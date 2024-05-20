How to Spend an Indulgent Weekend in Portland, Oregon

Given Portland’s laid-back nature, luxury isn’t the first word one might use to describe a vacation in Oregon’s largest city. But even with its hipster reputation, Portland has a sophisticated side. Surrounded by spectacular natural beauty, Portland offers visitors a creative journey through its arts and outdoor scenes, all set against the sublime backdrop of Mount Hood.

While it still has that quirky charm, Portland has no shortage of fine dining and craft cocktail bars. It’s also a great home base for exploring the luxurious wine regions just south of the city in the Willamette Valley.

Summer is arguably the best time to visit the Pacific Northwest, and that is especially true for Portland. Sure, the city has a reputation for rather dreary weather, but from May through September, the skies truly open up to the most abundant sunshine—and without the humidity. The warmer months offer a unique opportunity to experience the city at its most vibrant. From bustling outdoor markets and plenty of food carts to lazy afternoons by the Willamette River running through the center of town, Portland during the summertime is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies and oenophiles.

In a locale that effortlessly blends natural beauty with urban cool, it’s easier than ever to plan out an opulent weekend in the City of Roses.