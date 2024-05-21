5 Parisian Garden and Terrace Restaurants to Try After the French Open

The Paris Olympics will take over the City of Light in July, but there’s another sporting event arriving in the French capital ahead of summer. That’s right, the French Open is just around the corner, and the excitement for the tennis tournament, which takes place from May 26 through June 4, 2024, is already palpable. After a day of taking in the exhilarating matches and vibrant atmosphere at Roland Garros, what better way to unwind than by indulging in the culinary delights offered by its best garden and terrace restaurants?

Even if you’re not making your way to the championship games this year, these serene Parisian havens provide the perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate amidst lush greenery and breathtaking views. Imagine yourself basking in the warm glow of the Parisian sun, surrounded by verdant gardens and fragrant blooms, while savoring exquisite cuisine prepared by top chefs. From charming bistros tucked away in hidden courtyards to elegant rooftop terraces boasting panoramic views of the city's iconic landmarks, each of these restaurants offers a unique dining experience that epitomizes the essence of Parisian gastronomy.