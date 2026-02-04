The Best Wine Hotels in Oregon’s Willamette Valley

As California became a mecca for new world wine on par with the old world, an upstart was waiting in the wings. Oregon’s Willamette Valley initially began producing wine in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but only reached a pinnacle of critical acclaim over the last decade or so. It took a few decades for winemakers in the region to really learn the climate, improve their craft, and get the word out, but a level of hospitality infrastructure was also necessary to transform this region. If there’s anything Napa does well, it’s infrastructure, as an influx of luxury hotels, beautiful tasting rooms, and world-class restaurants made the area a coveted destination.

Now, Oregon is finally catching up, and the once-quiet agricultural zone is now dotted with luxurious, thoughtful stays that surprisingly stack up against any wine region in the world. I was born and raised in McMinnville, Oregon, and only later became a travel reporter, so I have a different perspective when it comes to development in the valley. But on a recent trip home, even I was surprised at how robust the hotel offerings have become. Overall, I'm thrilled to see people experiencing the beauty and bounty of Oregon, and want to point potential visitors in the right direction on where to stay when they make the trek. These properties are, hands down, the best places to rest your head after a long day of wine tasting and delicious local food.