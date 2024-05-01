The Best Rooftop Bars in Paris
The City of Light has a chic rooftop bar for every taste.Read More
There’s nothing quite like taking in the sight of Paris from the top of a building, with the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background. Luckily, the French city has plenty of rooftop bars and restaurants, many of which showcase Paris’ memorable views from north to south and east to west. Most of the rooftop spots open in April or May as spring fever takes over the capital, and close again in the late fall, which means visitors should take full advantage of the warmer, brighter months. French locals embrace a slow, relaxed vibe, especially on the weekends and over holidays, and many rooftop bars serve cocktails and wine from afternoon into the late hours of the night.
No matter which Parisian neighborhood you prefer, the city has a variety of chic, high-end rooftop bars as well as more casual options, which are a good pick if you want to avoid a dress code or a spending minimum. From the 360-degree terrace at the riverside hotel SO/Paris to the hipster scene at Le Perchoir Ménilmontant, the City of Light has a très cool rooftop experience for every type of traveler—even those who don’t imbibe. Here are the 12 best rooftop bars in Paris worth a visit.
The Rooftop at Hôtel Dame des Arts
- 4 Rue Danton, 75006 Paris, France
Head to the Left Bank to enjoy the rooftop bar at Hôtel Dame des Arts, a stylish hotel in the heart of Paris' Left Bank that caters to the creative set. The rooftop is open seasonally from 4 p.m. until midnight, which ensures you’ll see the Eiffel Tower glitter in the distance if you arrive after dusk. The bar serves signature cocktails, Champagne, wine and small Mexican-inspired bites, with several non-alcoholic options available. Reservations are a must and the dress code is casual chic, although hotel guests can sneak a peek at the views anytime. Grab dinner at the hotel’s downstairs restaurant, helmed by chef Othoniel Alvarez Castaneda, before or after your drinks.
Bonnie
- 10 Rue Agrippa d'Aubigné, 75004 Paris, France
Fans of Emily In Paris may recognize Bonnie, a rooftop restaurant and bar with 360-degree balcony views, but the chic spot is even better in person. Located in the SO/Paris hotel, Bonnie overlooks the Seine, with vistas of the Eiffel Tower, Sacré-Cœur and Notre-Dame from both the indoor and outdoor tables. Bonnie can be booked for a meal—breakfast is especially relaxing and refined—or guests can grab a cocktail in the penthouse-like bar. If you’re looking to party, Bonnie’s nightclub opens its doors starting at 11 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday. Even in chilly weather, the floor-to-ceiling windows mean everyone can enjoy the panorama of Paris.
Maggie Pigalle
- 55 Blvd Marguerite de Rochechouart, 75009 Paris, France
Located on the ninth floor of the Hôtel Rochechouart, Maggie Pigalle is known for its unparalleled, close-up views of the Sacré-Cœur and its relaxed vibe. The rooftop, which is open from April through October, is home to the hotel’s garden, which adds to the calm atmosphere. Guests can sample one of the signature cocktails, sip a glass of French wine or pop a bottle of Champagne, and the bar also offers a few bites for those who are hungry. It’s the sort of place that feels like a hidden gem above the city, so seek it out even if you aren’t staying in the neighborhood.
Le Perchoir Ménilmontant
- 14 Rue Crespin du Gast, 75011 Paris, France
Head to the 11th arrondissement to discover Le Perchoir Ménilmontant, an eclectic, scene-y seventh-floor cocktail bar and restaurant with a memorable rooftop. The bar serves cocktails, food and DJ sets with an Italian-American inspiration. Expect aperitivo, signature drinks of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety and a small but discerning wine list. On the sixth floor, guests can grab a table for dinner at Vecchio, which serves pizza and Italian dishes with a New York flair. Reservations for the restaurant are recommended, although you can pop into the bar into the late hours of the night.
Hotel Madame Rêve Roof
- 48 Rue du Louvre, 75001 Paris, France
The expansive rooftop at Hotel Madame Rêve, set in the iconic Louvre Post Office building, offers some of Paris’ most beautiful views. Decorated like a greenhouse, Roof features retractable windows, with tables and lounge chairs facing outward towards iconic sights like Saint-Eustache Church, the Pantheon and Notre-Dame. Drinks come in the form of signature cocktails, wine and champagne, and guests can snack on Japanese-inspired food like sushi, skewers and tuna tartare. It's an exceptionally chic experience—and one that definitely needs to be reserved in advance.
Mama Shelter Paris East
- 109 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
More casual rooftop vibes can be found at Mama Shelter Paris East, found in the hip 20th arrondissement. Like the hotel itself, the rooftop bar is youthful and fun, with an emphasis on socializing with old or new pals. It’s open from May through September on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and serves cocktails along with a full menu of food. There’s ping pong and good music, as well as some serious views of Paris. Tables can be booked in advance, or you can stop by for a few drinks. The hotel’s sister property, Mama Shelter Paris La Défense, has a penthouse bar and restaurant with views of the Eiffel Tower, in case you want to see two sides of the city.
Too TacTac Skybar
- 65 Rue Bruneseau, 75013 Paris, France
There are elegant lounge vibes to be found at Too TacTac Skybar, part of the Too Hotel. The rooftop restaurant and bar, which also dishes out a delicious brunch, has a full social calendar of live music, DJs and even themed parties, which are well-paired with the skyline views. The food is Japanese-inspired, while the cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails are creative and fruity. In the afternoons, guests can enjoy the sights of Paris with a pastry or cake. Reservations are a good idea, especially for brunch, and the dress code is chic.
Sequoia Rooftop Bar
- 27-29 Bd des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris’ ornate Opéra Garnier looms in the background at Sequoia Rooftop Bar, located on the top floor of the Kimpton St Honoré Paris. It has 360-degree views, including of the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower, from its outdoor tables, which encircle the vast rooftop terrace. It’s all about the cocktails, although guests can also sip on wine or non-alcoholic options and try the small bites. Sequoia is open seasonally, from late spring to early fall, and there is a minimum spend of 40 euros per guest. Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends, although hotel guests can pop in anytime. If the bar is fully booked, check out nearby rooftop The Terrace at Galeries Lafayette, found above Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, one of Paris’ chicest department stores.
The Shed
- 17 Bd Poissonnière, 75002 Paris, France
Experimental Group’s Hôtel des Grands Boulevards is home to the Shed, an intimate cocktail rooftop bar open every evening, except Sundays. The cocktail list is high-end and well-crafted, with the option to order sake, wine or champagne as well. There’s a small food menu available for bar-goers, although guests can also book into the courtyard restaurant for a full meal. Experimental Group has put a bigger emphasis on non-alcoholic offerings in 2024, so non-drinkers will have plenty to enjoy here. Reservations are a must and can be made via email or phone.
Rooftop Le Molitor
- 6 Av. de la Prte Molitor, 75016 Paris, France
Le Molitor Paris, another notable Emily In Paris filming location, is part hotel, part luxury swimming pool and part restaurant. It also boasts Le Rooftop Molitor, which opens for the season in May and offers food and drinks in a chic open-air setting. It’s a place to be seen during the summer months in Paris (you’ll definitely want to book in advance), and visitors can enjoy a cocktail or two after a swim in the pool or a treatment at the Spa by Clarins, one of the largest spas in Europe. Although Le Molitor is located slightly outside the center of Paris, it’s worth the trek for the breathtaking views, especially on a sunny day.
Villa M Rooftop Restaurant
- 28 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris, France
In-the-know travelers ascend the Villa M Rooftop Restaurant from April to September, drawn by Eiffel Tower views and tree-covered terrace. The restaurant and bar, part of the Villa M Hotel, serve Italian-inspired cuisine and sharing plates alongside a solid dessert menu. The drinks list is heavy on cocktails and champagne, although there is a good selection of French wine by the bottle or glass as well. It has a casual but upscale atmosphere, and it’s especially nice on a sunny afternoon. Arrive early to score a table with the best views.
Terrass'' Bar
- 12 Rue Joseph de Maistre, 75018 Paris, France
No reservations are needed at Terrass'' Bar, found on the 7th floor of Montmartre’s Terrass'' Hotel. The bar serves up cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and summer-ready snacks like fish tacos and lobster rolls daily; however, from Thursday to Sunday visitors can stop in for a full meal. It’s even better mid-week, though: On Wednesday nights, Terrass'' Bar invites guests in for live music with a rotating calendar of performers. The hotel is also home to Edmond's, a marine-inspired restaurant with panoramic views from many of its tables.