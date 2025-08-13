How to Experience the Best of Palermo, Sicily’s Capital of Culture and Contrasts

For most travelers, vacationing in Sicily brings to mind photogenic Taormina or Instagram-famous beach towns like San Vito Lo Capo, but the Sicilian capital is a must-visit with centuries of varied influence. Established by the Phoenicians and ruled by the Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Normans, French and Spanish before becoming part of Italy in 1861, Palermo is a complex and curiosity-spurring place with a cultural tapestry sewn through its myriad influences.

The historic center is awash with imposing churches, grand palaces of the 17th and 18th centuries, and ancient gates. There are more museums that you could possibly visit on a single trip. Old theaters recall the days of stage plays and the fading art of puppetry.

This blend of heritage layered through centuries is not only tangible in the monuments, but also in the flavors of Palermo’s iconic street food and the energy of its dining scene. Carts sell fresh-squeezed orange and pomegranate juice. Food markets brim with seasonal produce, fish straight from the sea and vendors hawking arancini and crocchette di patate (potato croquettes). There are bustling cafés, Michelin-rated fine-dining restaurants, and old-school family-run trattorias for the nostalgists, plus plenty of granita and gelato shops to satisfy even the most voracious sweet tooth.

The palm-studded parks promise a moment of reprieve from the hubbub, as do the hotels and expansive villas where high society once flocked, a reminder of the power and prestige of Palermo’s aristocratic families. Fans of The White Lotus might recognize one such residence, Villa Tasca, as the neoclassical palazzo is where Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) spend the night on an impromptu girls’ trip. And the umbrella-studded white sand and blue water of Mondello Beach beckon travelers who need a seaside reprieve from the urban bustle.

To help you navigate the chaos and charm of one of Europe’s most underrated cities, we put together a guide filled with landmarks and local-approved spots to experience the best of Palermo.