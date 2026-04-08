Observer’s Must-Read Memoirs and Best Biographies of 2026

Tom Junod is a master reporter (he penned the acclaimed "The Falling Man" for Esquire), so it comes as no surprise that he is exhaustive and exacting in his account of his father's masculinity project in In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man. The project sees Junod examine the private life and psychic construction of his magnetic and philandering father, Lou, and the patriarch's construction of masculinity that he tried to school his son in. But it's at his funeral that Junod realizes his father led a life far more toxic and furtive than he ever thought: adultery, addiction, alcoholism and even traits of toxic masculinity. Oral histories, archival research and musings on manhood braid together to form a haunting portrait of mid-century masculinity and its injurious influence on later generations.