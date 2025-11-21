Manhattan’s Jewel Box Celebrates 95 Sparkling Years

New York's grande dame, The Pierre, knows how to throw a soirée. Last night, the elegant Taj Hotel celebrated 95 years as a beacon of Upper East Side glamour with a 'Red Diamond' gala that brought together residents, diplomats, stars and influencers for an unforgettable evening of vintage Manhattan magic.

Nearly 500 guests, from silver-haired luminaries to fresh-faced Gen Z tastemakers, donned black tie finery to toast The Pierre's storied history in its famous ballroom. Sipping champagne beneath glittering chandeliers, partygoers were transported to a more gracious era, when the hotel played host to everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and Aristotle Onassis to Audrey Hepburn.

The entertainment was a love letter to old New York: A Marilyn Monroe impersonator cooed while Deanna First sketched partygoers and professional ballroom dancers swirled across the stage in a swish of satin and sequins. Historic treasures, like archival photos and a $195,000 0.6-carat pink diamond, were displayed without fanfare (or security).

Getty Images Deanna First.

But while the gala paid homage to The Pierre's glamorous past, the crowd reflected its vibrant present. Among those spotted in the sea of tuxedos and gowns: hotel residents, foreign dignitaries, reality TV stars, Instagram celebrities and even the odd baby or two nestled in couture-clad arms. The evening proved that after nearly a century, The Pierre can still create indelible Manhattan moments.

Courtesy of Lola Tash Lola Tash and Jessica Wang.

"I was transported back to the galas of the Gilded Age," Lola Tash told Observer. The Canadian actress and brains behind the satirical, relatable meme account My Therapist Says was "reminded once more why New York is magical."

Getty Images Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

"The Pierre is my American Home away from home," Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe told Observer. His godmother lived in The Pierre, the prince said, noting "the happiest of my memories are right here" and calling the historic property "the hotel love of my life."

Courtesy of Grace Aki Grace Aki.

Experiencing the hotel's cinematic history firsthand was a highlight for Grace Aki. The gallery of treasures glowing behind glass displays made the night "all the more special," Aki told Observer.

“Like stepping into history," was how Viola Manuela Ceccarini described the event. "The elegance, the legacy and the energy in the room—witnessing generations of excellence converge under that red diamond, a symbol of timeless prestige and the enduring spirit of New York.”

Courtesy of Lori Altermann The star of the show poses with Lori Altermann.

"Everywhere I turn, I see New York's elite—beautiful celebrities and even Marilyn Monroe!" quipped Lori Altermann. "The fashion, the food, the hotel—everything is fabulous!" Altermann told Observer. "It's a celebration of luxury," said Namani Shqipe.

Getty Images A Rolls-Royce awaits.

Getty Images Guests enjoyed ice-cold Grey Goose Altius.

Getty Images

Getty Images Monica Danae Ricketts.

Getty Images Evie Evangelo.

Getty Images

Getty Images Daria Matkova.

Getty Images 'Queen of Versailles' Jackie Siegel.

Getty Images Lorna Luft and Jill Martin.

Getty Images Ramona Singer.

Getty Images Andy Yu.

Getty Images Sara Fivessi.

Getty Images Kate Saucedo and Dymond Veve.