The Top PR Firms in 2025

The PR industry isn’t what it used to be—and thank goodness for that. Gone are the days when a well-placed press release and a few well-timed phone calls could keep a brand afloat. In 2025, the best PR agencies and global communications firms are building full-service operations, redefining narratives and sometimes creating the very platforms their clients rely on to get noticed. The smartest PR minds understand how and why traditional media is losing power—both in terms of quantifiable metrics (traffic, revenue, audience growth) and qualitative impact (cultural relevance, influence on public discourse)—to audience-first, creator-led new media. This year’s PR Power List is as much a testament to the evolution of media as it is to the evolution of public relations. The strategies of the agencies that have adapted to the decentralization of influence reflect a deeper understanding that the singular narrative is no longer owned by conglomerates but splitting and shifting to individuals and micro-communities, influencers, streamers and niche digital brands.

Of course, you cannot separate evolution from the accountability. For an industry tasked with reflecting the world back to itself, over 82 percent of people working in the U.S. in PR are white. Certainly, it’s a failure of imagination. More, it's an opportunity. Racial bias has cost the American economy more than $50 trillion since 1990, and the potential gains from a fairer system are staggering: $5 trillion in additional GDP, $13 trillion in stock market value and over $600 billion in corporate annual profits in just a few years, Ford Foundation's Director of Mission Investments Roy Swan explains. In the spirit of patriotic capitalism, diversity was a key factor in evaluating the firms on this year's list.

We also considered growth, retention, innovation and cultural impact. We looked at how firms leverage data and A.I. and, most importantly, how they’re moving the world forward. Take Anne Frank The Exhibition, which opened this week at the Center for Jewish History in New York City under the guidance of Anat Gerstein—an immersive experience that challenges audiences to confront the dangers of hatred and intolerance in a deeply divided world. Meanwhile, last year’s inaugural San Quentin Film Festival, spearheaded by Pea Nation, reframed the conversation of justice and humanity with unparalleled insight and compassion.

The future of PR is bolder, more diverse and fearlessly innovative. The most powerful PR agencies in 2025 prove that in an industry as unpredictable as the stories it shapes, staying ahead means abandoning the rulebook in favor of a live, collaborative, ever-improving Google Doc.