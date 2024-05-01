The Best Rooftop Bars in Paris

There’s nothing quite like taking in the sight of Paris from the top of a building, with the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background. Luckily, the French city has plenty of rooftop bars and restaurants, many of which showcase Paris’ memorable views from north to south and east to west. Most of the rooftop spots open in April or May as spring fever takes over the capital, and close again in the late fall, which means visitors should take full advantage of the warmer, brighter months. French locals embrace a slow, relaxed vibe, especially on the weekends and over holidays, and many rooftop bars serve cocktails and wine from afternoon into the late hours of the night.

No matter which Parisian neighborhood you prefer, the city has a variety of chic, high-end rooftop bars as well as more casual options, which are a good pick if you want to avoid a dress code or a spending minimum. From the 360-degree terrace at the riverside hotel SO/Paris to the hipster scene at Le Perchoir Ménilmontant, the City of Light has a très cool rooftop experience for every type of traveler—even those who don’t imbibe. Here are the 12 best rooftop bars in Paris worth a visit.