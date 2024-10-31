Perthshire, Scotland Is the Dream Destination for Slow Travel

Perthshire, located in central Scotland, is sometimes referred to as the gateway to the Highlands. Because of this, it’s often overlooked in favor of the Scottish Highlands or major cities like Edinburgh or Glasgow. But anyone who skips over Perthshire, located in the heart of Scotland, is truly missing out, as the region offers a compelling experience for those seeking a tranquil, nature-focused escape.

With its expansive forests, rolling hills and placid lochs (the Scottish term for lake), Perthshire provides a setting that truly embodies the concept of slow travel. This region moves at a much more comfortable place, inviting visitors to enjoy cozy farm-to-table meals, the local wildlife and the natural beauty of Scotland.

Perthshire is located just over an hour’s drive from Edinburgh and Glasgow; the closest airport is Dundee (a 45-minute drive). The area's attractions range from cultural landmarks to outdoor pursuits that embrace the region's abundant natural resources. The newly opened Perth Museum, for example, provides a glimpse into Scotland's cultural heritage, while Scone Palace, renowned for its role in Scotland's past, offers both historical significance and architectural splendor. Additionally, the Scottish Crannog Centre presents a unique perspective on life in ancient Scotland, all set against a backdrop of peaceful waters.

To say the landscapes around here are breathtaking is an understatement. For those who enjoy nature, Perthshire offers a variety of activities to explore its landscapes, including off-road safaris and outdoor heated plunge baths by the loch.

In Perthshire, visitors can embrace a quieter, more thoughtful form of travel, making it ideal for those who seek to engage with the essence of Scotland at a pace that encourages reflection and enjoyment. Here's everything to know when planning a trip to Perthshire.