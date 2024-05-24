An Insider’s Guide to What’s New on Paris’ Left Bank

Many notable figures have lived and worked around Paris’ Left Bank, from Ernest Hemingway to Henry Miller, creating a lasting literary and artistic impression on the area. Today, the Left Bank, known by the French as the Rive Gauche, is a thriving collection of neighborhoods known for boutique shopping, chic cafes and narrow, picturesque streets. It comprises six arrondissements, including the fashionable 5th and 6th, which tend to be where most visitors stay and explore. In recent years, the Left Bank has become even more popular with travelers thanks to notable new hotel and restaurant openings, and significant exhibitions at the iconic Musée d'Orsay.

Saint-Germain-des-Prés is perhaps the most famous of the Left Bank’s neighborhoods, and is beloved for its high-end shopping and historical spots like Café des Deux Magots, but the Latin Quarter and Montparnasse have a lot to offer, including the Catacombs of Paris. Farther west, visitors can find the Eiffel Tower, Musée du Quai Branly and Musée Rodin, but it’s best to base yourself in the 5th or 6th. Whether you’re looking for a glimpse of Paris’ literary past or to explore its more modern restaurants and bars, the Left Bank has so much to see, and makes both an ideal home base when visiting the French city and a lovely spot for locals to explore further. Here's what’s new on the Left Bank.