Observer’s Guide to the Best Art Galleries in Malta
This archipelago in the central Mediterranean is famous for its Baroque architecture, Megalithic temples and beautiful beaches. Its art scene, on the other hand, has flown under the radar for far too long.Read More
This tiny island chain is one of the Mediterranean’s most persistently and unjustly overlooked destinations when it comes to art. Some would say it’s because Malta, with its roots deeply embedded in Roman Catholic traditions, has little new to offer when compared with the Italian Renaissance. Yet Maltese art is arguably far more diverse, with influences rooted not only in its crusader traditions but also in its complex military ties with the British Empire and its proximity to North Africa.
Fortunately, in recent years, efforts by a handful of determined independent galleries and E.U.-supported institutions campaigning to put Maltese art on the map have sparked a noticeable, steadily rising momentum in the local art scene. With travel to Malta on the rise, art-loving visitors who choose to explore beyond the historical landmarks, beaches and UNESCO heritage sites find there’s plenty to see beyond MUŻA – National Community Art Museum, St John's Co-Cathedral and the Spazju Kreattiv cultural center.
Valletta Contemporary in Valletta
- 15, 16, 17 East Street Valletta, VLT 1253, Malta
Arguably the most important art gallery on the island, Valletta Contemporary was founded in 2018 by Maltese multidisciplinary artist Norbert Francis Attard to keep Maltese art in constant dialogue with the international scene. It operates out of a 400-year-old former warehouse, with the space specifically designed to highlight the character of the art it presents, which can include large-scale installations and technically demanding works. The multi-level interior, with thick limestone walls, vaulted volumes and industrial traces, is interspersed with clean, white-walled exhibition rooms, creating a distinctive blend of historical architecture and the modern white cube gallery aesthetic. Valletta Contemporary runs a rotating program of temporary exhibitions largely focused on work by local artists, both established and emerging, though it frequently hosts international artists and collaborates with foreign institutions, collectors and curators.
Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema
- Tigne Street c/w, Hughes Hallet, Sliema SLM 3141, Malta
The oldest entry on this list, Christine X Art Gallery has been a leading independent art institution in what is arguably the most art-forward city in Malta for more than 20 years. Since its founding by artist and art historian Christine Xuereb Seidu in 2004, it has since become one of the leading forces highlighting Maltese artists of diverse practices and backgrounds. Exhibitions favor strong individual voices with artists addressing themes of identity, cultural exchange and contemporary social realities. Xuereb Seidu’s goal, in her own words, is to “ensure Maltese art remains in constant dialogue with the rest of the world.” This approach has resulted in one of the most diverse artist lineups among Maltese galleries, with established and emerging artists from Europe and Africa frequently appearing alongside local Maltese talent. Notably, it is also one of the best places to encounter African artists; the gallery’s roster includes talent from Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and South Africa. Know that opening hours are irregular and change seasonally, so check with the gallery in advance of your visit.
ArtHall in Gozo
- Triq G.P.F Aguis De Soldanis, Ir-Rabat Għawdex, Malta
ArtHall is located on the second largest of the Maltese archipelago. Although the exhibition space is relatively small, the curation is among the most interesting and diverse on the islands. In fact, many visitors would say the ferry ride from Malta is worth it for this stop alone. ArtHall positions itself as one of Malta’s more outspoken contemporary art spaces. The gallery motto is “Let art find you.” According to founder Marta Obiols Fornell, the mission is simple: promote, experiment and—most importantly—have fun with contemporary art in all its expressions. ArtHall champions provocative, honest and often ironic contemporary practices, favoring work that questions social norms rather than affirms them. The gallery particularly values work that intersects with philosophy, literature and music, and the curatorial tone leans toward the avant-garde, with an emphasis on critical engagement and conceptual clarity over decorative appeal.
Marie Gallery 5 in Sliema
- The Centre, Tigne Point, Censu Xerri, Tas-Sliema, Malta
Maria Galea established Marie Gallery 5 with the goal of elevating Maltese contemporary art and positioning local artists within the international market not as afterthoughts but as key players. Nearly a decade later, the gallery is one of the very few private art galleries completely dedicated to showcasing some of the finest contemporary art in the country. Marie Gallery 5’s exhibition space is among the most striking on the island. While many galleries emphasize adaptability or highlight historic Maltese architecture, this one embraces a modern industrial aesthetic. Tall ceilings, large windows, bright lighting, marble floors and exposed metal create a space that feels unmistakably modern. The gallery primarily works with Maltese artists, though several international artists appear on its roster. The curatorial direction focuses on artwork that reflects Malta’s evolving cultural identity while balancing contemporary relevance with historical influence.
Rudy Buhler Art in Marsaskala
- 50 Triq Is-Salini, Wied il-Għajn MSK3010, Malta
If you are traveling toward Marsaxlokk to enjoy seafood, it would be a mistake not to set aside time to visit neighboring Marsaskala to explore Rudy Buhler Art – The Colour Project. The brainchild of Swiss financial expert turned artist Rudy Buhler, it is currently the only contemporary art gallery in southern Malta and one of the most intriguing art spaces on the island. After opening the space in 2020, Buhler dedicated the gallery to abstract, informal and nonfigurative art. His goal is to promote originality, visual intensity and experimentation while maintaining a clear curatorial identity. The program frequently explores bold experimentation with color, form and texture. While visitors can always see work by emerging and established artists, both Maltese and international, the gallery also hosts performances, masterclasses, workshops and other art-related events. In the end, while its direction is clearly defined, Buhler’s gallery is not just a place to view art but a hub for artistic activity. Nots that opening hours can vary by exhibition or event, so check ahead before visiting.
R Gallery in Sliema
- 26 Tigne Street, Sliema SLM 3170, Malta
R Gallery is the newest privately owned gallery on this list. Architect-engineer Mark Sullivan opened the space in 2022 to be a platform for dialogue between disciplines: “a space to consider, dissect and disseminate pressing questions of contemporary times through art champions,” according to the gallery’s mission statement. This ambition is clearly reflected in its programming. Exhibitions tend to focus on concept-driven contemporary works engaging with social, urban or cultural questions. The gallery occupies the ground floor of an early-20th-century Art Nouveau stone building that originally served as a hostel for the British military. The exhibition space blends the classic white cube format with visible traces of historic architecture. Generous proportions and flexible layouts support large-scale installations and mixed-media presentations, while arches and decorative columns preserve the building’s historic character.
il-lokal in Mdina
- VCP2+QW6, Magazine Street, Mdina MDN1200, Malta
While technically not a gallery, il-lokal should absolutely be included in any itinerary for visitors interested in contemporary Maltese art. What began as an Instagram project in 2020 quickly evolved into a hybrid platform with a physical space offering art lovers a wide selection of local artistic production, particularly printmaking. il-lokal treats printmaking not as a secondary or decorative medium but as a legitimate contemporary artistic practice. The platform works with more than 40 Malta-based artists, largely emerging or mid-career, specializing in limited-edition prints including screenprints, risograph prints and linocuts. The focus is on conceptually strong, visually distinctive work that remains accessible to viewers. The gallery operates out of a historic building about a three-minute walk from St. Paul’s Cathedral. Its raw stone walls and high archways create a distinctive atmosphere combined with a contemporary setup. Part shop and part informal exhibition space, it encourages browsing and conversation rather than quick purchases.
MICAS in Floriana
- Ospizio Complex, Bieb il-Pulverista, Triq Joseph J. Mangion, Floriana FRN 1830, Malta
The Malta International Contemporary Art Space is undoubtedly one of the most important state-run art spaces in Malta. Just two years old, it was conceived as a long-term institutional platform designed to strengthen Malta’s presence within the international art world. The institution emphasizes a Euro-Mediterranean context and embraces international dialogue rather than focusing solely on local art, and in just over a year, MICAS has hosted exhibitions by several notable artists, including Joana Vasconcelos and Milton Avery. Exhibitions typically run for about four months. Located in Floriana just outside Valletta’s historic gates, MICAS spans more than 6,000 square meters of restored 17th-century Floriana fortifications and the former Ospizio complex. Limestone walls support a steel-and-glass upper level where a modern roof structure rests above the historic stone architecture. Inside, the multi-level gallery has wide open spaces and tall ceilings that are particularly suited to large-scale paintings and installations.