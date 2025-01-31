The Top PR Firms in 2025
This year’s PR Power List celebrates the agencies bold enough to lead the charge and smart enough to reflect the world they’re shaping.Read More
The PR industry isn’t what it used to be—and thank goodness for that. Gone are the days when a well-placed press release and a few well-timed phone calls could keep a brand afloat. In 2025, the best PR agencies and global communications firms are building full-service operations, redefining narratives and sometimes creating the very platforms their clients rely on to get noticed. The smartest PR minds understand how and why traditional media is losing power—both in terms of quantifiable metrics (traffic, revenue, audience growth) and qualitative impact (cultural relevance, influence on public discourse)—to audience-first, creator-led new media. This year’s PR Power List is as much a testament to the evolution of media as it is to the evolution of public relations. The strategies of the agencies that have adapted to the decentralization of influence reflect a deeper understanding that the singular narrative is no longer owned by conglomerates but splitting and shifting to individuals and micro-communities, influencers, streamers and niche digital brands.
Of course, you cannot separate evolution from the accountability. For an industry tasked with reflecting the world back to itself, over 82 percent of people working in the U.S. in PR are white. Certainly, it’s a failure of imagination. More, it's an opportunity. Racial bias has cost the American economy more than $50 trillion since 1990, and the potential gains from a fairer system are staggering: $5 trillion in additional GDP, $13 trillion in stock market value and over $600 billion in corporate annual profits in just a few years, Ford Foundation's Director of Mission Investments Roy Swan explains. In the spirit of patriotic capitalism, diversity was a key factor in evaluating the firms on this year's list.
We also considered growth, retention, innovation and cultural impact. We looked at how firms leverage data and A.I. and, most importantly, how they’re moving the world forward. Take Anne Frank The Exhibition, which opened this week at the Center for Jewish History in New York City under the guidance of Anat Gerstein—an immersive experience that challenges audiences to confront the dangers of hatred and intolerance in a deeply divided world. Meanwhile, last year’s inaugural San Quentin Film Festival, spearheaded by Pea Nation, reframed the conversation of justice and humanity with unparalleled insight and compassion.
The future of PR is bolder, more diverse and fearlessly innovative. The most powerful PR agencies in 2025 prove that in an industry as unpredictable as the stories it shapes, staying ahead means abandoning the rulebook in favor of a live, collaborative, ever-improving Google Doc.
The Best PR Agencies in 2025
- 1. Dolphin
- 2. Ruder Finn
- 3. Vested
- 4. Global Strategy Group
- 5. The Berman Group
- 6. ID
- 7. DISRPT Agency
- 8. FINN Partners
- 9. Joele Frank
- 10. Pea Nation
- 11. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications
- 12. Anat Gerstein Inc.
- 13. Orchestra
- 14. Global Gateway Advisors
- 15. The Levinson Group
- 16. Prosek Partners
- 17. BPCM
- 18. Strategic Heights Media
- 19. Haymaker Group
- 20. SHADOW
- 21. The Chamber Group
- 22. J/PR
- 23. The Hinton Group
- 24. Perowne International
- 25. DADA Goldberg
1. Dolphin
Dolphin’s meteoric rise continues, driven by innovation, acquisitions and a bold vision for next-gen communications. Under CEO Bill O’Dowd’s leadership, Dolphin’s Q3 2024 revenue grew 24.5 percent year-over-year to $12.7 million. For the first nine months of 2024, revenue climbed 26.6 percent to $39.4 million, further cementing its growth trajectory.
In 2024, the company expanded its influence across industries, from the launch of Always Alpha, a women’s sports management firm founded by Allyson Felix, to the acquisition of social impact powerhouse Elle Communications. Elle’s clients earned prestigious Anthem Awards for purpose-driven campaigns, including the Chamber of Mothers’ nationwide advocacy for maternal rights and Laila Mickelwait’s fight against online sexual exploitation. These initiatives showcase Dolphin’s commitment to advancing social good while redefining the boundaries of PR.
Dolphin’s entertainment arm continues to shine, with Shore Fire Media’s clients racking up 26 nominations for the 2025 GRAMMY Awards across genres like jazz, gospel, roots and global music. Highlights include Jacob Collier’s three nominations, Sierra Ferrell’s debut four nominations, and Trombone Shorty’s nod for Best Regional Roots Album.
With a leadership team stacked with PR heavyweights—Marilyn Laverty, Shore Fire’s legendary founder; The Door’s influential Lois Najarian O’Neill and Charlie Dougiello; and 42West’s formidable Amanda Lundberg and Susie Arons—and a growing empire of subsidiaries, Dolphin is reshaping the industry through innovative storytelling, cutting-edge campaigns and a persistent drive to make meaningful cultural and social contributions.
“The reality is a PR problem is often the result of something much bigger—a business problem, or creative problem, or product problem—a deeper cut that can’t be solved with a PR band-aid,” Najarian O’Neill tells Observer. “What sets us apart is our willingness to not only give voice to the real problem but also to maintain the internal skills and services needed to offer solutions—even those that fall far outside traditional PR.”
For orchestrating a supergroup that’s greater than the sum of its already impressive parts, Dolphin takes the crown as our 2025 agency of the year.
2. Ruder Finn
Ruder Finn, one of the world’s largest independent communications firms, continues to build on its storied history with bold moves and future-facing strategies, estimating 7 percent revenue growth for 2024 and 140 percent growth over the last 5 years. Just this week, the New York City Mayor’s Office honored the legacy of the firm's late founder—a prolific thinker about the philosophy of PR and the responsibilities of business in society—by declaring January 28th David Finn Day. To commemorate the occasion, Ruder Finn donated an archive of speeches, photos, articles and artworks spanning Finn's 100 years on earth to The Museum of Public Relations, the world’s only such collection.
Over 75 years in business, Ruder Finn remains a force for innovation, blending creativity and technology to redefine strategic communications. Under the leadership of CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, the firm has expanded its B2B storytelling and marketing expertise with the acquisition of Big Sky Communications, a San Jose-based customer marketing agency. This follows the purchase of Flightpath, a digital marketing firm, and the recruitment of top-tier talent like OpenAI executive Zack Kass to chair its new global A.I. Advisory Council and Eric Peterson—formerly of Weber Shandwick—Ruder Finn's new Head of Digital.
Ruder Finn is also leading the charge in artificial intelligence. The launch of rf.aio, the firm’s proprietary A.I. optimization offering, in collaboration with InfluenceAI, represents a major leap forward in monitoring and enhancing brand and product mentions in public large language models. By identifying and correcting misinformation while addressing biases, rf.aio strengthens brand perception and reinforces trust in clients like Citi.
Ruder Finn's Change practice remains a go-to for marquee clients navigating portfolio transformations, while the in-house content powerhouse rf.studio53 continues to deliver visually striking work for brands like Bloomberg Philanthropies and The California Endowment.
“We’re good at disruption,” Bloomgarden tells Observer, and it’s hard to argue. Recognized as one of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces in the U.S., Ruder Finn balances its relentless drive with a commitment to its team. As Bloomgarden says, “It’s about treating every relationship like it’s your most important—whether client, colleague, or partner.”
3. Vested
Vested isn’t just another financial PR firm—it’s an ecosystem that’s redefining the industry. Co-founded by Binna Kim, Ishviene Arora and Dan Simon, the minority and women-owned agency has built an impressive client roster, including American Express, JPMorgan Payments, HSBC Innovation Banking, Cboe and Bloomberg. But what sets Vested apart is its commitment to innovation, with tools like Qwoted—a media matchmaking platform generating $6 million in annual revenue—and Financial Narrative, a global community of over 1,000 senior financial marketing leaders.
This year, Vested helped launch Plynk's “Investing Dollar Store” campaign, a pop-up at holiday markets in New Orleans and Austin that demystified investing for new audiences, fostered financial literacy and garnered media coverage that reached 16.7 million people. Additionally, the agency hosted four exclusive industry dinners and leveraged its New York and London HQs to hold events on A.I., financial inclusion and women in finance, solidifying its role as a convener of impactful conversations.
Vested’s ESG efforts also shined, with Director Marian Daniells launching Sustainable Snapshot on AssetTV, covering the latest ESG news, and supporting client Bailard in achieving their B Corp certification. Beyond client work, Vested’s executives were featured in outlets like PRWeek, Forbes and The Financial Brand, and the agency was recognized in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, named Best Workplace for Employee Wellbeing by Ragan and was a finalist for PRovoke’s Global Agency of the Year. On that note, last year’s headline hire included ex-Edelman powerhouse Abby Trexler and former Peppercomm president Ted Birkhahn.
“We’re proud to be minority and women-owned,” say Kim, Arora and Simon. “Our mission is to tell more inclusive stories and extend the value of our services beyond client work.” With its innovative campaigns and industry leadership, Vested remains a force driving financial communications forward.
4. Global Strategy Group
Global Strategy Group (GSG) celebrated a pivotal year in 2024, solidifying its position as a leader at the intersection of public affairs, research and communications. GSG’s political work helped to defend five House incumbents in swing seats, elect 10 new Democratic members and secure Senator Jacky Rosen’s reelection. Among their other wins was Rep.-elect Sarah McBride’s historic victory, making her the first transgender person to serve in Congress.
Beyond the ballot box, GSG advanced critical progressive priorities, including gender equity and abortion access. The firm played a key role in passing five of seven abortion-related ballot measures across states like Colorado, Maryland and New York, ensuring life-saving protections in the post-Roe era. Meanwhile, GSG partnered with UnidosUS to launch a national movement to create four million new Latino homeowners by 2030, bolstered by a Capitol Hill press conference and nationwide events. The firm also published "Latino Lens," a research report examining Hispanic Voter attitudes.
In the private sector, GSG partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium to launch their inaugural Impact Playbook in 2023, and again in 2024. Through 25 media features, the launch of the playbook has reshaped public perception of the storied franchise, highlighting its sustainability efforts and community initiatives.
GSG’s influence extended to infrastructure, guiding the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) through the rollout of the nation’s first congestion pricing strategy, and science, amplifying the AAAS STEMM Opportunity Alliance’s presence at the 2050 White House Summit on STEMM Equity. Additionally, GSG produced a documentary for the Southern Reconstruction Fund, spotlighting Black entrepreneurs and the fight to close the racial wealth gap.
As GSG marks its 30th anniversary, its commitment to shaping public opinion, advancing equity and driving progress has never been clearer. The firm is a proven, trusted resource for navigating complex challenges in even more complex landscapes—as evidenced by the guidance offered in GSG's Business & Politics Report (which finds that, despite fervent campaigns to discredit ESG, Americans, once clued into what ESG actually means, are all for it) and its A.I. Report (the takeaway: despite A.I.'s breakneck adoption in business, the public remains skeptical, largely uninformed and increasingly demands regulation).
5. The Berman Group
As The Berman Group enters its 20th year, the agency continues to hit milestones that count. In 2024, Sarah Berman's firm was tapped by Governor Kathy Hochul to produce New York State’s largest Minority and Women-Owned Business event for the second year in a row. The City of New York and NYC Economic Development Corp. retained The Berman Group as its lead agency for the redeveloped Brooklyn Waterfront—a move that enabled the Brooklyn Army Terminal to steal the Food & Wine Festival from South Beach, Miami. Berman now represents the National Association of Minority Contractors, and Kushner Companies has named Berman their agency of record for Pier Village and its New Jersey real estate development projects.
Berman has also been tapped by Newmark, elevating the CRE advisory's presence in global markets and highlighting the diverse talent its newly appointed female President of Leasing—a historic first for the industry—has attracted. Berman herself recalls the early challenges of navigating the real estate industry without a network of female peers, and underscores the value of diverse perspectives in leadership. “You need to have a layered approach,” Berman tells Observer.
Beyond traditional communications, Berman’s team crafted an award-winning repositioning of 666 Third Avenue—now stylishly rebranded as 6 Grand Central—for Tishman Speyer. Globally, The Berman Group's clients reach from the UK to Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Turkey and beyond. Recently hired executive Philip Ramirez is set to lead public relations and social media for RXR’s Starrett Lehigh Building and a roster of real estate development in Miami, New York and other major U.S. markets. Ramirez emphasizes to Observer, that, today, a meme can often have more impact than a well-crafted pitch.
Of course, not every idea will stick—but 20 percent of The Berman Group's clients have retained the agency for over a decade. An additional 10 percent of clients have been with Berman for 15 years. The Contractors’ Association of Greater New York, the Building Trades Employers’ Association and Hunter Roberts Construction Group have been with her from the start. Retaining clients like this requires a blend of proven fundamentals and risk-taking, Berman says.
6. ID
Roll the credits, and you’ll find ID at the heart of Hollywood’s biggest moments. Founded by Kelly Bush Novak, the agency boasts a star-studded roster including Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bong Joon Ho, Michael Keaton, Ryan Coogler, Denis Villeneuve, Jon M. Chu, Walter Salles, Ayo Edebiri, Lady Gaga, Jeremy Strong, Ben Stiller, Fernanda Torres, Serena Williams and America Ferrera. In 2024, ID celebrated a banner Academy Awards season with dozens of nominations and seven wins, including Best Picture for Oppenheimer (produced by ID clients Emma Thomas and Charles Roven), Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson, and multiple awards for Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.
Beyond the Oscars, ID executed a successful campaign for the PBS series Finding Your Roots in honor of its 10th season. The campaign reached nearly 18 million viewers, netted 2.2 billion impressions, and secured the series’ first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Nonfiction Hosted Series. The agency also spearheaded the launch of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, generating 24.6 billion media impressions and 69.6 million organic social impressions while partnering with Pride Live to commemorate the National Park Service’s first LGBTQ+ civil rights monument.
ID thrives on balancing creativity with measurable impact. Their work ranges from turning Janelle Monáe into Halloween royalty on the Hollywood Reporter cover to supporting Severance's Glass Cube installation for Apple TV+, which amassed 1.8 billion impressions. Whether celebrating Allyson Felix’s Olympic advocacy or guiding Nikki Glaser’s historic debut as the first solo female Golden Globes host, ID continues to shape the cultural conversation.
For Novak, trust remains the foundation of the agency’s success. “I’m so proud of our team,” she tells the Observer. With three decades of earned loyalty and respect, ID remains one of the industry’s most influential forces.
7. DISRPT Agency
Founded by communications veteran Adriane Jefferson, DISRPT Agency isn’t just about shaking things up but amplifying voices and brands with missions that matter. Just last week, DISRPT joined forces with The Door, a leading creative relations agency and subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. Since its founding in 2019, the BIPOC-owned PR agency has merged earned, social and influencer strategies into campaigns that make an impact. Case in point: DISRPT’s work for Hyundai via Culture Brands, where they promoted the all-electric IONIQ model with a “Black love story” that landed in Adweek, Ad Age and Essence. When Hyundai needed a fresh take for the 2024 Santa Fe, DISRPT's client, Culture Brands, delivered “The Drop,” a sneaker-culture-inspired campaign that turned heads in Footwear News, Ad Age and Marketing Dive.
Beyond automotive, Jefferson’s firm represents Nike collaborators The Whitaker Group, the inclusive baby care brand The Happy Hues Co.—which made a splashy debut at Target—and CultureCon, one of the largest creative conferences celebrating diverse voices.
Account Executive Palvi Singh emphasizes that at DISRPT, creativity and results go hand in hand—and real, intentional creativity naturally drives results because people connect with it. The agency’s guiding principle? If they don’t care about a campaign as consumers, it’s back to the drawing board. Jefferson, for her part, isn’t afraid to lean into controversy when it serves the bigger picture—like turning a lawsuit against a VC fund for women of color into a platform to highlight systemic barriers and advocate for change.
“When one of our clients—a VC fund for women of color—was sued by the same guy behind the affirmative action reversal, we leaned into the conversation instead of retreating,” Jefferson tells Observer. “We used it as a platform to highlight the barriers women founders face and push for change. That moment taught me that being vulnerable, transparent and authentic—even when it’s messy—can spark trust and meaningful dialogue in ways no traditional PR strategy can.”
For Jefferson, respect, care and intention aren’t buzzwords—they’re the foundation of how DISRPT works with clients, media and influencers alike. Whether it’s through an empathy-driven approach or crafting campaigns that truly resonate, DISRPT is proving that authenticity is the ultimate disruptor.
8. FINN Partners
FINN Partners is expanding at warp speed. In 2024 alone, this giant independent added a staggering 175 new clients, a number that would take most agencies a lifetime to rack up. In a testament to its appetite for more, the firm now has 1,300 full-time employees, 34 offices—counting New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Dublin, Mumbai, Singapore and beyond—and approximately 1,000 clients worldwide.
Among new names on this generalist firm’s roster: Boston Dynamics and Locus Robotics, hospitality behemoths Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Darden Restaurants, grooming disruptor Dollar Shave Club, the World Travel and Tourism Council, major sports orgs like the Professional Women’s Hockey League and Cosm, a global tech company delivering immersive experiences across sports, entertainment, science and education. In 2024, FINN announced a partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, an organization accelerating the path to net-positive hospitality.
Of course, growth is one thing—retention is another. FINN’s jaw-dropping 87 percent client retention rate means marquee names like Bridgestone, Jack Daniels, Tempur-Sealy and 2k Games are staying put, proving that once you’re in the FINN orbit, you’re in it for the long haul.
CEO and founding partner Peter Finn credits a purpose-built “innovation communications” model for the firm’s potent retention and growth. “Media hits and vanity metrics aren’t enough,” he tells Observer. “There is an art and science to bringing innovative ideas to the table, and we’ve carved out a strong niche in this area.”
To be clear, FINN cares about more than rankings, conversions and other metrics. Long a believer in doing good while doing well, its healthcare practice partnered with French biotech start-up Ziwig to launch a breakthrough saliva test for endometriosis—an innovation with the potential to change the lives of 1 in 10 women worldwide affected by the condition.
FINN's formidable Arts Division, led by Philippa Polskin, specializes in visual arts and added a gallery of blue-chip clients last year, including the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (New Delhi, India), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Las Vegas Museum of Art, Yale Center for British Art, Warsaw Museum of Modern Art, Ravinia, Frida Escobedo Studio and returning client The Broad Art. Other Polskin clients include MoMA, Studio Museum in Harlem, the Getty, American Museum of Natural History and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Polskin was selected for Observer’s Best Specialty PR Firms (Visual Arts) but asked to be rolled into FINN’s main list entry. In July, FINN acquired the Paris-based arts and culture firm Claudine Colin Communication (CCC).
So, here we are. Bigger, smarter and still holding onto its clients, FINN Partners continues to show the industry how it’s done.
9. Joele Frank
In the world of financial communications, Joele Frank continues to dominate. The firm claimed the #1 spot in 2024 in The Deal’s M&A league tables, Bloomberg’s Shareholder Defense rankings and the #2 spot in The Deal's Bankruptcy and Restructuring league tables. With 67 shareholder activist defense arrangements—nearly double its closest competitor—for clients boasting a combined market cap of $853 billion, Joele Frank remains the trusted partner for navigating high-stakes corporate events.
2024 saw the firm shine across a variety of industries and situations. It supported Ansys in its $35 billion acquisition by Synopsys, one of the year’s largest M&A deals, and advised Discover in its $35.3 billion merger with Capital One, crafting strategies that resonated with stakeholders and media alike. On the restructuring front, Joele Frank guided Hornblower Group through a complex Chapter 11 process, developing tailored communications that ensured minimal disruption while reducing the company’s debt by $720 million.
The firm also showcased its expertise in ESG, authoring milestone reports for clients like Warner Bros. Discovery, Macy’s and Kimberly-Clark. These reports navigated evolving disclosure standards while creating strong foundations for future sustainability strategies. Additionally, Joele Frank partnered with Kimberly-Clark for its first Investor Day in over a decade, supporting the company's launch of a new corporate strategy.
Celebrating 25 years in business, Joele Frank’s influence remains unmatched. The firm brought on 140 new clients in 2024, with 70 percent of clients retaining its services beyond their initial engagements—a testament to its enduring value. From M&A and activist defense to ESG and corporate crises, Joele Frank’s unrelenting focus on results ensures its clients stay ahead in an ever-changing corporate landscape.
10. Pea Nation
Janna Pea’s resume reads like the greatest hits of PR heavyweights—Berlin Rosen, Sunshine Sachs—but it’s her own consultancy, launched in 2023, that’s making waves. Specializing in "narrative change" across arts, entertainment, gender justice, philanthropy and racial justice, Pea Nation has become the go-to for wildly influential clients like the Ford Foundation, Microsoft, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Max and J. Crew.
While much of Pea’s work operates behind the scenes, her talent for elevating visibility has been front and center—notably with the groundbreaking San Quentin Film Festival, the first of its kind in California’s oldest prison. When it comes to amplifying women of color in politics, Pea Nation’s strategic social media work with not-for-profit leaders at Public Wise and Black Futures Lab is making an undeniable impact.
Pea emphasizes that creativity is at the core of everything they do—particularly with clients in the creative sector—and partnerships are approached with a balance of fearless ideas and realistic goals, ensuring impact without sacrificing ingenuity. At Pea Nation, relationships matter just as much as results. Their guiding philosophy? Knowing the people behind the work is just as crucial as the work itself. As she tells Observer, this means “always framing our interactions in the interest of learning and knowing the person first.”
Pea’s consultancy stands out not only for its impressive client list but also for its thoughtful, community-driven ethos. It brings a human-first approach to every project, from high-profile campaigns to grassroots initiatives. With an eye for both strategy and storytelling, Pea Nation is carving out a distinct space in the ever-evolving PR landscape.
11. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications
“This year is about getting people to think about how they live—and actually engage,” says Alison Brod, founder of her 28-year-old eponymous agency. In 2024, ABMC did just that, blending bold creativity with strategic growth to deliver results that speak for themselves: a 33 percent revenue increase and a 15 percent expansion in team size.
ABMC’s client roster is as stacked as ever, boasting names like L’Oreal, Kraft Heinz, Inspire Brands (including Dunkin), Molson Coors, H&M, Old Navy, Charlotte Tilbury, Pizza Hut, Neutrogena and Santa Margherita Wines. The agency’s work isn’t just about retaining clients—it’s about scaling them. In 2024, they grew L’Oreal from one brand to 10, Kraft Heinz from one to 13, and Inspire Brands from one to five, proving their ability to turn partnerships into empires.
Buzzworthy campaigns defined the year, from Stonyfield Organic’s “Toxic-Free Election” challenge, which drew 2.1 million entries, to Smoothie King’s viral “Sleepy Girlzzz” smoothie, inspired by social media trends. ABMC also deepened its commitment to DEI, formalizing its 15 years of work in Latine representation by launching a Latine Programming Committee to support brands authentically engaging this critical demographic. With standout projects like Frida Uncensored, a raw and revolutionary women’s health platform, and major events like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions, ABMC continues to thrive by delivering on its promise of brave ideas and thoughtful execution.
Brod credits the agency’s longevity to its ability to stay ahead of the curve. “Years ago, we would come in second to giant agencies on big pieces of corporate business. Brands would tell us they were too scared to take a chance on our unorthodox ideas,” Brod tells Observer, reflecting on almost 30 years running her firm. “Today, that is all they ask for. There is an unquenchable thirst for virality, and once they get a taste, there is no turning back.”
Staying intentionally apolitical, the agency focuses instead on keeping brands relevant and resonant in an ever-changing landscape. With a roster of over 80 brands and a reputation for creativity that drives results, ABMC is proving that impact is the ultimate measure of success.
12. Anat Gerstein Inc.
Some of 2024’s most talked-about headlines, trends and social media moments can be traced back to one place: Anat Gerstein Inc., the fourteen-year-old New York firm with a knack for being at the right place at the right time.
When the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam decided to recreate Anne Frank’s hidden annex in a Manhattan museum—the first time a museum had overseen a full-scale recreation of the room where Frank lived and wrote—they called Anat to handle the media blitz. And when the Portal—a two-way camera linking New York and Dublin—landed on land owned by Anat client Flatiron NoMad Partnership, the PR agency found itself at the center of a global frenzy surrounding the notorious live feed.
In 2024, the firm expanded its client roster with names like Maimonides Medical Center and Samaritan Daytop Village while continuing to deliver wins for longtime partners. Among the year’s biggest successes? The Associated Medical Schools of New York driving diversity in medicine, AARP NY securing crucial funding for homebound seniors’ meals, and NYC’s United Probation Officers Association finally locking in a long-overdue contract.
“The culture of our firm is to be generous—with each other and reporters,” the firm’s VP of Arts & Culture, Karin Venegas, tells Observer. In a city where attention is currency, Anat is cashing in.
13. Orchestra
BerlinRosen, our reigning champ for several years, has officially outgrown itself: rebranded and retooled as a full-blown conglomerate under the banner of Orchestra—cementing its place as a communications powerhouse. With a growing team of over 750 strategists and creatives and armed with a war chest of PE cash, founders Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin added Small Girls PR and Civitas Public Affairs Group to its impressive lineup, which already included Derris, M18, Glen Echo Group, Inkhouse and others. These acquisitions expand Orchestra’s expertise across consumer, public affairs, DE&I and sustainability, creating a seamless network of specialized talent under one banner. Speaking of talent, Brightmode, its recruitment firm, means even competitors might end up as clients.
Orchestra’s campaigns reflect its dynamic reach and creative ingenuity. The firm guided Vanderbilt University through the approval process and launch of its New York City campus, positioning it as an engine of economic growth for the tri-state region and an essential hub for the university community and its partners. Positioning Chancellor Daniel Diermeier as a transformative leader for Vanderbilt, Orchestra secured high-profile coverage and rallied civic and business leaders to support the university’s New York expansion, which has been widely embraced by the community and highlighted by city and state officials as a major economic and educational asset.
In a different kind of New York Story, Orchestra has been Zappos’ longtime AOR; some might say the firm has kept the brand culturally sharp. Most recently, Orchestra turned the New York City Marathon into a live marketing sprint—getting 500 spectators to swap into Zappos shoes on the spot (securing media coverage and orchestrating the full experiential rollout).
Orchestra also took on high-profile corporate challenges. The firm managed CAVA’s IPO communications, securing 230 media pieces with 98 percent message accuracy. Similarly, its work with Warby Parker around the 2024 solar eclipse garnered over 600 media stories and 3.3 billion impressions, solidifying the brand’s position in eye care.
On the sports front, Orchestra played a key role in reshaping the narrative for the Washington Commanders under new ownership, leveraging strategic media engagement, community outreach, and the “Commanders Log” content series to rebuild fan loyalty and corporate partnerships. The results? A 10 percent boost in attendance, 20 percent season ticket growth, sold-out home games, and 13 multi-year sponsorships—all while driving national media coverage and connecting with over 60,000 families through charitable initiatives.
“It takes an entirely new approach to earn and sustain audience attention,” Rosen tells Observer, crediting Orchestra’s culture of encouraging “intense curiosity” for the company’s success. Chief Culture Officer Thaly Germain adds, “This emphasis on connection and shared purpose defines our firm."
14. Global Gateway Advisors
If there’s one firm that knows how to pull off a global power play without breaking a sweat, it’s Global Gateway Advisors (GGA). The agency’s crown jewel? The annual APEC CEO Summit, which in November lured over 1,000 world leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs and, of course, a requisite number of brainiacs to Lima—Antony Blinken included. GGA has become more than just a hired gun for the event; they’re practically part of the furniture, securing global speakers and wrangling media coverage from heavyweights like the BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal.
“Don’t let the pursuit of the BIG idea get in the way of the smart, pragmatic approach,” founder and CEO Matthew Doering tells Observer. “We find the best path forward is the one that’s measured, realistic and rooted in business impact.”
From locking down media to orchestrating celebrity appearances and producing content that actually results in conversions, GGA has it covered. The agency has a deft hand in reputation management, advocacy, ESG and all the other buzzworthy priorities that keep global companies, nonprofits and governmental players in healthcare and tech up at night. With a client roster that includes the Associated Press, the College Board, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google and Zillow, they know a thing or two about high-stakes strategy.
“The best strategic counsel often comes from knowing when to pause and reflect,” COO and senior partner David Fishman tells Observer. “First instincts can be to respond immediately, but looking around corners, considering implications for stakeholders, evaluating unintended consequences and aligning with organizational values leads to better outcomes.” Meanwhile, President and Senior Partner Carol Harrison sums up their approach succinctly: “Building and sustaining relationships starts with aligning on a 'what does success look like?' mindset.”
At the end of the day, GGA’s formula is simple: more than reputation management, they craft legacies.
15. The Levinson Group
Molly Levinson’s shop isn’t just in the room when major deals go down—it’s often the mastermind behind them. In 2024, The Levinson Group continued its streak as the not-so-secret weapon fueling headline-making engagements. Their client roster reads like a who's who of power players: Live Nation, Boeing, Google, Angel City FC (securing the top women’s sports deal ever), Women’s Sports Foundation, Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation and Decision Desk HQ. But those are just the ones they’re willing to name. Behind the scenes, Levinson’s team is the trusted counsel for senior statespeople, Wall Street titans, Olympic athletes, Hollywood studios, streaming giants, major sports leagues, global tech behemoths and elite universities.
“The key is to meet the moment. Also, creativity shouldn’t be considered at odds with results,” Senior Managing Director Angela Hoague tells Observer—a fitting motto for a firm that knows how to turn strategy into spectacle.
This year’s hires further solidified the firm’s bench strength, with Naree Ketadut, former deputy press secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Christina Pryor, ex-senior advisor and chief of public affairs at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, bringing even more firepower to the team.
“Our most unconventional or unexpected approach to solving a PR challenge? We’ll never tell. But we definitely had fun doing it, and it was very successful,” teases Kaye Verville, Senior Managing Director, giving a nod to the firm’s reputation for behind-the-scenes wizardry.
As Levinson tells Observer, “Credibility, experience, expertise, persistence and timeliness matter. So does a team that knows they can count on each other.” That pursuit of excellence has cemented her PR firm’s place at the top of the food chain, delivering results with precision, discretion and just the right amount of flair.
16. Prosek Partners
After over three decades, Prosek Partners proves that longevity doesn’t mean complacency. Known for its dominance in financial communications with clients like TD Bank, Blackstone and BNY, the firm continues to innovate and expand. In 2024, Prosek supported the launch of SCI Ventures, the first-ever venture philanthropy fund addressing spinal cord injuries with the goal of curing paralysis. By leveraging media placements in outlets like Financial Times, Forbes and Inside Philanthropy, alongside speaking opportunities at WebSummit and SuperVenture, Prosek helped SCI Ventures raise significant awareness. The launch sparked engagement with over 20 startups and opened doors to 15+ venture capitalists, building momentum toward the fund’s $40M goal.
Prosek’s strategic growth also extended to its investment in Becca PR, solidifying its presence in hospitality, dining and culture communications. Becca closed the year with wins including Ralph Lauren, Tishman Speyer and Rockwell Group, alongside top-tier talent acquisitions from HBO, YouTube and Wallpaper. Meanwhile, Prosek’s new sports practice, led by former NFL exec Jon Schwartz, saw a 300 percent revenue boost thanks to partnerships with investors, operators and athletes.
At the heart of Prosek’s success is its culture, which is built on what it calls an “Army of Entrepreneurs” ethos, blending grit, hustle and humanity. Founder Jennifer Prosek emphasizes the firm’s commitment to creativity, delivering “big ideas” to clients quarterly, regardless of whether they ask.
With a growing global footprint—spanning nine offices from Abu Dhabi to Cape Town—and a unique blend of creativity and results-driven strategies, Prosek Partners continues to redefine what’s possible in financial communications, proving why it remains a trusted leader across industries.
17. BPCM
Vanessa von Bismarck and Carrie Ellen Phillips’ independent agency has been playing the long game—and winning. With 25 years under its belt, a global team of 100 across New York, Los Angeles and London, and clients like Volkswagen, Marriott and CeraVe, BPCM proves that being a generalist in a specialized world has its perks. Its industry-leading sustainability practice continues to set the standard, and the agency has prioritized diversity by appointing a dedicated staffer to oversee initiatives.
2024’s highlights include a methodically developed integrated social media strategy supporting CeraVe’s ultra-viral Super Bowl campaign with Michael Cera and a Dom Pérignon bash in LA that became the toast of awards season. The agency also spearheaded Glossier’s 10th-anniversary fragrance launch, “Impressions of You,” securing hundreds of top-tier press and influencers at an immersive ferry-accessible event and landing features in WWD, Elle, Vanity Fair and Vogue.
BPCM’s creative risk-taking paid off with campaigns like Zacapa Rum’s partnership with the Latin American Fashion Summit and a Silver Oak Cabernet-dyed corset for Jackson Wiederhoeft’s show, both earning significant buzz. The agency also welcomed strategic hires, including Amy Keller Laird, former Women’s Health editor-in-chief, and Marcus Gamo, ex-Allison + Partners executive, reinforcing its editorial and strategic expertise.
Internally, BPCM fosters a culture of trust and collaboration. "We want our clients to rely on us as thought partners and as an extension of their teams,” Chief of Staff Nancy Cuocci tells Observer. Longchamp, the agency’s longest-running client, has been with the firm for 17 years, and Hermès has retained them for more than a decade. With creativity, strategy and relationships at its core, BPCM continues to prove a trusted force in the industry.
18. Strategic Heights Media
For over nine years, Strategic Heights Media (SHM), led by owners Simone Smalls and Michelle Huff Elliott, has been at the forefront of entertainment and lifestyle PR. The female-led, Black-owned agency continues to deliver standout campaigns for marquee clients across music, sports, fashion and beauty, including Comcast Xfinity, ASCAP, We TV BET, Lifetime and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival.
In 2024, SHM partnered with Primary Wave to represent the Luther Vandross Estate, garnering 5.6 billion media impressions through a comprehensive strategy that elevated his legacy. With features in Billboard, The New York Times, Essence and Variety, as well as partnerships with influencers and events, SHM brought renewed attention to Vandross’s contributions to music, higher education, lifestyle fashion and philanthropy while building anticipation for the documentary LUTHER: Never Too Much.
SHM also spearheaded the media campaign for the Mary J. Blige x Pepsi Strength of a Woman Festival, delivering over nine billion media impressions. The event, curated by an all-Black female team, amplified the presence of Black women in entertainment and beyond, earning coverage in outlets such as CBS Mornings, TODAY Show, Forbes, Billboard and Variety.
Other 2024 highlights include ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Awards honoring Usher, Victoria Monet and Lil Baby, which earned almost two billion impressions. SHM’s work for Comcast spanned red carpet premieres, activations and press tours, promoting initiatives like the HBCU Tour on Black Experience on Xfinity, and Voices of the Civil Rights Movement, resulting in billions of media impressions across outlets like Deadline, GMA and People.
SHM’s success lies in its ability to balance creative strategy with cultural authenticity, empowering its clients to make an impact while fostering trust and collaboration. The agency has tackled culturally sensitive projects with finesse, maintaining integrity and transparency. Smalls recalls the challenge of handling crisis communications while staying true to their values—turning a divisive topic into a constructive conversation.
“We were on both sides of the fence,” Smalls tells Observer, noting how challenging it was not to shy away from expressing their opinions. “It taught us a lot about client trust and not compromising our integrity on a personal and professional level.”
Elliott adds that “Refocusing the conversation on the issues” was key to solving the problem. She likens their leadership philosophy to the Ritz-Carlton’s "Gold Standard," empowering the team to contribute ideas and strategies that align with client goals and drive success.
19. Haymaker Group
Getting journalists to show up is one thing—getting them to keep coming back is another. J.J. Colao’s tech-PR firm, Haymaker Group, pulled off precisely that with its media-only dinners, co-hosted with VC Laurel Touby, on both coasts. Heavyweight attendees have included top-tier reporters from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Financial Times, Bloomberg, CNBC, NPR, TechCrunch, Business Insider and The Atlantic, among others. This insider cachet culminated in Haymaker’s first Media Summit in New York, drawing hundreds of editors, reporters, PR pros and executives to the Altman Building for a no-holds-barred discussion—and celebration—of the industry’s future.
When not playing host, Colao and his team are in the trenches, representing next-gen tech disruptors like Clover, Get Well, inMarket, Harness, Brainly and Ferrovial. “Creativity under pressure is the job,” Colao tells Observer. “Otherwise, we’d just be project managers.”
When it comes to connecting with clients, Haymaker is all in on face-to-face engagement, hosting monthly in-person events and traveling to meet clients wherever they are. Zoom fatigue? Not in their vocabulary. “We never considered going remote,” Colao says.
At the core of Haymaker’s success is a refreshingly simple ethos—treating people right goes a long way. Whether building media relationships or client trust, Colao’s winning PR methodology blends high-impact strategy with an old-school approach that’s proving to be anything but outdated. With an eye on the future and a knack for bringing the right people together, Haymaker is carving out a unique—and enviable—niche in the tech PR space.
20. SHADOW
"We built SHADOW on the principle of unwavering partnership," founder Brad Zeifman tells Observer of the now 18-year-old PR firm he leads with partners Lisette Sand-Freedman, Michelle Sokoloff, Liza Suloti, Brian Vaughan, Erica Larsen and Jamie D’Attoma. "A shadow is always at your side," Zeifman clarifies. As it turns out, clients are on SHADOW's side, too; the agency's roster grew significantly in 2024 to include Marc Jacobs, Estée Lauder, K18, Tatcha, Under Armour and Chateau Minuty.
One of SHADOW’s standout achievements last year was e.l.f. Cosmetics’ “Judge Beauty" Super Bowl campaign, featuring Judge Judy and capitalizing on the courtroom drama craze. The campaign delivered over 105 billion media impressions, earned a creative effectiveness score in the top 5 percent of the Ipsos database and multiplied traffic to e.l.f.’s website. Judge Judy herself called it "the most professional and creative experience she’s had in 30 years."
Other highlights include Estée Lauder’s “Night Night Club,” a social-first skincare campaign starring Nicole Richie that garnered over 8 billion impressions—the brand’s largest organic driver in three years. SHADOW was the lead creative agency for K18’s "Feel What’s Possible" campaign with Simone Biles, Android’s A.I.-driven fall campaign, and Sony’s Olivia Rodrigo-fronted "For The Music" launch event. Innovative campaigns like Cloudy Bay’s “Summer Fridays AI Assistant” chatbot and the launch of Beyoncé’s SirDavis Whisky proved SHADOW'S consistent versatility.
American Eagle has retained SHADOW for going on 16 years; in 2024, the agency delivered the apparel company's most successful social program ever: "Live Your Life," which racked up more than four billion impressions. Across the board, SHADOW's ability to keep clients is impressive: 1 Hotels has been with SHADOW for 9 years, Zero Bond has been with the firm since day one, and 40 percent of all accounts have been with SHADOW for over seven years.
To what does Zeifman credit SHADOW's success? Forging trust, fostering talent and taking risks on big ideas. "That is how we impact the world around us."
21. The Chamber Group
When you’re USHER, Erykah Badu, Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, Naomi Campbell or Jon Batiste, commanding the spotlight is second nature—controlling the narrative, however, is where The Chamber Group thrives. Since its founding in 2006, Chris Chambers and his team have been the architects behind the public personas of some of the biggest names in music, fashion and culture. USHER, for instance, earned his 24th Grammy nomination for Coming Home in the Best R&B Album category under their watchful guidance. At the same time, Erykah Badu, a longtime client, not only won the 2024 CFDA Fashion Icon Award but also earned a 2025 Grammy nomination for her feature on Rapsody’s 3:AM in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.
Beyond its A-list clientele, The Chamber Group has built an enviable portfolio that spans powerhouse media brands like TOD’s, Pat McGrath Labs and CREED, and cultural institutions, including the National Black Theatre. The firm's influence extends to cultural tastemakers like playwright Jeremy O. Harris, ensuring his voice cuts through the din with surgical precision across media, social, content and partnerships. From securing Toni Braxton a stunning Essence magazine cover to orchestrating The Baylor Project’s coveted Tiny Desk feature, Chambers and his team consistently position their clients at the forefront of culture.
“Long-lasting relationships come from treating people as the humans they are instead of a means to an end when you need a favor for a client,” Chambers tells Observer. “It’s important to build relationships when you’re not in the middle of working on something together.”
The Chamber Group isn't just about amplification—it’s about elevation. Whether guiding the Tamron Hall Show’s evolving media presence, reinforcing Craig David’s global R&B appeal, or helping Saweetie cement her status as hip-hop’s reigning queen of cool, the firm masterfully balances influence and discretion.
22. J/PR
Sarah Evans and Jamie Lynn O'Grady’s PR empire, built on the foundation of a college friendship, shows no signs of slowing down. With 36 new clients signed in 2024, J/PR—spanning the U.S., UK and affiliate agency 20TwoStudio—is on track to hit a 10 percent growth rate, reaching $24.5 million in revenue. Not bad for an agency that started with two friends and a big idea. New business wins include marquee names like Waldorf Astoria New York, Virgin Hotels, Gurney’s Resorts, FORESTIS and a portfolio brimming with wine and spirits brands.
Evans attributes J/PR’s success to its rootedness in authenticity and connection, stressing that transparency is the agency's backbone. A blend of human-first leadership and razor-sharp strategy is “100 percent how we've built our company,” Evans tells Observer.
That philosophy was tested when the LA wildfires hit, turning their agency Slack channel into an emergency response center. In true J/PR fashion, the team sprang into action—securing temporary housing, conducting daily check-ins, and leading donation drives while guiding hotel clients through the crisis. As O’Grady notes, the moment underscored J/PR’s unique role: balancing the care of their staff with their commitment to clients.
“Creativity is the bedrock,” UK Senior Managing Director Emma Hartland-Mahon tells Observer. For J/PR, punchy, innovative campaigns aren’t just about standing out but driving measurable results. Understanding how to tap into niche communities and subcultures will be the firm’s focus heading into 2025, Hartland-Mahon says.
23. The Hinton Group
Fashion is not short on PR firms, but few have the gravitational pull of The Hinton Group. With an unerring eye for what’s next, Nate Hinton has cemented his firm’s reputation as a powerhouse since its 2017 launch. Outlets like Business of Fashion cite him as an essential industry voice, and Ebony named him one of 40 Black creatives to watch in 2024.
Hinton’s client list reads like a red carpet roll call: Christian Siriano, Sergio Hudson, Bally, De Beers Group, New Era Cap and Bibhu Mohapatra. Rising talents like anOnlyChild, Hanifa and Almasika Jewelry round out the roster. The firm masterminded the rollout for De Beers Group’s holiday campaign, "Forever Present," and has driven the jeweler's social media and influencer presence for the past two years. Meanwhile, they unveiled New Era Cap’s apparel line, Brand New Era, marking the debut of creative director Dao-Yi Chow.
Media hits? Hinton delivers. He landed Bally’s Creative Director Simone Bellotti in The New York Times Style Magazine and Vogue’s coveted September issue. Sergio Hudson, under his watch, became a wardrobe staple for Jill Biden, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Janelle Monáe and Beyoncé, who donned the designer at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Saoirse Ronan, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan and Chris Pine were also dressed to impress (in Bally) under Hinton’s guidance.
“Creativity and results are like walking a tightrope—you need both to stay balanced,” Hinton tells Observer. His firm’s crisis management chops were tested when they urged a client to challenge a false narrative head-on, turning a PR crisis into a storytelling triumph.
At The Hinton Group, intent is the mantra. “Everyone is VIP,” Hinton says. “We do everything with passion and treat everyone with dignity—internally and externally—whether an intern or a celebrity.” And with that ethos, Hinton continues to set the pace in an industry obsessed with the next big thing.
24. Perowne International
If ultra-luxury travel had a gatekeeper, it would be Perowne International. The London-based powerhouse has cemented its status as the go-to PR firm for the world’s most exclusive hotels and resorts. With a staggering 13 clients featured in the 50 Best Hotels awards in 2024, Perowne’s influence is undeniable. As founder Jules Perowne tells Observer, “Creativity is what grabs attention, but results are what build trust.”
From orchestrating the grand unveilings of iconic properties like Raffles Jaipur, Raffles London at the OWO, Passalacqua Lake Como and the reimagined 17th-century Hôtel du Couvent in Nice to securing high-profile clients such as The Beaumont Mayfair, Swire Hotels, The Thinking Traveler, Velaa Private Island Maldives and the Swiss-based Chenot, which includes the flagship Chenot Palaces, Chenot Spas and Chenot Espace, within leading hotels and resorts in Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Italy, Montenegro and Morocco. A collaboration between The Newt in Somerset and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show transformed into a multiyear partnership. Upcoming projects include the highly anticipated Oetker Collection St. Tropez, a Mediterranean retreat design by Giles & Boissier, and a flurry of 2025 openings ranging from Oetker's U.S. debut at The Vineta Hotel Palm Beach to Royal Champagne’s Chateau de la Commaraine.
Recent coups include the spectacular debut of Ultima Collection’s Le Grand Jardin in Cannes, a secluded 3.5-acre estate on Sainte Marguerite island, once home to Louis XIV, accessible only by private boat or helicopter. Perowne’s mastery of weaving destinations into cultural narratives was on full display when they brought Dior to Gleneagles for its 2025 Cruise collection, a move Jules described to Observer as "more than PR—it was about crafting a story that wove the estate into the collection itself."
25. DADA Goldberg
Rebecca Goldberg-Brodsky and Defne Aydintasbas closed out 2024 with a mic-dropping moment: winning the entire portfolio of Two Trees, the prolific real estate developer behind Brooklyn’s landmark Domino Square project. But that was just the cherry on top of a banner year for DADA Goldberg.
This 12-year-old PR firm is known for making waves in all the right places. They’ve masterminded some of the sharpest partnerships and activations in the game for residential heavyweights like Tankhouse, flexed its creative muscles across fashion (Jenni Kayne, Monse), media (Conde Nast, Cultured mag) and culinary (west~bourne, Il Buco), proving once again that good storytelling knows no boundaries.
Next up? Publishing. The firm brokered a deal between the John Chamberlain Estate and Assouline for a coffee-table stunner, roping in contributions from Rick Owens, Solange Knowles and Larry Gagosian.
“We think deeply about how the results will land,” Brodsky tells Observer, crediting that mindset for widening their universe. The co-founder also often muses on the firm’s “strange adaptability." In a world that keeps getting stranger, that ability to shapeshift has become DADA Goldberg’s no-so-secret superpower.