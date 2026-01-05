Observer’s Curators to Watch in 2026

As the word itself suggests, the role of the curator begins with “taking care.” Curators act as intermediaries between artists, institutions or galleries and audiences, but also as mediators within the broader network of stakeholders who provide the funding, visibility and infrastructure that enable cultural value to circulate. As the art world’s systems have grown more complex and globally interconnected, curators now play a role that extends far beyond selecting artworks, determining display strategies or writing exhibition texts.

They are central pillars in the dynamics of value creation—shaping narratives and visibility, advocating for artists and securing the resources and conditions needed to realize their visions. Their power no longer lies in interpretation, tastemaking or storytelling alone, but in their capacity to build cultural ecosystems: patron networks, artist pipelines, intellectual frameworks and cross-border collaborations.

By building and reshaping institutions, rewriting art-historical canons, commissioning new work and fostering opportunities for exchange, the following curators function as dynamic catalysts transforming the contemporary art system as a whole. Responding to the political, ecological and technological forces that define our time, they play a vital role in supporting—and quite literally “taking care” of—the circulation and production of artistic vision across the art world’s many tiers, contexts and voices.