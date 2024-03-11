An Aesthete’s Guide to Phoenix

Shouldered by golf courses, sprawling resorts and mountain vistas, one might forget that Phoenix is also a mecca for the arts. From walking the downtown streets for the First Friday Art Walk to experiencing quiet, contemplative galleries of Indigenous art at the Heard Museum, this is a must-visit destination for aesthetes. The city’s dining scene is equally design-centric, including a new restaurant that embraces Japanese cuisine in a glam environment, plus a cocktail lounge named among the best in North America. Plus, you can’t beat the sculptural art in the natural landscape, thanks to the cacti and succulents.

While Phoenix and its surrounding ‘burbs do offer boutiques linked to designer labels, you can find those in Beverly Hills or Paris. Check out the indie shopping scene instead, which in recent years is highlighting more and more local makers, for an Etsy-like experience in real time. While the city is often overlooked in favor of Scottsdale, home to the late architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s homestead, Taliesin West, Phoenix is well worth a visit. Here’s what to do in Arizona’s largest city.