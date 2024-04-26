The Insider’s Guide to Portofino

The Italian Riviera is dotted with beautiful seaside towns, but perhaps none as lovely as Portofino. The harbor locale, known for its colorful pastel buildings, Old World allure and famous visitors, is a popular summer destination for good reason. Its charming piazza, high-end shopping and dining, and natural splendor result in a memorable vacation spot that caters to travelers who want to unwind and enjoy the finer things in life. Like so many Italian Riviera locations, Portofino isn’t the easiest place to get to, but it’s accessible from the airports in Genoa and Milan, and the Santa Margherita Ligure–Portofino train station is just about three miles from the main town.

Located on the Ligurian Sea, Portofino is adjacent to several other Mediterranean coastal towns, including Paraggi, Rapallo and Santa Margherita Ligure. Visitors can also combine a getaway to Portofino with a day trip exploration of Cinque Terre, found to the south, or to Lake Como, a short drive north. Ferries and private boats connect many of the local destinations during the summer months, and the area welcomes hikers, golfers and cyclists. Although Portofino itself is small, travelers can find a lot to see and eat in the fishing town and in the surrounding Ligurian coast region, including kayaking, wine tasting and shopping. Whether you want to relax on a private beach, explore the rugged coastline or indulge in the best Italian food, here is your complete travel guide to Portofino.