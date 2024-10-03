The Best French Weekend Getaways from Paris

Paris is always a good idea, but sometimes, even the most ardent city dwellers need a respite from the bright lights and daily grind of the French capital. For those seeking a weekend break, there’s no need to leave the country—there are plenty of relaxing retreats within France.

Not sure where to go? We’ve got you covered. Skip the big cities—Lyon and Marseille can wait. Instead, venture on a weekend getaway to one of the towns and villages that are the heart and soul of France, filled with their own regional flavors and flair. Consider Normandy to the north, with its earthy camembert, sparkling apple cider and scoops of tart crème fraîche, compared to Provençal fare down south: they’re big on fish, crisp olive oils and piles of the dried rosemary and thyme that grows so wild on la garrigue, that particular Mediterranean scrubland.

From Normandy to Provence and the Côte d’Azur, the France you’ll find outside of the City of Lights is a little different from Emily Cooper’s on-screen adventures. Whether you're seeking a tranquil escape to the countryside, a historic adventure in a medieval town or a coastal retreat on the Normandy coast, there's a weekend trip to suit every taste, most of which you can access by simply hopping on a high-speed train. The only problem is picking just one.

So, when the allure of Paris starts to fade and a city break sounds like a good idea, pack up and head out. Just be sure to check the weather before you pack: these trips traverse the entire country, so dress appropriately. Don’t say you haven’t been warned!