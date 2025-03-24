Observer’s Must-See Exhibitions During Art Basel Hong Kong

Hong Kong Art Week is set to start on Monday, March 24, with plenty of exhibitions and events orbiting the main event, Art Basel Hong Kong. After launching in Asia more than a decade ago, Art Basel has established itself as the leading platform representing the Asia-Pacific region and one of the key tests of the state of its ever-evolving art scene. “I feel Hong Kong is firmly standing on its feet as the region’s representative, the main international hub connecting Asia with the world,” Art Basel Hong Kong director Angelle Siyang-Le told Observer in a recent interview.

This sentiment is supported by recent investments made by all the major auction houses in the region. Just last summer, Sotheby's opened its highly anticipated luxury venue in Central, with its boutique-like, cross-category experience designed to attract the young wealth in the region. Shortly thereafter, Christie's established a lavish location at the Zaha Hadid-designed The Henderson, and Bonhams launched its flagship location at Six Pacific Place in Hong Kong. All these developments follow Phillips' decision in 2023 to make Hong Kong its headquarters in the region, with a location in the fast-evolving Kowloon Cultural District that's just steps away from the M+ Museum.

Despite post-pandemic speculations about Hong Kong potentially losing its prominent place in the art world due to the growing influence of the Chinese government and the departure of expats, the quality of the Art Week exhibitions at both galleries and museums reaffirms the city’s status as the primary international cultural hub for the region. Below are the shows you should make time for if you're visiting the city for Art Basel Hong Kong.