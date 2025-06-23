The Okura Tokyo Balances Modern Luxury With Japanese Tradition
The Okura Tokyo embraces quiet elegance and enduring Japanese hospitality.Read More
When the Okura Tokyo first opened its doors in 1962, it was lauded as a modern icon and soon became known as the city's foremost luxury hotel. Designed by architect Yoshirō Taniguchi, the Okura debuted ahead of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and over the years, welcomed everyone from Princess Diana and Ronald Reagan to Margaret Thatcher and John Lennon.
In 2015, however, the property announced it was demolishing the original Main Wing, and would temporarily close. Considering the Okura's origins, it felt somewhat poetic that the hotel planned to reopen in late 2019, just in time for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Even more fitting, Yoshirō Taniguchi's, son, Yoshio, would lead the renovation.
The Okura, now a part of Leading Hotels of the World, did reopen in September 2019, unveiling the results of a thoughtful renovation that included updated lobbies and two fresh towers, but it didn't make quite the splash it was hoping for—though not through any fault of the hotel. In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on just about every aspect of daily life. Unsurprisingly, the travel industry was pummeled. The Summer Olympics were postponed, and when they did finally take place in 2021, it was a more understated affair, with minimal attendees. Japan was largely closed to international visitors, and didn't officially open its borders for nearly two-and-a-half years.
The country's tourism industry was hit hard, but it's rebounded in record numbers—in 2024, Japan welcomed nearly 37 million international visitors, per the World Economic Forum, a record high that also marked a 47 percent increase from the prior year.
Japan has always been a popular destination—cherry blossom season, in particular, is one of the most attractive times to visit for tourists—and its appeal for international visitors continues to grow. Travelers looking for an authentic Japanese experience with an old-school Japanese vibe will want to check out the Okura, which is back in business and better than ever. Here's what to know about the hotel.
The Okura Tokyo: What to Know About the Japanese Hotel
What's the background here?
Located in the Toranomon neighborhood, the Okura has been around since 1962, but reopened in 2019 and unveiled the fresh Prestige Tower and Heritage Wing, with refreshed lobbies. The property is comprised of two separate buildings, each accessed with two lobbies and with rooms designed in their respective styles (more on that later). While the towers are distinct, guests can reach all areas of the hotel without going outside; there's a covered walkway on the ground floor that connects the two spaces.
Architect Yoshio Taniguchi, who passed away in December 2024, redesigned his father's hotel, revitalizing the entire space with his signature minimalist, clean lines. There was controversy when the demolition was first announced, with opponents sharing their outrage over the destruction of what they saw as the epitome of a mid-century modernist classic. They needn't have worried, because the final results more than pass muster—the younger Taniguchi took note of the careful research conducted prior to the demolition, essentially reconstructing the famed Okura Lobby in the Prestige wing.
How are the rooms?
The 508 rooms are spread out between two distinct towers, the Prestige Tower and Heritage Wing, and each section of accommodations is decorated according to the respective area of the hotel. The Heritage Wing is an intimate and authentic Japanese experience, with 140 rooms to the Prestige Tower's 368. From the moment you walk into the Heritage lobby, you get the general vibe—designed to look like a tokonoma (an alcove in a traditional Japanese room to display art and decorative objects), it's all minimalism and subtle Japanese hospitality. Don't expect hovering employees or a social atmosphere in this enclave—it's all about serenity.
The subdued style and neutral color scheme extends to the rooms located upstairs, all of which are either junior suites or suites (this really just means there's a defined seating space aside from the bedroom). The accommodations are designed in a distinctly Japanese aesthetic—wood paneling, oak benches and traditional Andon lanterns throughout, along with floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city. Modern amenities are thoughtful and well-executed; along with a tea to ease jet lag upon arrival, the blackout shades are some of the best you'll find, aiding in that notoriously difficult U.S. to Asia jet lag. All the bathrooms in this wing have steam shower saunas and jet baths, further emphasizing that this particular section of the hotel is intended for leisure travelers.
A larger—and decidedly busier—lobby in the Prestige Wing still embraces that Japanese style, but with more ornamentation, including an array of lanterns hanging from the ceiling. Yoshio Taniguchi paid tribute to his father's original lobby design by recreating it in a modern way (there was quite the uproar over the original demolition plans), with bamboo leaf, lacquered tables and flower motifs. The rooms are a touch smaller than those in the Heritage section, perhaps intended to appeal more to the business traveler, with sleek lines and a contemporary feel.
What about the gym and spa?
The wellness facilities are perched high in the Prestige Tower. It doesn't take long to actually reach the 27th-floor fitness area from the Heritage Wing, but it's worth noting you do need to go through the (indoor) walkway to the Prestige lobby, before getting in the elevator. The gym is quite busy in the morning—the early bird call of jet lag surely contributes to that (at least for this travel editor), and while I would have preferred to be sleeping soundly at the crack of dawn, at least the floor-to-ceiling windows in the gym offered a rather lovely sunrise view.
The spa is one floor below, on the 26th level of the building, with equally delightful views of the cityscape. If you're able, book a treatment at the Okura spa for the day you arrive—after all, what better way to fight that jet lag than with a soothing Japanese spa treatment? All the offerings are based in Japanese tradition, and the skin products are all sourced from natural extracts. Don't forget to try out the wet and dry thermal baths, too.
What's the dining situation?
Whether you're visiting Tokyo for the first or 12th time, you probably already have a mile-long list of must-visit restaurants. The city's food scene draws travelers from all around the world, and for good reason—you should explore all Tokyo has to offer, and its impressive culinary landscape is a huge part of that. While I absolutely recommend guests wander outside of the hotel, don't sleep on the on-site dining spots, as the property is home to no less than five restaurants. Spread out between the Prestige and Heritage sections of the hotel, the hotel's restaurants offer a range of cuisines and techniques, from omakase and kappo (at Yamazato) to teppanyaki (Sazanka). Outside of the traditional Japanese fare, the hotel is also home to French (Nouvelle Epoque) and Chinese (Toh-Ka-Lin) fine dining restaurants, both of which are worth trying.