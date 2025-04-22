Royal Treatment: 12 Palace Hotels for the Ultimate Luxury Stay
From Versailles to Venice, these palatial properties let you live like a king or queen—even if just for a night.Read More
It’s not every day you get to wake up in a royal residence, surrounded by frescoed ceilings, marble staircases and centuries-old heirlooms. But at certain aristocratic estates-turned-hotels, you can do exactly that, minus the heavy crown and the weighty responsibilities. Around the world, palaces and noble homes have been transformed into immersive accommodations, giving guests a rare glimpse into the lives of monarchs, maharajas and sultans.
But the real draw isn’t just the chance to play royal dress-up—it’s the unparalleled access. Beyond the lavish decor, many of these properties offer exclusive perks that are typically off-limits to the general public: candlelit dinners on a Maharana’s private barge, after-hours tours of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors or spa treatments infused with botanicals sourced from royal gardens. Some of these properties are still owned by the royal families who built them, while others have been converted into living museums with dedicated historians. In most cases, skilled artisans are commissioned to ensure the architecture and decor are preserved and faithful to the original era, helping to keep dying craft traditions alive.
Of course, modern indulgences have been woven into the experience, from Michelin-starred dining to infinity pools overlooking ancient fortresses. Whether you’re captivated by Jaipur’s resplendent glamour or Lake Como’s tranquility, these 12 regal hotels promise an unforgettable stay.
- Shangri-La Paris
- Rajmahal Palace RAAS Jaipur
- Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle
- Hotel Imperial, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna
- Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
- Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul
- The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice
- Royal Mansour Marrakech
- Villa d’Este
- Umaid Bhawan Palace
- Villa La Massa
- Valverde Santar Hotel & Spa in Portugal
Shangri-La Paris
- 10 Av. d'Iéna, 75116 Paris, France +33 1 53 67 19 98
Occupying the former residence of Prince Roland Bonaparte, Shangri-La Paris is more than a five-star hotel—it’s a French historical monument. The grand-nephew of Napoleon chose a prime location near the Seine River to build his extravagant mansion in 1896, and today, many guests flock here for the unparalleled Eiffel Tower views. History enthusiasts can stay in the original L’Appartement Prince Bonaparte, designed in the directoire style with ornate crown moldings, Versailles-style parquet floors and period artwork. There’s even a bookable private “Bonaparte dinner” with a menu inspired by the dining trends of the 19th century. And since the royal was an avid botanist, it would be a shame not to sample one of the herbal-infused cocktails made with rare spirits at the Le Bar Botaniste. It’s also home to a Michelin-starred restaurant, Shang Palace. Be sure to visit the spa and its striking indoor pool housed in the former royal residence’s stables, now transformed into a sanctuary of relaxation.
Rajmahal Palace RAAS Jaipur
- Sardar Patel Marg, Shivaji Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India +91 141 414 3000
With its rosy facade, Rajmahal Palace feels effortlessly integrated into the “Pink City” of Jaipur, an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in 1729, the Indian property was the home of Maharaja Sawai Man ‘Jai’ Singh and his wife, Maharani Gayatri Devi, before it was converted into a hotel in 1979. Still owned by Jaipur’s royal family, the palace pays homage to its past with preserved original features like its stately marble staircase, family heirlooms and a classic 1950s Ford Thunderbird. Housing just 13 accommodations, some of the hotel’s most vibrant suites bear the names of illustrious guests, including Queen Elizabeth II. Its bygone charm is best appreciated at its dining venues, like the 51 Shades of Pink restaurant overlooking the gardens and the Polo Lounge, where the royal family’s sporting trophies and memorabilia are displayed.
Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle
- 12 Rue de l'Indépendance Américaine, 78000 Versailles, France +33 1 85 36 05 50
Versailles has long been synonymous with grandeur, but until recently, spending the night within its gilded walls was nearly impossible. Le Grand Contrôle changed that. Set within a restored 17th-century ducal residence on the palace’s south wing, the hotel offers just 13 rooms designed to recreate the unabashed splendor and extravagance of pre-revolutionary France. The moment you step inside and are greeted by staff in period attire, it feels like you’ve traveled back in time. And the experiences, from an afternoon tea inspired by Marie Antoinette’s favorite delicacies to a multi-course dinner at the on-site restaurant overseen by famed French chef Alain Ducasse, only add to the decadence. But the true pièce de résistance? Exclusive after-hours access to the château, including a rare, crowd-free walk through the Hall of Mirrors and private tours of the Trianon and Queen’s Hamlet with Versailles’ most esteemed historians.
Hotel Imperial, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna
- Kärntner Ring 16, 1015 Wien, Austria +43 1 501100
Originally built as a residence of Duke Philipp of Württemberg, this palace on Vienna’s famed Ringstrasse (Ring Boulevard) was transformed into a luxury hotel for the Vienna World’s Fair in 1873. More than 150 years later, it remains as majestic as ever. Gilded antiques, marble bathrooms, silk-lined walls and crystal chandeliers all hark to the 19th century. Peer into the guestbook and you’ll find an impressive roster of signatures from past guests, from Richard Wagner and Michael Jackson to Angelina Jolie and Mick Jagger, who have walked the royal staircase. Historical tours are offered weekly for those looking to hear in-depth stories about visits from Queen Elizabeth II and Charlie Chaplin. Even if you don’t stay overnight in one of the elaborate suites, you can get a taste of its historical significance by visiting Café Imperial Wien for a piece of its famed Imperial Torte, which was first created to honor Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I when the hotel opened.
Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
- Lake Pichola, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001, India +91 294 242 8800
Few hotels feel as enchanting as the Taj Hotel group’s Taj Lake Palace hotel in Udaipur, and much of that magic lies in its design. Appearing to float on the serene waters of Lake Pichola, the magnificent 18th-century property looks straight out of a fairy tale with its white marble domes, cupolas and turrets. Built between 1743 and 1746, it served as the Mewar royal family’s summer home. Now one of India’s most romantic escapes, the hotel welcomes guests with showers of rose petals and a parade of indulgent moments. The guest rooms and suites reflect the family’s taste for opulence with fine silk, velvet, and lavish rugs. Even more impressive are the unique guest experiences, which include a candlelit dinner on the 150-year-old hand-oared personal barge of the Maharans (which was featured in the James Bond film Octopussy) to a couples’ massage on the spa boat.
Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul
- Yıldız, Çırağan Cd. No:32, 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Türkiye +90 212 326 46 46
Once a retreat for Ottoman sultans, Ciragan Palace has a history dating back to the 17th century. Meticulously restored, the palace on the Bosphorus now blends imperial allure with modern indulgences. Decorative elements and custom furnishings draw inspiration from Turkey’s grandest palaces—even the restaurant’s glassware dates back to the Ottoman Empire. Guests staying in the private palace suites enjoy extra pampering like exclusive butler service and a traditional “soap service,” where handcrafted olive oil soap is sliced fresh for each bath. The original hammam is a striking sight, with beautifully preserved marble craftsmanship. It’s only open for special occasions, but a newly renovated wellness area offers equally impressive Turkish baths.
The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice
- Campo Santa Maria Del Giglio, 2467, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy +39 041 794611
One of Venice’s most glamorous hotels, The Gritti Palace is famed for its buzzy bars, opulent interiors, and central location just steps from Piazza San Marco. But before it was known for its high-end hospitality, it was the private home of the Doge of Venice, Andrea Gritti. The hotel retains its aristocratic charm, with spacious rooms and suites crowned with Rubelli archival fabrics, antiques, and handcrafted Venetian mirrors. The Explorer’s Library is filled with classics by Ernest Hemingway and William Somerset Maugham—both of whom resided at the property at one point. Between excursions, sip a cocktail at the iconic Bar Longhi or admire views of the Grand Canal from the rooftop terrace.
Royal Mansour Marrakech
- Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti، 40000, Marrakech, Morocco +212 5298-08080
As one of Morocco’s four imperial cities, Marrakech has no shortage of impressive riads, and some of the most elaborate ones can be found inside Royal Mansour. Created under the direction of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the hotel has long served as a royal retreat. More than 1,200 artisans worked on its ornate details, from carved cedar ceilings to intricate zellige tile mosaics. Luxurious materials like velvet, silk, crystal, marble, cedar and copper decorate the property’s 53 spacious accommodations, which range from one to four bedrooms. For a truly pampered experience, book the 19,375-square-foot Grand Riad, which includes a private cinema, hammam, and rooftop terrace. Then, pad over to the 27,000-square-foot spa for a treatment featuring ingredients plucked from the royal family’s private gardens.
Villa d’Este
- Via Regina, 40, 22012 Cernobbio CO, Italy +39 031 3481
Set on the shores of Lake Como, Villa d’Este has stood as one of Italy’s most illustrious summer retreats for centuries. The property dates back to 1568, when Tolomeo Gallio, the wealthy cardinal of Como, set out to build a palatial lakeside estate. Owned by the Gallio family for over two centuries, the grand property is now a luxury hotel known for its 25 acres of manicured gardens, historic sculptures, and sumptuous rooms and suites divided between the Cardinal Building, the Queen Pavilion and four private villas. It’s no surprise the hotel has hosted an impressive share of Hollywood’s elite—from Alfred Hitchcock and Rita Hayworth to George Clooney and Al Pacino. Take a lakeside stroll past architectural gems like the Temple of Telemachus or enjoy a meal at the fine-dining Veranda restaurant overlooking the lake for a taste of la dolce vita.
Umaid Bhawan Palace
- Jodhpur Circuit House Rd, Cantt Area, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342006, India +91 291 251 0101
This golden sandstone palace remains an active residence of the Jodhpur royal family, but now also welcomes guests eager to experience the grandeur of a bygone era. Completed in 1943, it’s among the world’s largest private residences, and it still stuns with its sweeping courtyards, peacock-dotted lawns and panoramic views of the “Blue City.” Inside, original Art Deco details, hand-painted murals and heirloom furniture set the stage for an elevated stay. When you’re not admiring the palace’s museum or soaking in the vistas from your private balcony, partake in royal pastimes like horseback riding, kite flying or a game of badminton on the estate’s sprawling grounds.
Villa La Massa
- Via della Massa, 24, 50012 Candeli FI, Italy +39 055 62611
Set on the banks of the Arno River in the Chianti wine region, just south of Florence, Villa La Massa was built in the 13th century, originally serving as a countryside getaway for an aristocratic Florentine family. Nods to its Renaissance roots can be found in its elegant suites and villas outfitted with canopy beds, luxe tapestries, frescoed ceilings, and marble bathrooms. Surrounding the Tuscan-style buildings is a 25-acre park, ideal for jogs and bike rides, as well as an on-site swimming pool. Come fall, the property is a hot spot for truffle hunting, where you can set out with trained dogs to find the “king of truffles” (the coveted Italian white truffle) on the forested estate of the noble Strozzi family.
Valverde Santar Hotel & Spa in Portugal
- Casa das Fidalgas – Av. Viscondessa de Taveiro, 3520-147 Santar, Portugal +351 232 394 800
Nestled in Portugal’s Dão wine region, Valverde Santar Hotel & Spa occupies a 17th-century estate once owned by members of the royal Bragança family. Following a careful restoration led by Portuguese designers, the property has been reborn as a luxurious yet understated boutique hotel. Rooms are filled with curated antiques and family portraits that tastefully honor its heritage. Among its treasures are nearly 10 acres of vineyards and eight acres of manicured gardens that guests can freely roam. Here, the ease of the Portuguese countryside speaks for itself—whether you’re savoring traditional dishes or exploring the quaint village of Santar. The best part? This lesser-known area of Portugal still feels like a well-kept royal secret.