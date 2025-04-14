Pedro Pascal’s Fearless Fashion Evolution Is Style Subversion at Its Finest
How Pedro Pascal transformed from basic blazers to boundary-pushing boots, creating the midlife style awakening we never knew we needed.Read More
There are style evolutions—and then there’s Pedro Pascal. His is less a transformation than a slow-burning rebellion: against red carpet predictability, against ageist Hollywood norms, and against the idea that men over 40 should quietly fade into the beige.
Before the high-fashion campaigns and Valentino capes, Pascal was a jobbing actor grinding through procedural one-offs and indie theater. Born in Santiago, Chile, and raised in the U.S. after his family fled Pinochet’s dictatorship, Pascal's career was built on survival—on playing the long game. Two decades of bit roles later, it was Game of Thrones that cracked open the door. The Mandalorian and The Last of Us kicked it off the hinges.
Now, as he balances filming the second season of HBO's hit series—teased as "bigger, far more ambitious and risk-taking"—with roles in Gladiator II and Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pascal occupies that rare air where critical acclaim and public adoration converge. Time magazine recognized this convergence, naming him among 2023's most influential people.
But what’s most fascinating isn’t just the ascent—it’s what he’s wearing while doing it. With stylist Julie Ragolia at his side, Pascal has emerged as the least likely fashion disruptor of the moment. In an industry obsessed with youth and six-pack predictability, here’s a 50-year-old man in mesh knits, high-gloss suiting, and yes, custom Saint Laurent thigh-high boots—reminding us that style isn't about age, but agency.
Pedro Pascal’s Fashion Evolution
- TFFV Party at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival
- Yosemite Opening Night After Party
- The One I Love Premiere
- HBO's Game Of Thrones Panel and Q&A
- Variety and Women in Film Annual Pre-Emmy Celebration
- Build Series Appearance
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle Madrid Premiere
- Met Gala
- D23 Disney+ Showcase – Anaheim, August 23, 2019
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere
- EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Los Angeles Screening
- The Mandalorian Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere
- The Last of Us FYC Event
- Met Gala
- Midtown New York City Sighting
- 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
- Sundance Film Festival Freaky Tales Premiere
- 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Gladiator II Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere
- The Wild Robot Headline Gala
- SNL 50th Anniversary Special
- SXSW Featured Session: The Last of Us: Cast and Creators on Season 2
- The Last of Us Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere
TFFV Party at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival
- New York City, April 23, 2010
Long before the red carpets and couture campaigns, Pedro Pascal was cutting his teeth at industry parties with downtown ease. At the Tribeca Film Festival’s TFFV bash in New York City, he showed up in a chocolate brown leather bomber—vintage-coded, ribbed at the collar and cuffs—worn over a zip-up hoodie and white button-down. Faded jeans rounded out the look, casual and unfiltered, capturing a pre-fame Pascal still operating firmly in off-duty actor territory.
Yosemite Opening Night After Party
- New York City, January 26, 2012
As the director of the play Yosemite, Pascal attended the opening night after party at Dublin 6 with a charcoal sweater layered over a light blue collared shirt. The understated look showcased his eye for subtle style even when behind the scenes, practicality with just enough polish.
The One I Love Premiere
- Los Angeles, August 7, 2014
At the premiere of The One I Love at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles, Pascal embraced a minimalist aesthetic with a beige crewneck and dark jeans. The simplicity spoke volumes, proving Pascal could command attention without flashy statements—the quiet confidence of an actor still finding his place.
HBO's Game Of Thrones Panel and Q&A
- San Diego, July 25, 2014
Pascal played it breezy at Comic-Con in a two-tone henley tee and dark wash jeans, finished with high-top sneakers. The look was pure early-2010s casual—nothing overly styled, just comfort-forward and convention-ready. It reflected his then-rising-star status: approachable, relatable, not yet the red-carpet disruptor he’d become.
Variety and Women in Film Annual Pre-Emmy Celebration
- West Hollywood, September 18, 2015
At Gracias Madre, Pedro Pascal kept things clean and contemporary with a sand-colored button-up, sleeves nonchalantly rolled, and a pair of slim-cut, black trousers that brought in just enough texture. The look walked the line between laid-back and louche—a lesson in how to go dressy without going stiff.
Build Series Appearance
- New York City, September 12, 2017
While promoting Kingsman: The Golden Circle alongside co-stars Taron Egerton and Poppy Delevingne, Pascal leaned into approachability with a utilitarian twist. Eschewing a blazer, he layered a crisp chambray shirt beneath a dark-wash denim jacket—both buttoned up just enough to read intentional. Slim black trousers and polished lace-up boots grounded the look in quiet formality.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Madrid Premiere
- Madrid, September 19, 2017
At a Madrid event celebrating Kingsman: The Golden Circle and his new role as a fragrance ambassador for Loewe’s Solo line, Pascal leaned into the offbeat elegance that would come to define his fashion persona. He wore a multicolored patchwork sweater—a tactile clash of horizontal stripes in slate, navy,
cream and black. The piece skewed more art-school intellectual than red-carpet formal.
Met Gala
- May 6, 2019
For the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” themed Met Gala, Pedro Pascal was polished but deliberately off-kilter in a deep brown Burberry (BURBY) suit—cut sharp, but skewing classic. At first glance, he appeared to forgo neckwear, but a closer look revealed a white bow tie tucked beneath the high lapel, a clever subversion of black-tie expectations.
D23 Disney+ Showcase – Anaheim, August 23, 2019
Disney-bound Pascal shocks in vibrant floral short-sleeves paired with sleek black tailoring. His first real sartorial risk coincides with The Mandalorian casting: as his star rises, so does his willingness to embrace playful patterns.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere
- Los Angeles, December 16, 2019
At the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Pascal leaned into silhouette over spectacle. His look hinged on a sweeping, black-and-white silk overcoat with a subtle dotted print, its luxe drape giving the appearance of motion even when still. Underneath, a deep plum button-down shirt—also silk—added tonal richness and matched the coat’s fluid energy. No loud colors, no over-accessorizing.
EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs)
- London, April 11, 2021
Pascal shows up in a dapper Prada getup: a minimalist single-breasted black coat over white shirt and black trousers. The sleek lines and impeccable tailoring showcase Pascal's understanding that sometimes restraint speaks louder than blog-worthy rebellion—the calm before his fashion storm, substituting flash for pristine craftsmanship.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Los Angeles Screening
- Los Angeles, April 18, 2022
Nicolas Cage's co-star plays it safe with navy striped Thom Browne perfection. As his Hollywood stock rises, Pascal's refined but, to some, unremarkable choices suggest a man not yet ready to unleash his full fashion potential. The ensemble was completed with polished black dress shoes, reflecting his penchant for classic yet approachable style.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere
- Los Angeles, February 28, 2023
Lightning strikes. That butter-yellow Gucci shirt tucked into wide-legged trousers created the foundation, but it was the carelessly perfect mustard sweater draped with calculated nonchalance that announced Pedro Pascal's style metamorphosis. Pure Talented Mr. Ripley cosplay with modern sensibility—patrician prep school aesthetics subverted through Mediterranean colorways.
The Last of Us FYC Event
- Los Angeles, April 28, 2023
Pascal's gray unstructured Maison Margiela blazer floated atop a simple white tee—the sartorial equivalent of speaking softly while carrying a big stick. Those pristine sneakers replaced expected oxfords in a quiet revolution, creating the rare look equally appropriate for boardroom strategizing or gallery-hopping.
Met Gala
- New York City, May 1, 2023
The shorts heard 'round the world. Pascal's fire-engine Valentino exploded onto the Met steps—a double-breasted overcoat disguising the real scandal beneath: those impossibly short shorts revealing miles of unexpectedly confident leg. The knee-high boots completed fashion's most audacious equation, creating a silhouette that demolished gender norms while nodding to Karl Lagerfeld's own boundary-pushing legacy. The look sparked fashion civil war—half appalled, half enraptured—marking Pascal's official coronation as risk-taker extraordinaire.
Midtown New York City Sighting
- NYC, October 22, 2023
Spotted in Midtown Manhattan off-duty after hosting Saturday Night Live sporting a lived-in brown leather bomber that looks stolen from a vintage shop, paired with worn-in jeans and colorful New Balance 237 sneakers. The embodiment of his approach to fashion: nothing should look like it just came off the rack but rather like it's been thoughtfully broken in and made personal through wear.
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
- Santa Monica, Jan. 14, 2024
Arriving with an arm in a sling, the actor wore a custom Zegna ensemble in a soft eggshell hue that extended all the way to the orthopedic accessory—meticulously color-matched and integrated into the red carpet look.
Sundance Film Festival Freaky Tales Premiere
- Park City, January 18, 2024
A Park City provocateur in winter white, Pascal conquered Utah's frigid mountain air in an off-white printed set from underground L.A. brand Airei. The deliberately distressed details and architectural proportions created art-house sensibility perfect for independent cinema's most prestigious gathering, standing out from the sea of practical parkas and predictable layers.
31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Los Angeles, Feb. 23, 2024
The white Prada shirt heard 'round Hollywood—unbuttoned with mathematical precision to reveal just enough chest to make photographers at the SAG Awards sweat without crossing into tacky territory. His emotional acceptance speech for The Last of Us gained poignancy through those tailored mid-rise trousers and architectural square-toe brogues grounded the moment in quiet elegance.
Gladiator II Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere
- London, Nov. 13, 2024
Pascal gives Roman emperor energy without a single toga in sight. His Bottega Veneta ensemble with its matchstick-decorated collar and hand-woven loafers brought quiet power to London's royal screening. Pascal achieved the impossible: looking simultaneously regal enough for the monarchy and cool enough for the internet—all while nodding to the film's ancient warfare through thoroughly modern battle dress.
The Wild Robot Headline Gala
- London, Oct. 13, 2024
Pascal's monochromatism in Zegna turned heads at a festival where British understatement typically reigns. The emerald experiment spoke volumes about his evolution—from safe neutrals to confident color play—creating a visual forest for his animated character that brought unexpected vibrancy to London's typically sedate red carpet landscape.
SNL 50th Anniversary Special
- New York City, Feb. 16, 2025
At NBC’s SNL50, Pascal offered a tonal masterclass in menswear. The actor appeared in a full Giorgio Armani Fall 2025 look, centered on a sharply tailored brown ensemble anchored by an architectural croc-embossed wrap belt. The interplay of chestnut, taupe and burnt sienna grounded the look in quiet luxury—no flash, no gimmicks.
SXSW Featured Session: The Last of Us: Cast and Creators on Season 2
- Austin, March 8, 2025
Pedro Pascal’s most perplexing style moment of late arrived not at a gala, but a panel. For SXSW, he wore a high-collared Overcoat red jacket—somewhere between windbreaker and fencing gear—tucked, unapologetically, into an unbelted pair of light-wash skinny jeans. Western-style boots grounded the look, but that did little to clarify the message on whether Pascal is more a meme-maker, or a heartthrob.
The Last of Us Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere
- Los Angeles, March 23, 2025
The outfit that launched a thousand think pieces—Pascal's Saint Laurent ensemble paired a sapphire turtleneck beneath tartan with those conversation-dominating thigh-high leather boots. The juxtaposition was brilliantly calculated: traditional highland patterns colliding with fetish-adjacent footwear. The result? A perfect encapsulation of Pascal himself—intellectually serious yet wildly sensual, traditional yet boundary-pushing, and completely, unquestionably magnetic at 50.