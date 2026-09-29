How the Most Enduring Paris Fashion Houses Outlived Their Founders

At Paris Fashion Week, living designers bow beneath the names of their late founders. The spring-summer 2027 womenswear calendar spans Sept. 28 through Oct. 6, and across those shows, editors and buyers study the set of a shoulder or the drop of a skirt for proof that a house remains itself under a new creative director. Paris prizes novelty, though it prefers the new to arrive with provenance and immaculate paperwork.

The French word “maison” describes the core of the work. It moves attention away from the lone auteur and toward an institution of workshops and archives, giving each successor a structure to inhabit. The modern couture house arrived in 1858 with an English accent, when Charles Frederick Worth and Otto Bobergh opened at 7 rue de la Paix. Worth offered models of his own design for clients to choose from, shifting authority from wearer to couturier. Eventually, France made taste an administrative matter. Since 1945, haute couture has been a legally protected designation. A commission under the minister of industry reviews eligibility each year. Haute Couture Week remains distinct from the ready-to-wear calendar, although the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode coordinates both.

French bureaucracy can certify a couture house, but the more delicate work of surviving a founder falls to whoever inherits the business or takes charge of its collections. The histories of these seven Parisian houses reveal just how much of a founder’s legacy was the work of someone else.