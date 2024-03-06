All the Wines the Stars Will Be Sipping at the Oscars
French wine group Domaine Clarence Dillon is providing all of the vino for the most star-studded awards show of the year.Read More
The Oscars are right around the corner, and some of Hollywood’s biggest power players are preparing for the most exciting night in the industry. From the highly-anticipated ceremony at the Dolby Theater to the exclusive Governors Ball afterparty, French wine group Domaine Clarence Dillon is providing all of the vino for the most star-studded awards show of the year. “We are honored to be the official wine partners of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second year in a row,” Domaine Clarence Dillon’s chairman and CEO, Prince Robert of Luxembourg, said at a dinner ahead of this weekend's big show. With premier brands like Clarendelle and La Mission Haut-Brion, this historic French wine company will be pouring luxurious reds, whites and rosés all night long. Without further ado, here’s a sneak peek at what wines the stars will be sipping on Sunday, March 10 at the 96th Academy Awards.
Clarendelle Bordeaux White 2022
Clarendelle Bordeaux White is a refreshing white wine that blends Sémillon and Sauvignon grapes; it is a pale yellow color that boasts complex floral aromas of honeysuckle and hawthorn. This crisp wine will be available at the Oscars Pre-Show Reception, and attendees will be able to grab a glass at one of the many bars throughout the theater during commercial breaks. It will also be served at the Governors Ball, where winners dance the night away and have their Oscars engraved.
Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé 2022
Also available at the televised ceremony and pre-show reception, Clarendelle Bordeaux Rosé 2022 is a light and easy-to-drink wine that has a delicate pink hue and a fruity fragrance. It is balanced and smooth, making it a great option for celebs who don’t like white wine but aren’t quite ready for a glass of red. Despite being on the lighter side, this wine has a dense mouthfeel that is met with red berries and hints of tropical fruit on the palate. It concludes with a subtle peppery aftertaste that leaves a lasting impression.
Clarendelle Bordeaux Red 2016
The last wine being offered at the ceremony and pre-show reception is this beautiful red blend from 2016. In addition to aromas of black currant and red fruits, Clarendelle Bordeaux Red features floral undertones that create a nice contrast. The velvety mouthfeel is deep and complex, but the balanced acidity adds a freshness that you don’t necessarily expect. Attendees who love a deep and classic French red wine will appreciate this offering.
La Clarté de Haut-Brion
La Clarté de Haut-Brion is one of the most exclusive offerings and is only being served to the most A-list guests at the Oscars. La Clarté de Haut-Brion will be available in the Green Room, where nominees go for interviews following the awards, and in the Winners Lobby, where winners go for a moment of reprieve immediately after receiving their statue. This prestigious white wine has a unique yellow color with glimmers of green, and features strong floral and citrus scents along with notes of lemon on the palate.
La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion 2010
La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion 2010 is another prestigious offering being served in the Green Room, Winners Lobby and at the Governors Ball. This spice-forward wine is a true treat, and winners and nominees who prefer red wine over white will be thrilled to celebrate with a glass, or two. Between the firm tannins and deep fruit flavors of boysenberry and black currant, this elegant vintage is simply spectacular and incredibly reflective of the renowned Bordeaux region it comes from.
Clarendelle Amberwine
Clarendelle Amberwine is perfect for stars and nominees hoping to end the night on a sweet note at the Governors Ball. Though dessert wines aren’t for everyone, the tropical fruit flavors and refreshing aromas will convert you with one sip. As the name suggests, this beautiful blend of Sémillon and Muscadelle grapes has a stunning amber hue that is almost reminiscent of Oscar gold. Even those who walk away without an Academy Award will feel their spirits lifted as they sip on the acidic and invigorating wine.
La Mission Haut-Brion Rouge
Though La Mission Haut-Brion Rouge will not be served at any Oscars events, it will be given as a parting gift to VIP guests. Those who take home this rare vintage will be greeted with an intense nose of dark fruit aromatics and intense spice. It has an incredibly deep and dark red color and is worthy of a special occasion; perfect for Hollywood’s elite.