Old Story, New Angle: Even More of the Best Spinoffs, Retellings, Sequels and Prequels

Ever wondered what happens to the characters after a novel ends? Do Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy live happily ever after, or do cracks appear before the honeymoon is over? Does Pip in Great Expectations ever end up with Estella? And if his classic story were set in the modern day, how might Heathcliff handle social media?

If you’ve ever asked yourself these or similar questions, this list—itself a sequel to our roundup of the best retellings of the classics—is for you. Whether it’s taking a perennial character and thrusting them into the spotlight, examining a novel’s core themes under a modern lens, or telling the story of a forgotten character rather than rehashing the well-trodden arc of the lead, these spinoffs, sequels and retellings satisfy curious minds wondering, What happens next? or What if?

What was Mary Bennet really like? What happened to Robert March during the Civil War? Is it any wonder Estella hates men? What were the island in The Tempest and the world of Oz like before shipwrecks and tornadoes brought in new players? The new perspectives, settings, time periods and ideas in these novels cast fresh light on classics from Dickens and Shakespeare to the venerable Homer.