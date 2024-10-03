The Best French Weekend Getaways from Paris
Skip the big cities—Lyon and Marseille can wait. Instead, venture on a weekend getaway to one of the towns and villages that are the heart and soul of France, filled with their own regional flavors and flair.Read More
Paris is always a good idea, but sometimes, even the most ardent city dwellers need a respite from the bright lights and daily grind of the French capital. For those seeking a weekend break, there’s no need to leave the country—there are plenty of relaxing retreats within France.
Not sure where to go? We’ve got you covered. Skip the big cities—Lyon and Marseille can wait. Instead, venture on a weekend getaway to one of the towns and villages that are the heart and soul of France, filled with their own regional flavors and flair. Consider Normandy to the north, with its earthy camembert, sparkling apple cider and scoops of tart crème fraîche, compared to Provençal fare down south: they’re big on fish, crisp olive oils and piles of the dried rosemary and thyme that grows so wild on la garrigue, that particular Mediterranean scrubland.
From Normandy to Provence and the Côte d’Azur, the France you’ll find outside of the City of Lights is a little different from Emily Cooper’s on-screen adventures. Whether you're seeking a tranquil escape to the countryside, a historic adventure in a medieval town or a coastal retreat on the Normandy coast, there's a weekend trip to suit every taste, most of which you can access by simply hopping on a high-speed train. The only problem is picking just one.
So, when the allure of Paris starts to fade and a city break sounds like a good idea, pack up and head out. Just be sure to check the weather before you pack: these trips traverse the entire country, so dress appropriately. Don’t say you haven’t been warned!
France's Best Weekend Getaways
Rouen
- How to get there: Paris Saint-Lazare to Rouen Rive Droite: Around 1 hour and 30 minutes.
The old Norman city of Rouen was a major center of commerce and culture in the Middle Ages, and evidence of that sheer wealth can be spotted all over the city: Rouen Cathedral, a stunning example of Gothic architecture with its stunning spires, intricate stonework and stained-glass windows is a major draw. Not far from there, the Gros Horloge is an astronomical clock tower that has become a symbol of the city, while the Place du Vieux-Marché is a somber—though central—part of town: it’s where Joan of Arc was burned at the stake, and it is now a modern church in a lively square surrounded by cafés, bars and restaurants. You can learn more about her life in the Historical Jeanne d’Arc, a state-of-the-art multimedia museum.
Where to stay: Hôtel de Bourgtheroulde is undoubtedly the most luxurious option in Rouen, with 78 rooms, a spa and an on-site bistro-style restaurant. Not only is it conveniently located in the historic heart of the city, it’s also a historic destination in its own right: it was once the home of an old Norman lord.
Amboise
- How to get there: There’s usually one direct train daily from Paris Austerlitz: Around 2 hours.
This tiny town in the Loire Valley once attracted some of the biggest personalities in French history. Based along the banks of the Loire River, Amboise’s most recognizable landmark is the grand Chateau d’Amboise, a Renaissance castle that once served as the residence of King Charles III and Leonardo da Vinci, the latter of whom spent the last years of his life in Clos Lucé, his home and workshop. Don’t leave town without crossing the Pont du Maréchal Leclerc for the tiny islet of Ile d’Or, with a few cute cafés and the best view of the Chateau.
In addition to its historical significance, it’s a great base from which to explore the region’s smaller towns via bike, with several established cycle routes available for all levels. Don’t miss the Chateau de Chenonceau (the most visited chateau in France aside from Versailles), or the Chateau de Chambord, with its lush parks and vineyards.
Where to stay: The ultra-luxe Manoir les Minimes was once an old convent for an order once called ‘l’Ordre des Minimes’—the Order of the Small Ones. Today a five-star hotel, the old building has been restored and now hosts a very different kind of visitor. The charming on-site épicerie, essentially a well-curated food store, offers a selection of regional products that you can then enjoy on their sunny terrace.
Saint-Malo (+ Mont Saint-Michel)
- How to get there: Paris Montparnasse to Saint-Malo direct: Around 3 hours.
The remarkable thing about Saint-Malo is that, post-World War II, it was rebuilt almost entirely from the ground up in an effort to reconstruct the maritime city in an almost-perfect replica of the original. It was once known as the ‘City of Corsairs,’ a walled city where, in the 16th and 17th centuries, privateering was the main source of wealth. Walking the old city ramparts at sunset offers stunning views, while the historic city center, medieval streets and sandy beaches are perfect for whiling away the day. Beyond the walls is Fort du Guesclin, first built in 1026, atop a tidal island like the nearby Mont Saint Michel, approachable by foot.
For the literary at heart, this is also one of the primary settings of Anthony Doerr’s All The Light We Cannot See, as well as one of the filming locations for the Netflix series adaptation.
Not far, and well worth the visit as a day trip, is Mont Saint-Michel, the UNESCO World Heritage Site with its towering Benedictine abbey.
Where to stay: Le Grand Hôtel des Thermes, right on the waterfront, offers stunning views and easy access from Saint-Malo train station. Thermal baths aren’t too far away, offering spa treatments, a sea mist room and thalassotherapy treatments.
Champagne
- How to get there: Paris Gare de l’Est to Reims: Around 45 minutes.
Though a region, not a town, no thorough French itinerary is complete without a trip to the iconic Champagne houses. One way to get the most out of a weekend is via the Champagne Trails: a few winding tours that trail through churches, chateaux and ancient villages with vineyards and wine tasting along the way. The town of Reims is a pretty base from which to set out, with its charming streets, old Palais de Tau, a Roman gateway built in the third century, gothic cathedral Notre Dame de Reims, Halles Boulingrin (an art-deco open-air market) and Fort de la Pompelle Museum.
Where to stay: In the heart of Reims is La Caserne Chanzy, overlooking the Notre Dame de Reims. It was once the city’s firehouse, inaugurated in 1926. Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa, minutes from Épernay, is perhaps the most luxurious option.
Fontainebleau
- How to get there: Paris Gare de Lyon to Fontainebleau-Avon: Around 40 minutes. Then, take bus line 1 to get to downtown Fontainebleau.
Fontainbleau, best known for its royal chateau that served as the residence for kings and emperors alike for over 800 years, is situated just south of France’s capital city, less than an hour's train ride away. The site in Seine-et-Marne covers 130 hectares and is filled with gardens, ponds, lakes, courtyards and, of course, the palace itself. Surrounding the whole town is the ancient Fontainebleau Forest, an UNESCO-recognized Natural Biosphere of World Importance, with rock climbing, hiking trails and paths for cyclists and equestrians. The town is known as the ‘cradle of Impressionism,’ thanks to the local Barbizon school—a precursor of sorts. The tourism office has created an ‘Artists’ Trail,’ covering local villages of particular importance.
Where to stay: Paris! Many Parisians take a day to visit Fontainebleau over the weekend, so rest up in the capital and take the train down.
Dijon
- How to get there: Paris Gare de Lyon to Dijon: Around 1 hour 30 minutes.
Dijon is the charming capital of Burgundy. It’s famous for its mustard; Moutarderie Maille is likely the most well-known brand, and made in very pretty premises, but Moutarderie Fallot’s on-site museum, combined with the Museum of Burgundian Life, offers great insight into the significance that mustard has played in the life of the city. Tastings are a must. The Musée des Beaux-Arts de Dijon (Museum of Fine Arts) houses an important collection of European art from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. While in town, sample traditional foods: this is the home of beef bourguignon, after all, as well as coq au vin and pain d’épices—a local gingerbread enjoyed throughout France—in the Halles de Dijon. For something more unusual, take the self-guided ‘Owl Trail,’ a 22-stop guided tour following tiny bronze owls around the city to view all the major sites.
Where to stay: The Grand Hotel La Cloche is a boutique hotel that dates all the way back to 1424. The on-site restaurant, Les Jardins by La Cloche, is recognized by the French state for their excellence and savoir-faire in preparing traditional cuisine; think lobster from Brittany, buttery Burgundy snails and pigeon from Bresse.
Giverny
- How to get there: From Paris Saint-Lazare to Vernon-Giverny: Around 50 minutes, then bus line 10 to Giverny - Prairie: Around 12 minutes.
Giverny is a small village in Normandy, and is now perhaps best known as the home of Claude Monet. The famous Impressionist painter found much inspiration in the gardens around his Giverny home, including his famous Water Lily series, now hanging in the Musée de l’Orangerie. Monet’s home has since been converted to a museum, and a walk in the gardens is a must. Not far from Monet’s home is the historic Hotel Baudy—now a restaurant—where the likes of Rodin, Renoir and Sisley once stayed while passing through. The Musée des Impressionnismes showcases Impressionists from all over the world.
Where to stay: Giverny is easily explored in a day. Use Paris as your base and make a day of it.
Honfleur
- How to get there: Paris Saint-Lazare to Lisieux: Around 1 hour 45 minutes before switching to bus 123 from Lisieux station to Honfleur Montpensier.
The Norman town of Honfleur in northern France is well-known for its colorful homes and picturesque harbor, the Vieux Bassin, which is surrounded by distinctive, narrow, timber-framed houses. In the middle of the village’s central square is Saint Catherine’s church, one of the largest wooden churches in France, which was originally constructed in the 15th century. The Musée de Vieux Honfleur, housed in an example of a typical ninth-century home, is a nice way to get to know the town’s history.
The weekly markets are a popular draw for visitors, with fresh, local produce on sale in every stall (if you visit over the holidays, the Christmas market is a must-visit), as is a walk through the Jardin des Personnalités, a park filled with the busts of the people that once walked through the town, like Charles Baudelaire and Claude Monet. Make sure to order a seafood platter at one of the many restaurants overlooking the water.
Where to stay: The most charming hotel in town is undoubtedly Les Maisons de Léa. The building itself was once an old salt storehouse and a small collection of 16th-century apartments. It’s cozy, elegant and prettily eclectic, with an exceptional restaurant serving local specialties.
Annecy
- How to get there: From Paris Gare de Lyon to Annecy: Around 3 hours, 45 minutes.
Less than 25 miles south of Geneva, picture-perfect Annecy is a charming small town often referred to as the ‘Venice of the Alps.’ When the weather permits, a scenic cruise on the lake is a breathtakingly beautiful way to spend a morning—or hire a boat and sail the crystal-clear waters yourself. For panoramic views of the lake, visit the Chateau de Menthon-Saint-Bernard. Annecy’s fairytale old town is one of the prettiest for miles around, built over a canal and filled with candy-colored homes. The most famous building is the Palais de l’Île atop a small island within the Thiou Canal. In the warmer months, there are a few small beaches bordering the lake, but in winter, the nearest slopes are a short drive away.
Where to stay: Twenty minutes by car from town is the splendid Auberge du Père Bise, perched right on the lakefront. It’s quiet here; tranquil, with greens and blues as far as the eye can see. With two Michelin stars, the on-site restaurant is worth visiting on its own.
Colmar
- How to get there: From Paris Gare de l’Est to Colmar: Around 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Located south of Strasbourg in Alsace, Colmar is filled with pastel-hued buildings and half-timbered houses. Located right next to the Germany border, you can see the German influence throughout. The Christmas markets make winter one of the best times to visit. Colmar known as the capital of Alsatian wine, and sits along the Alsatian wine route. Stop by its marché couvert, the large covered market, for both fresh produce and local specialties. The historic town center has benefited from years of protection and restoration, making it one of the best-preserved Alsatian cities, and well worth a day exploring on foot. On Fridays and Saturdays, the beautiful city is illuminated by an artful light show at sunset.
Where to stay: La Maison des Têtes, in one of the oldest buildings in the city, is one of the most charming hotels in the country. Named after the 100-plus stone heads adorning its façade, this luxury hotel houses an authentic old-world Alsatian brasserie, and Michelin-starred restaurant. Think cozy and comforting, with all the modern comforts a luxury hotel can offer.
Aix-en-Provence
- How to get there: From Paris Gare de Lyon to Marseille Saint-Charles: Around 3 hours, then take the TER (the regional train system) to Gare d’Aix-en-Provence: 40 minutes.
Having attracted some of the most famous writers, including Ernest Hemingway and Émile Zola, as well as being the birthplace of Paul Cézanne, Aix-en-Provence (or simply Aix to locals) is a popular tourist hub in the south of France. It’s called the city of a thousand fountains, and its picture-perfect streets make it easy to imagine the city in its heyday. Visit Cézanne’s old atelier before a wander through Musée Granet and Caumont Centre d’Art to view his work (among others), then stop by the daily market on Place Richelme, though you’ll find fresh flowers at Place de l’Hôtel de Ville. Cours Mirabeau, an iconic boulevard, is the perfect place to shop, before cocktails by any of the streetside terraces. For a truly authentic souvenir, pick up some calissons, a traditional candy of candied fruit and almond meal, at Le Roy Réné.
Where to stay: For an authentically Provençal stay, Villa Saint Ange is a great option just a short walk to Cours Mirabeau. A typical Mediterranean-style villa from the 18th century dedicated to the French art de vivre with a Provençal garden, terrace and outdoor heated swimming pool.