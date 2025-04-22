Royal Treatment: 12 Palace Hotels for the Ultimate Luxury Stay

It’s not every day you get to wake up in a royal residence, surrounded by frescoed ceilings, marble staircases and centuries-old heirlooms. But at certain aristocratic estates-turned-hotels, you can do exactly that, minus the heavy crown and the weighty responsibilities. Around the world, palaces and noble homes have been transformed into immersive accommodations, giving guests a rare glimpse into the lives of monarchs, maharajas and sultans.

But the real draw isn’t just the chance to play royal dress-up—it’s the unparalleled access. Beyond the lavish decor, many of these properties offer exclusive perks that are typically off-limits to the general public: candlelit dinners on a Maharana’s private barge, after-hours tours of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors or spa treatments infused with botanicals sourced from royal gardens. Some of these properties are still owned by the royal families who built them, while others have been converted into living museums with dedicated historians. In most cases, skilled artisans are commissioned to ensure the architecture and decor are preserved and faithful to the original era, helping to keep dying craft traditions alive.

Of course, modern indulgences have been woven into the experience, from Michelin-starred dining to infinity pools overlooking ancient fortresses. Whether you’re captivated by Jaipur’s resplendent glamour or Lake Como’s tranquility, these 12 regal hotels promise an unforgettable stay.