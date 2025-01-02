The Best Places to Dine Solo in Paris
Dining at all of the restaurants in Paris would take years to tick off a bucket list, from the fine dining classics near the Champs-Élysées to the new wave of openings in Belleville. But not all Paris restaurants are created alike. Some of the top-end spots in the City of Light aren’t known as being particularly welcoming to solo diners, even if you’re ready to spend some money. Paris, in general, can also be intimidating for first-time travelers, especially those who don’t speak French (though you’ll find that most Parisians do speak English) or aren’t as familiar with European cities. That can result in a lot of bakery sandwiches eaten alone in a hotel room, which is not an ideal scenario when visiting one of the world’s top culinary destinations.
When traveling to Paris on your own, it’s best to look for restaurants that either have counter seating or those that are small enough to not feel awkward when you take a table for two for one. The Marais and the 11th arrondissement have a plethora of options, as well as a lot of welcoming cocktail bars like Bar Nouveau and Le Mary Celeste. But it’s not impossible to find good places for lone diners all over the city, from the Left Bank to Montmartre. Whether you’re looking for a casual dinner or a high-end dining experience, Paris has a lot of choice for those dining solo. From Mokonuts to Vivant 2 to L’Arpège, here are the best places to eat in Paris if you’re on your own.
The Best Solo Dining Spots in Paris
Mokonuts
- 5 Rue Saint-Bernard, 75011 Paris, France
Mokonuts, a highly sought-after restaurant in the 11th arrondissement run by Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem, makes for an ideal solo dining outing. Open only for breakfast and lunch (go at lunchtime), the intimate restaurant changes its menu daily, offering impressively complex, seasonal dishes that are small enough to take down on your own. Hirayama runs the dining room and her friendly demeanor means that no diner will feel awkward—she’ll also probably remember you for years to come. Her cookies, especially the miso sesame iteration, are worth stuffing yourself for, as are her other desserts. Can’t get a table? Head to the recently-opened Mokochaya, which serves breakfast, brunch and baked goods on a walk-in basis.
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon
- 5 Rue de Montalembert, 75007 Paris, France
L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon features two bars that face into the kitchen, where all of the dishes are prepared in sight of the guests—ideal for someone dining without an accomplice. The restaurant, located inside Hôtel du Pont Royal, showcases the late chef’s unusual twists on classic French dishes, from the multiple-course tasting menu or the à la carte selection. Everything is colorful and whimsical, with a hint of Japanese influence in the ingredients and flavors in inclusions like the black cod. Even the desserts are Instagram-worthy, much like the restaurant itself. A reservation for dinner is helpful, but not always necessary.
Hando Parisian Handroll
- 89 Rue de Sèvres, 75006 Paris, France
A counter is an attractive thing to a solo diner, as are dishes that are petit enough to enjoy without the need to share. Hando Parisian Handroll, which has expanded to three locations over the past year, is just the spot. The Japanese eatery focuses on handrolls and sashimi, as well as vegetable dishes that shouldn’t be overlooked. Everything is made with care and high-quality ingredients, which means that each handroll is more delicious than the last. The counter seating at the original location near Le Bon Marché is walk-in only, so arrive early. The Place Vendôme outpost has even more counter seats, while Hando Marais will open its doors in January. It can be pricy, but the flavor is worth the splurge.
Clamato
- 80 Rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France
Seafood is the name of the game at Clamato, located on the famed Rue de Charonne. Although some of the dishes, as well as the seafood platter, can prove daunting if you’re not sharing, the varied, ever-changing menu offers a lot of choice for those on their own. There are no reservations and people tend to line up early for lunch and dinner, but the counter seats are perfect for solo travelers (and you’ll likely skip the queue). All of the raw dishes are worth an order, particularly the ceviche, and curiously, Clamato serves some of the best salads in all of Paris. Before or after dinner, head to nearby wine bar Septime La Cave, a sister spot to Clamato, for a glass of something interesting.
Le Servan
- 32 Rue Saint-Maur, 75011 Paris, France
Le Servan, which serves one of Paris’ most memorable meals in a relatively unassuming space, is run by two sisters, Tatiana and Katia Levha. The duo opened the restaurant in 2014, serving an ever-changing menu that highlights French classics infused with Southeast Asian flavors. It offers lunch and dinner, with a selection of tables and counter seats, and the restaurant is happy to accommodate those on their own. The Levha sisters also run Double Dragon, a self-described “Asian canteen” that showcases elevated street food. Both are worth a visit while in Paris. You should definitely reserve Le Servan in advance, even if it’s just for one.
L'Arpaon
- 57 Rue Montcalm, 75018 Paris, France
The 18th arrondissement isn’t always considered a culinary destination, but the arrival of L’Arpaon has made the neighborhood a bit more exciting. The chic spot is the result of a collaboration between Yann Botbol, Nathan Sebagh and Yann Derout, who have given the traditional bistro a modern spin. Because the restaurant is small, you’ll feel comfortable inhabiting a table alone and the small plates work well in succession for one. There’s also a nice wine list, which features several natural wines, and the desserts are especially memorable. Because it’s so intimate L’Arpaon can book up fast, so reserve your table well in advance.
Vivant 2
- 43 R. des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Vivant 2, in the 10th arrondissement, puts a premium on the solo diner, showcasing innovative cuisine and a very serious wine list. The best seats are at the counter, where you can watch the chefs do their work with thought and care. The dishes are delicate and seasonal, which means you can try several before getting too full. The atmosphere tends to be buzzy, particularly once the wine starts to flow, so you may find yourself making a few friends as the meal unfolds. If you can’t make a reservation, head to Vivant 2’s nearby sister resto and wine bar Déviant, which serves drinks and tapas with a lively sensibility. Both are great for wine lovers, but you can certainly enjoy the food without needing to imbibe.
Maison
- 3 Rue Saint-Hubert, 75011 Paris, France
For an upscale Paris solo dining experience that doesn’t feel stuffy or traditional, book a table or stool at Maison, helmed by chef Sota Atsumi. The restaurant, a former wine warehouse, among other things, welcomes diners into a warm, inviting space with an open kitchen—like you would in someone’s home. Guests can choose between a five-course lunch menu or a seven-course dinner menu, accompanied by a selection of wine by the glass. Everything is artfully presented, but there’s no pretense at Maison, a welcome sensibility for many diners. Weekends tend to be busier, particularly on Sundays, so be sure to reserve in advance. Those on a budget should visit for lunch, where the abbreviated menu offers a glimpse of Atsumi’s unique style without the hefty price tag.
L’Arpège
- 84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France
L’Arpège is one of Paris’ most famous culinary establishments. Helmed by renowned chef Alain Passard, the restaurant has boasted three Michelin stars since 1996. Unlike many Michelin star restaurants, however, L’Arpège doesn’t discourage solo diners. In fact, it notoriously welcomes them to indulge in one of the seasonal menus, which range from à la carte to an indulgent tasting menu (there is also a lunch option). It’s a serious splurge, with the tasting selection coming in at 490 euros per person, but those looking for something truly special should consider it. Book at least a few weeks out, especially if going for dinner.
Brasserie Lutetia
- 43 Bd Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
If you’re craving some traditional bistro fare, head to Brasserie Lutetia. The beloved Left Bank in the Hotel Lutetia spot has a memorable Art Deco interior, complete with a seafood bar, and a vast outdoor terrace, ideal for people-watching while enjoying a glass of wine. The food, from chef Patrick Charvet, is relatively classic, although there are a few modern twists, like the sea urchin tarama starter. The seafood linguine is a good choice if you’re not there to share, although most of the main course dishes are intended for one and you could also combine a few starters, like the French onion soup or the Burgundy snails, for a singular meal. Save room for dessert, especially the chocolate-doused profiteroles. Breakfast, served as an impressive buffet, is also worth a visit. Reservations are essential and it’s possible to score a stool at the seafood bar during lunch and dinner.
Racines des Prés
- 1 Rue de Gribeauval, 75007 Paris, France
Racines des Prés, found in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, embraces an upscale casual ambiance, with an open kitchen surrounded by tables and bar seats. Chef Zakariya Badda combines tradition and innovation on the plates, which tend to be reasonably priced for the quality and neighborhood. Guests can order dishes individually or opt for a tasting menu of four or six courses, which is the best way to fully experience Badda’s Mediterranean-inspired take on French cuisine. Everything is thoughtful and well-presented, so it won’t matter if you don’t have a dinner companion. Book or walk in on the day.
Le Grand Bain
- 14 Rue Denoyez, 75020 Paris, France
Belleville is one of Paris’ newer hip neighborhoods; a locally-beloved area filled with casual bistros and wine bars. Le Grand Bain is one of these spots, an intimate, hip restaurant with a few counter seats along its bar and some coveted outdoor tables in summer. The menu, from chef Toms Berzins, is comprised of small plates, which change frequently, and showcases seasonal, French ingredients and produce. You’ll find to enjoy a few yourself with room for dessert, and the wine list is particularly compelling. It’s dinner only and you may want to book in advance, but solo diners will feel right at home with the friendly staff and excellent music playlist.
L'As du Fallafel
- 34 Rue des Rosiers, 75004 Paris, France
If sitting down and ordering is still stressful, Paris is filled with amazing grab-and-go options. There’s a bakery (or two) on every corner, usually with fresh sandwiches, croissants and baguettes. But if you like your lunch to arrive with a side of Instagram popularity, L'As du Fallafel is your spot. Located on Rue des Rosiers, known for its many Middle Eastern restaurants, L'As du Fallafel has inside seating and a takeaway window. It will also have the longest queue you’ve ever seen, so it’s recommended to line up before it opens at 11 a.m. Go for a pita packed with falafel or shawarma and then walk down the street to the hidden Jardin des Rosiers Joseph Migneret, a public park perfect to sit and eat. If you absolutely can’t handle the line at L'As du Fallafel, the nearby Chez Hanna is (almost) just as good.