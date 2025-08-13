How to Experience the Best of Palermo, Sicily’s Capital of Culture and Contrasts
For most travelers, vacationing in Sicily brings to mind photogenic Taormina or Instagram-famous beach towns like San Vito Lo Capo, but the Sicilian capital is a must-visit with centuries of varied influence. Established by the Phoenicians and ruled by the Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Normans, French and Spanish before becoming part of Italy in 1861, Palermo is a complex and curiosity-spurring place with a cultural tapestry sewn through its myriad influences.
The historic center is awash with imposing churches, grand palaces of the 17th and 18th centuries, and ancient gates. There are more museums that you could possibly visit on a single trip. Old theaters recall the days of stage plays and the fading art of puppetry.
This blend of heritage layered through centuries is not only tangible in the monuments, but also in the flavors of Palermo’s iconic street food and the energy of its dining scene. Carts sell fresh-squeezed orange and pomegranate juice. Food markets brim with seasonal produce, fish straight from the sea and vendors hawking arancini and crocchette di patate (potato croquettes). There are bustling cafés, Michelin-rated fine-dining restaurants, and old-school family-run trattorias for the nostalgists, plus plenty of granita and gelato shops to satisfy even the most voracious sweet tooth.
The palm-studded parks promise a moment of reprieve from the hubbub, as do the hotels and expansive villas where high society once flocked, a reminder of the power and prestige of Palermo’s aristocratic families. Fans of The White Lotus might recognize one such residence, Villa Tasca, as the neoclassical palazzo is where Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) spend the night on an impromptu girls’ trip. And the umbrella-studded white sand and blue water of Mondello Beach beckon travelers who need a seaside reprieve from the urban bustle.
To help you navigate the chaos and charm of one of Europe’s most underrated cities, we put together a guide filled with landmarks and local-approved spots to experience the best of Palermo.
Where to Stay
Villa Igiea, a Rocco Forte Hotel
- Salita Belmonte, 43, 90142 Palermo PA, Italy
One of the most emblematic grand hotels of Europe, Villa Igiea was originally the sprawling residence of the Florio family before the export magnates transformed it into a seaside retreat to host glamorous friends from all over. With its waterfront location (it’s about 15 minutes outside the city) and well-heeled atmosphere, it instantly became a favorite of royals, movie stars and European glitterati. In 2019, Rocco Forte Hotels took the helm, restoring and revamping the beloved respite into a sophisticated sanctuary for the modern era. All 100 crisp rooms and suites are outfitted with fluffy beds and a Mediterranean palette. The flower-filled gardens invite strolling after a dip in the pool. The terrace bar is the best spot in Palermo for an aperitivo before dinner at Florio Restaurant.
Grand Hotel et Des Palmes
- Via Roma, 398, 90139 Palermo PA, Italy
The Grand Hotel et Des Palmes, the former residence of the Ingham-Whitaker family, is a legendary address in the heart of Palermo. A favorite haunt of artists, writers and composers—from Richard Wagner to Raymond Roussel—the iconic, 100-key stay blends Belle Époque glamour with contemporary elegance. If walls could talk, they would tell stories of grandeur, intrigue and inspiration. Marble halls, frescoed ceilings and original stained glass windows in the lobby and grand salons create a timeless setting that’s as captivating in the present as it was in the past. During the summer months, get a sunset cocktail at the roof terrace and take in views of the city.
Villa Tasca
- Viale Regione Siciliana Sud Est, 399, 90129 Palermo PA, Italy
Travelers with a big entourage or for whom space and privacy are paramount to a good trip should consider something a bit—okay, a lot—larger and more removed from prying eyes than a regular hotel room. Originally built in the 1500s, Villa Tasca (where Daphne and Harper stayed in The White Lotus and famous faces like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis stayed in real life) still belongs to the Tasca family, one of Sicily’s most important aristocratic dynasties—but it’s available as a holiday rental (approximately €7,000/night or €40,000/week). The frescoed salons studded with antiques and bedrooms with soaring ceilings and glimmering chandeliers give visitors a glimpse into the Italian city’s noble past. Located in a 20-acre park, the sprawling estate boasts gardens, green-framed pathways, citrus orchards, olive groves and a swimming pool.
Palazzo Sovrana
- Via Bara All'Olivella, 78, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
With a prime location in the heart of Palermo, overlooking the Teatro Massimo and steps from Piazza Castelnuovo, the Politeama Theater and Viale della Libertà, Palazzo Sovrana is about as central as it gets. It’s favored for more than just proximity to key sights, though. The apartment-hotel was recently renovated and reworked into a block of 85 residential respites. All accommodations have fully equipped kitchens and essential comforts like fluffy beds and Salvatore Ferragamo bath products. Perhaps the most attractive attributes of all (well, besides its address) are the balconies with views of the emblematic opera house. The property also provides a personal shopper to stock the fridge or pick up artisanal snacks.
What to Do
Quattro Canti
- Piazza Vigliena, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Looking for a sightseeing starting point? Quattro Canti (aka four corners), officially Piazza Vigliena, is the historic center of Palermo, at the intersection of Via Maqueda and Corso Vittorio Emanuele. A crossroads of past and present, it’s the square where fountains sit astride statues representing the seasons and scenes of modern life play out against a backdrop of Baroque facades. You’re right by landmarks including the Fontana Pretoria and Palermo Cathedral (Cattedrale di Palermo).
Teatro Massimo
- Piazza Giuseppe Verdi, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
Built in 1897 and dedicated to King Victor Emmanuel II, the resplendent Teatro Massimo opera house is a reminder of Palermo’s glory days, when aristocrats would get dressed to the nines for an evening of watching Falstaff by Giuseppe Verdi. With a seated capacity of 1,387, it’s the largest opera house in Italy. The auditorium continues to stage opera, classical music and ballet performances. Guided tours are also available.
Palazzo dei Normanni
- Piazza del Parlamento, 1, 90129 Palermo PA, Italy
The oldest royal residence in Europe, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Palazzo dei Normanni, also known as the Royal Palace of Palermo, is a vivid expression of Palermo’s 12th-century multicultural society. Built by Arabs, used as the main royal residence for the Normans (but not before getting a makeover that added eye-catching mosaics), a site of the Spanish Inquisition under the Spanish Viceroys of Sicily and the seat of the Sicilian Regional Assembly since 1946, it’s part of the nine structures included in the Arab-Norman Palermo and the Cathedral Churches of Cefalù and Monreale. Be sure to carve out time to visit the Palatine Chapel, the stunning religious center of the palace.
Mercato Ballarò
- Via Chiappara Al Carmine, 23, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
The oldest and biggest of Palermo’s many markets, open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mercato Ballarò is a feast for the senses, drawing comparisons to souks and reflecting the influence of Arabic culture in Palermo’s daily life. Lively, crowded and as popular with Palermitans as with hungry tourists, the Ballarò market is the ideal destination to browse fresh, seasonal produce (look out for juicy watermelon, tomatoes and long, contorted zucchini that look more like balloon animals than vegetables) and take a bite out of the famous street food scene. Pro tip: Arancini is a superlative walking snack. If you want to visit Palermo’s other main markets, stop at Capo, Vucciria or Borgo Vecchio.
Opera dei Pupi Teatro Argento
- Via Pietro Novelli, n 1/a, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Back before television and movies, people used to gather to watch stage performances. “Pupi” or wooden marionette theater is a cherished tradition of Sicilian entertainment and part of the island’s historical folklore. You can go to admire the meticulously hand-crafted knights, princesses and sorcerers or, better yet, if timing allows, buy tickets to one of the shows.
La Cala (Porto Palermo)
- Via Filippo Patti, 30, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
La Cala is a beautiful area of Palermo, featuring the old port and noble Baroque palaces overlooking the sea. It offers a stunning view of the waterfront in one of the oldest cities of the Mediterranean. “It’s where we go to meet with friends and enjoy a passeggiata (a stroll),” Raffaella, a Palermo-based Abercrombie & Kent guide with 20 years of local guiding experience, tells Observer.
Mondello Beach
Need a break from the blistering summer heat? Trade a backpack and walking shoes for a swimsuit and sandals, and head to Mondello Beach in the seaside neighborhood of the same name. Just be forewarned that the popular stretch of white sand and clear blue water gets crowded with local and clued-in visitors in need of a cool down.
The Church of St Catherine of Alexandria (Chiesa di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria)
- Piazza Bellini, 1, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Chiesa di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria, a Roman Catholic church dedicated to Saint Catherine of Alexandria, is a stunning example of Sicilian Baroque architecture. The interiors flaunt frescoes, marble inlays, and intricate stucco work. Nuns of the Dominican Order inhabited the on-site monastery from 1311 to 2014. The bakery sells traditional pastries made using old nuns’ recipes—make sure to try the cannoli, a classic Sicilian pastry often topped with pistachio or chocolate.
Museo delle Maioliche - Stanze al Genio
- Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 11, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
You could pack a trip full of museum hopping, although that wouldn’t leave much time for much else. If your itinerary is short on space, prioritize a visit to Museo delle Maioliche - Stanze al Genio, which occupies a set of private apartments inside the 16th-century Palazzo Torre-Piraino in Palermo’s ancient Arab quarter. The remarkable collection of 5,000 hand-painted Italian majolica tiles, mostly from Sicily and Campania and produced between the 15th and 19th centuries, is displayed across eight rooms, allowing visitors to browse by era and origin.
Where to Eat and Drink
Ristorante Quattro Mani
- Via Francesco Riso, 3, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
While it’s certainly not hard to stumble upon traditional Sicilian cuisine in Palermo, not all gambero crudo is created equal. Located in the Kalsa district, the Arabic-medieval quarter of Palermo, Ristorante Quattro Mani works with organic and biodynamic farms and sustainable fisheries to gather the freshest, highest quality local products. The availability of ingredients informs the menu, which changes daily.
La Galleria
- Salita Ramirez, 2, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Dining in Palermo takes many forms. In its most alluring, it’s sitting down at a table in a narrow alley with painted shutters and plants. La Galleria offers just that. It’s rustic, and you can feel the passage of time from its stone floors, arches and gramophone. The menu focuses on Sicilian pasta and fresh fish plucked straight from the sea, best served with local wine.
Fúnnaco PizzaLab
- Via Pantelleria, 19, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
For many tourists, the first order of business after touching down in Italy is getting pizza. Provided you land in the evening, that works. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for dinner to go to Fúnnaco PizzaLab. Named for the Arabic word “funduq,” which translates to “a place that serves as a home for all,” the locals-approved joint near La Cala slings a spectrum of pies, from traditional Neapolitan-style and Senatore Cappelli (native durum wheat) to sfincione and gluten-free options.
Ristorante Gagini
- Via dei Cassari, 35, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Not far from La Cala, Ristorante Gagini does gourmet dining without the fuss. The tasting menus take the flavors and soulfulness of classic Sicilian food and jeuje it up with pretty plating and modern techniques. The space, formerly the studio of the 16th-century sculptor Antonello Gagini, is stylish and colorful, with art hanging on the walls, but those walls happen to be stone blocks that remind diners of the past.
MEC Restaurant
- Via Vittorio Emanuele, 452, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Most people venture to Sicily looking for comforting, homey cuisine. Of course, some want something more chef-y. MEC Restaurant, tucked inside the reimaged Palazzo Castrone, is the place to send gastronomes, whether budding or full-fledged. The Michelin-starred establishment has white tablecloths, frescoed ceilings and buttoned-up service that pairs perfectly with intricately plated dishes, the pre-dessert cheese trolley and fine wines.
Mr. Carbognano
- Via Emanuele Notarbartolo, 2/L, 90141 Palermo PA, Italy
While there’s no shortage of excellent gelato shops in Palermo, Mr. Carbognano is a beloved local fan favorite brioche stuffed with gelato—as evidenced by the happy faces of multigenerational families (nonnas taking their grandkids out for a sweet treat), suited business men and twenty-somethings blissfully off of screens for a few moments trying to gobble up all the frosty deliciousness before it turns to sticky drips in the Sicilian sun.
Casa Stagnitta Palermo
- Discesa dei Giudici, 46, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Casa Stagnitta Palermo is the best place for coffee and granita in the capital of Sicily. Located in the lovely Bellini Square, surrounded by beautiful historic churches in the heart of the old town, it’s a splendid spot to put some pep back in your step (courtesy of caffeine and sugar) on a sightseeing break.
Botteghe Colletti
- Via Alessandro Paternostro, 77, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Though there's stiff competition for the best bar in Palermo, Botteghe Colletti is certainly in the running. This compact drinking den feels cozy but not too cramped and has an upbeat vibe. Grab a table outside on the cobbled street or step through the red curtains into the warmly lit interior and order one of the expertly crafted cocktails, whether that’s an espresso martini or a Negroni.
Spina Bar
- Piazzetta della Messinese, 6, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Another happening nightlife favorite for a drink, Spina Bar perpetually buzzes with a mix of hip Palermitans and visitors. Its popularity hinges on a few things: Most important, the cocktails are superb. Bartenders shake up classics and clever concoctions like the gin- and raspberry-based Clover Club. The quirky decor, board games (Scrabble, anyone?) and DJs spinning tunes give it a lively atmosphere.