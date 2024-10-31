Perthshire, Scotland Is the Dream Destination for Slow Travel
Travelers interested in refined, understated experiences will find Perthshire to be an ideal place for a real getaway.Read More
Perthshire, located in central Scotland, is sometimes referred to as the gateway to the Highlands. Because of this, it’s often overlooked in favor of the Scottish Highlands or major cities like Edinburgh or Glasgow. But anyone who skips over Perthshire, located in the heart of Scotland, is truly missing out, as the region offers a compelling experience for those seeking a tranquil, nature-focused escape.
With its expansive forests, rolling hills and placid lochs (the Scottish term for lake), Perthshire provides a setting that truly embodies the concept of slow travel. This region moves at a much more comfortable place, inviting visitors to enjoy cozy farm-to-table meals, the local wildlife and the natural beauty of Scotland.
Perthshire is located just over an hour’s drive from Edinburgh and Glasgow; the closest airport is Dundee (a 45-minute drive). The area's attractions range from cultural landmarks to outdoor pursuits that embrace the region's abundant natural resources. The newly opened Perth Museum, for example, provides a glimpse into Scotland's cultural heritage, while Scone Palace, renowned for its role in Scotland's past, offers both historical significance and architectural splendor. Additionally, the Scottish Crannog Centre presents a unique perspective on life in ancient Scotland, all set against a backdrop of peaceful waters.
To say the landscapes around here are breathtaking is an understatement. For those who enjoy nature, Perthshire offers a variety of activities to explore its landscapes, including off-road safaris and outdoor heated plunge baths by the loch.
In Perthshire, visitors can embrace a quieter, more thoughtful form of travel, making it ideal for those who seek to engage with the essence of Scotland at a pace that encourages reflection and enjoyment. Here's everything to know when planning a trip to Perthshire.
Where to Go
Perth Museum
- St John's Pl, Perth PH1 5SZ, Scotland
Perth Museum, which opened in early 2024, is the premier historical museum in the area, showcasing significant artifacts and narratives that highlight the pivotal role Perth and Kinross played in shaping Scotland's history. At the core of the museum's collection is the Stone of Destiny, one of the most important historical objects in both Scotland and the United Kingdom. That said, there are multiple versions of this stone floating around Scotland, all claiming to be “the real one.” Pretenders aside, the one at Perth Museum is generally accepted as authentic and was present at the coronation of King Charles III in 2023. This notable artifact recently returned to Perthshire for the first time in over 700 years, offering visitors a rare opportunity to connect with a key piece of national heritage.
Scone Palace
- Perth PH2 6BD, Scotland
Scone Palace holds a significant place in Scotland's past as the traditional crowning site of Scottish kings, including Robert the Bruce and Charles II. The palace offers visitors the chance to explore the grounds where the Stone of Scone—a.k.a., the Stone of Destiny again—once stood. The one you see on the grounds now is said to be a replica (but who can know for sure). The palace itself—home to the Earl of Mansfield and in the hands of the Murray family for more than 400 years—is beautifully maintained and a must-see for travelers interested in fine art and china. Queen Victoria once slept here, and her bedroom is still a major stop on the tour. Local Scots say she was said to have enjoyed her stay so much that she and Prince Albert offered to purchase the castle for themselves; the Murray family suggested another castle in the Highlands instead—Balmoral—and thus kept Scone Palace for themselves. Between the main house, the immaculately-maintained lawns and gardens, the fluffy cows and the snug café with delectable soups and toasties in the former servants’ quarters, you could spend all morning or afternoon here.
Blair Castle
- Blair Atholl, Pitlochry PH18 5TL, Scotland
Blair Castle, located in Perthshire on the Atholl Estates, is one of Scotland’s most significant historical landmarks, with a history spanning over 700 years. The castle has served as the ancestral home of the Dukes of Atholl and showcases a wide collection of artifacts, including weaponry, paintings and period furnishings, offering a glimpse into Scotland’s turbulent past. The grounds surrounding the castle include the nine-acre Hercules Garden, a walled garden with ornamental ponds, sculptures and a fruit orchard, as well as the wooded Diana’s Grove, known for its towering trees. Visitors can explore the castle’s rich history through guided tours, which highlight its role in key historical events such as the Jacobite uprisings, while also learning about the unique Atholl Highlanders, Europe’s only private army, which still holds ceremonial duties today. The estate’s expansive grounds provide opportunities for hiking, cycling and wildlife watching.
The Kelpies
- The Helix, Grangemouth, Falkirk FK2 7ZT, Scotland
The Kelpies are both Scotland’s largest public art project and the world’s largest equine sculptures, towering at 100 feet and weighing over 300 tons each. These remarkable structures, imagined by artist Andy Scott, represent a significant feat of engineering and artistic vision. Modeled after historical figures, the Kelpies have become iconic landmarks in Scotland's landscape. Visitors can opt to take a private tour inside one of the Kelpies, named as such after figures from Scottish folklore but also modeled after two Clydesdale horses, Duke and Baron. And coming as soon as next year, indoor climbing buffs can go bouldering inside one of the Kelpies. Even if you’re not interested in that more death-defying sport, Felix Park is a lovely and tranquil place to spend an afternoon, especially for families and dogs, as there are more than two miles of green lawns and playgrounds to traverse.
The Enchanted Forest
- Loch Dunmore Faskally Wood, Pitlochry PH16 5LB, Scotland
The Enchanted Forest at Faskally Wood is a captivating nightly light show that transforms the natural surroundings through striking visuals and innovative design, all set to an original musical score. This immersive sound and light display is an enchanting experience, showcasing the beauty of the woodland in a way that is both visually and aurally engaging. There is also a food truck park available for grabbing dinner and drinks outside.
Scottish Crannog Centre
- Dalerb, Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2NX, Scotland
When most tourists think about Scottish history, surely the book series/TV show Outlander and the Battle of Culloden in 1746 are among the first things to come to mind. But this recreated historical site transports visitors back much, much farther in time than the 18th century—approximately 2,500 years to Scotland’s Iron Age, lasting from approximately 500 to 800 BC. A private nonprofit, the Scottish Crannog Centre has constructed a replica of an Iron Age village and a crannog—wooden dwellings with thatched roofs built directly on man-made islands in the middle of the loch. (Eagle-eyed travelers can sometimes spot these on the water in both Scotland and Ireland; they often appear as small islands, sometimes so big that a few trees might be growing on top.)
Although the center’s first crannog burned down in 2021 due to a sudden fire, the organization has since fundraised enough to rebuild the village, which reopened six months ago. Here, guests can partake in activities that we take for granted these days, such as making bread and butter from scratch or drop-spinning thread and sculpting pottery. While you will have the opportunity to eat the fruits of your labor (it takes longer to make butter than you would guess), there is also an all-day café on site, serving teas, coffees, soups, sandwiches and homemade pastries and desserts.
Go on a Highland Safari
- B846, Aberfeldy PH15 2JQ, Scotland
If you’re looking to go on safari, Scotland is probably not at the top of the list of obvious destinations. But Scotland has some incredible wildlife roaming its majestic hills and forests, most notably wild deer. Equipped with cameras and binoculars, guests can embark on an off-road journey in a Land Rover, traversing some bumpy paths rich in dramatic vistas. Along the way, there is the chance to spot native wildlife, including wild red deer, grouse (a large game bird), mountain hares or even the soaring golden eagle. (Note that these are tours to see animals and leave them in peace without disturbing them, not any kind of sporting hunt.) At the Red Deer Barn, visitors can get up close to Britain’s largest native land mammal, the Majestic Red Deer, where they will have the opportunity to pet, feed and photograph these impressive creatures close-up—all under the guidance of an experienced safari ranger, of course—as well as learn all about and encounter a snowy white Barn Owl in person.
Find Highland Cows in an Unexpected Place
- Taste Perthshire, Perth Rd, Bankfoot, Perth PH1 4EB, Scotland
If you’re an animal lover, a trip to Scotland would not be complete without seeing some Highland Cows. (Maybe you’ll hear them pronounced locally as “heilan coo.”) These are much furrier bovines with long horns, and they’re not bred for much in the way other dairy cows are. (One tour guide likened them to goats, suggesting they don’t do much except entertain tourists and sometimes pick up trash.) Thus, you might not find them as easily on local farms, but they are there—if you know where to look. If you’re looking for some cows and also want a quick bite, believe it or not, there is a pen with three highland cows at this upscale rest stop, which also has a café, sit-down restaurant (with indoor and outdoor seating), a small grocery store and a Christmas shop during the holidays. But the cows are here year-round. Visitors can get a small bag of feed inside, and lure the cows over to the fence. The cows are friendly but not the most spatially-aware of their surroundings; you want to watch out for the horns when they turn their heads.
Where to Eat and Drink
St John's Bar & Restaurant
- 22 King Edward St, Perth PH1 5UT, Scotland
Situated on the corner directly across from the Perth Museum, this elevated pub offers a simple menu of modern Scottish cuisine. The restaurant also has an extensive beer, wine and cocktails list to complement the dining experience. It’s a practical choice for both everyday meals and special occasions.
The Venue Restaurant
- 38 St John St, Perth PH1 5SP, Scotland
Located in the city center, this casual restaurant with outdoor seating perfect for a sunny day (even if it's cold outside) serves a variety of dishes, from classic pub food like fish and chips to more contemporary options, such as baked camembert or fajitas made with halloumi cheese. With a relaxed atmosphere, it’s a straightforward spot for dining or grabbing a drink, featuring regular live music events and a comfortable setting for social gatherings.
The Ferryman's Inn
- Kenmore, Aberfeldy PH15 2HW, Scotland
The Ferryman’s Inn, located at Taymouth Marina, is a gastro-bar restaurant that offers a relaxed and refined dining experience. The menu is inspired by Scotland’s rich culinary resources, featuring local, sustainable and organic ingredients wherever possible. With a rustic and inviting atmosphere, the Ferryman’s Inn provides an indulgent setting for guests to discover the flavors of the region while taking in the scenic surroundings of the marina.
Iain Burnett, Highland Chocolatier
- Grandtully, Pitlochry PH9 0PL, Scotland
Iain Burnett is an award-winning chocolatier known for crafting gourmet Scottish cream and cocoa gourmet treats for Michelin-starred restaurants. Visitors can browse the selection of truffles, pralines and other confections in the shop, or take a tour to see how the chocolates are made. The café serves light refreshments, including hot drinks and desserts. It’s a good stop for those looking to purchase locally produced chocolate or enjoy a casual treat.
Ballintaggart Farm
- Ballintaggart Farm, Grandtully, Pitlochry PH9 0PX, Scotland
Surrounded by the rolling hills of the Tay Valley, Ballintaggart Farm offers an idyllic retreat at the center of Perthshire's renowned culinary landscape. The estate has a few private cottages on-site and a cookery school, where visitors can participate in a demonstration showcasing the area’s finest ingredients, followed by a two-course lunch that highlights the best of Perthshire cuisine.
Glenturret Distillery
- The Glenturret Distillery, The Hosh, Crieff PH7 4HA, Scotland
Glenturret Distillery is Scotland’s oldest working distillery, established in 1763. Located at the edge of the market town of Crieff, the distillery uses traditional methods, including hand-operated mash tuns and slow distillation processes, to produce whisky. Visitors can take guided tours of the facility, learn about its long history and participate in tastings of their single malts. The distillery also features a restaurant on site. Set near the River Turret, the location provides a mindful setting for those interested in whisky production and Scottish heritage.
Where to Stay
The Gleneagles Hotel
- The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF, Scotland
In operation since 1924, The Gleneagles Hotel is a renowned luxury resort and one of the top hotels in the United Kingdom. Spanning 850 acres, the hotel offers a range of high-end accommodations along with numerous recreational facilities, including three championship golf courses, a full-service spa and a variety of dining options. In addition to golfing, guests can engage in outdoor pursuits such as falconry, horse riding, archery and clay pigeon shooting. The hotel’s grounds also include walking and cycling trails, providing ample opportunity to explore the surrounding countryside. Known for its traditional Scottish hospitality, Gleneagles caters to a range of visitors seeking both relaxation and outdoor activities in a serene setting.
Fonab Castle
- Foss Rd, Pitlochry PH16 5ND, Scotland
Situated in the heart of Highland Perthshire on the River Tummel, the Fonab Castle Hotel is a five-star property that blends historical charm with modern furnishings and amenities, including a fitness center, a spa, two on-site restaurants (including a white tablecloth-grade fine dining establishment), an upstairs bar with an outdoor terrace overlooking the river and a swanky whisky lounge. You can book Scotch whisky tastings with a local expert in the lounge, whether you’re a whisky novice or collector.
Dunkeld House Hotel
- Blairgowrie Road, Dunkeld PH8 0HX, Scotland
This luxurious country retreat, a true escape from the pace of city life, is set within 280 acres of natural woodland alongside the town of Dunkeld, overlooking the banks of the River Tay. There is plenty of room to spread out and wander on the grounds and alongside the river here; it’s also just a short drive to the Hermitage, part of Scotland’s national forests, and the Black Linn waterfall (Ossian's Hall of Mirrors is a great viewing spot). Guests are greeted at check-in with a dram of whisky if they would like to partake. Afternoon tea is a must, with a full menu of teas to choose from, including some truly creative concoctions that are usually blended and brewed with seasonal ingredients. The kitchen can accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies, whether at afternoon tea or at the on-site restaurant.
The Grandtully Hotel
- Grandtully, Strathtay, Pitlochry PH9 0PL, Scotland
Affiliated with Ballintaggart Farm nearby, this hotel’s carefully designed interiors blend modern comforts with a welcoming countryside feel. Dining here is a highlight, with seasonal dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients served in the restaurant. Guests can also enjoy a relaxed craft cocktail at the bar, The Tully, or explore the nearby scenic trails for a leisurely walk.
Taymouth Marina Resort
- Taymouth Marina, Kenmore, Perthshire, Scotland, PH15 2HW, Scotland
Located right on Loch Tay, the Taymouth Marina Resort lives up to the “resort” part of the name, covering as many bases as it can, from accommodations to dining to activities. Visitors can visit the Hotbox Spa for the sauna or even the slide that goes straight into the loch (perhaps best in the summertime unless you’re going for a polar bear plunge). Available to host two people for two-night stays, the houseboats include amenities like a kitchenette, a seating area and an outdoor deck space. (Not to mention the best views of the loch and the surrounding highlands, without question.)