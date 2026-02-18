The 50 Most Powerful PR Firms of 2026

Power is more than size, scope, revenue or retention. Power is the ability to move capital, culture and conversation across industries that matter; it's about what happens because you were paid to be in the room. This year, Observer refined how we measure influence in public relations. For the first time, we introduced a comprehensive methodology that started with a formal submission process and included peer recognition, client surveys, employee surveys and media surveys. Survey participation was optional. Some firms felt uncomfortable asking clients for help or didn't want to burden staff. We respect that. Survey data was additive, not punitive—used when evaluating firms with comparable impact. We noted when response rates were particularly high or low, recognizing that high scores with robust participation are especially impressive. Firms were required to submit for consideration (at no cost). We asked them to prove their power through campaigns that influence policy, drive revenue and lead conversations. The responses revealed an industry operating at the intersection of consequential moments. To ensure fairness, Observer convened a PR Industry Council. Approximately 20 agency founders and CEOs gathered to debate methodology questions, providing guidance on process and ethics. The council had no input on which firms are included on the list or how they were ranked. All decisions remained with Observer's editorial team. Client surveys: 558 clients ranked their PR firms across seven categories: ROI, responsiveness, track record, likelihood to recommend, expertise, proactivity and navigating complexity. Eighty-nine percent of respondents were current clients. The average length of the client-firm relationship was 4.4 years, and the average annual service cost was $180,312 (ranging up to $10 million per year). Clients were most satisfied with responsiveness and expertise—and rated ROI and proactivity as areas needing improvement, signaling the industry's challenge isn't execution but demonstrating measurable impact. Employee surveys: 1,716 employees ranked their current employers (80 PR firms in total). The majority of respondents (44%) had 1-5 years of experience; 38% had 5-20 years; and 19% had 20+ years. Employees were most satisfied with client treatment and leadership approval. Compensation and culture scored lowest—underscoring the tension between PR's demanding nature and firms' ability to create sustainable careers. Media surveys: 293 media professionals from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Vogue, Architectural Digest and dozens of other media outlets evaluated 243 firms on professionalism, responsiveness, pitch relevance and quality of interactions. Across the board, firms ranked high for professionalism but lost points for responsiveness and the relevancy of pitches. With all the investments the firms on our list are making in A.I., hopefully one of them can find a way to reduce the endless feed of generic pitches blasting our inboxes. Peer recognition: In the initial submission process, we asked firms to nominate competitors they believe deserve recognition. These blind write-in nominations revealed which firms command respect from those who compete against them daily—one of the most reliable indicators of sustained influence. Note on non-submitters: There are several firms we know are influential (looking at you, Risa Heller, M Booth, Alice Marshall, Edelman and Karla Otto—to name just a few), but which did not submit for consideration. In almost every case, Observer reached out multiple times requesting information. We know there are other firms that shaped conversations and moved capital in 2025—we simply can't prove precisely how without their participation. FOMO? Be the first to know when our Power List nominations open up.

1. Global Strategy Group Jefrey Pollock (Founding Partner & President) & Jon Silvan (Founding Partner & CEO) GLOBALSTRATEGYGROUP.COM Jefrey Pollock & Jon Silvan. Courtesy Global Strategy Group

Global Strategy Group's polling shaped two historic gubernatorial victories in 2025, electing Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger as the first female governors of New Jersey and Virginia. GSG's research identified the messages, voter targets and contrasts that powered both campaigns to extraordinary margins, turning complex data into actionable guidance that kept candidates focused on cost-of-living and leadership themes. Those wins now serve as a roadmap for Democratic strategy heading into the 2026 midterms.

Beyond electoral work, GSG blocked a proposed 40% cut to NIH funding through a sustained bipartisan campaign for United for Cures, coordinating nearly 40 advocacy groups and integrating patient storytelling with grassroots pressure—ultimately securing not just the rejection of cuts but an additional $415 million increase in medical research funding approved by Congress in January 2026. GSG guided Vanderbilt University through the regulatory and political landscape required to establish its first campus outside Nashville in 150 years, embedding a leading Southern research university in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood. For Talkspace, the firm drove a 25% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2025 (reaching $59.4 million) through an integrated strategy spanning executive visibility, celebrity partnerships (The Golden Bachelor's Gary Levingston) and high-impact earned media.



Employee retention: 98% firmwide; 75% client retention rate in Communications and Public Affairs practice



Revenue growth: 24% increase from repeat clients year-over-year; Communications & Public Affairs practice achieved year-over-year growth despite off-election year



Key hires: Nick Kreider (EVP of Insights, formerly Visa/Google/Meta/Nike), Julie McClain Downey (Washington, D.C., formerly Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at U.S. Department of Labor, American Bridge, Planned Parenthood, EMILYs List)



Innovation focus: Crisis preparedness simulations, online anthropology research, always-on brand tracking, adaptive interviewing (A.I.-powered dynamic survey conversations), measured generative A.I. integration

2. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher Joele Frank (Managing Partner) & Matthew Sherman (President) JoeleFrank.com Joele Frank and Matthew Sherman Lionel Delevingne, Courtesy Joele Frank

Joele Frank advised on over 200 transactions totaling more than $850 billion in deal value in 2025, retaining its #1 ranking in The Deal's M&A league tables for the 12th consecutive year while dominating shareholder activism defense with more than double the mandates of its closest competitor since Bloomberg's activism league tables began in 2019. The firm's client roster grew to nearly 550, with over 50 Fortune 200 companies calling on Joele Frank for the year's most complex, headline-grabbing situations. That included Warner Bros. Discovery's $82.7 billion sale of its studio, HBO Max and HBO assets to Netflix followed by a hostile tender offer from Paramount; Norfolk Southern's $86 billion merger with Union Pacific creating America's first transcontinental railroad; Broadcom's strategic collaboration with OpenAI to build 10 gigawatts of custom A.I. accelerators; Scale AI's $14.3 billion investment from Meta; U.S. Steel's successfully completed $14.3 billion acquisition by Nippon Steel; Aligned Data Centers' $40 billion acquisition by a consortium including BlackRock, MGX, Microsoft and NVIDIA; and the Kimberly-Clark/Kenvue $48.7 billion merger. The firm supported Honeywell through its Elliott Management engagement and subsequent separation of Automation and Aerospace businesses, Corteva's seed business spinoff, Legence and Navan IPOs, and restructurings for At Home, Joann, Klöckner Pentaplast, Pine Gate Renewables and Rite Aid. Joele Frank advised on 200+ board and executive leadership transitions across sectors. The 220-person firm provides ongoing counsel to American Airlines, Broadcom, Kimberly-Clark, Lockheed Martin, Norfolk Southern, S&P Global, Salesforce, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Verizon and is involved in some of the most high-profile and complex cybersecurity incidents.



Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): "Joele Frank continues to be the 800-pound gorilla in the industry and is the default choice for anyone looking for transaction support services."



M&A leadership: #1 in The Deal's league tables for 12th consecutive year; 200+ transactions, $850B+ deal value



Activism defense: #1 in Bloomberg activism league tables since inception (2019); double the mandates of closest competitor (FGS Global) in 2025, Honeywell (Elliott Management engagement, business separation)



Major transactions: Warner Bros. Discovery/Netflix ($82.7B), Norfolk Southern/Union Pacific ($86B), Broadcom/OpenAI partnership, Scale AI/Meta ($14.3B), U.S. Steel/Nippon Steel ($14.3B), Aligned Data Centers consortium acquisition ($40B), Kimberly-Clark/Kenvue ($48.7B)



Ongoing advisory clients: American Airlines, Broadcom, Kimberly-Clark, Lockheed Martin, Norfolk Southern, S&P Global, Salesforce, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Verizon

3. Hiltzik Strategies Matthew Hiltzik (President & CEO) HStrategies.com Matthew Hiltzik. Arno Reyes Baetz for Observer

Matthew Hiltzik will tell you that the most important thing Hiltzik Strategies did last year was its pro-bono work for the families of American hostages taken in the October 7 attacks. The firm helped navigate the most harrowing communications challenge imaginable—securing the return of loved ones' remains after years of uncertainty, from a war zone. In 2025, after waiting for almost two years, Omer Neutra's parents were reunited with their son's body (the 21-year-old American was killed on Oct. 7, 2023)—a success Hiltzik celebrated. Yet, the majority of Hiltzik's work never makes a press release. The firm operates almost entirely in the space between what the public sees and what actually happened.



Hiltzik Strategies advises the biggest names across entertainment, sports, technology and corporate leadership through their most sensitive moments and defining transitions. What does surface: Hiltzik serves as lead strategic communications partner for MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson, the world's largest YouTuber at 467 million subscribers), shaping narrative strategy across his entire brand ecosystem as it expands into gaming, philanthropy and now financial services—Donaldson recently announced plans to grow the MrBeast empire through a Gen Z banking app acquisition. The firm guided the launch of Beast Games, Amazon's most-watched unscripted debut, and philanthropic initiatives like #TeamWater, which raised $40 million and reached nearly two million people. Hiltzik advises Eric and Wendy Schmidt across their portfolio of A.I., science and philanthropic ventures including Schmidt Sciences and AI2050, and in December helped the New York Jets launch a groundbreaking women's flag football league. The firm works with Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, CBS News, Marissa Mayer and Sean Parker, among others.



Then there are the blind items, which tell the real story. Hiltzik manages media relations for one of the most scrutinized celebrity couples in the world—navigating a family feud that has dominated global tabloids, correcting inaccuracies and providing long-term reputation architecture for a story that shows no signs of slowing. The firm provided comprehensive counsel for two major tech CEOs through highly public exits that became defining media moments of the past year. Across college sports, Hiltzik is shaping how universities, athletes and programs navigate the rapidly evolving name, image and likeness landscape—consequential work happening largely out of view.



Current clients: MrBeast/Jimmy Donaldson, Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos (Milojo Productions), Sean Parker, Marissa Mayer, Ultrasound AI, Tomorrow.io



On the horizon: High-impact sectors, including A.I. and emerging technologies, finance, sports and social impact initiatives; deeper advisory services that support clients in deal-making, high-stakes negotiations, investments and other strategic transactions; talent development and alumni engagement; integrating technology, data and analytics into strategic communications; a firm-wide emphasis on forward-looking counsel

Understanding that influence now flows through creators as much as traditional press, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis fundamentally reshaped how one of tennis's Grand Slams approaches media coverage in 2025. In collaboration with the USTA, Sunshine Sachs launched the U.S. Open's first-ever Creator Credential in 2025, granting access to 45 partners, a move covered by The New York Times, Reuters and others. That instinct for where cultural power is shifting defined the firm's year: the roster of "next gen talent" now equals legacy talent (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda), including YouTube's first NFL broadcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" and "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard on behalf of Wondery. The firm drove streaming's next generation with Roku, supported innovative startups like Shinkei Systems, Brandlight and Loti and launched a docuseries for Virgin Galactic as part of their AOR work.

Sunshine Sachs expanded globally by appointing Sarah Corney, former Netflix EMEA PR executive, as Managing Director of the London office to scale services and accelerate European growth. The firm handled Sundance Institute's relocation to Boulder, led communications for Delta Airlines' first documentary, A Century of Flight, and represented 60+ entertainment and pop culture events globally, including the Golden Globes, the Academy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Billboard Women in Music, PGA/Ryder Cup, Laver Cup San Francisco, ESPYs and NHL. The firm racked up 175+ nominations and awards across the Oscars, Emmys, Tonys and Peabodys through its work with studios on cultural phenomena like Stranger Things and Hacks. For the Waldorf Astoria New York grand opening, Sunshine Sachs handled talent and influencer engagement, as well as entertainment and lifestyle press.

Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): "Sunshine Sachs has long been known for its ability to shape narratives at scale, and they remain a steady force in guiding brands through moments that matter."

Firm size: 250 employees; 80% employee retention rate; 20% of staff and 65% of senior leadership (VP and above) have been with the company for over a decade; average tenure of U.S. executive team is 12.6 years; currently have 6 boomerang employees

Longest relationships: Leonardo DiCaprio (26 years), Lin-Manuel Miranda (21 years), Feeding America (19 years), Advertising Week (19 years), Tyler Perry (18 years), Girl Scouts of the USA (15 years), iHeartMedia (15 years), Webby Awards (15 years), Natalie Portman (13 years), Jane Fonda (10 years), Bill Nye (10 years); Roku (9 years), McCormick (8 years), Adobe (8 years)

Major events and impact: 60+ events represented globally, including Golden Globes, Academy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Waldorf Astoria NY opening, Billboard Women in Music, PGA/Ryder Cup, Laver Cup San Francisco, ESPYs, NHL; 175+ nominations/awards (Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Peabodys); supporting campaigns in partnership with studios on cultural phenomena including Stranger Things, Hacks, Anora, The Pitt

New business: HOKA (global communications, Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc in Chamonix); Sundance Institute (Boulder relocation); Delta Airlines (A Century of Flight); Lexus (redefining automotive luxury through a series of exclusive brand-licensing collaborations)

5. The Lede Company Meredith O’Sullivan, Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Christine Su (Co-founders & Co-CEOs) ledecompany.com Meredith O’Sullivan, Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman & Christine Su. Courtesy The Lede Company

The Lede Company orchestrated some of 2025's most visible cultural moments, managing Vogue World 2025: Hollywood—attended by hundreds of VIPs and featuring dozens of Hollywood's biggest stars—and serving as press lead for the Academy Museum Gala for the fourth consecutive year, honoring Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and Bowen Yang while raising $12 million. The firm guided Zoe Saldaña to a Best Supporting Actress awards sweep across the Oscars, SAG Awards, BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes, and Demi Moore to Best Actress wins at SAG, Critics' Choice and Golden Globes. Lede secured Emmy wins for Cristin Milioti (Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series) and Hannah Einbinder (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series), and drove Grammy success for Sabrina Carpenter (Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance) and Shakira (Best Latin Pop Album).

The 225-person firm served as strategic communications and event publicity partner for Global Citizen Festival, helping drive a record 4.3 million individual actions—the most in the festival's history. Lede oversaw event publicity for The Gotham Awards for the fifth consecutive year, garnering a record number of media impressions for the awards ceremony and for The Second Annual Gotham TV Awards. In fashion, Lede oversaw shows across FW25 and SS25 for Louis Vuitton, Altuzarra, Coach, Isabel Marant, Jil Sander, Kenzo, LaQuan Smith, Maison Margiela, Sandro, Sandy Liang, Thom Browne and more. Lede served as the agency of record for Printemps, developing a year-long strategy ahead of its highly anticipated New York flagship opening. The firm is a long-term strategic partner to influential brands like Hello Sunshine, Meta, Audi, The North Face and Levi’s, among others, collaborating across divisions to amplify their cultural relevance and impact in meaningful ways. In June 2025, Lede acquired Element Brand Group, a brand partnerships and integrated marketing agency, with founder Heather Leeds Greenfield joining as partner and Head of Brand Partnerships, leading a new division that includes Airbnb, Airstream, Audible, Coca-Cola, La Mer, Rockefeller Center, Tiffany & Co. and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Media reception: High scores for responsiveness and the relevance of pitches

Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): “Outstanding clients, consistently produce excellent, culture-defining work and are able to retain their clients…I know I have our work cut out for us when we go up against them in a pitch."

New 2025 clients: 111Skin, Altadena Girls, ba&sh, Belmond Hotels, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Chloé Zhao, Ed Sheeran, Emma Grede, Hoda Kotb, HYBE America, Legendary Entertainment, Mad Realities, Mariska Hargitay, Misty Copeland, Paul Feig, Ryan Coogler/Proximity Media, Samsung, Summer Fridays, Tubi, WTA/WTA Foundation

Long-term clients: Altuzarra, Andscape, Audi, Charlize Theron, Chase, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Hello Sunshine, Higher Ground, Illumination, Laura Dave, Lewis Hamilton, Maximum Effort, Meta (Instagram, WhatsApp), Netflix, Nicole Kidman, Paramount Pictures, Penélope Cruz, Pharrell Williams, Queen Latifah, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Shakira, Thom Browne, Will Ferrell, Will Smith, Zoe Saldaña

Reevemark steered 23andMe through a bankruptcy that became a referendum on genetic privacy in America. When the once-$6 billion company filed for Chapter 11 in March 2025, it triggered immediate alarm: more than two dozen state attorneys general issued consumer warnings, Congress launched national security inquiries and media coverage exploded across every major outlet as the fate of 15 million people's genetic data hung in the balance. The firm worked with leadership to craft messaging for each inflection point—court proceedings, assurances the database wouldn't fall to foreign entities, transaction announcements and auction disputes. Despite multi-state opposition attempting to block the transfer in June 2025, a judge approved a $305 million sale to a nonprofit founded by 23andMe's creator, keeping the database under American control with protections for consumer data rights while preserving jobs.

Reevemark also guided WP Engine through a highly public fight with WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg that put the infrastructure powering 40% of global websites (including this one) at risk. After Mullenweg's attacks escalated throughout 2024, the firm guided stakeholder communications around the impact of the dispute and WP Engine's legal wins—a preliminary injunction restoring access to essential open-source resources and court rulings advancing most of the company's claims toward trial—thereby maintaining developer loyalty and safeguarding legal strategy. For Forever 21, Reevemark managed communications as parent company SPARC merged with JCPenney to form Catalyst Brands in early 2025, then navigated the strategic review and eventual Chapter 11 filing that drew sustained media scrutiny, keeping hundreds of stores operational while protecting the brand's future value. This month, the firm was engaged on the Chapter 11 filing of Eddie Bauer, managing both internal and external comms leading up to and around the retailer’s filing.

Firm size: 18 employees; added four associates in September 2025 (~23% increase)

New clients: 25 engaged in 2025 (~70 clients total)

Practice areas: Reputation management, financial communications, special situations (litigation, restructuring, shareholder activism, crisis)

Maria Vullo representation: Supported former NY DFS Superintendent through NRA v. Vullo Supreme Court aftermath and Second Circuit qualified immunity grant; shaped coverage, including NYT piece questioning NRA allegations' veracity

Longest client relationship: Dune Real Estate Partners (since firm founding, 2018)

7. Polk & Co. Matt Polk (Founder & President) Polkandco.com Matt Polk. Andy Henderson

Polk & Co. dominated Broadway in 2025, representing shows that earned 66 Tony Award nominations—over 50% of all available nominations—and took home 17 awards across 26 competitive categories, including Best Musical and Best Play. The firm has represented the Tony-winning Best Musical or Musical Revival every year since 2022: A Strange Loop (2022), Kimberly Akimbo (2023), Merrily We Roll Along (2024) and Maybe Happy Ending (2025). All five Grammy nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album are Polk clients: Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending (the first three featured on NPR's viral Tiny Desk series).

In an industry where recoupment is increasingly rare, Polk represented three 2025 productions that recouped their investments: Glengarry Glen Ross, Romeo + Juliet and Art. The firm orchestrated cultural crossover moments that expanded Broadway's reach: Stranger Things: The First SHADOW hosted a surprise one-night cameo from series star Jamie Campbell-Bower playing his on-screen role in the play's pivotal final scene, marking the first-ever expansion of the Netflix phenomenon's universe. Hell's Kitchen hosted post-show concerts with 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo and four-time Grammy winner Yolanda Adams. Chess, starring Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit, broke the Imperial Theatre's all-time box office record three times and completed a three-hour takeover on NBC's TODAY Show plus a three-song medley on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Death Becomes Her became a media phenomenon with stories featuring a Destiny's Child reunion at opening night. Just in Time starring Jonathan Groff became what Variety called a "runaway Broadway hit" and performed in NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (the highest-rated national broadcast presenting Broadway shows). Beyond Broadway, Polk guided June Squibb's return as the oldest performer to open a show on Broadway in Marjorie Prime and Tom Hanks's playwriting debut This World of Tomorrow at The Shed.



Employee satisfaction (16 of 18 employees surveyed): 100% approve of firm leadership; 100% rate company culture as positive; 100% believe firm reputation within the industry is “very positive”



Media reception: Among the highest-rated firms on the list in terms of media reception



Client satisfaction (12 clients surveyed): 4.96/5.0 average; perfect scores for responsiveness, track record, likelihood to recommend, expertise and navigating complexity; 8 of 12 clients have worked with Polk for 10+ years; “Matt is unflappable and constantly adjusts to both the industry and our particular company's changing landscapes and goals.”



Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): “Continues to execute high-profile campaigns for the biggest shows on Broadway.”



2026 pipeline: Giant (John Lithgow, Olivier Award-winning), The Unknown (Sean Hayes), Dog Day Afternoon (Jon Bernthal/Ebon Moss-Bachrach Broadway debuts), Fallen Angels (Kelli O'Hara/Rose Byrne), The Rocky Horror Show (Luke Evans), Les Misérables (Radio City Music Hall), Hamlet (National Theatre at BAM), Basura (Gloria/Emily Estefan), Girl, Interrupted (Aimee Mann/Martyna Majok), Begin Again (Train's Pat Monahan, Old Globe), Fire and Rain (songs by James Taylor with a book by Tracy Letts), Coal Miner's Daughter (starring Sutton Foster, inspired by the award-nominated film and autobiography by Loretta Lynn), The Lost Boys (world premiere at The Palace Theater, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden), Becky Shaw (starring Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond), Chez Joey (co-directed by Tony Goldwyn and Savion Glover), Imitation of Life (score by John Legend; book by Lynn Nottage; directed by Liesl Tommy)

8. DKC Sean Cassidy (CEO) & Matt Traub (President) dkcnews.com Matt Traub & Sean Cassidy. Courtesy DKC

DKC has led all PR efforts for Ken Burns' films for the last 20+ years, but the 2025 premiere of Burns' American Revolution marked the biggest campaign the firm has ever worked on—spending years building toward the release of Burns' 12-part film and positioning him squarely at the forefront of the conversation around the country's 250th anniversary. The campaign secured coverage from The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, NPR's Fresh Air, GQ and Joe Rogan. In large part due to the publicity campaign's efforts, PBS entered the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for the first time, based on minutes logged by viewers watching American Revolution.



DKC delivered 10% organic revenue growth in its first full calendar year (2025) since joining the Acceleration Community of Companies in September 2024. The firm brought proprietary A.I.-driven innovations to market: Definity (a synthetic-audience platform allowing brands to pressure-test creative and messaging against high-fidelity digital twins of key stakeholders) and AIME (A.I. for Marketing Engagement, an answer-engine optimization tool tracking which sources A.I. search engines cite, how brand narratives evolve across platforms and where opportunities exist to strengthen authority and visibility in A.I.-generated responses). DKC assumed leadership of Atlanta-based Stripe Reputation in mid-2025, integrating the digital reputation management and A.I. development firm into DKC's Analytics group to strengthen digital crisis management capabilities.



Peer recognition (4 write-in nominations): "They do great work, powered by a team of incredibly good people. I believe ethics and integrity are integral to being great leaders. The leaders of these teams follow the same rule of thought." / “Their work consistently drives meaningful visibility and measurable business results, while navigating complex narratives with cultural resonance and strategic insight."



Firm size: 220 employees



Major campaigns: Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen (blockbuster launch); Clive Davis Apollo Theater Walk of Fame star; NYU Langone Health × SoulCycle (first-of-its-kind major academic health system/wellness brand marketing partnership)



New clients: American Medical Association, Disney Publishing, Nest New York, Artist House (Lower Manhattan), Naturium



Retained clients: Ken Burns, Airbnb, Disney, Etsy, MAC, Sesame Workshop, Sony Music Entertainment, TikTok

9. Becca Becca Parrish (Founder) ​​ hellobecca.com Becca Parrish. Amy Lombard

When The World's 50 Best Restaurants launched its inaugural North America edition, Becca turned a rankings announcement into a cultural moment in American dining: 7,000+ mentions, 46 million net reach, 100+ broadcast segments and 8,000 social mentions reaching 65 million people across 85 countries. That scale typifies Becca's year, which saw the hospitality specialist expand aggressively into new markets (London, Paris, Singapore) while deepening blue-chip relationships, such as the 12-year Ralph Lauren partnership, which now includes social content creation (13.6 million+ views from viral posts).

Becca brokered London's two-Michelin-star Gymkhana's American debut as a transatlantic fine dining moment (exclusive announcements in The New York Times and Travel + Leisure), positioned E.J. Lagasse's front-page Times review and two Michelin stars as generational and legacy-cementing, and when Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened his first Brooklyn restaurant, abc kitchens, CEO Lois Freedman landed in the Times alongside the announcement. For 20-year client Le Bernardin, Becca supported Eric Ripert's three-Michelin-star retention and La Liste's #1 global ranking while launching the chef's newsletter, Off the Line—expanding Ripert's influence beyond the kitchen into editorial voice. A leading hospitality group told Observer, “We came back to them after trying other PR firms. You will not find a savvier PR group in the hospitality space. They are one of one.”



Employee satisfaction (17 of 18 employees surveyed): 82% rated Becca "better than anywhere else they have worked"; 100% rated client treatment "exceptional"



Media reception: 94% of respondents gave the highest rating possible for professionalism



Client satisfaction (7 clients surveyed): 4.9/5.0 average rating, with perfect scores in 4 of 7 categories: responsiveness, likelihood to recommend, track record and expertise



Peer recognition (5 write-in nominations—more than any other firm): “Becca deserves a place on this year’s list for their sustained impact on the culinary and hospitality landscape. For more than two decades, the agency has helped define New York’s dining culture, shaping narratives around restaurants that have become institutions in their own right. Their roster reads as a benchmark of enduring excellence, and their work demonstrates their ability to launch restaurants into the national conversation.”



New 2025 clients: American Express, Sotheby's, Gracious Hospitality Management, The World's 50 Best Restaurants, MGM Resorts and Major Food Group, JKS Restaurants, Rockwell Group, abc kitchens, Blue Ribbon Restaurants

10. APCO Margery Kraus (Founder & Executive Chair) apcoworldwide.com Margery Kraus. Courtesy of APCO

In January 2025, APCO's research revealed the reputational tightrope facing U.S. businesses under the Trump administration's America-First policies: 65% of the public expects companies—not consumers—to absorb tariff-driven cost increases, creating a complex mandate to balance curbing prices, supporting U.S. jobs and addressing workforce challenges. In March, APCO launched its Center for Trade, Investment and Market Access to guide businesses and governments through tariffs, export controls, sanctions, industrial policies and shifting bilateral and multilateral economic blocs—focusing on supply chains and capital investment strategies across key corridors including the United States, China, Mexico and Gulf nations.

The firm unveiled RepGenAI in September, a tool informed by APCO's proprietary Margy adaptive intelligence platform that tracks and manages brand reputation across large language models—addressing the existential question of how companies appear in A.I.-generated responses. In November, APCO enhanced Margy to model multiple futures simultaneously, providing continuous scenario modeling and board-level advisory that moves organizations from reactive planning to proactive future-building. The firm's 30+ year client relationships and new wins in financial services and higher education demonstrate sustained trust, particularly as clients face unprecedented challenges requiring breakthrough solutions.



Firm size: 1,228 employees



A.I. capabilities: RepGenAI (reputation tracking across large language models, launched September 2025), Margy adaptive intelligence platform (enhanced November 2025 to model multiple futures)



Strategic expansion: Center for Trade, Investment and Market Access (launched March 2025; supporting global supply chains, capital investment strategies across U.S./China/Mexico/Gulf corridors)



Client relationships: 30+ year partnerships; new 2025 wins in financial services, higher education



Key hire: Brian Ellner (New York office managing director, February 2025; previously President of One Strategy Group, WPP U.S. public affairs lead, senior strategist for HRC marriage equality campaign)

11. Prosek Partners Jennifer Prosek (Founder & Managing Partner) prosek.com Jennifer Prosek. Courtesy Prosek Partners

Prosek Partners solidified its force in high-stakes M&A, activism and special situations in 2025. The firm reached No. 2 in the U.S., Americas and Global deal volume on Mergermarket’s M&A league tables in 2025, while claiming No. 1 in The Deal's private equity rankings by volume. That dominance showed in 2025's biggest sports finance deals: Prosek supported Carlyle's partnership with F1 racing, Mark Walter's purchase of the LA Lakers, Blue Owl's global tennis partnerships and KKR’s acquisition of Arctos Partners—all through a sports finance practice launched just three years ago that has already grown to over 10 professionals focused on the investors behind leagues, teams and deals.



The firm was named a Global Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media, with managing partner Jennifer Prosek landing on PRWeek's Power List 2025 and The Wall Street Journal's World's Most Influential Decision Makers list. Prosek welcomed 12 new senior hires at the SVP+ level, including Stephen Lewis, former Blackstone EMEA Head of Corporate Affairs, as Partner in London. The firm expanded its physical footprint with a new Boston office (growing from eight employees in 2018 to 50+ today) and is building out an additional floor at its flagship New York office. Prosek rolled out enterprise-level A.I. to every employee in 2025 and launched "Digital Blink," a framework emphasizing the importance of first impressions online—including both Google and large language model searches—reflecting a current, clean reputation.



Employee satisfaction (50 of 456 employees surveyed): 96% ranked Prosek the best place they ever worked; 88% "very much approve" of leadership



Client satisfaction (6 clients surveyed): 4.79/5.0 average; perfect ratings for responsiveness and likelihood to recommend; “Prosek has been, and continues to be, one step ahead of the competition and is always forward thinking about firm positioning and how best to leverage each small win. Have recommended Prosek to many firms, quite a few have become clients.”



Peer recognition (3 write-in nominations): “Continues to do solid work in corporate communications and remains a leader in the space.”; “For pairing sector fluency with integrated execution.”; “Has made a series of interesting hires…Jen Prosek remains a formidable presence in the industry.”



Office expansion: New Boston office (grew from 8 employees in 2018 to 50+); additional floor at New York flagship



Innovation: Enterprise-level A.I. rolled out to all employees; launched "Digital Blink" framework for online reputation management across Google and large language models

12. ID Kelly Bush Novak (CEO & Founder) id-pr.com Kelly Bush Novak. Courtesy ID

ID led campaigns for Lady Gaga's Mayhem—her seventh consecutive No. 1 solo album—which debuted atop the Billboard 200, held a Top 10 position on the Pop Albums chart for 15 weeks, and has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA. The 90-employee agency's talent earned hundreds of nominations and wins in 2025, including seven Oscar nominations and one win, 13 Grammy nominations and six wins, 21 Golden Globe nominations and two wins, 33 Emmy nominations and six wins, plus honors across BAFTA, SAG, NAACP and GLAAD Media Awards.

Seth Rogen and Point Grey's The Studio made Emmys history as the most awarded comedy ever, winning 13 Emmys, while ID’s work with Apple TV on Ben Stiller’s Severance led to Emmy dominance with eight awards. Walter Salles and Fernanda Torres's I'm Still Here earned Oscar and Golden Globe wins in partnership with Sony Pictures Classics, while Javier Bardem starred in the blockbuster F1 and earned Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy nominations for Monsters. ID launched Ayo Edebiri as Matthieu Blazy's first global Chanel ambassador three days before releasing her first Vogue cover, orchestrated Samuel L. Jackson's surprise Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show appearance that became the agency's most viral moment (trending No. 9 and No. 10 spots on X, gaining over 400K Instagram followers) and managed Serena Williams' iconic surprise appearance alongside Jackson in Kendrick Lamar's performance. The team launched Ben Stiller’s eponymous soda brand, garnering 1.7 billion traditional and social media impressions in the first week, while Damson Idris debuted his luxury jewelry house, Didris, at the Met Gala, with coverage across entertainment and fashion outlets.



Leadership: Mara Buxbaum (President), Matt Griffo (Managing Director), Bebe Lerner (EVP), Sara Serlen (EVP), Becca Capellan (SVP) and Molly Kawachi (SVP)



Firm size: 90 employees; 33-year legacy as premier independently owned full-service entertainment PR agency



Awards: 7 Oscar noms/1 win, 13 Grammy noms/6 wins, 21 Golden Globe noms/2 wins, 33 Emmy noms/6 wins; BAFTA, SAG, NAACP, GLAAD Media Awards



Film releases: Song Sung Blue, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Focus Features), Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics), Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Documentaries), Bring Her Back, Eternity (A24), The Accountant 2, Hedda (Amazon Originals), Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost (Apple TV)



2026 pipeline: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Scream 7, Ben Stiller's Focker In-Law, Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning (Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg); TV: Monarch S2, Lioness, Dutton Ranch, The Agency S2, Mobland S2, The Night Manager S2, Fallout S2, The Boys S5, Cape Fear, Imperfect Women, Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man!

13. Dolphin Bill O'Dowd (CEO) DolphinEntertainment.com Bill O'Dowd. Courtesy Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin moved beyond traditional PR supergroups (yet again) in 2025, announcing the sale of U.S. distribution rights for YOUNGBLOOD to Well Go USA Entertainment, with a March 2026 theatrical release—marking the company's ongoing commitment to producing content ownership, not just publicity. The parent company (which includes The Door, Shore Fire Media, 42West, Disrpt, Elle Communications, The Digital Dept. and Special Projects) delivered 16.7% revenue growth in Q3, saw its stock price rise approximately 50-55% since January and formalized shared cross-company platforms that drive integrated work: Micro-Trends (real-time cultural intelligence), BrandEDIT (influencer and experiential platform scaled to six annual activations), Tastemakers (food/beverage/lifestyle talent cohort), Disruptors (culture-shaping creators) and Community (cross-pitching engine connecting clients and opportunities).



In December, Dolphin launched Dolphin Intelligence, led by 30-year creative industry veteran Mark Anderson, to ensure clients appear in A.I.-generated conversations and citations—addressing how trust and discovery are forming inside large language models. Subsidiary 42West earned 15 Primetime Emmy nominations and five wins while doubling its LA film and television team. Shore Fire Media secured 35 Grammy nominations and eight wins (four for Sierra Ferrell) with double-digit revenue growth. The Door led campaigns reimagining legacy brands like Hooters and Häagen-Dazs alongside Carbone Fine Food. The Digital Dept. hosted its largest BrandEDIT during NYFW, expanded to Nashville and launched Affiliate for Talent.



Employee satisfaction (102 of 250 employees surveyed): 96% approve of leadership (82.8% "very much approve"); 46% rated comp/benefits above average; “A very diverse team across age, ethnicities and educational backgrounds."



Subsidiary leadership: Lois Najarian O’Neill (Executive Committee Chief Operating Officer and Co-CEO of The Door); Charlie Dougiello (Executive Committee Chief Innovation Officer and Co-CEO of The Door); Marilyn Laverty (CEO of Shore Fire Media); Amanda Lundberg (CEO of 42West); Danielle Finck (CEO of Elle Communications); Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant (CEOs of The Digital Dept.) Nicole Vecchiarelli and Andrea Oliveri (CEOs of Special Projects); Adriane Jefferson (Managing Partner of DISRPT Agency) & Emerson Davis (VP, Development and Production)



Client satisfaction (5 clients of 42West surveyed): 4.7/5.0 average; perfect score for likelihood to recommend



Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination for The Door): “They are category-leaders in entertainment…they continue to improve under the Dolphin umbrella.”



Financial performance: Q3 revenue up 16.7% year-over-year; stock price increased ~50-55% since January 2025

14. Orchestra Jonathan Rosen (CEO) & Jesse Derris (President) orchestra.com Jonathan Rosen & Jesse Derris. Courtesy Orchestra

Orchestra spent the past year demonstrating what its integrated model can deliver in practice: closing 2025 with $180 million in revenue and 8% year-over-year growth, driven by new business and expanded, multi-disciplinary client relationships across its 700+ employee platform. The firm grew its Executive Advisory practice, as reputational risk now unfolds in real time across social platforms, creator ecosystems, policy environments and internal culture—positioning Orchestra for first-chair guidance on decision-making, stakeholder alignment and leadership communication rather than message management alone.



The firm's work with the Washington Commanders contributed to renewed fan engagement, sold-out games and long-term sponsorship growth. For SoftBank, Orchestra built and scaled Sōzō insights into an award-winning thought leadership hub for tech’s biggest innovators, giving readers a behind-the-curtain look at the company-building in Vision Fund’s portfolio and offering invaluable entrepreneurial insights on how to win in a competitive landscape. Derris, an Orchestra company, repped Rhode in what became the biggest beauty story of the year (the brand’s $1 billion acquisition by e.l.f. cosmetics).



Peer recognition (4 write-in nominations): "Orchestra is really the modern communications holding company and has built an impressive slate of capabilities."



Firm size: 700+ employees; consolidated NY teams into a single headquarters at 195 Broadway; accelerated collaboration and integrated delivery



Key hires: David Plouffe (Partner, Executive Advisory), Josh Isay (Partner, Executive Advisory), Christian Vollerslev (COO), Louis-Philippe Cavallo (CFO), Lisa Bubbers (Chief Brand Officer), Lily Adams (Managing Director, Advisory), Heather Perlberg (EVP, Financial Communications), Bianca Garcia (Head of Paid Media), Elizabeth Minton (Head of Marketing and Communications)



Notable clients: Washington Commanders, Baha Mar (new in 2025), Tourism New Zealand (new in 2025), SoftBank, Databricks

15. Six Eastern Emilie Gerber (Founder & CEO) sixeastern.com Emilie Gerber. Courtesy Six Eastern

Emilie Gerber’s five-year-old firm is advising the most innovative companies in the A.I. boom as they're being absorbed by its most powerful players. Six Eastern led communications for $3.78 billion in announced A.I. funding in 2025, including Reflection AI's record-breaking $2 billion round and Fireworks' $250 million raise, while two portfolio clients were acquired (Statsig, acquired by OpenAI; Graphite, acquired by Cursor). Top-tier venture firms (including Accel, Felicis and Greylock) hired Six Eastern directly in 2025, retaining the firm to develop partner PR strategies and support portfolio companies at critical moments. The firm worked with 83 companies throughout the year, thanks in part to its flexible retainer policy, operating on a model that supports startups at their highest-impact moments rather than extending engagements unnecessarily—a strategy that resulted in five boomerang clients who paused and later re-engaged.

Six Eastern grew headcount by 40% and revenue by 31%, hiring Sara Platnick, formerly Perplexity's first in-house communications leader, and strengthening senior bench depth in A.I. communications. Gerber is the only PR agency founder interviewed on Lenny's Podcast (1 million+ subscribers) and runs a Substack read by over 5,000 communications leaders that generated six figures in revenue in 2025. That firsthand experience shapes client work—50%+ of every program is built around new media, including podcasts, newsletters and short-form video—and clients average three podcast appearances per month. Internally, Six Eastern creates dedicated Claude Projects for every client, trained on historical coverage, successful pitches, winning award submissions and approved messaging, to stress-test angles against what has actually worked in-market rather than on theory.

Employee satisfaction (15 of 18 employees surveyed): 100% approve of leadership (93% "very much approve"); 73% cited "abundant" growth opportunities; 83% participation rate; “We are well ahead of the curve in navigating emerging media and ensuring our clients achieve coverage outside of news moments.”

Media reception: 100% of respondents gave the firm the highest possible rating for professionalism

Client satisfaction (9 clients surveyed): 4.8/5.0 average rating; perfect scores for responsiveness, track record and likelihood to recommend; "In the first quarter with us, Six Eastern more than 10x'd our coverage. They're a strategic sounding board that truly understands our goals.”

Funding announcements: $3.78B total; Reflection AI ($2B record-breaking round), Fireworks AI ($250M), multiple $100M+ raises

Venture firm clients: Accel, Felicis, Greylock (direct hires for partner strategies, portfolio support)

Key clients: Reflection AI, Fireworks AI, You.com, Statsig, Graphite

16. Rubenstein Communications Steven Rubenstein (President) Rubenstein.com Steven Rubenstein. Jonathan Hoekklo

Rubenstein Communications is a trusted partner for American culture's most iconic institutions at their most consequential milestones. The firm served as agency of record for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary, working closely with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and NBC to manage the breadth of communications strategy and execution, celebrating SNL's historic season and legacy. It led PR efforts for the new FIFA Club World Cup in three of its target cities (New York, Seattle, Los Angeles), as the tournament expanded globally. For the High Line, Rubenstein launched Pigeon Fest, centered on Dinosaur, a 30-foot-high pigeon sculpture by artist Iván Argote, with a pigeon look-alike competition that drew international media attention from The New York Times, CBS News, People Magazine and USA Today, turning public art into a participatory cultural moment.

Rubenstein helped launch several successful Broadway shows, including the Tony-nominated Real Women Have Curves, while maintaining the firm's presence in theater publicity, serving longstanding clients including the New York Yankees, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney, the Metropolitan Opera, Rockefeller Center and Jerry Seinfeld. The firm added the Broadway League, Vassar and FIFA Club World Cup as new clients and retained New York-Presbyterian, Tishman Speyer, Cascade (formerly Bill Gates Investments), Partnership for NYC, Center for Reproductive Rights, Hospital for Special Surgery, Gibson Dunn, PIMCO, Uber and Engine No. 1. Rubenstein hired Kate Alexander as EVP for issues management, signaling ongoing demand for high-stakes strategic counsel, alongside senior hires Robert Montano (SVP), Justin Henry and Barrett White (VPs) and James Knobloch (VP, Digital). The firm described 2025 as the most successful year in its 74-year history.

Media reception: High scores for professionalism, responsiveness and relevance of pitches

Firm size: 135 employees; headquarters in New York, with teams in L.A. and D.C.

New clients: FIFA Club World Cup, Broadway League, Vassar, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, Chaos Industries, Figure Skating in Harlem, WETA

Retained clients: New York Yankees, New York-Presbyterian, Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum, Metropolitan Opera, Rockefeller Center, Tishman Speyer, Cascade (formerly Bill Gates Investments), Partnership for NYC, Center for Reproductive Rights, Hospital for Special Surgery, Gibson Dunn, PIMCO, Uber, Engine No. 1, Stop and Shop, Jerry Seinfeld, Broadway Video (Lorne Michaels), Saratoga Performing Arts Center, New York Post, News Corp, Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry, Fordham

17. J/PR Sarah Evans & Jamie Lynn O’Grady (Partners) JPublicRelations.com Sarah Evans & Jamie Lynn O'Grady. Courtesy J Public Relations

J/PR led 10 of the most high-profile hotel and resort openings globally in 2025. The reopening of Waldorf Astoria New York alone produced 19 billion media impressions across more than 2,630 placements. Hotel del Coronado's $550 million reimagination earned 15 billion impressions across 839 placements. OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark achieved 3.9 billion impressions across 280 placements for its national debut. ROMEO Roma secured more than 175 global placements and multiple international design awards. Additional launches included Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, Penicuik House, Black Desert Resort and Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket. J/PR grew revenue by 13% to $28 million in its 20th year, expanding to nine global offices, including new locations in San Francisco and Scottsdale.



The firm's new client wins strengthened its global reach: Belmond North America, Badrutt's Palace Hotel, AERO, Castiglion del Bosco, The Ritz-Carlton Turtle Bay, Visit Asheville & The Biltmore and White Desert Antarctica—marking J/PR's first client representation on all seven continents. J/PR UK celebrated its 10th anniversary, adding 11 new clients and growing its team by 25%, while affiliate agency 20Two Studio grew to 12 team members. The social media division expanded 27% year-over-year, welcomed 29 new clients, grew its team by 30%, and executed 55 full-scale photography and video shoots including the White Elephant Resorts portfolio (White Elephant Aspen opening winter 2026), Carmel-by-the-Sea, Foley Entertainment Group properties (Farmhouse Inn, Hotel California), The Palms and Shore Club Turks and Caicos and Shou Sugi Ban House.



Employee satisfaction (116 of 122 employees surveyed): 84% "very much approve" of leadership; 88% rated company culture "very positive"; 44 promotions in 2025; 43 current employees began as interns (eight now in leadership positions); 39 employees have 5+ years tenure, 14 have 10+ years, three have 15+ years



Client satisfaction (46 clients surveyed): 4.9/5.0 average; perfect score for responsiveness, near-perfect score for expertise; 22 clients exceeding 10 years, 53 exceeding five years; “Over the last 25 years, I’ve managed and/or worked at PR firms, and I can confidently say that J/PR represents what true PR professionalism looks like…​​This is a team of star communicators who are proactive, collaborative and deeply invested.”



Peer recognition (3 write-in nominations): “I really respect how they work to bring PR to more mainstream stages, through books, television and really smart content verticals that serve both trade and consumer audiences… they understand that the PR industry needs better PR itself and always deliver.”



2026 openings: The Cooper Charleston (March), Under Canvas Yosemite (April), White Mountains (June), Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman, Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch (July), Pendry Mexico City, The Selvedge SingleThread Inn Healdsburg (late 2026), The Inn at Hancock, Chablé Valle de Guadalupe



2026 new clients: Alpina Gstaad, St. Barth Tourisme, Pazziella Capri, Destination Toronto, The Laylow Autograph Collection, The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte, Visit Laguna Beach, Kinara Masai Mara (first African client), Il San Corrado di Noto, Ted Turner Reserves, Alisal Ranch, Roku Kyoto, LXR, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, TA’AKTANA

18. Fenton Valarie De La Garza (CEO) fenton.com Valarie De La Garza. Courtesy Fenton

Fenton helped New York City achieve its highest primary turnout in over a decade (29.9% of registered voters) and its highest general election turnout since 1969 (2 million+ voters) by building a first-of-its-kind audience modeling system that delivered multilingual content in Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Bengali and Russian—boosting in-language delivery by 300% and significantly increasing message recall. The firm's work for NYC Campaign Finance Board combined research-backed strategies targeting historically hard-to-reach audiences (youth and immigrants) with citywide activations including digital ads, subway placements, murals, mall kiosks, ice cream trucks at Yankees games and multicultural festivals—meeting voters where they are with culturally relevant messaging that a randomized controlled trial confirmed increases both trust and turnout. For State Voices, Fenton developed the "Vote for Something" campaign that registered 800,000 new voters, made over 250 million voter contacts and encouraged 100,000 people to plan their votes through vibrant, inclusive assets that cut through noise and inspired optimism amid distrust in the electoral process.



Fenton's Advertising practice exploded 60% in gross revenue, evolving into a multi-million-dollar powerhouse partnering with America's largest organizations and delivering transformative campaigns driving voter engagement in the nation's two largest jurisdictions (NYC and L.A. County). The firm maintained near-record revenue despite an off-year election cycle and is launching Purpose Footprint in 2026, a proprietary framework delivering comprehensive forensic analysis across profit, people and public dimensions—shifting corporate impact strategy from reactive communications to proactive architecture that builds business cases for purpose investment in today's volatile climate. Over the past year, Fenton helped Hyundai Hope on Wheels—one of the nation's largest funders of pediatric cancer research—transform impact into engagement by managing 75 Handprint Ceremonies across 33 states, producing a national gala and congressional event and uniting researchers, survivors, policymakers and Hyundai leaders around a shared goal: ending childhood cancer.



Client satisfaction (3 clients surveyed): 4.86/5.0 average; perfect scores in 5 of 7 categories; “Incredible resource for our agency as we seek to expand…key partners in helping our agency take new steps forward in research and strategy”; “highly detailed, strategic and excellent communicators.”



Employee satisfaction (65 of 95 employees surveyed): 98% rated creativity and expertise among the firm's strengths; “Employee wellbeing is truly prioritized…everything is very humanized, and everyone has a shared passion for mission-driven work.”; “Diversity and representation is far greater than any other agency in the space.”



Firm milestone: Founded four decades ago as the nation's first social impact agency



Revenue growth: Advertising practice up 60% gross revenue; multimillion-dollar powerhouse; near-record revenue despite off-year election cycle



2026 work: Fighting for democracy at midterm crossroads; partners include Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights, Black Voters Matter, Election Protection Coalition; mobilizing young voters, voters of color, working-class communities through integrated campaigns (digital organizing, earned media, targeted ads, coalition strategies, rapid disinformation response)

19. FINN Partners Peter Finn (CEO & Founding Managing Partner) finnpartners.com Peter Finn. Courtesy FINN Partners

In 2025, FINN Partners proved that brands don't need category disruption to break through—just smart cultural timing. For National Maple Syrup Day, the firm partnered Denny's with sneaker artist MACHE to create the world's first sneaker made with maple syrup, landing coverage in every Top 100 DMA, appearances on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, generating over 1 billion PR impressions and 200 million earned social impressions while the shoes resold for 10x their value on eBay. FINN transformed DECKED, a truck-bed drawer system brand with strong product loyalty but weak unaided awareness (fewer than 1 in 10 consumers could name it), through a Father's Day campaign offering 100 dads $500 stipends for time off. The emotional push sparked 5,000 dad nominations (440% over goal), 600 million media impressions, 39% brand awareness lift, 83% positive sentiment and 76% purchase consideration.



For Borden Cheese, FINN capitalized on National Grilled Cheese Day with a "Grilled Cheese Swatch Book" showing eight toast tones and 13 cheese options, driving 9% year-over-year sales lift, Borden's best-performing social content ever, 97% sweepstakes conversion, and 176% year-over-year site traffic jump. The firm's work with HelloFresh and No Kid Hungry addressed childhood hunger during school breaks—an overlooked gap in food insecurity—through proprietary research that became a primary advocacy tool on Capitol Hill informing national hunger relief programs. The partnership has reached 60,000+ people with meal kits and resources, generated nearly 200 media stories and over 2 billion impressions, and been recognized by No Kid Hungry as the "gold standard" for corporate partnerships driving systemic change. FINN won more than 75 new U.S. clients in 2025 and acquired RICE Communications, a 60-person Singapore agency, becoming one of the largest PR firms in Singapore while adding offices in Thailand and Myanmar.



Media reception: High ratings for professionalism and responsiveness



Firm size: 1,262 employees globally (793 U.S.); 82% employee retention rate



Geographic expansion: Acquired RICE Communications (Singapore, 60 employees); added offices in Thailand, Myanmar



New U.S. clients: 75+ including Delta Airlines, Panda Express, Solo Stove, Blue Lagoon, Beverly Hills, Sonoma County Tourism, Pan Pacific Hotels, The Langham Hospitality Group, DonorsChoose, American Academy of Dermatology



Retained clients: 2K, Premier League, Bridgestone, JED Foundation, Iceland, SMEG, Cosm, Darden Restaurants, Jack Daniel's, GE HealthCare, HelloFresh, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Montage, Rocco Forte Hotels, Seabourn; 88% client retention rate

20. Ruder Finn Kathy Bloomgarden (CEO) ruderfinn.com Kathy Bloomgarden. Courtesy of Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn achieved an estimated 2025 global revenue of $203 million, capping a 5-year growth trajectory of over 150% and a workforce of 1,350 people across nearly 30 countries, with turnover rates far below sector norms. The independent agency made two strategic acquisitions: Big Sky Communications in January 2025 (40-person firm expanding customer marketing, digital advocacy and B2B technology capabilities while deepening Silicon Valley presence) and Era Communications in July 2025 (90-person Southeast Asia consultancy establishing offices in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, complementing existing hubs in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines)—creating one of the most balanced global footprints of any independent agency.

Ruder Finn embedded A.I. innovation into 88% of core U.S. accounts, launching rf.StoryLab (creative incubator pioneering synthetic media for A.I.-driven experiences), rf.aio 2.0 (upgraded GEO platform decoding how generative engines interpret brand content across earned, shared and owned channels) and rf.Voices (A.I.-powered influence engine mapping nano- and micro-influencers to precise audiences for measurable engagement). The firm's AI Academy trained 300+ employees in new tech, GEO, prompt design and generative A.I. Ruder Finn supported A.I. Developer Marketing at AMD and delivered Void Run (fully A.I.-generated cinematic film, 924K+ views, AMD’s highest developer engagement), Frigidaire's Stone-Baked Pizza Oven cultural relaunch and Sanofi's 1 Pledge Movement (Type 1 Diabetes screenings). The firm strengthened longstanding relationships with Pfizer, AbbVie, Citi, MetLife, Sanofi and Zoetis while welcoming Adobe, Google Cloud, Meta, AMD, Zebra, Vertex and JPMorgan Chase.

Revenue: $203M global; 150% growth over five years

A.I. innovation: 88% of core U.S. accounts using custom A.I. solutions; 300+ employees trained via AI Academy

Major campaigns: AMD Void Run (924K+ views, highest developer engagement), Frigidaire Stone-Baked Pizza Oven, Sanofi 1 Pledge Movement (Type 1 Diabetes screenings)

Long-term clients: Pfizer, AbbVie, Citi, MetLife, Sanofi, Zoetis

New clients: Adobe, Google Cloud, Meta, AMD, Zebra, LUMA, Vertex, Ocular Therapeutix, The Joint Commission, Electrolux, Noodles & Co., Bedsure, Kite Hill and JPMorgan Chase

21. Magrino PR Susan Magrino (Chairman & CEO), Allyn Magrino (President) magrinopr.com Susan and Allyn Magrino. Courtesy of Magrino PR

Magrino coordinated Martha Stewart's extraordinary 2025 resurgence across multiple revenue-generating platforms, managing a 30+ year client relationship that produced the Elm Biosciences clinical skincare launch (co-founded with Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, announced with Wall Street Journal and WWD exclusives), PR elements of brand partnerships with American Eagle, Still Gin, Uber Eats and MAC, and the reissue of Stewart's first book, Entertaining, following Netflix documentary MARTHA's cultural impact. The book campaign launched at New York City Wine & Food Festival with sold-out signings, landed coverage on theTODAY Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Drew Barrymore Show, plus a New York Times Food section cover story—generating 500+ million impressions and proving Stewart's ability to move product three decades into her partnership with Magrino.



The firm secured over 52 client wins throughout the year, averaging one per week, with the most significant being Kohler Kitchen & Bath and its portfolio of brands (Kohler, Ann Sacks, Kallista, Klafs), following a three-plus-year relationship with Kohler, Wisconsin. Magrino orchestrated The Venetian Resort Las Vegas's 25th anniversary, unveiling of the most expensive hotel renovation in history, following a $1.5 billion investment, securing over 200 placements with 4.3 billion impressions. The firm executed Virgin Voyages' Brilliant Lady launch, liaising with Sir Richard Branson and Virgin's C-suite, delivering over 2 billion impressions and 200+ placements in top-tier outlets. Magrino secured client Sur La Table on Oprah's Favorite Things—the culmination of a year-long relationship-driven strategy resulting in record sell-through.



Firm size: 61 employees; headquartered in New York with an office in West Palm Beach



Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): "One of the few large agencies that works as a boutique agency, and Susan Magrino has always pushed the envelope and is still involved in daily agency work. Unlike other agencies, they just don't blast press releases and hope for the best; they are strategic, engaging and honest."



New clients: 52 wins throughout 2025 (averaging one per week); Kohler Kitchen & Bath (Kohler, Ann Sacks, Kallista, Klafs portfolio), Virgin Voyages, Marriott Bonvoy, Made by Dentists, Life is Good, Aire Ancient Baths, Makeready Hotels, Zadun Los Cabos (Ritz-Carlton Reserve), The Belgrove Resort & Spa West Palm Beach, Kimpton EPIC Miami



Talent roster expansion: Erin & Ben Napier (HGTV's Home Town), chef/cookbook author Eden Grinshpan, Suzy Karadsheh (The Mediterranean Dish), Maria Koutsogiannis (FoodByMaria)



Longest relationships: Martha Stewart (30+ years), Kips Bay Decorator Show House (12+ years), The Ranch Malibu & Hudson Valley (12+ years), Lotte New York Palace (10+ years), illy caffe (8+ years), Kohler Wisconsin (3+ years leading to portfolio acquisition)

22. align PR Nicole Perez-Krueger (Founder & CEO) align-pr.com Nicole Perez-Krueger. John Russo

Just five years after Nicole Perez-Krueger launched Align PR, her firm became the first acquisition of business mogul Irving Azoff’s ADD Collective. That capped a year of extraordinary growth for Align: 39% client increase and 55% headcount expansion, placing four clients ("The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett," "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "Modern Wisdom" and "On Purpose with Jay Shetty") in Spotify’s Wrapped 2025 list of the Top 10 Podcasts Globally. The firm also supported longtime client Mel Robbins’ Golden Globe nomination and No. 1 bestseller, The Let Them Theory (8 million copies sold)—meaning you have align PR to thank for the fact that nobody can stop quoting Robbins' sage advice in every interaction, at all hours of the day.

Align PR spearheaded media strategy for Sebastian Maniscalco's record-breaking tour, named Billboard's #1 Comedy Tour of 2025 with five consecutive sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, and the rollout of his Hulu special It Ain't Right, which debuted at #1 within 24 hours. The firm supported close to 30 book launches in 2025, with 19 campaigns reaching the New York Times Best Seller list, including Chelsea Handler’s I’ll Have What She’s Having; Matthew McConaughey’s Poems & Prayers; Alyson Stoner's Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything; Victoria Monét’s Everywhere You Are; Kelsey Grammer’s Karen and Tamron Hall’s Harlem Honey.



Media reception: High marks for positive interactions, responding with urgency, pitch relevancy and professionalism



Growth: 39% client increase, 55% headcount expansion



Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): “For its work with Mel Robbins and her bestselling self-help book, translating thought leadership into mainstream cultural impact and demonstrating how authenticity and clarity can drive sustained audience connection.”



Creator partnerships: Alix Earle, Jake Shane, Bella Poarch, The Stokes Twins, Tefi, Colin & Samir, Nick DiGiovanni, Madeline Argy, Mythical Entertainment (Rhett & Link)

Clients: Matthew McConaughey, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Zayn Malik, Aryna Sabalenka, EJAE

SHADOW's instinct for cultural velocity—knowing how to insert a client into the zeitgeist rather than chase it—defined the firm's year. SHADOW solidified a Chinese collectible toy into an American cultural history by bringing POP MART's Labubu to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the company's 10-year anniversary, earning 4.5 billion+ press and social impressions while introducing millions to the phenomenon live on national television.

When e.l.f. Beauty acquired Rhode in the beauty industry's biggest 2025 deal, SHADOW choreographed the media strategy that generated 15+ billion earned impressions, positioning the acquisition as a category-defining consolidation rather than just a transaction. The firm built 360-degree campaigns featuring the kind of talent that signals arrival: Ciara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gabrielle Union, Kirsten Dunst and Lindsay Lohan for Google Shopping, Kristen Bell and Meghann Fahy for Estée Lauder and more. SHADOW took Dove on the Charli XCX brat Tour, partnered with Unnecessary Inventions to create Instacart's Snacky Pack for its "Live Like It's 1999" campaign, brought SirDavis along on the Cowboy Carter tour and announced Zero Bond and Sartiano's Las Vegas expansions. The firm introduced Serena Williams' Janie & Jack collection, amplified American Eagle's Travis Kelce collaboration through press and a Kansas City consumer event, brought Eos launches to life with several experiential moments, and supported Palm Tree Crew festivals across Hawaii, Aspen, St. Tropez and more. SHADOW hired 24+ team members while maintaining selective, sustainable growth, formed an A.I. Council of agency leaders across divisions to deepen integration and fluency and celebrated 20 employees with 7+-year tenures—proof that rapid expansion hasn't sacrificed culture.

Employee satisfaction (21 PR execs of 114 employees surveyed): 100% rated culture positive (48% "very positive"); 100% approve of leadership (85% "very much approve"); 81% rated comp/benefits above average (24% "well above average"); 20 employees celebrated 7+ years with the agency; “​​This is my fifth agency and the best job I have ever had, hands down.”

Client satisfaction (2 clients surveyed): Perfect scores across all categories from clients retained 8-9 years; “SHADOW has been integral to the success of our PR strategy.”

Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): "Deserve recognition for pushing boundaries across social-first storytelling, creator ecosystems and experiential activations that convert visibility into real consumer engagement."

New clients: Amika, Beyond Yoga, Cuerno New York, Supergoop!; project work for POP MART, Dove, Instacart

Major activations: Dove/Charli XCX brat Tour, Instacart Snacky Pack (Unnecessary Inventions collaboration), Zero Bond/Sartiano's Las Vegas expansion announcements, SirDavis/Cowboy Carter tour, Serena Williams/Janie & Jack collection launch, multiple experiential activations for eos, American Eagle/Travis Kelce (press + Kansas City event), Sony/Post Malone ULT POWER SOUND partnership, Saint James/The White Lotus campaign, Palm Tree Crew festivals (Hawaii, Aspen, St. Tropez)

24. Day One Agency Josh Rosenberg (Co-Founder and CEO); Brad Laney (Co-Founder and President); Rob Longert (Co-Founder and Managing Partner); Jamie Falkowski (Partner and Chief Creative Officer) d1a.com Rob Longert, Jamie Falkowski, Brad Laney & Josh Rosenberg. Courtesy Day One Agency

Day One Agency (D1A)'s expertise in cultural complexity and its ability to navigate Fortune 100 brands defined the firm's year. D1A led the corporate storytelling and executive communications strategy and execution around e.l.f. Beauty's $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber's Rhode with flawless narrative control that triggered a 24% stock surge within 24 hours, anchored record-breaking full-year sales of $1.3 billion (+28% year-over-year) and generated 18 billion+ earned impressions with 98% message pull-through—proof the firm operates where communications directly move capital markets. Day One helped Converse re-establish its basketball presence by supporting the launch of the SHAI 001 sneaker with NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After relaunching the Converse Hoops Instagram, the firm fueled multi-platform conversations over several months, including an NBA All-Star real-time activation and an ASMR Soundcheck video series distributed from social, to dot com and beyond. For e.l.f., the agency spotlighted the opportunity around the women's pay gap in sports, partnering with female racecar driver Katherine Legge, female wrestlers and the Professional Women's Hockey League to reach overlooked athletes smashing ceilings.

Day One launched Lyft Silver to provide accessible transportation for 60+ million older adults in the U.S. who lack adequate mobility options, as the brand collaborated with tennis icon Billie Jean King, the New York Liberty's Timeless Torches and Life Story, to reach the target audience with a program that addressed a critical infrastructure gap. The firm broke its new business process to focus on long-term clients like American Express, Chipotle, Nike, e.l.f., Converse and Ferrara while limiting RFP participation, yet still pitched and secured Pacifico, L.L.Bean, Canada Goose and Target—growing nearly 8% in 2025. The firm doubled down on Day One Studios and its creator network, D1C, producing 283 pieces of short-form content, 94 pieces of long-form content and 2x’ing TV commercial output while growing Studios revenue 47% year-over-year.



Peer recognition (3 write-in nominations): "A modern earned creative approach, strong cultural fluency, Gen Z and youth culture expertise, strong client portfolio" / "The firm applies a high level of creativity to their work, and it shows in the results they achieve for clients." / "For redefining modern communications through innovation, cultural relevance and measurable impact."



Firm size: 178 employees across four offices (New York HQ, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland)



Long-term clients: American Express, Chipotle, Nike, e.l.f., Converse, Ferrara



New clients: Pacifico, L.L.Bean, Canada Goose, Target



2026 innovation: The Learning Fund ($30K Q4 commitment for employee curiosity); six A.I. pilots including PEEL (a real-time, custom GEO dashboard built to measure and optimize earned impact across LLMs); Senior Director of A.I. Transformation hired; partnerships with USC Annenberg School, cultural analyst Casey Lewis for Gen Z/Gen Alpha research

25. Nike Communications Nina Kaminer (President) nikecomm.com Nina Kaminer. Courtesy Nike Communications

Nike Communications turned cocktails, celebrity intrigue and television placements into measurable business outcomes in 2025. The firm transformed the Grey Goose Honey Deuce into the most culturally relevant signature cocktail, selling over 740,000 drinks at the US Open in September. When Sophie Turner embraced her lighter, brighter solo life, Nike developed a social-first campaign for client St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, positioning the St-Germain Hugo Spritz as the "less bitter" choice—in cocktails and in life—generating a 25% sales increase and an Effie Award. The firm helped Four Seasons drive press coverage around its collaboration with HBO’s Season 3 of The White Lotus, making the brand’s Koh Samui Resort in Thailand the year's most-searched travel destination and boosting bookings across the Four Seasons portfolio.



Nike elevated Simon Kim's profile as a hospitality innovator, securing his feature on Apple TV's Knife Edge alongside the opening of COTE Vegas, and positioned Wheels Up as the best-run private aviation company. When Los Angeles fires forced Caruso's Palisades Village to close for over a year, Nike guided the brand's messaging on resilience and optimism on local and national stages. The firm secured Nili Lotan's first-ever New York Times Styles Section profile over 1.5 years of partnership, elevating her perception as a luxury fashion brand. Nike is expanding its ultra-high-net-worth curation services, building communities and developing clientele, and growing its design and luxury interiors capabilities following successful work with Baccarat and Frette. The firm is opening a Paris office in Q1 2026 and announced the January hiring of Booth Moore, formerly WWD's executive editor, as Vice President.



Employee satisfaction (51 of 110 employees surveyed): 98% cited creativity as the greatest strength; 96% rated client treatment "very well" or "exceptional"; employees praised work/life balance and boundaries



Client satisfaction (3 clients surveyed): 4.9/5.0 average; perfect scores for responsiveness, track record, likelihood to recommend, expertise and navigating complexity; “They delivered over 330% of our original KPIs in 6 months and introduced us to both investors and large brand partners…they truly believe in our brand and share our passion.”



Key clients: Grey Goose, St-Germain, Four Seasons, Caruso, Wheels Up, Nili Lotan, Baccarat, Frette



Expansion: Opening Paris office Q1 2026; growing UHNW curation services and design/luxury interiors capabilities

26. Haymaker Group J.J. Colao (Founder & CEO) Haymaker.co J.J. Colao. Courtesy Haymaker Group

In 2025, Haymaker expanded its Media Summit into a franchise that now attracts 200+ top journalists, comms executives, founders, investors and media operators to each event, with speakers including Kara Swisher, Jessica Lessin, Emily Sundberg, Alyson Shontell and Randall Lane. The firm has hosted three summits since November 2024 (two in New York, one in San Francisco), drawing 650 attendees from thousands of applicants, with nearly 60 speakers across events. That media infrastructure success sits alongside sharp client results: Haymaker worked with client Harness to announce their $240 million Series E at a $5.5 billion valuation, which resulted in headline coverage in Reuters, CNBC, Forbes, TechCrunch, The Information and Axios. For Keychain's Series B, the firm landed coverage in TechCrunch, Axios, VentureBeat, Inc., Fortune and The Wall Street Journal while booking the founder on 10+ stages, including three Web Summits (Lisbon, Vancouver, Qatar). Haymaker took on Ferrovial, a $50 billion market cap infrastructure company looking to build their U.S. media presence in August 2024, and helped build their visibility from the ground up—with Bloomberg Markets and CNBC Worldwide Exchange broadcasts, Semafor's CEO Signal interviews and continuous trade coverage positioning the firm as infrastructure thought leaders following its NASDAQ listing.



The firm also expanded beyond venture-backed tech into corporate work, adding Valvoline Instant Oil Change alongside Ferrovial. Haymaker grew revenue 40% while acquiring 11 new clients and moving into a 30-person office at 14 Wall Street. The firm continues its partnership with Mediabistro founder Laurel Touby and former Inc. editor-in-chief Jon Fine to organize off-record dinners featuring guests from NBC, CBS, CNBC, NPR, NYT, WSJ, Bloomberg, Fortune, CNN Business and Reuters.



Employee satisfaction (18 of 20 employees surveyed): 78% rated culture "very positive" and "very much approve" of leadership; 89% cited "abundant" growth opportunities; an employee with 5+ years tenure noted: "I've been at 3 other firms... the reason I've stayed is because of how uniquely smart, strategic and thoughtful we are."



Client satisfaction (4 clients surveyed): 4.96/5.0 average rating; perfect scores in six of seven categories; "They deliver standout counsel and results. They are deeply connected within the media industry and are in the top caliber of PR firms."



Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): “They operate at the intersection of culture, creators and modern media ecosystems.”



Longest client relationship: Oisin Hanrahan across three companies (Handy, Angi, Keychain) since 2017



2026 plans: Expanding Media Summit (podcast, deeper editorial, new formats); A.I. agent development for internal workflow efficiency

27. LaForce James LaForce (CEO) & Olita Mills (President) laforce.nyc Olita Mills & James LaForce. Courtesy LaForce

In 2025, LaForce proved it operates at the scale where beauty campaigns become cultural events rather than product launches. The firm propelled Maybelline's partnership with Miley Cyrus, which debuted the brand's iconic jingle through an A-list artist, breaking the internet and serving as the agency of record for both U.S. and global markets. That ability to engineer moments that move beyond category defined LaForce's year: the firm positioned Moët & Chandon across the Golden Globes red carpet and U.S. Open with earned and digital storytelling, amplified Veuve Clicquot's collaboration with Simon Porte Jacquemus including guest list curation and media for the Central Park Boathouse takeover, launched Uber × Delta SkyMiles in Atlanta with Doechii and amplified Sephora's rollout on Uber—reinforcing the platform's role at the intersection of convenience, culture and commerce.



LaForce repositioned Target as a style and design leader through the launch of the reimagined Target SoHo Concept Store, bringing the brand's strategic focus on elevated design and trend-forward retail to life in New York City. The firm developed Motorola's "Icons Behind Icons" campaign, spotlighting Tatiana's chef Kwame Onwuachi, celebrity fashion stylist Erin Walsh and legendary tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou—producing content that drove top-tier earned media while aligning the brand with culture-shaping talent. LaForce welcomed new clients ranging from Poppi (Gen Z's favorite beverage, recently acquired by PepsiCo) to the Fortune 500 finance platform Intuit to Miu Miu Beauty, where the firm introduced the brand's debut L'Oréal-backed fragrance, Miutine, through culturally driven earned storytelling. The agency expanded across consumer goods, fashion, lifestyle and technology with Bulova, Flamingo, Harry's, Halara and Motorola while maintaining longstanding partnerships with Maybelline, Moët Hennessy USA and Uber.



Employee satisfaction (24 of 102 employees surveyed): 71% rated LaForce "better than anywhere else" they've worked, 25% "better than most"; 75% "very much approve" of leadership; “There's a beautiful sense of camaraderie at LaForce that ultimately translates into a higher level of dedication and service for clients.”



Media reception: High ratings for overall positive interactions and responding promptly



Major campaigns: Maybelline × Miley Cyrus (global AOR, iconic jingle debut), Moët & Chandon (Golden Globes/US Open presence), Veuve Clicquot × Simon Porte Jacquemus (Central Park Boathouse), Uber × Delta SkyMiles Atlanta launch (Doechii), Sephora on Uber rollout, Target SoHo Concept Store launch



New clients: Poppi (acquired by PepsiCo), Intuit, Miu Miu Beauty (Miutine fragrance launch), Bulova, Flamingo, Harry's, Halara, Motorola



Long-term clients: Maybelline (U.S. + global AOR), Moët Hennessy USA, Uber, Converse



Notable activations: Tinder "Green Flags" data-driven cultural study, Moët & Chandon "Toast for a Cause" (Golden Globes), Uber × Erewhon collaboration, SheaMoisture "Yes, And" pop-up, Motorola "Icons Behind Icons" (Kwame Onwuachi, Erin Walsh, Patrick Mouratoglou)

28. LDPR Laura Davidson (Founder & CEO) LDPR.com Laura Davidson. Courtesy Laura Davidson PR

LDPR experienced one of the most transformational years in its 30-year history, assuming PR leadership for Orient Express's master brand and its entire portfolio—Italian hotels, trains, yacht collections and forthcoming European launches—positioning the firm as the strategic force behind one of luxury travel's most anticipated reinventions. LDPR led the debut of Orient Express La Minerva, the brand's first hotel worldwide and the launch of La Dolce Vita Orient Express, handcrafted in Italy. The firm spearheaded a high-impact global events strategy, convening more than 100 top-tier editors and influencers at immersive in-person experiences, securing extensive digital and print coverage—including cover placements—across North America and driving far-reaching global social amplification. That scale typifies LDPR's year, which saw 20% revenue growth driven by new client wins including Windstar Cruises, Park Hyatt New York, Four Seasons Philadelphia, Four Seasons Naples Beach Club, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Alila Mayakoba, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach and Bal Harbour, The Lodge at Woodloch Spa, Castle Hill Inn, Grand Hotel Fasano, Lizard Island Resort and Aman Residences. The firm celebrated significant client milestones: 20-year partnerships with VisitScotland and Paws Up Montana, over 17 years with Abercrombie & Kent and 11 years with Aman Resorts.



LDPR delivered campaigns that broke through culturally, including Park Hyatt New York's "Cashmere & Caviar" collaboration with Pringle of Scotland and Petrossian (featured in Travel + Leisure and influential Substack editorials), Paws Up's partnership with Fender Guitars, Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria's fashion alliance with Moda Operandi, and Las Torres Patagonia's 10x10 trail-restoration initiative (covered by The New York Times, AFAR, The Globe & Mail, CBS News). The firm secured prominent coverage across Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Condé Nast Traveler, WSJ Off Duty and secured multiple covers. LDPR's evolved influencer division delivered measurable revenue impact, including a $25,000 direct booking from a single collaboration.



Employee satisfaction (27 of 27 employees surveyed): 78.6% rated LDPR "better than anywhere else" they've worked, the remainder rated "better than most"; 96% approve of leadership; 100% rated client treatment "exceptional"; 61% rated comp/benefits above average



Client satisfaction (6 clients surveyed): Perfect scores across all categories from clients averaging 9 years tenure; "Their relationship with media is unparalleled, and they have ensured that our brand is both promoted and protected, which is a fine line to tread.”



Revenue growth: 20% year-over-year in 2025; projecting 20% additional growth in 2026



Longest client relationships: VisitScotland (20 years), Paws Up Montana (20 years), Abercrombie & Kent (17+ years), Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria (14 years), Aman Resorts (11 years)



New clients: Windstar Cruises, Park Hyatt New York, Four Seasons Philadelphia, Four Seasons Naples Beach Club, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Alila Mayakoba, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach/Bal Harbour, The Lodge at Woodloch Spa, Castle Hill Inn (Newport), Grand Hotel Fasano (Italy), Lizard Island Resort (Australia), Aman Residences, Orient Express (expanded global remit)



Major launches: Orient Express La Minerva, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, Four Seasons Naples Beach Club, The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort, The Sky Garden at Four Seasons Philadelphia, Windstar’s Star Seeker, Alila Mayakoba

29. Foxglove Communications Gia Vecchio (Founder) foxglovecommunications.com Gia Vecchio. Stuart Goldenberg

Foxglove grew revenue 35% year-over-year while achieving an 83% new business conversion rate—81% higher than the industry standard—by positioning hospitality as a cultural force rather than a lifestyle category. The firm served as OpenTable's agency of record through mid-2025, generating over 3 billion impressions while launching the Visa Dining Collection partnership. Foxglove has been Wynn Las Vegas's PR partner across F&B since 2022, and when Sartiano's announced its Las Vegas expansion at Wynn, the firm strategized the launch in collaboration with SHADOW, Zero Bond Hospitality's longstanding agency.



The firm introduced household names to new markets—F1 Arcade, Wonder, Levain—and brought culinary into the mainstream, debuting a limited clothing line with luxury retailer Lingua Franca for Jordan Salcito's Smart Mouth launch, while placing hospitality clients on TIME 100 and Forbes 50 Over 50. Foxglove doubled its team, expanded its client presence into Asia, opened a Chicago office with senior staff, launched a hotel division with senior travel PR executives and created a management division representing celebrated chefs, including Mason Hereford, Alon Shaya and Ashley Christensen. The firm's campaigns amassed over 100 billion impressions year-to-date while maintaining a client retention rate above 90%.



Employee satisfaction (16 of 21 employees surveyed): 100% rated client treatment "exceptional" and firm reputation positive; 88% "very much approve" of leadership, all approve; 100% women-led senior team



Client satisfaction (10 clients surveyed): 4.93/5.0 average; perfect scores for responsiveness, track record, likelihood to recommend, expertise and navigating complexity; over 90% client retention rate; “Even with growth, Foxglove has managed to maintain a small firm approach. Lots of care for each client.”



Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): “The food and beverage IT agency…a new generation of PR that are innovative yet still very human in their approach.”



Notable 2025 clients: Cape & Kantary Hotels, Printemps NYC, Defined Hospitality, The Source Hotel, The Tampa EDITION, Recess Hotel, Tokyo Record Bar, The Pulpo Group, Smart Mouth, RAMONA, Ayesha Nurdjaja (Shuka/Shukette), Roberta's, Nightbird, Julia Child Foundation, Gingie (Boka Restaurant Group), Cooper Spirits, Marea (Altamarea Group), F1 Arcade, Levain, Experimental Group NYC, Sartiano's Las Vegas, Wonder

Collected Strategies became a credible threat to the activist defense establishment in just 2.5 years. Founded in July 2023, the firm advised over 100 clients in 2025—including 30 public companies on shareholder activism matters and more than 30 companies on transaction announcements—earning a peer nomination noting Collected is "competing head-on with Joele Frank in the activist defense space." The firm now employs 23 people, has expanded its Madison Square Park office and sits comfortably in the top ten industry league tables for M&A and special situations.



The work spans crisis and complexity: Collected advised on the Chapter 11 filings of Marelli, Luminar Technologies and Plenty Unlimited, as well as several out-of-court restructurings, while supporting dozens of companies on ongoing investor relations, public relations and media strategy. The firm hired a new VP of Digital Strategy and professionals with litigation and private equity expertise, signaling expansion into venture capital, private equity and litigation work—areas where Collected believes there's market demand for its "bespoke, differentiated approach." The firm is building its brand in markets outside New York, including internationally.



Employee satisfaction (6 of 23 employees surveyed): 100% "very much approve" of leadership and called Collected the best place they have ever worked



Client satisfaction (9 clients surveyed): 4.9/5.0 average, with perfect scores for responsiveness and navigating complexity; one client noted: "Having worked with many other M&A firms, I would highly recommend them. They are highly cooperative with all internal and external stakeholders and produce high-quality results very quickly."



Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): “They are competing head-on with Joele Frank in the activist defense space.”



Growth: Doubled revenue in the second full year; grew from 9 employees (end of 2023) to 23 (end of 2025); doubled office space in Madison Square Park



2026 expansion: Venture capital, private equity, litigation; geographic growth beyond NYC, including international markets

31. Daly Alex Daly (Founder) & Ally Bruschi (Partner & Managing Director) daly.nyc Alex Daly & Ally Bruschi. Julia Hembree Smith

Daly evolved from a PR firm to an institution-builder in 2025, launching Orchard Street, a venture studio and angel investor that deploys capital alongside intensive strategic advising for early-stage founders building the next generation of workplace tools. The fund addresses a gap that Daly's partners, Alex Daly and Ally Bruschi, identified through years of client work: startups obsess over product while neglecting the foundational processes and communications needed to prove why a product matters, then stumble at launch with indistinguishable growth playbooks and tired mission statements. Orchard Street now has one portfolio company in the A.I.-driven workplace tool space (launching in 2026) and is in talks with several others. That "Comms+" approach already proved its market impact with clients like Substack, which Daly re-signed as U.S. agency of record for a third consecutive year. During that partnership, Substack grew into a major cultural force, reshaping how writers, creators and media companies think about ownership, audience and trust—growing paid subscriptions from 2 million (2023) to over 5 million while raising $100 million at a $1.1 billion valuation. Daly secured 100+ earned stories for Substack in 2025 alone, generating over 1.4 billion media impressions while elevating the breadth and diversity of voices across the platform—from fashion and food to politics and finance.



Yahoo signed Daly in summer 2025 for a four-month engagement across News, Mail and Search; Yahoo added Brand comms to the scope, and Daly now serves as Yahoo's consumer agency across these areas of business. For the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (partnership began in August 2024 and was most recently renewed for six months in 2026), Daly led press strategy for AI Developer Tools releases, translating technical product work into stories that resonated with education practitioners and impact-focused audiences. The firm is formalizing an IRL event series with Substack, building on 2025 gatherings like "Off the Record," and launching a proprietary "New Media Program" focused on building relationships with leading Substack writers and independent media. Daly also grew its Orchard Street Substack, Cherry on Top, to nearly 2,000 subscribers with a 65%+ open rate (versus 35-40% industry average).



Employee satisfaction (11 of 11 employees surveyed): Unanimous rating of "better than anywhere else I've worked"; “Everyone is regarded as equal when it comes to putting forth new ideas.”



Client satisfaction (4 clients surveyed): 4.54/5.0 average, with highest ratings for responsiveness and likelihood to recommend; “Alex Daly is a force. She brings a combination of creativity, strategic thinking and proactive energy to everything she does. A true connector at heart, she has an exceptional ability to identify unique opportunities that go beyond the obvious beats. She consistently helps us discover ways to land our story.”



Key clients: Substack (agency of record, third consecutive year), Yahoo (consumer comms across Brand, News, Mail, Search), Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Acorns, League One Volleyball



New ventures: Orchard Street seed fund (investing in early-stage work/community companies with comms/operations/culture support); New Media Program (relationship-building with Substack writers and independent media); IRL event series with Substack

In 2025, rapid-response infrastructure building typified Jennifer Bett Communications' approach to making cultural moments credible and commercially viable. JBC built a 40-brand coalition in 72 hours when tariff threats hit female-founded small businesses, instantly positioning the group to lead policy conversations and defend their businesses. The firm's work in women's health with Midi Health, CCRM, Cadence OTC and BeSound helped make menopause, fertility and midlife health feel urgent and culturally relevant rather than niche concerns. For Sloomoo Institute, the world's No. 1 slime museum, JBC transformed slime from an internet trend into a legitimate experiential category, driving over one billion impressions around major openings, nearly $1 million in ticket sales within the first month of the Los Angeles launch, and supporting multi-city expansion tied to broader conversations about experiential retail and mall revitalization.

JBC launched A.I. startup Sandbar's Stream Ring, prompting inbound outreach from previously unresponsive dream partners, and established Daydream founder Julie Bornstein as a leading voice in A.I. shopping through the chat-based shopping agent's debut. The firm's creator-led brand work with POV Beauty and TONE by Kai Cenat and AMP (plus an upcoming 2026 creator brand launch) has sharpened how JBC integrates earned media, creators and affiliates into a single accountable storytelling system, using tools like Upfluence to assess authenticity and performance so credibility becomes measurable rather than assumed. The firm retained 88% of clients and grew from one to three senior leaders in 2025.

Employee satisfaction (50 of 50 employees surveyed): 72% rated JBC "better than anywhere else" they've worked, 66% rated comp/benefits above average (remainder average, zero rated comp as below average); an employee with 15+ years of experience noted: "JBC blows other PR shops out of the water."

Client satisfaction (5 clients surveyed): 4.7/5.0 average; perfect scores for proactivity and likelihood to recommend; “They stand out from every firm, big and small, out there. Their work is top-notch, and strategic thinking moves business objectives forward.”

Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): “They do thoughtful work, and they do it consistently. They’re strategic, they have great judgment, and they care about getting it right instead of chasing quick attention. They’ve built real trust with clients and across the industry, and that comes through in the work. When we run into client conflicts, JBC is who we’re comfortable recommending. We trust them and know clients will be in good hands.”

Innovation focus: Integrating A.I. for cultural pattern recognition, scenario modeling, message refinement; preparing for Generative Engine Optimization; using Upfluence for creator authenticity/performance measurement

33. C Street Advisory Group Jon Henes (Founder & CEO) thecstreet.com Jon Henes. Courtesy C Street Advisory Group

C Street advised more companies in Chapter 11 cases with over $100 million in debt than any other strategic communications firm in 2025, working alongside leading law firms and financial advisors on some of the market's most complex restructurings. That positioning reflects C Street's specialization in strategic communications for companies facing high-stakes situations: restructurings, liability management transactions, Chapter 11 cases, litigation, crises and major corporate transformations. The firm launched a professional services firm optimization business in 2025, expanding beyond distressed situations to help law firms and advisory firms strengthen leadership, positioning, performance and communications during periods of growth and transition—applying restructuring-grade strategic rigor to firms that have never faced existential pressure but recognize the market is shifting beneath them.



C Street's client work earns the kind of testimonials that signal relationships forged under fire: "They supported our organization through the complexity of a Chapter 11 financial restructuring. They were experts on how the business would change and what we needed to anticipate," one client told Observer. Another called C Street "a critical partner during a very challenging and important strategic transaction. We now utilize them for all aspects of our communications needs…We have used many large PR firms in the past, and they are far ahead of all the rest in talent and capabilities."



Employee satisfaction (33 of 40 employees surveyed): 100% reported growth opportunities (91% said opportunities are "abundant"); 76% rated comp above average (18% reported "well above average")



Client satisfaction (5 clients surveyed): 4.97/5.0 average score; perfect scores in 5 of 7 categories; “C Street has a unique value proposition.”



New business line: Professional services firm optimization (2025 launch; helping law firms/advisory firms strengthen leadership, positioning, performance, communications during growth/transition)



2026 expansion: Continue M&A and capital markets advisory growth; build professional services firm optimization platform; selective senior talent acqui-hires

34. Gasthalter & Co. Jonathan Gasthalter (Managing Partner) gasthalter.com Jonathan Gasthalter. Courtesy Gasthalter & Co.

Gasthalter steered one of the year's most high-profile moments in digital finance, advising Polymarket as it announced a strategic investment of up to $2 billion from Intercontinental Exchange—validating a platform that sits at the dynamic intersection of emerging technology and regulatory scrutiny. That ability to position clients where finance meets culture showed most clearly in the firm's work orchestrating the Six Flags shareholder activism campaign, where noted activist investor JANA Partners brought in NFL legend Travis Kelce as partner, turning what could have been a routine corporate governance campaign into a national story that landed across broadcast, sports, traditional, entertainment and social media. Gasthalter advised Affinity Partners on its EA Sports investment, which was the largest LBO of all time, managing communications as global business, sports and general news outlets covered a deal that blurred traditional boundaries between capital allocation and cultural property.



The firm was retained by one of the largest industrial and infrastructure companies facing shareholder activism pressure and potential M&A scenarios during a period of sector consolidation and political volatility—work that required both offensive and defensive expertise as the situation became one of the second half of 2025's highest-profile corporate battles. While Bloomberg ranks Gasthalter among the top two PR/IR advisors representing activists globally, the firm's portfolio spans companies, boards, executives and investors on both sides of contested situations. In what was the first crypto IPO of 2026, Gasthalter represented BitGo as the company achieved a $2.59 billion valuation and a stock price that jumped 24.6% in its New York debut.



Key leadership: Carissa Felger (Managing Director), Nathaniel Garnick (Managing Director), Amanda Shpiner (Managing Director), Mark Semer (Managing Director)



Longevity indicator: 3 of Gasthalter’s 4 founding members are still with the firm. Carissa Felger, who worked closely with Jonathan, Nat and Amanda at Sard Verbinnen, joined the firm in 2018; Mark Semer, a 27-year vet of Kekst & Co. joined in 2021; Alex Jeffrey was promoted to Managing Director in 2024; Sam Fisher, the second hire at Gasthalter, was named Managing Director in 2026



Impact: The firm doesn’t track or disclose aggregate transaction values, but their mandates regularly involve multi-billion-dollar transactions and contested situations of significant scale (PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners $55 billion take private of EA Sports; ATL Partners’ sale of Global Critical Logistics—the company that moved and handled all the equipment for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—to Providence Equity for more than $1 billion)



Thought leadership: Jonathan Gasthalter featured in 13D Monitor Q&A, spoke at Bloomberg’s Activism Forum



Capabilities: reputation management, shareholder activism for both activists and companies, M&A communications, digital assets, advising high-profile individuals/companies/boards/executives

35. Alison Brod Marketing & Communications Alison Brod (Founder) alisonbrodmc.com Alison Brod. Marc Frishman

Alison Brod’s specialty is finding “accidental celebrities and moments” and monetizing them instantly. Not a month after Brooks Nader normalized having “a period mishap” at Wimbledon this summer, ABMC brokered a deal between the multibillion-dollar menstrual hygiene brand Kotex and the model who wasn’t afraid to make light of the moment. When Bethenny Frankel devoted one of many rants to how much she loves Bliss beauty products, ABMC tapped the outspoken ex-reality star and ran a paid campaign behind Frankel’s post, resulting in an 11% increase in sales. There are dozens sof uch examples of ABMC’s creative capitalization in 2025. The firm facilitated 86 celebrity talent deals last year, landing lucrative placements for clients with names like Katie Holmes, Kelly Ripa and Reba McEntire, and becoming regular fodder for late-night comedy (like SNL’s Weekend Update about “Steak nuggets!”).



Employee satisfaction (41 of 102 employees surveyed): 95% rated comp/benefits above average; “There’s a genuine love of pop culture here.”



Media reception: High marks for professionalism and responsiveness



Peer recognition (3 write-in nominations): “Among the most respected firms in the PR field nationally.”; “Her agency is a powerhouse, pumping out the most innovative campaigns in beauty and food and beverage.”



Client retention: 95% retention rate; only one client lost entering 2026



New clients: King's Hawaiian, Dave & Buster's, Revo, Rubbermaid, Tarte, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lactalis’ Président Feta Cheese, Biolage, Matrixm Bazooka Brands, American Girl (Mattel)



Longest relationships: Skinceuticals (20 years), L'Oréal Paris (16 years), Garnier (12 years), Kraft Heinz (12 years), Garnier (10 years)

36. Resnicow + Associates David Resnicow (President) resnicow.com David Resnicow. Courtesy of Resnicow + Associates

Resnicow (R+A) culminated a multi-year campaign for The Frick Collection’s reopening in April 2025, navigating one of the most contentious cultural infrastructure projects in New York. After the museum retracted its initial expansion plan in 2014 due to widespread opposition, the firm's first engagement phase (2015-2021) reframed messaging around critical institutional needs rather than architectural ambition. R+A managed the opening of temporary space, Frick Madison, in 2021, then executed a second phase (May 2023-June 2025), reinforcing the thoughtful renovation approach, spotlighting leadership and design teams and celebrating the museum's return to its original home. The campaign generated over 360 earned media placements for the triumphant reopening.

At a critical moment for public broadcasting, R+A partnered with the Public Media Company to advance the Public Media Bridge Fund, supporting local public media that informs and inspires communities, including announcing $26 million in stabilization grants for stations across the country. The firm's 30+ year track record of sustained relationships is evident in client longevity: more than half have been with R+A for over five years, including Denver Art Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, The Apollo, Park Avenue Armory and Safdie Architects (all 10+ years). World-leading institutions became new clients in 2025, including The American Academy in Rome, Blue Note Records, The Fine Art Group, The Museum at FIT and New York Botanical Garden.

Employee satisfaction (30 of 40 employees surveyed): 67% rated R+A "better than anywhere else" they've worked; 33% "better than most"; 77% cited "abundant opportunities for growth"

Client satisfaction (3 clients surveyed): 4.94/5.0 average; San Francisco Ballet (5+ years): "R+A is so immersed in our world and challenges, it's like they are in-house. What a joy to work with them."

Key leadership: Juliet Sorce, Executive Vice President; Josh Balber, Senior Vice President; Barbara Escobar, Senior Vice President; Maria May, Senior Vice President; Ilana Simon Rubin, Senior Vice President

New 2025 clients: The American Academy in Rome, Blue Note Records, The Fine Art Group, The Museum at FIT, New York Botanical Garden, Public Media Company

Ongoing clients: Amon Carter Museum of Art, The Apollo, Bard Graduate Center, Dallas Museum of Art, Denver Art Museum, Institute for Contemporary Art Miami, Jeffrey Gibson, Johns Hopkins University, Madison Square Park Conservancy, Mark Cavagnero Associates, National Gallery of Art, New York Botanical Garden, Park Avenue Armory, Pollock-Krasner Foundation, San Francisco Ballet, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Wallace Foundation

37. Avoq Kelli Parsons (CEO) teamavoq.com Kelli Parsons. Khoi Nguyen

Avoq turned PBS Kids into a national political flashpoint when federal cuts threatened the program. The firm launched a cross-platform influencer campaign that reached over 3 million people and transformed a budget line item into a visible public issue. That rapid-response capacity defines Avoq's policy work: for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the firm's nearly 20-year partnership (agency of record since 2023) secured bipartisan wins in a fractured Washington, protecting cancer research funding and expanding Medicare coverage for multi-cancer early detection tests while generating 40+ million impressions and sustained policymaker engagement.

The firm's decade-plus relationship with Bloomberg Philanthropies expanded the reach of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center through national media partnerships and invitation-only convenings that connected senior policymakers with industry leaders across technology, health and public service. For the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (another 10+ year partnership), Avoq saturated markets on vaccine education, healthcare access and maternal health—bringing RWJF's mission of making health a right, not a privilege, to local communities nationwide. The firm acquired SRA Communications to strengthen its Pennsylvania public affairs presence and invested in A.I.-driven creative firm Sundogs, co-founded by Ben Jones, former head of Creative Works at Google.

Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): “Their team does brilliant work.”

Firm size: 200 employees; 77% employee retention rate

Client portfolio: 293 total clients; 58 added in 2025

Strategic expansion: Acquired SRA Communications (Pennsylvania presence, public affairs/reputation capabilities); invested in Sundogs’ A.I.-driven creative firm (co-founded by former Google Creative Works head Ben Jones)

Major clients: Bloomberg Philanthropies, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, JPMorganChase, Ad Council, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Johns Hopkins University, PBS, Guggenheim Museum, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Exelon

Recent wins: Booz Allen, Institute of International Education

BPCM sustained 18-year, 15-year and 12-year client relationships with Longchamp, Hermès and Burton respectively while securing notable new wins including TAG Heuer, Milk Makeup, Biologique Recherche, Marriott (Luxury Collection, St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton brands) and Aveeno—expanding its footprint across luxury, travel, beauty, wellness and sustainability-driven brands from offices in New York, Los Angeles and London. The 90-person agency led U.S. media relations for Kering Caring for Women Dinner's fourth annual event, securing 332 media placements and 13.6 million impressions (+19.3% year-over-year), with coverage in Vogue, The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Variety, as the evening raised $4.5 million for global women's advocacy organizations. BPCM supported TAG Heuer's return as Formula 1's official timekeeper during F1's 75th anniversary with launch activations at Watches and Wonders Geneva and Miami Grand Prix, driving more than 1.3 billion impressions across global media.



For Pandora Talisman Collection, the agency integrated NYFW, VMAs, Copenhagen Fashion Week, celebrity ambassador Tyla, global press trips and immersive events—generating 144+ media placements, 9 million+ social impressions in two weeks and 33.1 million TikTok reach while contributing to a shift in brand perception toward self-expression and craftsmanship. BPCM supported Volkswagen's partnership with NBCUniversal, celebrating SNL's 50th anniversary, reviving The Californians to spotlight the ID. Buzz—generating 610 media placements, 10.88 billion unique visitor metrics, and strong performance across OTT, social and site traffic while positioning the ID Buzz as Volkswagen's halo EV. The agency announced two new U.S. Partners after 26 years of sole ownership: Victor De Vita (18 years of experience across fashion, travel and editorial) and Nancy Cuocci (11 years at the agency as Head of Fashion and Chief of Staff, focusing on scaling operations and supporting growth). Revenue grew 10% in 2025, with targets of 20-30% growth for the year ahead.



Employee satisfaction (15 of 90 employees surveyed): 100% rated culture positive; "I left a 15-year gig to join BPCM based on knowing its principals for 20+ years, and believing in its reputation, its stellar clientele and its creativity."



Client satisfaction (5 clients surveyed): 4.8/5.0 average; perfect scores for responsiveness; "BPCM has played a critical role in driving our brand perception through high-impact, meaningful media coverage. Each year we work with them, the quality of coverage continues to improve. They are a trusted partner who consistently goes above and beyond."



Sustainability: Launched low-carbon website (summer 2025) built on renewable energy; A+ carbon rating; cleaner than 97% of web pages globally



Long-term clients: Longchamp (18 years), Hermès (15 years), Burton (12 years), Tata Harper (10 years), Dom Pérignon (7 years), Volkswagen (3 years)



New clients: TAG Heuer, Saks Fifth Avenue, Biologique Recherche, Marriott (Luxury Collection/St. Regis/Ritz-Carlton), AKT London, Therme Global, Toty, Urban Jürgensen, Etsy, French Bloom, Milk Makeup, LORE, Aveeno, Marc-Antoine Barrois

PURPLE executed one of the year's most ambitious global expansions, launching a Talent & Partnerships Division that reunited William Rice—a co-founder of the original Purple Entertainment division, which represented Prince, Beyoncé, Adele, Björk and Lewis Hamilton—with the infrastructure to operate at that scale again. The division launched through a strategic partnership with AUGUST, the acclaimed talent communications agency founded by Ebi Sampson and James Cunningham, merging offices and resources globally with AUGUST’s client list, including EsDeeKid, Tems, Burna Boy, Steve Lacy, Usher and Lizzo. That wasn't PURPLE’s only consolidation move: the firm completed a strategic merger with luxury social media agency FOLK, absorbing creative capabilities and international clients while expanding its network across seven global offices spanning London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai.

PURPLE became Soho House's long-term partner on its global Desirability Strategy, leading cultural programming and partnerships across London and New York—positioning PURPLE as the architect of how one of the world's most exclusive membership clubs thinks about cultural relevance. The firm's Beauty & Wellbeing division is leading K-Beauty's American invasion, with client Medicube becoming the #1 best-selling beauty brand on TikTok Shop. PURPLE managed the second edition of the Latin American Fashion Awards in the Dominican Republic and produced VIP activations across the U.K. for Apple TV+ BAFTA, Serpentine Summer Party, Prada Mode at Frieze,and The Fashion Awards. In its first year working with The Mark Hotel, PURPLE delivered the most successful Met Gala coverage (placements and impressions) in the hotel’s history.

Employee satisfaction (15 of 250 employees surveyed): 100% cited growth opportunities (over half "abundant"); 93% "very much approve" of leadership

Media reception: High ratings for overall positive interactions and professionalism

Client satisfaction (2 clients surveyed): Perfect scores for responsiveness and expertise; "Andrew's pulse of the industry is rare. Not only does he know everyone, everywhere, but he has a real understanding of the greater landscape, how it is shifting and how sister industries are impacting fashion."

Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): “Commands control of the shifts of the communications landscape today.”; “Influential for their ability to shape global brand narratives, elevate founders and deliver culturally resonant campaigns at scale.”

Partnerships and launches: Soho House global Desirability Strategy (London/NY); Latin American Fashion Awards (second edition, Dominican Republic); The Kitchen 50th anniversary (Spring Gala 2026); ZONAMACO, Unique Design Fair, W Union Square, Faena New York, WILLY CHAVARRIA X ADIDAS ORIGINALS, MARTY SUPREME X NAHMIAS

Select new fashion and lifestyle clients: Delano Miami Beach, Saint Ambroeus, W Union Square - New York, PUBLIC West Hollywood, Zimmi’s, The Shelborne by Proper Miami, Viceroy Santa Monica, Harmonia Rosales, The Kitchen, FRAMA, Anne Imhof, Ferrari, Maxfield, Bal Harbour Shops; La Roche-Posay, OUAI, Olive Young, Penhaligon's, By Kilian

40. Autumn Communications Shelley Reinstein (Founder & CEO) & Ashley Carone (Managing Partner) Autumncommunications.com Ashley Carone & Shelley Reinstein. Courtesy Autumn Communications

When the “fisherman aesthetic” appeared in Pinterest Predicts, Autumn Communications helped broker a product collaboration with Emma Chamberlain’s coffee brand for a Cannes Lions debut. The collaboration marked the first co-branded global product in Pinterest’s history, something both CEO Bill Ready and Chief Content Officer Malik Ducard emphasized publicly on their LinkedIn channels during Cannes Lions. Ready described it as a “groundbreaking partnership.” Ducard underscored the importance of turning inspiration from Pinterest Predicts—for which Autumn Communications secured 113 placements and 10.9 billion impressions across 2025—into something that brings people joy in real life. That integrated approach, treating creator POV and timed exclusives as foundational levers rather than supporting tactics, defined Autumn Communications' year.



The firm’s experiential team grew 40% to support work like O Positiv’s “Wet Girl Summer” pop-up, which turned a playful, slightly risky idea into a national vaginal wellness conversation. Revenue jumped 44% in 2025, largely because more brands are coming to Autumn earlier and staying longer as the firm continues to evolve alongside them. Amazon turned to Autumn Communications 12 years ago for earned media support. Since then, the scope has expanded into an integrated model spanning PR, creator and talent partnerships and experiential—an undertaking Autumn Communications now staffs with a 20-person team fully dedicated to divisions including Amazon’s Influencer Program, Customer Trust, Retail, Grocery, Baby and Wedding Registry.



Employee satisfaction (155 of 168 employees surveyed): 76% "very much approve" of leadership; 94% believe the firm offers opportunities for growth (with most ranking those opps as “abundant” vs. “decent”); “It is truly one of the best places I have ever worked, so much so that I left for another firm and returned in less than two months. The work that we do here is unmatched.”



Media reception: High scores for overall positive interactions, responding with urgency and professionalism



Client satisfaction (22 clients surveyed): 4.87/5.0 average, with perfect scores for meeting goals and responsiveness; “Autumn is the best consumer agency Pinterest has worked with. They are truly an extension of our team and constantly bring fresh ideas to the table. They understand our business and our goals, they are nimble, extremely responsive and always bring a positive attitude to the work. They make work fun!” (Marie-Joelle Parent, Director Consumer Communications at Pinterest)



New clients: 60+ added in 2025, including TikTok Shop, Carbone Fine Foods, GUESS, Urban Outfitters, Ring Concierge



Longest relationships: Amazon (12+ years), Credit Karma (8+ years), Goldbelly (7+ years), Rakuten (6+ years), Native (5+ years), Pinterest (3 years), Tuckernuck (3 years); Nearly 80% over two years; more than half now work with 3+ Autumn Communications divisions (up from 33% in 2024)



2026 early wins: 12 new clients signed in January; Vita Coco creator partnership with Romeo, generating 245M+ impressions and outperforming expected game viewership by 94%; Fresh Step “Date Cats, Not Humans” Valentine’s Day launch campaign with Ariana Madix and Best Friends Animal Society to promote cat adoption generating 1.4B+ impressions; Milano Cortina 2026 Native two-day media staycation; First Aid Beauty named the Official Skincare Sponsor of Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

41. Camron Max Tobias (Global CEO) camronglobal.com Max Tobias. Courtesy Camron

Camron continued its 15+ year partnership with Design Miami, which expanded into Asia with its first Seoul edition, announced a 2027 Dubai presence and marked its 20th anniversary in Miami. The firm entered the automotive category in 2025 and immediately positioned itself as the design world's ambassador to luxury brands seeking cultural credibility. Under CEO Max Tobias, Camron orchestrated Range Rover's inaugural Milan Design Week installation, then partnered with Porsche on its first-ever Venice Biennale activation with the Norman Foster Foundation—a fully integrated campaign across media and digital creators that signaled the automotive industry's deepening investment in design culture.

That cross-category fluency defined Camron's year: the firm advised Kerzner International on the U.S. launch of One&Only and the positioning of its fitness brand SIRO, supported Heatherwick Studio, leading communications for the Seoul Biennale under the architect's curatorial direction, and was appointed H&M Home's first-ever retainer agency. The majority of Camron's 2025 roster consisted of retained clients with expanded scopes—Hilton now spans its global portfolio—while new wins included MIT Museum, Bonhams, NoMad and Detroit Month of Design. The firm led U.S. communications for international design brands Louis Poulsen and Cassina and supported the launch of the MillerKnoll Archives.



Employee satisfaction (26 of 60 employees surveyed): 96% rated Camron "better than anywhere else they have worked"; 100% cited creativity as a strength; 69% reported above-average compensation; “The firm empowers its teams to think deeply, collaborate across disciplines and geographies and take ownership of client work…Leadership is accessible and transparent, ideas are valued at every level, and there’s a shared commitment to doing work that is thoughtful, impactful and creatively ambitious. It is truly a place where employees feel challenged and genuinely valued, able to attract top talent and long-term client partnerships.”



Peer recognition (2 write-in nominations): “As an agency on a global platform, Camron demonstrates that collaboration with like-minded PR firms across the industry should not be seen as a weakness, but rather a strength. Through this belief, they’ve established themselves as a force in the design and culture space and particularly in Milan during Salone del Mobile. This collaborative approach is fully demonstrated in the development of their Milan Design Week guide, which is assembled and distributed to all members of the design community.”



New 2025 clients: Range Rover, Porsche, Detroit Month of Design, MIT Museum, Bonhams, NoMad, Grimshaw Architects, Basic.Space



Firm leadership: Jay Shadwick (Global Head of Communications), David Austin (Global Head of Strategy and Planning), Finn MacLeod (Head of Built Environment), Lily Sullivan (Head of Brand Partnerships), Jill Robinson (Head of Culture + Innovation), Alison Sinkewicz (Head of Camron Los Angeles)



2026 pipeline: 10 new retainer clients across multiple industries; major hospitality openings including first U.S. One&Only, NoMad Singapore and Detroit, Design Miami’s first Aspen fair, Basic.Space Los Angeles, Hilton Istanbul grand reopening, Hilton lifestyle properties in Milan, Cape Town, Bangkok, and the grand opening of a Pelli Clarke and Partners-designed museum of sculptural arts in Argentina

42. DADA Goldberg Rebecca Goldberg Brodsky (Co-Founder), Defne Aydintasbas (Co-Founder), Ethan Elkins (Managing Partner, PR), Alexandre Corda (Managing Partner, Digital) dadagoldberg.com Ethan Elkins, Defne Aydintasbas, Rebecca Goldberg Brodsky & Alexandre Corda. Nicholas Calcott

DADA Goldberg grew revenue 45% in 2025 while merging with Alexandre Corda's Palasse to create a larger, integrated team. The firm guided Jenni Kayne through her celebrated return to New York Fashion Week after 14 years, securing full-page features in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Inc., as well as digital coverage in Business of Fashion. For blue-chip art client the John Chamberlain Estate, DADA amplified the late artist's legacy through multiple revenue-generating initiatives, including a limited-edition art object with a major luxury fashion brand and the Living with Chamberlain book with Assouline—featuring collectors Solange Knowles, Larry Gagosian, Vera Wang and Rick Owens—launched alongside Chamberlain's first large-scale public New York exhibition since 2011, at Rockefeller Center.



The firm positioned DUMBO as a creative hub for client Two Trees, helping secure its official designation as an NYC design district. When goldsmith Kindred Lubeck created Taylor Swift's engagement ring, DADA worked with the brand to develop Today Show segments and profiles in The Wall Street Journal and Town & Country, transforming Artifex Fine Jewelry into a globally recognized name overnight. "They continue to exceed expectations and understand what modern marketing requires from a PR agency—lateral thinking, storytelling, partnerships and experiences that drive earned coverage and deliver owned opportunities for brand building," Two Trees CMO Michaella Solar-March told Observer.



Employee satisfaction (28 of 51 employees surveyed): 71% cited "abundant" opportunities for growth; 64% rated comp/benefits above average; one respondent was promoted 8 times in 7 years; “A stellar agency. I’ve grown immensely here, largely thanks to the guidance and expertise of DADA’s leadership. I believe that the wins I’ve achieved at this stage in my career wouldn’t have been possible anywhere else.”



Media reception: High ratings for positive experiences, pitch relevancy and professionalism



Client satisfaction (10 clients surveyed): 4.89/5.0 average, with highest scores for expertise, proactivity and navigating complexity; "Sustained year-over-year growth in media visibility, with placements increasing by an impressive 164% this year alone."



Peer recognition (3 write-in nominations): “Commitment to representing only the most exceptional voices…distinguishes enduring leadership within our industry”; “exemplifies the qualities shaping the next generation of influential agencies”; “has had an impressive ascent in recent years and has really carved out a place for itself as the most desirable firm to represent architects and designers.”



Late 2025 new business: Susurros del Corazón (Auberge Collection), Hoxton Hotels, Prior World, Cosmos (visual discovery tech), The Spector Craft Prize, The Winter Show, Terra (Mr. C West Palm Beach), Legion (1122 Madison, Manhattan new builds), Sant Ambroeus (global social agency)

43. Rachel Harrison Communications Rachel Harrison (Founder) wearehrc.com Rachel Harrison. Courtesy Rachel Harrison Communications

Rachel Harrison Communications has established itself as the most influential force shaping elite cocktail culture in North America. In 2025, RHC achieved 24% representation on North America's 50 Best Bars 2025 list with 12 clients appearing, while three RHC bars made The World's 50 Best Bars global list (Superbueno, Sip & Guzzle, Mirror Bar) and another eight clients landed in positions 51 to 100. RHC played a central role in the rise of SUPERBUENO, which ranked No. 1 in the U.S. on North America's 50 Best Bars, with co-founder Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez winning the James Beard Award for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service in June before the bar placed No. 12 globally on The World's 50 Best Bars.

The agency secured more than 100 "Best Of" distinctions for clients across hospitality categories in just five years, with four hotel clients retaining Michelin Keys and restaurant and chef clients collectively retaining six Michelin Stars. RHC partnered with Chef Dominique Crenn—the highest-ranked female chef in the United States—on the launch of Monsieur Dior Beverly Hills, Dior's first-ever U.S. restaurant on Rodeo Drive, marking a landmark moment at the intersection of luxury fashion and fine dining. It orchestrated a partnership between celebrity stylist Law Roach and The Dominick SoHo ahead of the Met Gala, later extended through New York Fashion Week, generating more than 658 billion media impressions. RHC negotiated high-profile celebrity and brand partnerships for Raoul's 50th anniversary, including a capsule collection with Moda Operandi and a limited-edition jean jacket with Levi's, culminating in a large-scale event and a Vanity Fair retrospective feature. The firm was appointed agency of record for Meadow Lane, the Tribeca luxury grocery often called "the Erewhon of New York," and led campaigns celebrating the 20th anniversaries of Employees Only and Attaboy, two of the city's most influential cocktail institutions.

2025 highlights: 50 Best Bars dominance; SUPERBUENO’s No. 1 U.S. ranking, No. 12 global (World's 50 Best Bars); co-founder Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez won the inaugural! James Beard Award Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service; 100+ "Best Of" distinctions secured for clients; four hotel clients retained Michelin Keys; restaurant/chef clients collectively retained six Michelin Stars; Monsieur Dior Beverly Hills with Chef Dominique Crenn (TIME100 honoree, highest-ranked female chef in U.S.), Dior's first-ever U.S. restaurant; Met Gala partnerships

New York wins: Meadow Lane AOR; Employees Only 20th anniversary; Attaboy 20th anniversary; Beatbox launch

Los Angeles: Fourth consecutive year globally recognized pop-ups (Black Lagoon, Krampus' Cove, 40+ markets worldwide); Hotel Figueroa retained for 100th anniversary 2026; partnerships with Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, HBO, Bravo; upcoming (opened in December) Limelight Mammoth launch

London: Diageo trade advocacy; Senza Fondo viral dining concept; Twenty8 NoMad launch; Side Hustle Best International Hotel Bar; Café Patrón U.K. reintroduction; U.K.'s first Negroni Bar

2026 pipeline: Clase Azul México hospitality division; The Gansevoort Hotel restaurant concept; expanded F&B strategy across Omni Hotels & Resorts

Innovation: RHC Content Studio debuted in 2025 (high-production digital photo/video prioritizing visual storytelling); formalized Media Relations Department (strategic high-value narrative placements); surveyed hospitality leaders in December 2025 (58% influenced by friends/word of mouth vs. 27% magazines, 10% creators; 66% cited visual social storytelling as the leading force shaping culinary culture)

44. The Berman Group Sarah Berman (President) bermangrp.com Sarah Berman. Courtesy The Berman Group

The Berman Group positioned itself at the center of New York's biggest real estate transactions in its 20th anniversary year, winning mandates for RXR's record-setting $1.1 billion acquisition of 590 Madison Avenue (the former IBM building) alongside two other newly acquired assets—1211 Avenue of the Americas (home to Fox News) and 150 East 42nd. The firm deepened its RXR partnership by promoting the Starrett-Lehigh Building and supporting the launch of The Yacht Club, while Tishman Speyer retained Berman to reposition 520 Madison and promote 148 Lafayette, a new office property purchased in 2025. Berman captured a major national trend by representing Mexican-born leaders behind CSC as they acquired assets for office-to-residential conversion—75 Maiden Lane and 300 East 42nd—with plans to acquire numerous additional properties in 2026. The firm won the contract to lead PR for Habitat for Humanity at a moment when housing sits at the center stage in urban markets, promoting homeownership, preservation and housing justice.

New York Governor Hochul selected Berman to lead PR for the state's largest MWBE conference, while NYC EDC engaged the firm for Brooklyn Army Terminal and MADE Bush Terminal, where Berman announced cultural venue Public Records' new location (generating international coverage). For global design firm Snøhetta, the firm announced Ford Motor Company's new global campus, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Canada Goose flagships in Paris and Milan. The Berman Group expanded into technology and finance, representing A.I. company Visitt.io and woman-led financing firm North Bridge, while supporting Sage, Post Brothers, KKR, BGO, Dune and the Real Estate Lenders Association. L.A.-based TruAmerica, one of the nation's largest multi-family owners, retained the firm to elevate national media presence.

Employee satisfaction (22 of 48 employees surveyed): 64% rated firm reputation within the industry as "very positive," 68% "very much approve" of leadership; “Sarah Berman is one of the smartest, most organized and hardest-working people in the industry. She has an incredibly clear understanding of where the business is headed and the changes needed to stay ahead. She’s someone you genuinely root for, and the kind of leader who makes you come in every day motivated to work harder and do better work alongside her.”

Media reception: High scores for responding with urgency

Client satisfaction (6 clients surveyed): 4.9/5.0 average score; perfect scores for responsiveness, likelihood to recommend, navigating complexity; "We have worked with other agencies, and this is one of the most strategic agencies I have come across."

Global developers: Paramount, BXP, Rockefeller Group, Fisher Brothers, Howard Hughes (managing attention following Bill Ackman activist investment)

Industry partnerships: ULI, CREW, CoreNet, WX Women Executives, BOMA; pro bono support for We Do it Together (amplifying women's voices in film/media, 10-year milestone event led by Sharon Stone)

In 2025, Vested cemented its decade-long positioning as the agency that complex financial institutions trust. The firm formalized Vested Strategies, a senior advisory offering that positions the firm as a convener and counselor for C-suite leaders navigating financial services' most volatile moments—hosting invite-only executive dinners in New Jersey and D.C. for financial executives, policymakers and legal experts. The firm maintains ongoing partnerships with Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Payments, American Express and Bloomberg, while adding new clients including FactSet, Newrez, Customers Bank and Venn.

The firm grew Financial Narrative, its global community for senior financial marketing and communications leaders, past 1,200 members, and hosted three Summits in 2025 (two in New York, one in London)—creating proprietary forums where decision-makers share insights off the record and build relationships that often precede formal engagements. Vested launched VestTech, a cross-functional task force integrating A.I. across content, search, analytics and internal workflows, ensuring technology enhances rather than replaces strategic judgment as the industry confronts how large language models reshape information discovery and brand visibility. The firm led the PR campaign announcing the Museum of American Finance's return with a new Boston location opening in 2026, reaching an estimated 14 million people. Vested closed 2025 with almost 100 employees and approximately $24 million in global revenue, reflecting stability amid broader industry headwinds, while maintaining 88% client retention and celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Employee satisfaction (21 of 98 surveyed): 100% approve of leadership; 100% rated culture positive; 86% reported above-average comp/benefits

Client satisfaction (3 surveyed): Perfect 5.0/5.0 across all measures; 88% client retention rate; "Vested's team mobilizes strategies and tactics astutely, and their PR professionals are uniquely suited to serve professional services/financial sector firms in a much more effective manner compared to many other firms I've worked with in the past. They also align to evolving strategic priorities and collaborate with executive and marketing/comms stakeholders with a great deal of flexibility and responsiveness."

Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): "Successfully expanding their portfolios while continuing to lead within their respective specialty…demonstrates how agencies can grow and diversify without losing focus, credibility, or craft."

Ongoing clients: Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Payments, American Express, Bloomberg

New clients: FactSet, Newrez, Customers Bank, Venn

Industry partnerships: American Banker Association partner; hosted Women in Finance Dinner (International Women's Day, senior financial marketers); Hubspot Solutions Partner; Scrunch (AEO); Fintel (affiliate)

46. Archetype Helena Maus (CEO of Marker Collective & Archetype) Archetype.co Helena Maus. Courtesy Archetype

Archetype operates within Marker Collective, a joint venture with Nectar and Outcast sharing A.I. infrastructure and collective intelligence—a model that, in its second year, delivered products like Delve, the proprietary insights platform adopted by 40+ clients that turned media monitoring from the firm's second-largest time sink into a $1 million revenue stream. Sister agency Outcast guided OpenAI from an obscure research lab into the generative A.I. juggernaut that reshaped how the world works, thinks and creates—a five-year partnership that required navigating extraordinary reputational pressures while keeping Sam Altman, Mira Murati, Greg Brockman and Brad Lightcap positioned as visionaries rather than villains as the company moved at a pace that alarmed competitors and regulators alike.

When TikTok faced existential political threats, Outcast launched a hyperlocal campaign to elevate the teachers, veterans and small business owners whose livelihoods depend on the platform, reframing the conversation from national security threat to economic lifeline. Archetype has partnered with Slack since 2018 (continuing through Salesforce's acquisition), operating as the hands-on extension of Salesforce's communications team while advancing narratives that position the company ahead of where the market is moving. Nectar manages Nvidia's global press office, coordinating strategy across hundreds of ecosystem announcements while shaping proactive narratives on quantum computing, open source and A.I. for Good that keep Nvidia central to conversations about technology's future.



Employee satisfaction (37 of 600 employees surveyed): 89% rated Archetype "better than anywhere else" they've worked; 73% rated comp/benefits above average (22% "well above average"); the firm has a 96% employee retention rate in North America, 79% retention rate globally



Client satisfaction (5 clients surveyed): 4.5/5.0 average score; near-perfect likelihood to recommend; 90% global client retention; "Their impact has been immediate and sustained.”



Peer recognition (1 write-in nomination): “For its leadership at the intersection of communications, A.I. and behavioral insight.”



Cultural impact: 5 years guiding OpenAI’s evolution to GenAI category leader; Salesforce/Slack partnership since 2018; Nvidia global press office management



Major clients: OpenAI, Nvidia, Salesforce, TikTok, Shopify, Walmart, GM, Capital One, Coinbase



B Corp certification: Standards on governance, people, community and impact-informing client advisory on closing intent-behavior gaps

47. Hanna Lee Communications Hanna Lee (Founder & President) HannaLeeCommunications.com Hanna Lee. Justin Sisson

Hanna Lee Communications became the first agency in the world to undertake a global tourism initiative at the scale of Worldwide Bartender Week, which now promotes cocktail tourism and economic development in seven markets: New York, India, Kenya, Wisconsin, Dubai (launching 2026) and Houston (launching 2026). The firm achieved a historic first for North America when Café Carmellini, The Portrait Bar and The Fifth Avenue Hotel earned a rare 50 Best "trifecta" with simultaneous recognition across hotel, restaurant and bar categories—all within a single landmarked New York City property. HLC signed Salmon Guru Dubai, the globally renowned bar led by Diego Cabrera, across its Madrid flagship, Dubai and Milan. The firm produced the second edition of New York Bartender Week while launching the Bar Star Awards to recognize bartenders' and barbacks' inspiring stories. The agency's "Hospitality Forward" podcast surpassed 100 episodes, featuring top global media and reaching 160 countries. HLC supported Ghee Indian Kitchen's James Beard Award "Outstanding Restaurant" semifinalist recognition, expanded to Miami’s Wynwood and Atlanta, launched Elcielo New York (avant-garde Colombian cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Juan Manuel Barrientos and global music icon J Balvin) and promoted Michelin-starred MITA (D.C. Latin American) and LT Hospitality (Chef Laurent Tourondel's L'Amico, Back Bar and Skirt Steak).



The firm expanded into London for U.K./European media access, launched A.I.-driven solutions and added hospitality and travel essentials PR through TimeSavvy. HLC helped Hero Bar (a client in Nairobi, Kenya) earn the title “Best Bar in Africa” by The World’s 50 Best Bars. The agency also promoted the "Hop on Over to Hoboken" tourism initiative by The Light Group, led by former MLB baseball pitcher Pat Light, which included Hoboken, N.J.’s largest July 4th celebration with 30,000 attendees. HLC was the sole PR agency invited to present at Marriott International Luxury Group’s G.M. Summit, which attracted more than 500 general managers from The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotel, EDITION and others. Hanna Lee shared her expertise on the importance of hotel F&B PR and marketing to help drive hotel profitability.



Geographic expansion: Kilifi, Kenya (Tribe Hotels Group), London (Firmdale Hotels, U.K./European media access), Dubai (Salmon Guru Dubai), South Korea (TimeSavvy), Houston (Concrete Rose and Houston Bartender Week 2026), Atlanta (Ghee Indian Kitchen), Washington, D.C. (MITA) and Philadelphia (Almanac)



New launches: Elcielo New York, Salmon Guru Dubai, MITA, 1986 Steak House, Dante Aperitivo, Warren Street Bar & Restaurant at the two Michelin-keyed Warren Street Hotel, Jacob's Pickles, LenLen, Maison Nur, Room 207, Junoon & Jazba, Tribe Beach House, Concrete Rose and The Light Group



Retained clients: Tribe Hotel, Hero Bar, Café Carmellini, The Portrait Bar, Locanda Verde, LT Hospitality and Almanac

48. FITZ & CO. Sara Fitzmaurice (Founder & CEO) fitzandco.com Sara Fitzmaurice. Courtesy FITZ & CO.

FITZ & CO. positioned itself as the communications architect for institutions entering the global art conversation in 2025, working at inflection points where cultural credibility gets built or lost. The firm supported the launch of Dib Bangkok, Thailand's first international contemporary art museum, designed by architect Kulapat Yantrasast of wHY Architecture, working with the museum’s Founding Chairman Purat (“Chang”) Osathanugrah to establish credibility across cultural centers—generating over 115 media placements across 17 countries in nine languages, reaching an estimated 294 million monthly unique visitors worldwide. FITZ identified an opportunity for Art Basel to capture the underdeveloped digital art sector, developing the insight into Zero 10, a curated initiative dedicated to art of the digital era that debuted at Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 and is now positioned to roll out internationally. The firm garnered more than 350 pieces of coverage as well as mentions across major social accounts with over 100 million combined followers.



In January 2025, FITZ co-produced the first Digital Canvas Summit with Beeple Studios and the Toledo Museum of Art—a closed-door working session for museum directors, curators, artists and trustees focused on the practical implications of digital art for collecting and stewardship, now established as an annual forum. For longtime client Norton Museum of Art, FITZ placed stories in The New York Times twice, CBS Sunday Morning, Financial Times and The Guardian, generating over 982 million monthly unique visitors while supporting audience growth and fundraising priorities. The firm celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025 with active engagements across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States, including projects in Beijing, Bangkok, Nanjing and Jeddah.



Client satisfaction (7 clients surveyed): 4.55/5.0 average; "This is a big relationship that continues to grow and improve."



Geographic reach: Active projects across Asia (Beijing, Bangkok, Nanjing, Kyoto, Shanghai), Middle East (Jeddah, Riyadh, AlUla), Europe (London), United States (New York, Los Angeles, Miami); longstanding presence in Seoul and other cultural centers



2025 launches: Dib Bangkok (115+ placements, 17 countries, 9 languages, 294M UVMs); Art Basel's Zero 10 digital art initiative (350+ coverage pieces, 100M+ social follower reach); Digital Canvas Summit (annual forum, co-produced with Beeple Studios/Toledo Museum of Art)



2026 pipeline: La Biennale di Venezia (Korea Pavilion, Jewel visual art debut, Wallace Chan fourth Collateral Exhibition); Bangkok Art Biennale (citywide exhibition, Venice palazzo presentation); ATHR Gallery Saudi female artists exhibitions (Sarah Abu Abdallah, Ahaad Alamoudi, Sara Abdu); Art Basel Qatar (Ahmed Mater presentation)

In 2025, Twenty6’s year-round program for T-Mobile generated over 380 million earned media impressions and 334 placements across 16 major moments, increasing coverage 377% year-over-year. The firm partnered with T-Mobile beginning in late 2024 to move beyond one-off sponsorship moments, tying media to real fan value through initiatives like the MLB.TV Opening Week promotion eliminating blackout restrictions, Las Vegas Grand Prix and Ryder Cup access, and full-access artist tours for Sabrina Carpenter, Lainey Wilson, Stagecoach and Lollapalooza. Twenty6 grew revenue 35% year-over-year from 2024 to 2025, driven by expanded scopes with retained clients and new long-term partnerships. For Dynamite, the firm executed five in-person brand moments, producing over 32 million social impressions, $2.3 million in earned media value and 1.3 billion media impressions across 93 placements, highlighted by a Toronto denim pop-up and strategic partnerships with WWD and Tower 28.

Twenty6 led 12 in-person activations for Garage, generating 21 million social impressions, 1,654 creator posts and 80 media placements, with a Los Angeles movement event driving over 6 million organic impressions and strong repeat creator participation. For HexClad, the agency delivered over 628 million media impressions in 2025—representing 2,530% year-over-year growth in impressions and 131% growth in placements.

Employee satisfaction (10 of 12 employees surveyed): 100% rated the firm "better than anywhere else" they've worked; 100% rated culture "very positive"; 100% "very much approve" of leadership

Media reception: Highest overall media rating of all firms polled

Client satisfaction (3 clients surveyed): 4.81/5.0 average score; perfect ratings for expertise, likelihood to recommend, ROI and responsiveness; T-Mobile gave perfect ratings across all categories

Revenue growth: 35% year-over-year

ALMA launched Jack Shainman Gallery's long-anticipated Tribeca space in the historic landmarked Clocktower Building, debuting with a knockout Nick Cave exhibition. The 10-person firm (led by husband-and-wife team Hannah Gottlieb-Graham and Andrew Samuels) signed two festivals—the Chicago Architecture Biennial, which celebrated its 10th year under Artistic Director Florencia Rodriguez, and ArtPhilly, helmed by patrons Kathy Sachs and Bill Adair, debuting in 2026 to coincide with the nation's 250th birthday. ALMA also celebrated major client milestones: The Center for Art and Advocacy's inaugural Bed-Stuy building and exhibition space, Theaster Gates' new Rebuild Foundation headquarters (The Land School in Chicago), collector Lisa Perry's Onna House Soho, the National Academy of Design's 200-year anniversary, Yancey Richardson's 30-year anniversary and FLAG Art Foundation's announcements of new curatorial partnerships with the Parrish Art Museum and Serpentine Galleries, commencing in 2026.

The firm began working with Denniston Hill, the visionary upstate residency founded by Julie Mehretu, Lawrence Chua and Paul Pfeiffer; the International Center of Photography (ALMA’s second New York museum client alongside the Whitney Museum of American Art); Meijer Gardens, the acclaimed Grand Rapids sculpture park now housing Nick Cave's Amalgam (Origin); and Stylus, an upcoming Lower East Side members club devoted to ephemeral arts—ALMA's first hospitality project.



Employee satisfaction (5 of 10 employees surveyed): 100% rated ALMA "better than anywhere else" they've worked; 100% cited "abundant" growth opportunities; 100% "very much approve" of leadership; "Our work is deeply diverse—both in how we support clients and in the interdisciplinary nature of our roster itself."



Client satisfaction (9 clients surveyed): 4.9/5.0 average score; perfect scores for responsiveness, track record, expertise and likelihood to recommend; "We changed to Alma just before the end of 2024 and saw a 7x increase in the number of press hits."



New clients: Allison Janae Hamilton, Brooklyn Museum, Denniston Hill (Julie Mehretu/Lawrence Chua/Paul Pfeiffer residency), FotoFocus, Gordon Parks Foundation, International Center of Photography, MacDowell, Meijer Gardens (Nick Cave sculpture), Stylus



Notable campaigns: "Amy Sherald: American Sublime" (Whitney Museum), AIPAD second year (Park Avenue Armory, NYT review by Will Heinrich), Yancey Richardson 30-year anniversary campaign, Lubaina Himid campaign + FLAG Art Foundation x Serpentine announcement, notable exhibitions at Jack Shainman throughout the year, including Hayv Kahraman and Toyin Ojih Odutola; 2026 Whitney Museum Art Party ($1B+ impressions in the first 48 hours)



2026 pipeline: Brooklyn Museum’s Iris van Herpen fashion exhibition, Stylus opening (sonic sanctuary, Lower East Side), ArtPhilly (summer biennial, 250th anniversary), FotoFocus’ new Cincinnati building (along with a branding and identity refresh by ALMA), PS21 inaugural winter festival Sullivan County (The Dark, fully branded by ALMA), BlackStar Film Festival 15th anniversary, Betye Saar centennial campaign, Gordon Parks Foundation 20th anniversary