The Okura Tokyo Balances Modern Luxury With Japanese Tradition

When the Okura Tokyo first opened its doors in 1962, it was lauded as a modern icon and soon became known as the city's foremost luxury hotel. Designed by architect Yoshirō Taniguchi, the Okura debuted ahead of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and over the years, welcomed everyone from Princess Diana and Ronald Reagan to Margaret Thatcher and John Lennon.

In 2015, however, the property announced it was demolishing the original Main Wing, and would temporarily close. Considering the Okura's origins, it felt somewhat poetic that the hotel planned to reopen in late 2019, just in time for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Even more fitting, Yoshirō Taniguchi's, son, Yoshio, would lead the renovation.

The Okura, now a part of Leading Hotels of the World, did reopen in September 2019, unveiling the results of a thoughtful renovation that included updated lobbies and two fresh towers, but it didn't make quite the splash it was hoping for—though not through any fault of the hotel. In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on just about every aspect of daily life. Unsurprisingly, the travel industry was pummeled. The Summer Olympics were postponed, and when they did finally take place in 2021, it was a more understated affair, with minimal attendees. Japan was largely closed to international visitors, and didn't officially open its borders for nearly two-and-a-half years.

Courtesy Leading Hotels of the World Welcome to the Okura Tokyo.

The country's tourism industry was hit hard, but it's rebounded in record numbers—in 2024, Japan welcomed nearly 37 million international visitors, per the World Economic Forum, a record high that also marked a 47 percent increase from the prior year.

Japan has always been a popular destination—cherry blossom season, in particular, is one of the most attractive times to visit for tourists—and its appeal for international visitors continues to grow. Travelers looking for an authentic Japanese experience with an old-school Japanese vibe will want to check out the Okura, which is back in business and better than ever. Here's what to know about the hotel.