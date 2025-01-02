The Best Places to Dine Solo in Paris

Dining at all of the restaurants in Paris would take years to tick off a bucket list, from the fine dining classics near the Champs-Élysées to the new wave of openings in Belleville. But not all Paris restaurants are created alike. Some of the top-end spots in the City of Light aren’t known as being particularly welcoming to solo diners, even if you’re ready to spend some money. Paris, in general, can also be intimidating for first-time travelers, especially those who don’t speak French (though you’ll find that most Parisians do speak English) or aren’t as familiar with European cities. That can result in a lot of bakery sandwiches eaten alone in a hotel room, which is not an ideal scenario when visiting one of the world’s top culinary destinations.

When traveling to Paris on your own, it’s best to look for restaurants that either have counter seating or those that are small enough to not feel awkward when you take a table for two for one. The Marais and the 11th arrondissement have a plethora of options, as well as a lot of welcoming cocktail bars like Bar Nouveau and Le Mary Celeste. But it’s not impossible to find good places for lone diners all over the city, from the Left Bank to Montmartre. Whether you’re looking for a casual dinner or a high-end dining experience, Paris has a lot of choice for those dining solo. From Mokonuts to Vivant 2 to L’Arpège, here are the best places to eat in Paris if you’re on your own.