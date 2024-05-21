5 Parisian Garden and Terrace Restaurants to Try After the French Open
The Paris Olympics will take over the City of Light in July, but there’s another sporting event arriving in the French capital ahead of summer. That’s right, the French Open is just around the corner, and the excitement for the tennis tournament, which takes place from May 26 through June 4, 2024, is already palpable. After a day of taking in the exhilarating matches and vibrant atmosphere at Roland Garros, what better way to unwind than by indulging in the culinary delights offered by its best garden and terrace restaurants?
Even if you’re not making your way to the championship games this year, these serene Parisian havens provide the perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate amidst lush greenery and breathtaking views. Imagine yourself basking in the warm glow of the Parisian sun, surrounded by verdant gardens and fragrant blooms, while savoring exquisite cuisine prepared by top chefs. From charming bistros tucked away in hidden courtyards to elegant rooftop terraces boasting panoramic views of the city's iconic landmarks, each of these restaurants offers a unique dining experience that epitomizes the essence of Parisian gastronomy.
Polpo Brasserie
- 47, Quai Charles Pasqua 92300 Levallois-Perret, Paris, France
Did you know that Paris has a beach? Well, kind of. Step aboard Polpo Brasserie, a trendy barge transformed into a seafood brasserie moored along the Seine in Levallois-Perret. This chic spot, reminiscent of the Cannes Croisette, boasts a 6,400-square-foot space with stunning views of the Île de la Jatte. Polpo’s nature-inspired decor includes rattan accents and straw ceiling lights, creating an enchanting seaside atmosphere. Indulge in seafood delights like salmon tartare and razor clam à la plancha, or opt for the Polpo board to share, for a sumptuous selection of oysters and crab rillette. Don't miss specialties like raclette cheese mussels and Galician-style octopus, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience on the water's edge.
Terrasse de l'Alcazar
- 62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Terrasse de l’Alcazar (Alcazar for short) is located in the heart of Saint-Germain, where time seems to slow down amidst its sleek, modern interpretation of a winter garden all year round. With its slender skylight casting a gentle glow over shades of bronze and brown, Alcazar exudes an air of exclusivity, akin to a chic private club or nightlife haven. Venture upstairs to the balcony bar, which transforms into a vibrant dance floor on Thursday and Sunday evenings.
Chef Guillaume Lutard artfully reimagines classic flavors with a contemporary twist, using only the freshest ingredients to ensure a magnificent culinary journey. From reinvented traditional dishes to international delights, each plate is paired perfectly with a diverse selection of wines and cocktails, curated to elevate your dining experience.
Golden Poppy
- 24 Rue Cadet, 75009 Paris, France
Golden Poppy is a culinary gem inside La Fantaisie, one of Paris' most captivating hotel openings of 2023. Under the guidance of chef Dominique Crenn, this modern greenhouse-inspired, Martin Brudnizki-designed restaurant offers a vegetarian and pescetarian menu bursting with freshness and spice, reminiscent of California's rich cultural diversity as a nod to chef Crenn’s three Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn in San Francisco.
Named after California's state flower, Golden Poppy invites guests to indulge in a feast for the senses. From the tantalizing "ikejime" tuna tartare to the lush garden terrace, each element reflects chef Crenn's passion for culinary innovation and hospitality.
Arboré Restaurant
- 29 Rue de l'Arcade, 75008 Paris, France
Nestled within Paris' Hôtel Royal Madeleine in the 8th arrondissement, Arboré offers a delightful fusion of relaxed bistronomy and elegant dining, inviting guests to savor in style.
Experience a gastronomic adventure as you indulge in Arboré's innovative menu, crafted by chef Ashwin Marius Le Prince, while taking in the modern-chic ambiance, bathed in natural light and adorned with lush vegetation. From the shared plates concept to the indulgent Carte Blanche menu, each dish is a masterpiece of flavor, drawing inspiration from global cuisines. Whether enjoying dry-aged rib eye or succulent duckling filet, Arboré offers an unforgettable culinary experience, making it a must-visit destination for discerning diners seeking sophistication and culinary excellence in the heart of Paris.
Andia
- 19 Chau. de la Muette, 75016 Paris, France
Immerse yourself in the sensory delights of Andia, a restaurant built inside a former train station dating back to 1864, nestled in the upscale neighborhood of La Muette in the 16th arrondissement. With 300 seats across two separate levels, Andia is the definition of an urban jungle.
As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an attractive bar at street level, leading down to a dining area with oversized outdoor terraces. Designed by Laura Gonzalez, Andia exudes an air of tropical elegance, with rich colors, textures and materials seamlessly blending to create an airy oasis. The menu, overseen by Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio, is a blend of Mexican and Caribbean cuisines. Try truffle tuna ceviche, served on a bed of Instagrammable dry ice or pulpo a la brasa, a grilled octopus, served on a sizzling cast iron pan.