the degree to which they've created something genuinely new versus scaled an existing model

Timeline and process