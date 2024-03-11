The Ultimate Palm Springs Luxury Hotel Guide
Whether you're looking for a palatial resort, midcentury boutique bungalow or revamped historic accommodation, there's a Palm Springs hotel for every type of traveler.
Palm Springs has been a popular California destination for over a century, but it really gained traction with the Hollywood set starting in the 1930s. Glamorous movie stars and film industry bigwigs continued to flock to the desert retreat throughout the 1950s and 1960s, and it’s easy to see why. Coachella Valley is just under a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, and is known for the always-sunny weather (as in, 350 days of sunshine a year), golf, hot springs and retro-chic restaurants, shops and, of course, stylish luxury hotels.
The desert oasis is filled with a variety of charming hotels; there are palatial resorts, midcentury boutique bungalows and revamped historic accommodations, for every type of traveler. Below, see the best and most luxurious hotels to book for your next desert getaway.
Parker Palm Springs
- 4200 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264
The idyllic Parker Palm Springs was entirely redesigned by Jonathan Adler in 2016, so you know it’s absolutely picture-perfect. The high-end hotel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is composed of 144 guest rooms and suites, including 12 villas and the two-bedroom Gene Autry Residence. The hotel, right on East Palm Canyon Drive, is situated on 13 acres, and is equipped with two swimming pools, a croquet court, putting green and clay tennis courts, with plenty of cozy hammocks and fire pits throughout the grounds. There are five separate dining options on-site, including Mister Parker's and Norma's, as well as a luxe spa, dubbed the Palm Springs Yacht Club, which is outfitted with 15 treatment rooms.
L'Horizon Resort & Spa
- 1050 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264
L’Horizon is perfect for those who want a relaxed, kids-free getaway, as this boutique hotel is adults-only and doesn’t allow guests under the age of 21. The retro-inspired midcentury hotel, which reopened in 2015 after receiving a multimillion-dollar renovation, is comprised of 25 semi-detached secluded and private bungalows, all of which have private patios and outdoor showers.
The decor pays homage to the three-acre property’s 1960s heyday (past guests include Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable), with a mixture of custom and vintage furniture, as well as Frette linens and Le Labo toiletries in the marble bathrooms.
The property is outfitted with an outdoor pool and a poolside al fresco restaurant, in addition to a spa and private boutique. The hotelier behind L’Horizon, Steve Hermann, also opened the luxurious Hermann Bungalows, a set of 24 accommodations situated right next door to L’Horizon.
La Quinta Resort & Club
- 49-499 Eisenhower Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253
La Quinta is one of the larger hotels in the area, with 620 casita-style rooms and 98 villas spread out over 45 acres, all with free wifi. It’s a bit more removed from the city center and downtown Palm Springs; the resort is situated at the base of the Santa Rosa mountains, though it’s less than 20 miles from the Palm Springs International Airport.
The property boasts 41 pools throughout (though several of those are private pools within accommodations), as well as seven restaurants and a spa. The historic hotel dates back to 1926, and while it’s definitely one of the more family-friendly options, there are also dedicated pools and areas that are 21+. The property is a great choice for golf enthusiasts, as it’s home to five golf courses, as well as 21 tennis courts and eight pickleball courts. There are also three on-site restaurants, in addition to the Spa La Quinta.
Colony Palms Hotel
- 572 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262
For another adults-only option, consider the Colony Palms Hotel. Originally opened in the 1930s, the three-acre property still has an Art Deco feel, but with decidedly modern updates. The hotel debuted freshly updated interiors in 2021, courtesy of designer Steve Hermann, and gives Beverly Hills Hotel vibes in the best way. Composed of 57 rooms and suites, the hotel is home to an on-site restaurant, The Colony Club, in addition to a spa. It's ideally located within walking distance of the Palm Springs uptown Design District, including all the eateries and shops the area has to offer.
Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs
- 415 S Belardo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262
The low-key Avalon Hotel is located in downtown Palm Springs. The hotel features 71 Spanish-style rooms and suites, ranging from petite studios to private bungalow villas. All the accommodations are fitted with free wifi and TVs, and the bungalows are further equipped with gas fireplaces, full kitchens, furnished private patios and separate living and dining rooms. There are three pools, complete with cabanas and loungers, on the 4.5-acre property, as well as a spa and one indoor-outdoor restaurant, Chi Chi. There’s also a 24-hour fitness center and the Estrella Spa, with six treatment rooms, a fire place and a hot tub, for some extra pampering.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel
- 100 W Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
The sleek Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs is a physical standout in downtown Palm Springs, considering it’s the tallest building in the area. The seven-story hotel features 153 rooms and suites, all of which are decorated in chic neutrals and blues, with splashes of on-trend patterns, and have impressive views of either the neighboring San Jacinto Mountains or the desert landscape. There’s a rooftop pool (opt for a cabana rental if you’re interested) with a bar, two main restaurants (the Mediterranean-focused Juniper Table and the rooftop 4 Saints), plus a lobby bar. It's also less than a five-minute walk to the Palm Springs Art Museum.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
- 74-855 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260
The sprawling JW Marriott occupies 450 acres in the Palm Desert area, with 774 rooms, as well as 100 suites. All the accommodations feature vistas of Coachella Valley, and many have dreamy mountain views. The palm tree-filled grounds include numerous waterways where you can head into a gondola, as well as a flamingo island, plus five outdoor pools, two golf courses and an array of hard, clay and grass tennis courts. There are also 10 restaurants, cafes and bars, and let’s not forget about the 38,000 square-foot Spa at Desert Springs, with 48 treatment rooms, a salon, spa, fitness center and a saltwater lap pool.