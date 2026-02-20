An Oregon Sommelier Maps the Best Tasting Rooms in Willamette Valley

Over the last 15 years, Oregon’s winemaking region has grown exponentially. The verdant, agriculturally-focused area known as the Willamette Valley is now home to over 700 wineries and more than 800 vineyards—and new labels, brands and tasting rooms are still launching left and right. The rapid growth has been a boon for the community, a tight-knit group that’s still largely composed of locals or second-generation winemakers, who view the rising tide as a lift for all boats. But the influx has also made it harder for visitors to decide exactly where to taste wine when they’re visiting the valley without any local knowledge. Even as someone who grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, which is at the heart of the valley, I have a hard time figuring out where to focus my attention when I’m back home and want to see what’s new in the region.

To break through the noise, I spoke with Elaine Kim, a local expert with 20 years in the industry, and her team to get her recommendations on the best places for visitors to find outstanding hospitality, excellent wine and a sense of what Willamette has to offer. The primary varietals the region is known for are pinot noir and chardonnay, and an emphasis on traditional method sparkling wine is a burgeoning movement, as well. A resident of the Willamette Valley since 2017, Kim is currently the wine director at Jory, the James Beard-nominated restaurant located at Allison Inn & Spa Resort. She curates the property’s extensive 500-label wine list with a heavy focus on local producers. Kim, and Jory sommeliers Jordan Haro and Tim Holst, all chimed in with picks for vineyards and tasting rooms to visit on your next trip to Oregon wine country.