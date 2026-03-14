Observer’s Guide to the Best Art Galleries in Malta

This tiny island chain is one of the Mediterranean’s most persistently and unjustly overlooked destinations when it comes to art. Some would say it’s because Malta, with its roots deeply embedded in Roman Catholic traditions, has little new to offer when compared with the Italian Renaissance. Yet Maltese art is arguably far more diverse, with influences rooted not only in its crusader traditions but also in its complex military ties with the British Empire and its proximity to North Africa.

Fortunately, in recent years, efforts by a handful of determined independent galleries and E.U.-supported institutions campaigning to put Maltese art on the map have sparked a noticeable, steadily rising momentum in the local art scene. With travel to Malta on the rise, art-loving visitors who choose to explore beyond the historical landmarks, beaches and UNESCO heritage sites find there’s plenty to see beyond MUŻA – National Community Art Museum, St John's Co-Cathedral and the Spazju Kreattiv cultural center.